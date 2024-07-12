25 Books To Keep An Eye On During Early Prime Day Sales If You Are Serious About Reading
If you get goosebumps form the smell of a new book, this one's for you! Prime Day isn't just about snagging deals on electronics and home goods; it's also a fantastic opportunity to stock up on literary treasures at a fraction of the price. Whether you're a voracious reader with an ever-growing TBR pile or simply looking to discover your next favorite novel, these 25 early Prime Day book deals are sure to pique your interest. From heart-pounding thrillers to heartwarming romances and thought-provoking non-fiction, there's something for every literary taste and budget. So grab a cup of tea, curl up in your favorite reading nook, and prepare to embark on a literary adventure.
This post may include affiliate links.
"This Book Is On Fire!" By Ron Keres — A Funny And Interactive Story For Kids And Is Part Of The 'Finn The Frog Collection'
Review: "If you’re looking for a story to grab while your kids sit on your lap that holds their attention this is it." - Mark Gillen
Review: "While reading this I hope you have a box of tissues. It is a romantic tearjerker read. I definitely recommend this book." - Cecilia Benavidez
"The Lord Of The Rings Illustrated" by J.R.R. Tolkien — Middle-Earth Like You've Never Seen It Before, Even In The Movies
Review: "This book is beautiful. Illustrations and page headings are in color. The pages are pretty thin, but if they weren't, the book would be twice as thick. The folded maps are a nice touch. This would make a great gift for someone who loves LOTR!" - Rachel
Review: "The book is played out well & has very good info in it. The book is a good purchase in my opinion." - Lee Bower
"Trejo's Tacos: Recipes And Stories From L.A.: A Cookbook" — Machete Don't Cook, But Danny Trejo Sure Does!
Review: "While it may seem shallow, I enjoyed reading the KILLER stories and recipes from Machete himself!" - S. Howton
"Fire & Blood" By George R.R. Martin — Move Over, Daenerys, There Are Some New Targaryens In Town
Review: "It was great as he took the concept of writing from the perspective of a historian. Very unique. Another hit from the master GRRM himself." - Ian Gonzalez
"National Geographic Guide To National Parks Of The United States 9th Edition" — Who Needs The Louvre When You've Got Yellowstone?
Review: "I love using this book for trip planning. I had a much older version but wanted to get the latest edition." - Lori
"Minecraft: Amazing Bite-Size Builds" — Even Noobs Can Build Like Pros With This Book!
Review: "These are fun books for Minecraft fans. My kids and I enjoyed following the instructions in the book to build some really cool things in the game. It makes a Lego set out of Minecraft." - DL
Early Prime Day is a haven for book lovers, offering discounts on a wide range of genres and authors. Whether you're in the mood for a lighthearted beach read or a thought-provoking memoir, you're sure to find something to pique your interest in this next selection. So get back to Amazon's book-based roots and fill up your library.
"Anxiety Relief Coloring Book For Teens: Creativity To Find Calm" — Who Needs Therapy When You've Got Colored Pencils?
