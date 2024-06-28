Listen up, fellow shopaholics! Ever wonder what everyone else is secretly coveting on Amazon? Prepare to have your wishlist (and maybe your bank account) blown wide open. We've fine-combed the internet's most popular shopping platform to uncover the 100 items that consistently capture the hearts and clicks of shoppers everywhere. From ingenious gadgets that'll make your life easier to must-have home goods that'll elevate your space, these are the products that seem to reappear on wishlists time and time again. So, get ready to dive into a world of irresistible finds that are guaranteed to spark joy (and maybe a little bit of envy).

#1 Personalize Your Pint: These Sublimation Beer Can Shaped Glass Cups Are A Blank Canvas For Your Creativity Share icon Review: "I like this glassware set. They are easy to use and to clean." - raregem



#2 Kitchen Gizmo Snap N' Strain Makes Straining A Snap, Not A Struggle Share icon Review: "I love this thing so much! It fits on almost all of my pots and is so much easier than trying to use a lid to drain with (or a big colander). I drain everything with it - even ground beef." - Anne Marie



#3 Protect Your Cookware And Elevate Your Cooking Experience With This Versatile Silicone Kitchen Utensils Set Share icon Review: "I love the set! I did think the pink would be brighter, but it still works. Can’t wait to put them to use!" - Tiara S.



#4 Color Changing Solar Deck Lights : Transform Your Deck Into A Magical Wonderland With The Flick Of A Switch Share icon Review: "These were easy to install and we love the sleek look!" - Lexie Stapleton



ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Articulated Crystal Dragon : A Dazzling Display Of Myth And Magic Share icon Review: "This adorable little fellow surprised me with how articulated and colorful it is. Our adult son is sure to love it when he receives it for his birthday." - H. Johnson



#6 The Glocusent Book Light Illuminates Your Page, Not Your Entire Room, So You Can Enjoy Your Bookworm Adventures Without Keeping Others Awake Share icon Review: "You don’t even know it’s there except that it’s lighting up your work. Charged up fast. Have recommended to all my crafting friends." - Diane Farley



#7 Lifestraw Personal Water Filter : The Sippable Straw That Turns Swamp Water Into Mountain Spring Freshness Share icon Review: "This highly portable water purification unit is excellent for emergency situations. Its lightweight design makes it ideal for backpacking. It effectively filters out waterborne contaminants, providing peace of mind that it’s reliable when you need it most." - Mr T



ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box : The Future Of Feline Hygiene Has Arrived (And It's Scoop-Free!) Share icon Review: "Took our cat a little bit to get used to…but once she did this made our lives so much easier. Goodbye forever litter box smell! Love this product." - Steven Fitts



ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Tired Of Stubborn Weeds Taking Over Your Garden? The Original Stand Up Weed Puller Removes Them, Roots And All, With Minimal Effort Share icon Review: "This thing is amazing for pulling up weeds with their roots. I was really skeptical and didn’t believe the hype but man, this thing works and is worth every penny! It took a few pulls to get my technique right but once you get the hang of it, it’s smooth sailing! My back thanks me!" - Marz



ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Sleek Shower Caddy : Upgrade Your Shower Game With Minimalist Style And Maximum Storage Share icon Review: "This product is super easy to set up. Very sturdy and a great product for your shower essentials. My husband and I love it. Makes my bathroom look amazing and has alot of space to store your products. I’ll definitely be buying more in the future!" - Heather



#11 From Rock Painting To Customizing Mugs, Colors Dual Tip Acrylic Paint Pens Are The Must-Have Tool For Every Creative Endeavor Share icon Review: "I love these things, they last long, and they work great. Easy to store, and the colors really pop... Super vibrant." - Gabe Picciolo



#12 Ice Cream Maker For Gelato : Churn Up Your Own Sweet Creations And Skip The Gelateria Lines Share icon Review: "Just tried this out for protein ice cream and I was amazed. Worked perfectly. Great texture to the ice cream." - Roc



ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Color Wow Dream Coat : Turn Bad Hair Days Into Good Hair Weeks Share icon Review: "This product is a must have, especially if you have curly hair! My hair withstood rain and humidity with this product. You have to saturate your hair with it but it does the job!" - amanda flesher



