Review: "So far everything is going very well. My little sister is pregnant and has been suffering from acne and acne scars for the first time. I’ve been suffering from severe adult acne and acne scars for a while now and started using this product and loved it so I got her to try it. She swears by this product now and said she will be using it forever. So will I. I appreciate the product you’ve created. While my acne will probably never go away and my scars are most likely a permanent part of my life, this serum has lightened my scarring, evened my skin tone and has helped bring back some confidence I’ve been missing. Thank you. Before and after pictures attached." - Amazon Customer

