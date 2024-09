Review: "I have longed for a way to get the bugs and dirt out of the crevices of my windows and sliding glass doors. This kit fits the bill. I am very glad I purchased this product and would purchase again if it wears out, but you get a large number of brushes that go into the cracks and remove those little bits of dirt and bugs that get into my vinyl window sills and other places. I've even used it to get the crumbs out of my toaster oven! I recommend this product for those little places you can't get anything in to get the dirt out!" - LL