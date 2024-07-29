20 Camping Hacks That They Should Be Teaching You In Scouts
Camping is a beloved pastime for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike, but let's be real—it's not always smooth sailing. From unexpected weather to pesky bugs, there are countless challenges that can turn a peaceful retreat into a wilderness survival test. Fear not, fellow campers! Whether you're a seasoned outdoor enthusiast or a novice venturing into the wild for the first time, we've got your back.
We've gathered 20 ingenious camping hacks that will transform your next trip from a stressful ordeal into a stress-free stay. These clever tips and tricks will help you avoid rookie mistakes, embrace comfort, and make the most of your time in the great outdoors. Because let's face it, being prepared is half the battle (and the other half is having the right gear).
Put Your Matches In A Jar Along With Some Sandpaper, A Great Matchstriker Alternative. Or, Just Invest In A Uco Stormproof Match Kit
Review: "Great Emergency Matches. Burns Log and hot. If you can’t start a campfire with one match, you better go back to the Boy Scouts…😉😁" - OTostado
Fill A Bottle With Warm (Not Boiling!) Water And Put It In Your Sleeping Bag. Or, Hothands Body And Hand Warmers Will Come To The Rescue For Those Nights When The Chill Climbs Through Your Sleeping Bag
Review: "I am 6' 00", that is the size of the hothand, in my palm. It begins relatively quickly warming. After 1/2-hour it was certainly comfortable. I opened thr pack approximately 7-hours ago.. it is still warm." - Nameless9018383
A Vegetable Peeler Works Great To Shave Strips Of Soap To Carry Around. Alternatively, Stock Up On A Few Boxes Of Pre-Cut Soap Sheets
Review: "These are great for on the go,not always is there soap in public restrooms I carry one with me at all times you never know when you will need it. It’s small and compact you can fit them anywhere. The smell is great not too strong" - Estela
Scared Of The Dark? A Headlamp Strapped To A Water Bottle Is A Bright Idea To Illuminate Your Way When In A Pinch. But Better Be Prepared And Take Along An LED Camping Light
Review: "These lanterns are amazing!!! They’re very small and lightweight yet incredibly bright. We hang one at the top of our screen tent and it’s bright enough to light the whole tent yet light enough to be hung up. There’s two ways to hang the lantern which is helpful. the handle is the perfect size to carry and hang, also. I ordered these doubtful they’d be bright enough, due to how small they were and not very expensive, yet these are perfect. Going to order another set of 2 for our next trip." - Gus
A Trashbag Used As Waterproof Lining Is Perfect When Rain Ruins Your Fun. What's Even Better Is Being Prepared With A Dry Bag
Review: "Bought this for our trip to Cancun and it was a lifesaver! Definitely worth it if you plan on going on excursions and spending most of your time in the water." - bridget
Finally! A Use For Your Collection Of Bread Tags. They Make For Awesome Makeshift Clothes Pegs. But Save Yourself The Trouble And Get A Retractable Clothes Line That Can Hang In Your Tent Or In A Tree
Review: "Took this camping and it was perfect between two trees for wet towels, bathing suits, and water shoes. The adjustable clips to prevent sliding on the line were definitely winners in my book, and it didn’t hurt that the clips were different colors." - Rebecca
Burning Sage Isn't Just Against Bad Juju, It Also Wards Off Mosquitos! But These Anti-Mosquito Bracelets Work Hard Day And Night
Review: "I bought it for my son he is allergic to insect bites and so far he has nothing, we went to the lake, park and mountain and still no insect bites! Comes in yellow, purple, blue and green. Great value!" - Ella
If you're the type of camper who prefers glamping to roughing it, you're in luck. These next few tips will transform your campsite into a cozy retreat, complete with all the comforts of home (minus the Wi-Fi, of course). And remember camping isn't just about survival; it's about maximizing your enjoyment of the natural world. So let's enjoy it to the max!