#14 Baby Complete Food-Making System : The Tiny Sous Chef That Makes Mealtime A Breeze And Your Little One A Happy Eater Share icon Review: "Love this blender for baby food. Very easy to use! Comes with storage containers for freezer or refrigerator. Blending is a quick process and clean up is quick." - Stayathomemom



#15 The Over The Sink Colander Makes Straining A Breeze, Saving Counter Space And Preventing Messy Spills Share icon Review: "Great price. No assembly require. Just pull out of the box and use. Love this great strainer that easily hangs on the sink to drain." - LL



ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation Is The Long-Wear, High-Coverage Foundation That Keeps Your Skin Looking Flawless, No Matter What Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this foundation. I find that most foundations are heavy and feel bad on my skin, so I wanted something lighter, but still have decent coverage. This product definitely exceeded my expectations." - Cassandra Miller



#17 The Outdoor Cooler Side Table Is The Multitasking Marvel That Keeps Your Drinks Cool And Your Patio Chic Share icon Review: "This thig is great and perfect to start off the spring/summer. We dumped a giant bag of ice in there and kept our drinks cold all afternoon. The swivel top is convenient and fun. Love that it’s a table and aesthetically pleasing cooler." - Shana



#18 Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent Creates A Mosquito-Free Zone, So You Can Enjoy Your Backyard Without The Bite Share icon Review: "After the first intial 15 minutes for it heat up it gets rid off. I know it said intend for outside but surely works inside and doesnt need to be on long. No odor. Its nice and compact about the size of Kleenex tissue box. Great for ya buck. Battery life is fine." - Dneisha Clarke



#19 No More Gross, Sticky Fly Paper: Zevo Flying Insect Trap Is The Clean, Odorless Solution For A Pest-Free Home Share icon Review: "Throws off a beautiful blue light, even during the day. The adhesion panel is sticky enough to catch gnats and even big flys! Will continue to purchase." - B



#20 Tired Of Lugging Groceries Or Gear? This Collapsible Foldable Wagon Makes Hauling A Breeze Share icon Review: "This wagon is very easy to open/close, very manuverable, and can carry a lot of stuff. We use it going fishing and can load everything we need into it." - MMYoung



#21 The Hatch Rest Baby Sound Machine is The Sleep Savior Every Parent And Baby Needs Share icon Review: "This has not only helped with my babies sleep but my husband and I can’t sleep without it either. Very easy to use and has many features available through the app." - Al Ruv



#22 Your Desk, Your Way: Office Desk Drawer Organizers Customize Your Workspace For Maximum Productivity Share icon Review: "I bought two sets of these and I will most likely buy at least one more. The best part about them is they don’t slide in the drawer. The little foot pads are easy to put on. I was able to organize 6 and a half drawers with 2 sets of 25 and I have fairly large drawers. They seem durable and the different sizes help you to adapt to the space in the drawer." - T. Dewey



#23 A Pet Water Fountain Is The Whisker-Licking Good Way To Encourage Your Pet To Drink More Water Share icon Review: "I have two small dogs and a cat and they all love this fountain. It is super easy to fill and clean." - Ishelle Villen



#24 Tired Of Cooped-Up Kitties? Cat Harness And Leash Is Your Ticket To A World Of Feline Exploration Share icon Review: "This harness is the best! I have tried other ones and have had issues with security, fit, and comfort, but this one is snug and secure and hasn’t come off either one of our cats." - Hannah Braun



#25 From Spice Jars To School Supplies: This Label Maker Machine With Tape Is Your Personalized Labeling BFF Share icon Review: "This is easy to set up and works great! Super easy to work and super quick. It’s quiet and the size is correct. You can easily read the labels and the ink is dark black." - Dave



#26 Crafters Rejoice! This 44 Drawer Organiser Is The Ultimate Solution For Bead, Button, And Bobbin Bliss Share icon Review: "Came on time. Wasn't broken. Size accurate as claimed. Fits on my shelf(just barely). Pricing about right." - Cormac



#27 YOLO, But Make It Meaningful: The Bucket List Gives You 1000 Ways To Live Your Best Life Share icon Review: "We have already started reading this book and using it to plan some of our retirement trips!" - Gary Mooney



#28 Silicone Travel Bottles For Toiletries : Squish, Squeeze, And Stay Leak-Free - The Tsa-Approved Travel Hack You Need Share icon Review: "The textures on the bottles are pretty. They are perfect for traveling, are well-made, and come in a clear pouch. Exactly as advertised." - Rosa Arnold



