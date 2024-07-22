22 Hilarious Finds To Check Out If You Could Do With A Little Laugh Right Now
Need a pick-me-up? A chuckle or maybe a full-blown belly laugh? Look no further! We've dug into the joke-shop corners of the web to bring you 22 hilarious finds that are guaranteed to tickle your funny bone and brighten your day.
From punny home goods to bizarre gag gifts, these products are so ridiculously funny, they might just make you snort your coffee out your nose. So sit back, relax, and prepare to laugh until your sides hurt. But be warned, these items may cause uncontrollable giggling and spontaneous bursts of laughter so make sure you are in a safe space!
Review: "I'm so happy I got this little clutch purse crayfish! It is so freaking cute and actually so so well made! Material is so sturdy and the chain it comes with is so nice as well! Looks good enough to eat! Ha, just kidding! If I could give this 10 stars, I would! 10 out of 10 AMESOME and adorable :)" - Veronika
Get Ready For Some Serious Goosebumps With This Giant Stuffed Animal
Review: "As promised, it is a giant goose. Fits my lifestyle, easy to relax and share some quality time with.
Need a hug, some emotional support? Get the goose.
Want to show off how cultured and refined you are? Get the goose.
Saw the ad on Instagram and paused for a second? Get the goose.
Bad dreams are a thing of the past and burglars wont eff around with a "Gooser"**
**Unwritten code among thieves. Goose status is regional, you may still get burgled" - Graham
Feeling Brave? Lil' Nitro Is The Gummy Bear With A Fiery Personality
Review: "THIS was worth every penny!!! It is DEFINITELY HOT HOT 🔥. My family and I brought it for a family challenge and we had a blast trying it. We cut it into 6 small pieces and SYILL FELT THE BURN!!! I ENJOYED THIS EXPERIENCE AND I URGE you to try it for yourself if you are a true heat seeker!!" - Sweet-kisses
This Modern Resin Mouse Lamp Isn't Just A Lamp, It's A Conversation Starter (And A Total Heart-Stealer)
Review: "There are a few different silhouettes of these mice, and I plan to have them all!! Look at this little guy maneuvering a very elegant sewer system with his light bulb!! All of his countless relatives must be so impressed!" - The Greener Tree
Review: "Love it! We put it up in the half bath when we have guests come over. Great funny conversation piece." - Edy
Review: "My pup loves this toy! We ordered the larger one for him earlier and he plays with it all the time. But the larger one knocks things over, so we decided to get the smaller one. My pup, a Belgian Mali, chews and destroys all toys. But this one he has not been able to! So, that is even more of a bonus for me! Highly recommend this toy." - Kristin
Review: "This works great and keeps my lips from drying out. All natural without scents. I appreciate the humor with Einstein." - Dr. Ann
These next few items are so absurdly funny, you'll be wondering who on earth dreamed them up (and where can we send them a thank you card).They also prove that laughter truly is the best medicine. From stress-relieving toys to conversation-starting décor, these hilarious finds will add a touch of whimsy and joy to your everyday life.
