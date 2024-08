ADVERTISEMENT

Dorm life is a wild ride, full of late-night study sessions, questionable cafeteria food, and the constant struggle to fit your entire life into a space the size of a matchbox. But amidst the chaos, there's an opportunity to invest in items that will not only make your dorm room feel like home but also serve you well long after graduation day.



Forget about flatpack furniture and disposable decor; we're talking about durable, versatile, and stylish finds that will transition seamlessly from your dorm room to your first apartment, and maybe even your dream home someday. So, ditch the ramen noodles and embrace the long game with these xx dorm essentials that are built to last.