Review: "Nice selection to color. Good balance of detailed vs. large section coloring." - Orange&Teal
"What If Everybody Did That?" By Ellen Javernick Is A Cautionary Tale That Some Adults Could Also Learn From
Review: "Good story with good illustrations. Makes kids think about the consequences of their actions. The 6-year-old I read it to liked the story and could relate to it." - cwoods
"Initial D Omnibus 1 (Vol. 1-2)" Is The Manga That Will Make You Want To Trade In Your Boring Commute For A Tofu Delivery Car And A Mountain Pass
Review: "I've always wanted to read this and it's as good as I hoped it would be. I love that the writer and artist used real drifters for input so the illustrations and language would be accurate." - Akyiarin
"The Animator's Survival Kit: A Manual Of Methods" Is The Book That Will Make Your Drawings Come To Life, Even If You Can Barely Sketch A Stick Figure
Review: "This book is really HIGH quality. I personally prefer paperback version, it is more flexible and fits books tone overall. Papers are thick and Glossy, feels great on hand." - Davit Shekriladze
Review: "Definitely worth it ! Sometimes it will be different than the Netflix series version but I love the books even more. Definitely adds more tension or something that makes you want to read what’s next. The characters plus your own imagery of them is something else ! Get it!!" - Norma Ambriz
"The Friend Zone" By Abby Jimenez Is Something More Than A Few Of Us Can Relate To
Review: "I've been reading so much lately that everything just kinda blended together. This book will never just blend in with the others. It's emotional, it's fun, is frustrating, is so lighthearted, it's sad, it's happy. ITS ALL THE FEELS! I very much recommend this beautifully written tale!" - Kindle Customer and reader of great stories
"The Girl Who Was Taken" By Charlie Donlea Is A Gripping Psychological Thriller That Will Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seat Until The Very End
Review: "Twists around every corner. Masterful writing. Author is very knowledgeable in many subjects/well-researched. Keep writing Charlie! I need four more" - Cheri Murray
"Fast Like A Girl" By Dr. Mindy Pelz — The Hermione Granger Of Hormone Books: Smart, Resourceful, And Always A Step Ahead
Review: "This book is full of amazing information and so easy to follow! I’m almost finished with my 30 day reset and feel so amazing!" - Sara
But the literary feast doesn't end there. Get ready to discover even more hidden gems and beloved classics that are on sale during Early Prime Day. Whether you're looking for a gift for the bookworm in your life or simply want to treat yourself to a new literary adventure, these next few deals are not to be missed.
Everyone Who Hates Mondays Will Enjoy The Garfield Fat Cat 3-Pack
Review: "Classic fat cat fun! A blast of pure nostalgia. Garfield has been a part of my days since early childhood when I would be handed the comics page when the morning paper made it into the kitchen during breakfast." - WastelandDan
If You Are Looking For A New Hobby, Maybe It's Time To Pick Up Crochet Creatures Of Myth And Legend: 19 Designs Easy Cute Critters To Legendary Beasts
Review: "I'm only sorry I didn't buy sooner! Easy to follow without losing count or getting confused! Just buy it you won't be sorry! Beautiful book!" - Placeholder
Review: "I was so impressed by the quality of this book. Great for fans of the show and goes above and beyond what I expected. The writing is clever and the artwork is fantastic and screen accurate. The cover also included a fun poster on the back. Full of codes and hidden messages too! Book was also much longer and more fleshed out than I thought it would be." - Kevin P.
Review: "This book has been super helpful for my husband and I. We’ve been wanting to meal prep and I’ve been cooking the same constant meals and this helped up out so much. We were in need of great delicious meals. This is a must buy!!" - Lauren
"Simplicity Parenting" By Kim John Payne Takes A Less-Is-More Approach To Raising Kids In A Modern World
Review: "A great reminder as a parent and as an individual in a consumerist society that simplification is key to a better, more centered, more calm and homely life. Very well written, inspiring and implementable!" - Chanel M.
Review: "Emily Rath is a girl after my own heart. She somehow managed to write the perfect story for me! This super spicy RH hockey romance is sitting at the top of my favorite books list. Each character is so likable. I could gush about each one all day but I definitely have a favorite. Ilmari 😍! I want to magic him into existence and bring him home with me! Anyways, I highly recommend this book. Read it now!" - adri
"Systematic Theology" By Wayne Grudem Will Have You Pondering The Mysteries Of Faith Long After You've Finished Reading It
Review: "I cannot say enough good things about this book. I love reading through it and think that it is an amazing asset that all Christians should read. Highly recommend!." - Marla
"The Shining" By Stephen King Is So Good, It'll Make You Want To Check In... But You Might Not Want To Check Out
Review: "The story itself is amazing. The physical book feels high quality and I love the vintage looking cover." - Sarah Beth Clark
"Jessica Bishop’s 'The Budget Savvy Wedding Planner And Organizer'" Is Your Go-To Guide For A Fairytale Wedding Without The Royal Price Tag
Review: "We are having a fast engagement to make sure all our kids will be able to be at the wedding. One is being stationed overseas in May. This has helped us figure out priorities quickly, how to plan a nice, simple, family oriented backyard wedding. Really enjoyed the format and questions, keep us on track, with space for his answers and mine." - Jamie