Review: "We just had our first pool built, and we're gradually adding items for relaxation & fun. I ordered this inflatable log set for 9-24 year old kids, nephews, nieces, and adults to use. My wife scoffed at the idea, saying these were for little kids only. Well, my nephew and I proved her wrong. For reference, I'm 5'7" and 160lbs while my nephew is 5'6" and 155lbs. The logs were tough for us to stay balanced on while we were also focusing on swatting each other with the clubs. But, it was doable, and a core workout in disguise. I'm certain that our nephews, nieces, and kids ranging from upper elementary to college age will all have fun with these in our pool." - J. Kramer