#29 Tired Of Tinny Phone Audio? This Cell Phone Stand With Speaker Pumps Up The Volume And Your Viewing Experience Share icon Review: "I got this for my Dad, for his birthday, and he loves it. It’s great as just a stand for your phone with your phones regular volume, or using the Bluetooth speaker provided." - Melissa



#30 From Hot Flash To Refreshing Splash: The Ice Towel That's Saving Summer Share icon Review: "My husband and daughter love these towels! They love hiking and this product allows them to stay comfortable and stay out longer. My husband is part of a trail building crew. All the crew uses them." - MICHELLE R COATS



#31 Sport-Brella Versa-Brella : Because Squinting Isn't A Good Look (And Sunburns Are Worse) Share icon Review: "This umbrella is so handy, works great and can be adjusted so easily. Very well made!!" - Jamie Weaver



#32 Solar Garden Lights : The Eco-Friendly Way To Add A Touch Of Magic To Your Garden Share icon Review: "These eco-friendly lights harness the power of the sun to illuminate your garden, pathway, flower beds at night. They are easy to install and require no wiring, making them hassle-free and cost-effective." - Samantha



#33 No More Rogue French Fries Under Your Seats! The Car Trash Can With Lid And Storage Pockets Keeps Your Car Tidy On Every Road Trip Share icon Review: "This little trash can for my car was a gift from my partner and is perfect. The liner bags are plenty big enough and easy to replace. It keeps everything in the receptacle until you take it out. No more trash collecting in my back seat because the litter bag overflowed. I love it!!!" - Nate Lott



#34 Elevate Your Bathroom's Elegance With A Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat That's As Plush As It Is Practical Share icon Review: "Love my new rugs. Color was perfect and they are so soft and nice thickness for the bathroom. Rubber backing on rugs are great quality. They should wash nicely and they are very well made. Definitely slip resistant. No smell from packaging and shipment." - Vicki J.



#35 Under Cabinet Lights Are The Perfect Solution For Adding Task Lighting To Your Kitchen Without Taking Up Any Counter Space Share icon Review: "These lights are very cool. They feel and look like they are made well. First, I charged them. Then cleaned under the cabinet with a good degreaser and then stuck them on. They attach with magnets. They come off easy for recharging." - Janis Tomasone



#36 Get Your Creative Juices Flowing With This Fun And Easy-To-Use Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit , The Perfect Gift For Aspiring Jewelry Makers Of All Ages Share icon Review: "The kit came exactly as advertised. Colors are super cute! Came with a little instruction page that helped me figure out how to tie on the clasps. It has been so fun and easy to use!!" - Leilani



#37 The One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Takes Your Hair From Wet To Wow In A Single Step! Share icon Review: "I like the air dryer. It is easy to use and help me to dry and style my hair quickly. I like the way it changes for hot to warm temperature. Definitely, it is easier and better to use ( more than flat iron). I was looking for something to help me dry my hair (avoid frizzy hair)." - Neda Nourshamsi



#38 Water Dental Flosser Blasts Away Plaque And Food Particles, Leaving Your Teeth Feeling Dentist-Clean Share icon Review: "Strong water pressure that cleans out everything! All the attachments are easy to use, work well, and are easy to replace! The batter lasts forever and the tank has enough water for all your needs per use." - NyxieHeaven



#39 The Vegetable Chopper Is The Kitchen Gadget That Makes You A Meal Prep Master Share icon Review: "I love this thing! I’m chopping up stuff for no reason! It’s almost therapeutic to see food look so pretty!!! I’d buy it again as a gift for someone." - Ebbie



#40 Holographic Pots For Plants Make Your Indoor Jungle Sparkle And Shine Share icon Review: "I absolutely love the pots, I will get more. The size, weight, color... perfect!" - Regina F



#41 Self-Watering Hanging Planters : The "Forgetful Gardener's" Dream Come True Share icon Review: "I love this! It’s such a cute planter! It is plastic but seems sturdy so far and is a pretty green color. I plan on buying a few more!" - Mira



#42 Earthlings Legs Out Pot : The Conversation Starter That Will Make Your Plants The Life Of The Party Share icon Review: "Love this little pot! It just gives a nice aesthetic. Great quality and easy to use, too." - Yashernan05



