Alright, DIY wizzards, prepare to have your minds blown. We've searched high and low (and maybe dabbled in a little sorcery) to unearth 37 before-and-after photos that are so incredible, they'll make you question everything you know about home improvement. These aren't your average DIY projects, folks. We're talking transformations that'll make you swear someone waved a magic wand. From drab to fab, outdated to outstanding, these jaw-dropping transformations are proof that with the right products and a little inspiration, anything is possible.

#1 Chom Chom Roller Is Your Fur-Niture's New Best Friend Share icon Review: "This roller works better on our furniture than our vacuum. Couldn't believe how much hair and lint was on our couch (and bedspread) until I went to empty the device. If it came with a long handle I'd use it on our rug (actually I did because I didn't want to pull out the vacuum. Had to empty it a few times but it was impressive.) I've ordered a second one." - M Taty



#2 Smile Confidently With A Little Help From Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen Share icon Review: "The product is easy to use, very effective, the price for the product is extremely reasonable and it has helped with the stains on my teeth from tea and smoking! I have sensitive teeth and their is no irritation at all! I would absolutely recommend and repurchase!" - BRITTANY



#3 Get Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner , Because Your Dishwasher Deserves A Spa Day Share icon Review: "I love the smell! For how well they work the price is worth it! It's super easy to clean with these. Now every package I've bought has been perfect for every affresh product!" - Whitney



#4 No Scrubbing, No Hassle, Just A Sparkling Shower With Wet & Forget Share icon Review: "I have tried many different products to clean the floor in our shower. It is textured and has been difficult to get clean. I used this one time and it’s CLEAN!! No scrubbing and no chemical smells. I can’t believe it! Buy it, you won’t be disappointed!" - theresa foster



ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Who Knew "Stainless" Steel Could Get So Stained? Thank Goodness For Bottle Bright Tablets Share icon Review: "Holy moly! My husband has a coffee tumbler that’s been brown for years, no matter now long I soak or scrub it. So I thought I’d give these a shot. It was so bad, I had to do it twice but that mug is so clean now! 10/10" - MrsChad1216



#6 Stains Don't Stand A Chance Against Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover Share icon Review: "I saw this product and tried it in my shower. I was stunned that I didn’t have to use much strength at all to scrub the glass. Best of all no harsh chemicals!!! As someone who summers of asthma I was able to clean without having to cover my face or wait for the harsh smells to go away. This product is AMAZING!" - Tony Martinez



ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Wipe Away Water Rings Like Magic With The Reusable Water Mark Remover Cloth Share icon Review: "Uhhh, this thing is a MIRACLE. It works so well. I have repurchased more than once (trying to restore an old table). I do wish it lasted longer but I realise I am using it a lot. Love this. If you have water mark stains on wood furniture, this is the product to get." - Beej



#8 For A Nose So Soft, You'll Want To Boop It All Day Long, Use This Snout Soother Share icon Review: "I can't say enough about this product. We live in Scottsdale, AZ and my dogs nose was crusty and gunky. I was told to try bee balm but it didn't work. After 3 days of applying this product 3 times a day, my dogs name is about normal. I'm so happy for her. I highly recommend this product! Don't think twice!" - Shari A



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Your Cleaning Arsenal Just Got A Whole Lot Pinker With The Pink Stuff Share icon Review: "The Pink Stuff is seriously amazing!! I’ve been dealing with an absolutely disgusting looking sink since moving into my place a year ago. I could never get the stains out from all the scratches in the surface — until now! Don’t hesitate to try it, just do it. Best $5 I’ve ever spent!!" - SilverSafire25



#10 The Secret To A Sparkling Bathroom? It's The White Grout Pen ! Share icon Review: "Perfect! Made my tiles so much better than before. The white doesn't scrub off easily if applied so make sure your positive when putting it down. In the end, its much better than the brown grout i had and makes for a nice look in the bathroom." - TanyaPink



ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Even Aladdin Would Have Used Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover To Clean His Magic Carpet Share icon Review: "We have 3 dogs, two sons and a grandchild here. Folex is simply magic! It tackles any and all stains in carpet, upholstery and cloths. Just spray it on, let it sit and watch stains disappear. I recommend this to family, friends and colleagues constantly. Thank you Folex for making life with boys and dogs more manageable l." - Amy H



#12 No More Cleaning Fur-Stration! The Pet Hair Rubber Broom Sweeps It All Away Share icon Review: "After moving into an apartment with carpet bedrooms, I dreaded whenever the dog came into my room and rolled all over the floor. With just a few sweeps now, I can get all the dust and dog hair out of my carpet and turn it a whole new color! I definitely recommend this if you have carpet and fur babies" - Tallie Davis



ADVERTISEMENT

Hold onto your paintbrushes, because we're just getting started. We've got everything from kitchen renovations that'll make you want to cook up a storm to bathroom makeovers that'll turn your tub into a spa oasis. And the best part? These transformations were all achieved with products that are surprisingly affordable and easy to use.