Say Cheese! This Denture Ice Tray Mold Is The Life Of The Party
Review: "Made icecubes from these. Epic! Now their drinks will look like they are soaking their dentures! Also made chocolates and they looked real! Everyone loved them!" - R. W. Huff
Review: "Great for home or travel, these wipes are perfect! Fun gift to add into a package or stocking." - Angela Church
Inflatable Battle Logs: Channel Your Inner Warrior Princess Or Knight And Joust Your Way To Summer Fun
Review: "We just had our first pool built, and we're gradually adding items for relaxation & fun. I ordered this inflatable log set for 9-24 year old kids, nephews, nieces, and adults to use. My wife scoffed at the idea, saying these were for little kids only. Well, my nephew and I proved her wrong. For reference, I'm 5'7" and 160lbs while my nephew is 5'6" and 155lbs. The logs were tough for us to stay balanced on while we were also focusing on swatting each other with the clubs. But, it was doable, and a core workout in disguise. I'm certain that our nephews, nieces, and kids ranging from upper elementary to college age will all have fun with these in our pool." - J. Kramer
Melting Snowman: This Snowman Won't Leave A Puddle On Your Desk, Just Hours Of Chill Entertainment
Review: "Poor Frosty! This bit of putty was once a happy snowman, but has now been reduced to a shapeless blob. Bought these for my coworkers at Christmas and we get a kick out of building the snowman in the morning. He seems to reflect how we feel by the end of the day. Just note that this product contains boric acid, so you should wash your hands after playing with it." - PenName NJ
Bicycle Cats Playing Cards: Deal Yourself A Winning Hand With These Cards That Are Sure To Be The Cat's Pajamas
Review: "My husband and I play cards almost every night, so I got these to make it more fun than using boring cards. The artwork is cute and the cats are doing “witchcraft”, which is funny because anyone with cats knows they are usually up to no good. If you think this joke is offensive or that these paper cards are somehow going to summon evil because of this, I would recommend finding different ones." - Alysha F.
Review: "Got it as a gift. Way smaller than anticipated, it's not as big as a regular soap bar... but again if it was it would not fit! ;P LOL" - F
Review: "It smells AMAZING and what it doesnt tell you is that it exfoliates amazingly! I really love this soad, love the line, and bought more." - Amazon Customer
Ready for another round of side-splitting laughter? We've saved some of the most ridiculous (and surprisingly useful) items for last. Get ready to discover products that will make you shake your head in disbelief, then promptly add them to your cart.
This Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug Will Bring Out Your Inner Painter, Even If Your Artistic Talent Peaks At Stick Figures
Review: "Was browsing Amazon looking for mugs when thus fabulous mug crossed my path, I knew at first sight I was going to buy it. It arrived the next day and works better than I expected and already have three people who want one. I recommend this item as a gift or for personal use" - Patrick scheele
Review: "This was a great and funny gift. It made our whole family laugh when i got this for my sister who opened it with everyone." - hvacguynva
Review: "One of the best nut cleaners on the market. Works on all types of nuts. Didn't think I would need a nut cleaner . Until one day we were eating nuts and they were so super Salty. This fixed the problem took the salt taste right off of the bad boys .also a good body cleaner. Would highly recommend!" - chris
Review: "Really like this cute little guy! Nice holder for clothes and sponge. Bright the whole kitchen uwu" - Naijia Zhong
Review: "This slides are the best I’ve ever bought, they are super confortable and cool, Now I will rather wear them all day even at home because they feel better than being barefoot, And you will get a lot of looks and compliments about them If you go out with them, MUST BUY NOW" - Edrei
Cuddle Up With This Tiny Headed Pip Bear And Forget All Your Big-Headed Problems
Review: "Words cannot describe the immense joy this stuffed bear brings upon me every time I stare into it’s tiny, black eyes. Pip is not just a toy, he is my friend, like the son I never had. He loves to read and enjoys participating in my math class. His favorite book at the moment is “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi. He may not be the sharpest tool in the shed, but who can blame him considering his head size. Small head, big heart." - Ruba Odeh
This Cuberspeed 1x3x3 Super Floppy Stickerless Magic Cube Is Not Your Average Puzzle. It's A Mind-Bending, Shape-Shifting Challenge That Will Keep You Entertained For Hours
Review: "I was surprised that it included a 1x3x3 cube solving tutorial. The cube itself is easy to solve. The edge pieces don't move. Although technically, you could move the middle row up and rotate the edge on its own. Anyway, all you really need to do is solve the corner pieces." - JoeGadget
Who Let The Dogs Out? Oh, It's Just These Adorable Balloon Dog Statues Making A Statement In Your Home
Review: "This is perhaps the greatest piece of home decor I have ever purchased. I can’t wait for my husband to notice it." - Amanda Adkison