#43 From Gym Sessions To Outdoor Adventures, This Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Straw Is Your Go-To For Staying Refreshed Share icon Review: "Stellar product! Doesn't leak, can sip or use straw, keeps items cold for hours and hours, and a fantastic design." - NDLAOKC



#44 From Prep To Party, The Cutting Board With Compartments And Clear Locking Lid Is The Ultimate Charcuterie Companio Share icon Review: "I had this for a party. It was easy to assemble the food items on the tray and to have a cover for refrigeration and storage until ready to use. I highly recommended." - Auntie's Baby



#45 Tired Of Scrubbing Burnt-On Food? Upgrade Your Kitchen With A Nonstick Pots And Pans Set And Say Goodbye To Stuck-On Messes Share icon Review: "Needed some new pots and some a sand after moving to a new apartment. This set is great, still non stick after multiple uses, good price point, looks nice and doesn’t stain easily." - Rummie



#46 Kitchenaid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set : The Stylish And Functional Kitchen Essential That Will Make You Feel Like A Pro Che Share icon Review: "I ended up getting rid of all of my cloth pot holders for these. The ribbed design can make them a little bit more difficult to clean but overall not hard. Worth spending the extra dollars to have these in your kitchen." - Allison Craft



#47 Out With The Hand Mixer: The Kitchenaid Artisan Stand Mixer Is The Ultimate Upgrade For Serious Bakers Share icon Review: "Quality product and really like the color. Easy to use and like the different speed settings." - Michael Burch



#48 The Magnetic Spice Storage Rack Organizer Is A Must-Have For Any Home Cook Who Wants A Tidy And Efficient Kitchen Share icon Review: "These magnets are STRONG!! They are very secure and hold heavy weight. These shelves have already cleared up so much counter space in my kitchen!" - Abbey



#49 Wrap Yourself In The Irresistible Scent Of Summer With Sol De Janeiro Hair & Body Fragrance Mist Share icon Review: "My daughters love all of these products! They get many compliments on the smell. This very large bottle has lasted most of the year." - Kari



#50 Regain Your Confidence And Say Goodbye To Thinning Hair With Hairline Powder , Your Secret Weapon For Fuller-Looking Locks Share icon Review: "Purchased this after seeing a post on the gram by a blonde influencer. I've been influenced! This stuff is awesome and works great. My hair is an autumn red color and the color tends to fade faster than other colors I've had my hair and this stuff was a great choice in hiding my new grown roots. I'm obsessed and now I can go longer without a salon visit." - Samantha



#51 Discover The Gentle Cleansing Ritual That Won't Strip Your Skin's Natural Oils With Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil Share icon Review: "I love this cleanser sooo much. After just the first use my skin felt so smooth I was taken by surprise." - Libby Kochan



#52 Ring Video Doorbell : Know Who's Knocking (Or Creeping) Before You Open The Door Share icon Review: "This little device is a game changer! The picture is clear and so is the sound… and we live on a busy street." - DEANNE



#53 Dynamic Wave Wall Light : Bring The Soothing Rhythm Of The Ocean Into Your Home Share icon Review: "I received the wall lights and I love it! The lights completes my living room." - Brigette



#54 Mini Electric Screwdriver : The Must-Have Gadget For Tech Repairs, Furniture Assembly, And Everything In Between. Share icon Review: "So far this tool works great it comes with everything w need to work with electronics." - Furman Gilmore



#55 Stud Earrings : The Everyday Essential That Adds A Touch Of Sparkle To Any Look Share icon Review: "Since receiving these earring I haven't taken them off! The flat backing is comfortable and strong. Having a metal allergy and being allergic to MOST jewelry, I was able to wear these with no issues. The quality is great and perfect for a dainty look." - Amanda B



#56 Never Fear A Dead Battery Again With The Ultrasafe And Easy-To-Use Noco Boost Plus Gb40 Share icon Review: "I bought this product as a "just in case" item to keep my car. But I had no idea that the first time I'd use it wasn't even for myself. Just so happened after a couple weeks of having it, I needed to use it for someone else. It was easy to use, and worked perfectly. Very glad I had it available to help a woman from being stranded." - Anthony Avalle



#57 Banish Pet Hair, Crumbs, And Dust Bunnies With The Mighty Suction Of This Car Vacuum Share icon Review: "Work's well and look's as advertised. The suction is very good and did the job intended. No issues to note." - joseph jackson