Fill Up A Straw With Your Favorite Spices And Melt The Ends For Esy Transportation. But To Really Cook Li Ke A Pro At Camp, Try This Camping Spice Set
Review: "Love this spice camping kit. The carrier is a military green, well-made, durable and holds the jars securely. It also comes with a collapsible funnel for use in putting herbs and oils in the bottles- very handy! I like the pre-made labels, and it comes with some blank one's for you to customize. This is a must have for camping." - Emerald
Don't Play With Your Food But Maybe Play With Your Plate? A Frisbee Is Fun But Also Functional As A Plate. This 6-Pack Set Of Silicone Frizebees Gives You More Than Enough To Use As A Toy And At Dinner Time
Review: "We have used these frisbees at the park and in the pool, they work great for both. Fun little toy to keep in a pocket in our van so we always have them with us out and about. We had lunch at a park with a bunch of friends and busted them out and since they come in a 6 pack we had plenty to go around for the whole group." - K. Galloway
Stop Feeling Like A Stuffed Sausage In Your Sleeping Bag. A Double Sized Sleeping Bag Is The Solution To More Space Or To Cuddle Up To Your Partner
Review: "Great product. Keeps you nice and warm, it’s perfect for 2 adults size wise. Doesn’t weight a lot so it’s easy to carry if hiking. Purchased the green one. Great value for the cost and comes in a few colors." - Chris
Pringles Or Raw Pasta Make Perfect Fire Startes For Savvy Campers. But Don't Get Caught Unexpectedly In The First Place By Always Carrying These Kingsford Fire Starers
Review: "These are amazing. Super light and easy to pack in our backpacks. They got our fire going in no time. Highly recommend." - Tara Rammel
A DIY Sit-Upon From Grocery Bags Is A Glassic Girl Scout Trick. But For Extra Comfort, Invest In A Durable Camping Chair
Review: "We have had these chairs for 5 years. They hold up really well. They have been on a countless number of trips such as camping, get togethers, the beach, you name it. They are very comfortable, have a cup holder and a little cooler or we use it just to put things in. Great chairs that last!! Pups love it too." - Natalie K.
Save Your Detergent Bottle With The Nozzle And Use It As A Hand Washing Station At Your Camp. This Summer Shower Is A More Practical Option And Also Offers A Great Shower Option
Review: "I used this for 2 days at itchetucknee springs campground, the first day I had warm water,the second day i set it out,I had hot water (the temp was at 120 degrees Fahrenheit) this was a great buy." - Lisanka
Tie Some Colorful Tape Of Fabric Around Tent Stakes To Save Yourself From Demolishing Your Pinky Toes. Or You Could Simply Invest In Some Colored Tent Stakes For A More Permanent Solution
Review: "Nothing to complain about here. These tent stakes do a great job holding down my canopy. They are long enough that they hold things down when the wind picks up and sturdy enough that I can work them out when it's time to pack up. The orange plastic tops make them easier to see (so we don't to over them)." - Chris A.
Ready to become a camping pro? These final few hacks are the secret weapons of seasoned outdoor enthusiasts, offering clever solutions to common camping conundrums and maximizing your enjoyment of every moment in nature. After all, a little preparation can go a long way in preventing those pesky mishaps that can quickly turn your trip into a disaster.
Pre-Crack Your Eggs Into A Plastic Bottle To Avoid Any Nasty Spills During Transportation. Otherwise, Try This Crack-Proof Egg Container To Enjoy Some More Versatility
Review: "I got this to bring eggs in that I would cook onsite at work. This prevents cracking and spills from happening due to it's fragile shell." - Amazon Customer
Stuff Clothes Inside Your Sleeping Bag Case For A Quick And Easy Pillow. With This Compression Bag , You Can Even Fit A Few Extras!
Review: "4 straps can be tightened to compress gear. You can fit a sleeping bag, sheets, full size pillow, and even a stuffed animal into the bag, and then compress it down for easier carrying and fitting into the car. I got one for myself and my daughter for Girl Scout camp, and we love them! Easy enough for kids to pack." - Darcy McCown
Frozen Water Bottles Will Keep Your Stuff Cool For Hours But So Will These Slim Fit Ice Packs
Review: "I love that these are slim! They keep my food cold without taking much space and they fit PERECT in my Yeti lunch box!" - jhbe
Never Go Camping Without One Pair Of Dedicated Sleeping Socks. Keep Your Toes Warm With These Fluffy Thermal Socks
Review: "These bad boys are warm. I put them aside just for hunting or camping in winter. I mean 5 minutes in 50 degree weather in boots and these socks... my feet were tooooasted, warmest part on my body, these socks are GOATS super soft n fluffy inside. Hugs your foot surprisingly perfect. I'll get me some more" - harley Vina
A Belt Tied Around A Tree With A Few Hooks Attached Is A Great Way To Hang Your Cookware For Drying. But For Instant Results, Try A Waffle Weave Dish Cloth
Review: "These clothes are really soft yet substantial enough for everyday use. The charcoal color is great and they have great tabs to hang them up." - Amazon Customer
If You Can Never Remember Where You Stored Your Travel Mug's Lid, Maybe Try Tying Them Together. Or, Simply Check Out This Travel Mug With A Lid That Are Conveniently Attached Already
Review: "I searched forever to find a travel coffee mug that wasn't metal and looked halfway decent. These are attractive, comfortable in the hand, affordable and easy to clean. I've purchased 3 of them so that we all have one in my household. I love the colors and textures. We haven't had any issues with them leaking, which is more than I can say for other ones that I've tried. If you're reading this and on the fence about purchasing, just go ahead and get the small one and try it out. I feel confident you'll be pleased." - Amazon Customer