#58 From Coffee Runs To Road Trips: Car Cup Coasters Are The Essential Accessory For Every Driver Share icon Review: "I love these little coasters. I like this design because if something does spill it catches it. They are easy to wash and I have them in both my cars." - Jen



#59 Groceries, Sports Gear, Or Beach Essentials? This Car Trunk Organizer Keeps Everything In Its Place Share icon Review: "It fit perfectly in my car. Easy to collapse if I need more space. Doesn’t move around. Holds alot. Sturdy." - MDIVA



#60 Turn Your Headrest Into A Hanging Haven With The Car Seat Headrest Hook Share icon Review: "This product is so handy! I had issues with my purse always falling off my seat and just being in the way all the time, but this thing has been so helpful!!" - Kevin Salinas



#61 Lost Keys, Crumbs, And Loose Change, Begone! The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler Ends The Frustration Of Dropped Items Share icon Review: "What a great product! They fit perfect & were easy to put in. Looks good, blends great (much better than a gap with wires) and does its job!" - Richie



#62 Banish Wrinkles And Refresh Your Wardrobe With The Steamer For Clothes That's Steaming Up Amazon Wishlists Share icon Review: "I’m a huge fan of the steamer for my clothes. This is wonderful and works great. Easy to use. Gets super hot and get wrinkles of of clothes quick." - mmm



#63 The Portable Mesh Caddy : Lightweight, Durable, And Ready For Any Adventure Share icon Review: "Perfect size to hold a decent amount of baby products for diaper changes, hygiene products, and small towels. It’s sturdy, easy to reshape so that it looks nice." - Kelly S.



#64 Keep Your Food Fresh And Your Fridge Tidy With Food Storage Containers With Lids Share icon Review: "I love these containers! Comes with a great variety of sizes. Great organization!" - Jeanne Taylor



#65 Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer With Bluetooth : Say Goodbye To Guesswork And Hello To Perfectly Cooked Meals! Share icon Review: "Product did as advertised. Tracked meats temp and ambient temp and provided a cook time and alarm when finished it was a breezy day so having the ambient temp available was a huge gain on the smoker." - Justin



#66 Air Fryer That Crisps : The Crispy, Guilt-Free Cooking Revolution You Didn't Know You Needed Share icon Review: "So this is my first air fryer and I did not know how to use it or know what to expect. It cooks well and quickly. While directions state longer for some items, I found that items actually cooked on the air fry setting in a fraction of that time. It is super easy to clean and requires little effort." - Taia



#67 Put Away The Bulky Blender. This Magic Bullet Blender Is The Space-Saving Solution For Every Kitchen Share icon Review: "I got this because I was tired of hauling out my big Ninja blender every time my daughter wanted a small smoothie. I've only had it for a few days, but I'm already loving it! Now, I use it for quick sauces or chopping veggies, too. It's totally worth it, and cleaning it is a breeze." - Smithjme5



#68 Chom Chom Roller : The Fur-Ocious Fur Remover Your Furniture Has Been Begging For Share icon Reviiew: "My corgi absolutely loves to lay on the couch and look out the window. I've been struggling to keep the couch hair free. Vacuuming and lint rolling was just too much. I bought this and within one minute one cushion filled this up. I was able to finish my couch in 5 mins." - Amanda Stoddard



#69 This Robot Pencil Sharpener Is The Desk Buddy Your Pencils Need Share icon Review: "This sharpener is very great for the money. It’s very easy for my kids to use. It’s quiet! I love how it has more than 1 choice of sharpness. It works well with color pencils too." - Amazon Customer



#70 Who Needs Beauty Sleep When You Have Under Eye Masks ? Your Secret Weapon For Faking A Full Night's Rest Share icon Review: "I’m tired, I’ve got kids, and don’t get enough rest. So you can see it in my face. These help hydrate my eyes and help me look radiant. I keep em stocked in my bathroom!" - Jene India



#71 From Phones To Tablets To Toothbrushes: This Wall Charger With USB Ports Powers It All Share icon Review: "This outlet extender perfectly fits my need for office and home use. I'm tired of traditional power strip with cable. This one stays on top of existing wall outlet plate with one screw securing it on. 5 outlets on 3 different sides use space at maximum. 3 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports make it even better. Well made." - Tom



#72 Forget The Book Bulk: The Kindle Paperwhite Holds Thousands Of Novels In One Slim Device Share icon Review: "I love my kindle paperwhite. I was reading on my old 7in fire tablet and it was time for an upgrade. I decided to get the kindle and I’m so happy that I did. The battery life is amazing and it’s so easy to read on." - Christin



#73 Melted Ice Got You Down? These Ice Packs For Cooler Are The Leak-Proof, Long-Lasting Solution Your Cooler Craves Share icon Review: "Was easy to set up. Lasted longer and kept drinks and cold items cooler than ice and other similar blue ice products. These are worth buying." - Edeedwards



#74 Beach, Park, Or Backyard BBQ: This Flat, 10-Can Portable Travel Cooler Bag Is The Coolest Way To Tote Your Drinks Share icon Review: "This was made very well. The zipper is industrial, I feel like it will hold up well for the long haul. Nice hard shell, perfect color and look. The inside is well designed and kept our beers cold." - Kwilson



#75 Car Cleaning Gel : The Squishy, Satisfying Way To De-Gunk Your Car's Nooks And Crannies. Share icon Review: "Love using this to get all the icky stuff that falls in the hard to get to creases of my car! It works well, doesn't break apart, safe to use, is super soft, doesn't smell, and can be used anywhere!" - Mary Lawson



#76 Say Goodbye To Messy Sunscreen Application And Hello To Fun In The Sun With The Solar Buddies Duo Share icon Review: "I ordered two of these because my daughter recommended them highly. She has used them for a year due to the ease of applying suntan lotion she prefers and not receiving objections from her children in the actual application." - Amazon Customer



#77 Ditch The Harsh Chemicals And Embrace The Power Of Pink With The Pink Stuff , The All-Purpose Cleaner That's Tough On Grime, But Gentle On Surfaces Share icon Review: "I tried to clean these stains on my caraway cookware with everything; nothing seemed to work even a little. I didn’t want to scratch the paint so I bought the pink stuff! I used a soft sponge and the stains erased like magic. 10/10 would recommend." - Amazon Customer



#78 Reveal Your Skin's Natural Radiance With Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bars With Vitamin C Share icon Review: "I love love this soap, this is my third purchase, I hope it remain the same, I hope the company keeps their standard and don’t change anything abt this soap. It has helped me drastically on numerous occasion. My dark marks are fading away, my skin is naturally glowing, all the ingredients are perfect." - Famatta!



#79 No More Rummaging Through A Jumble Of Bottles And Sponges! The Under Sink Organizer Brings Order To Your Under-Sink Area Share icon Review: "This organizer is well-made and very simple to put together. It comes with suction cups or double sided foam tape if you wish to secure it to your cabinet base. Bottom basket slides easily, and comes with a plastic insert. This was just the right size for under my kitchen sink." - Peggy Maroney



#80 Your Car's Interior Deserves A Little Flower Power. The Daisy Flower Air Vent Clip Is Here To Deliver Share icon Review: "I get so many compliments on how cute these are! And they make my car smell so good!" - dkl1992



#81 Stay Cool And Beat The Heat With The Portable Misting Fan , Your Personal Oasis On The Patio Share icon Review: "It allows my daughter to sit outside. Her MS keeps her from being in the heat the fan and spray keeps her body from overheating." - ANN GRENCI



#82 Plant Stand Indoor With Grow Lights : Bring The Sunshine Indoors And Watch Your Plants Thrive! Share icon Review: "This product is truly great. Good design and style that with artistical and fresh layout. The structure is strong and solid. Assemble them together was easy. I highly recommend this product to other buyers." - A Customer



#83 The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Might Just Be The Most Wished-For Item On Amazon, Ever Share icon Review: "I have gotten so many compliments for my cup! It’s so gorgeous, I have been rough with my cup and there is still no dents or marks. It is completely dish washer safe too which I love." - Sarah



#84 Holographic Nail Polish Is Not Just For Mermaids Anymore - Get The Prismatic Shine Everyone's Obsessing Over. Share icon Review: "This is my first time buying an ILNP polish and i'm very impressed. The first coat was very opaque and after adding a second coat I'm truly in love with this polish. It's super holographic and pretty!" - Edith herrera



#85 Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Delivers A Deep Dose Of Moisture To Your Skin, Leaving It Feeling Refreshed And Revitalized Share icon Review: "I use this mask overnight. Comfortable to sleep with it on. Makes my skin look like glass in the morning. So hydrating." - taylor



#86 Experience The Transformative Power Of Snail Mucin With Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence , The Secret To Smoother, Firmer Skin Share icon Review: "I’ve been doing research and wanted to use things that fellow sensitive skin people have tried with success. Along with reading extensive reviews. I decided to try this product and I am happy to say that I will be purchasing again! There is no stinging, burning or itching of any kind!" - Rebecca M.



#87 The Ultimate Summer Car Accessory: The Nmoiss Windshield Sunshade Umbrella Car Will Make You Actually Want To Get In Your Car On A Hot Day Share icon Review: "This sunshade is built to last and works great. Full coverage, easy to use and is compact when storing it." - Chris McFadden



#88 Tired Of Sweating? The Handheld Mini Fan Is The Coolest Solution To Stay Refreshed On-The-Go Share icon Review: "This fan is amazing! Its petite size will cool you off. It’s light and I like the versatility of it. You can adjust it to sit on a flat surface or hold in your hand." - Susan Pearce-Bates



#89 From Stovetop To Oven To Tabletop: The Cast Iron Dutch Oven Is The Ultimate Kitchen Multitasker Share icon Review: "Love the turquoise color I purchased. It heats up evenly and holds the heat. I will be using it in place of many other pans and my wok. The surface does not stain and I think it is pretty, I display it in my kitchen." - JSM



#90 Ditch The Drizzle, Embrace The Mist! This Oil Sprayer Is A Game-Changer For Healthier Cooking Share icon Review: "I am very pleased with the ease of use for spraying or pouring oil. Even thicker olive oil comes out easily. It only takes one finger to switch from spray to pour with an adequate amount coming out for both features." - Leslie T



#91 Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Is The Superhero Of Stain Removers, Rescuing Clothes From Even The Toughest Messes Share icon Review: "This stuff works so good! I was skeptical at first. The first day my son wore this shirt I thought it was ruined. A friend let me use this stuff and swore it would save the shirt so I tried it. This was one wash. My husband thought it was a new shirt. This stuff really works!!" - Maegan Reeves



#92 Keep Your Home Sparkling Clean And Germ-Free With The Powerful Cleaning Action Of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack Share icon Review: "These are my favorite disinfectant wipes. They clean up any anything and make everything look clean." - Brandy Ramirez



#93 Mosquito Repellent Bracelets : Slap It On, Ward Off Pests, And Let The Good Times Roll Share icon Review: "I bought it for my son he is allergic to insect bites and so far he has nothing, we went to the lake, park and mountain and still no insect bites! Comes in yellow, purple, blue and green. Great value!" - Ella



#94 From Burnt-On Messes To Delicate Glassware: Scrub Daddy & Scrub Mommy Can Handle Any Cleaning Challenge Share icon Review: "The hype is real! Super durable! It's soft yet aggressive. That's the best way to describe it. The smiley face got my wife to buy it so my kids would be more inclined to do the dishes." - Bobby B



#95 Don't Let A Scrape Ruin Your Day! Be Prepared For Anything With This First Aid Kit Share icon Review: "Great value for the price. Comes with 3 different sizes of bandages. The box has plenty of items to handle everyday minor injuries. I am very pleased with the purchase." - Aliha



#96 Clear Dry Erase Board Calendar With Light : Your Schedule Will Glow, Even If Your Memory Doesn't Share icon Review: "Was looking for a calender that I didn't have to pin on the wall but could have it on my desk in the small office space I have. This was perfect size and the look is so 👌. Total in love with it.. and the fact that it lights up as well is gravy!!!!" - TRINA H



#97 Dumpster Pencil Holder With Flame Note Cards : Because Some Days Feel Like A Dumpster Fire Share icon Review: "I bought this and just now put it together - it's a great addition to my desk. I love the flame notes." - alyssa leon



#98 642 Tiny Things To Draw : The Pocket-Sized Prompt Book That Sparks Big Creative Ideas Share icon Review: "My 11 year old artist really loves this. It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!" - Annie



#99 Never Leave Your Favorite Toiletries Behind Again Thanks To The Foldable Travel Toiletry Bag Share icon Review: "This was a gift for a friend going on a cruise. She loved it! Said it had a lot of room, convenient to pack and use. Held everything for a 10 day cruise with room left over. Very well made. Loved the color!" - DP