#13 Your Wood Furniture's Thirsty? Quench It With Howard Feed-N-Wax Share icon Review: "This product does exactly what it promises and more. It is the best furniture repair/polisher I have ever used and I am very old (I've used many other products). It leaves furniture obviously nourished, free of drink rings (they don't come back) and easier to dust.I've used it on cheap shelving and good antiques. The result is the same. it is a super product!" - Christine Schaffer



#14 Heel Yeah! Smooth Feet Are Just A Few Strokes Away With The Foot File And Callus Remover Share icon Review: "This tool will take your feet from gross, dry, and peeling to smooth! I recommend soaking your feet in water for a bit before using it, it's definitely not optimal to use it on dry skin (although it will scrape off skin while dry). Love it! It has lasted me years because I let it dry after each use." - Britt



#15 Denman Hairbrush Cleaning Brush : Finally, A Brush For Your Brush! Share icon Review: "Why did it take me so long to find this? It is the BEST tool to clean my hairbrushes I've found. My long hairs weave themselves around my brushes to make themselves so hard to remove, and the weird "nurr" that develops between the bristles is the worst! This cleaning brush gets rid of all that in a snap. A great purchase!" - Gerard



#16 K.O. Those Pesky Rust Stains Like A Champ With This Strong Rust Stain Remover Share icon Review: "We have well water and I have struggled for years to find something to take the orange iron stain off the tub and shower. This worked within 5 min with very little scrubbing… like just a quick wipe of a sponge! If your struggling with iron stains, BUY THIS!!! Just make sure your bathroom is well ventilated… smell was kind of strong but went away quickly." - Jessica



#17 If Your Walls Are Begging For A Makeover - Give Them Stick And Peel Brick Wallpaper Share icon Review: "They look so real and the texture is fantastic. Since it’s made of foam it’s super easy to work with. I would definitely suggest cutting out the small end pieces to stagger them together so the seams are less obvious. They include an cutting tool to do this. If you take the time to measure and cut with precision, you can’t even tell it’s not real." - jessica bahr



#18 No More Digging Through The Abyss! This Under Sink Organizer Is A Game-Changer Share icon Review: "Absolutely love this organizer for under your kitchen sink, and bathroom sink. Even the most unorganized cabinet comes together with this organizer! It fit every little item neatly, and it is easy to use for those who need to get everything together for easy access." - Laura Pacter



#19 Your Microwave's About To Get A Steam Facial With The Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Share icon Review: "Omg!!!! I’m embarrassed to post this. It has been almost 2 years since I’ve cleaned my microwave🥴. Between pregnancies and surgeries I just haven’t had the time. One use and it made a significant difference." - Jonna Kiser



#20 Scott's Ez Seed Dog Spot Repair : Because Even The Goodest Boys Leave Their Mark Share icon Review: "All I did was put top soil on a few bare spots then sprinkle seeds and cover with grass clippings. Two weeks later and I see grass growing! I am a total novice at lawn care and was skeptical. This works!" - Tammy



#21 Don't Let Mold And Mildew Harsh Your Mellow. Instant Mold And Mildew Stain Remover Spray To The Rescue Share icon Review: "Had moss & fungus staining my white siding. I tried everything possible & nothing worked. Then I found this stuff & it does exactly what it says it does. Spray on & wait a half a minute & the stains are just gone. Can't recommend this product enough." - M Chandler



Okay, we know what you're thinking: "These before-and-afters are too good to be true." But trust us, they're the real deal. And the secret behind these magical makeovers? It's not sorcery, it's simply the power of the right products and a little bit of creativity. So get inspired, grab your tools, and get ready to transform your home into a haven that's worthy of a standing ovation.

#22 Electric Spin Scrubber : Ditch The Elbow Grease, Let This Baby Do The Work Share icon Review: "Awesome cleaning tool to have. I wished I’d known about this product before. Cleaning the bathroom is not too exhausting anymore. I love the corner brush the most as it cleans the hard to reach corners. I highly recommend it!" - Rolando L.



#23 Velvet Couch Covers : Your Old Couch, But Make It A Vibe Share icon Review: "I love this slipcover! It is so pretty and it completely transformed our brown couch into a light, pretty new one. It fits pretty well, and the individual cushion covers make it nice and easy. The price is well worth it. If you are debating whether to order this or not, just do it! You won't be disappointed." - Cindy



#24 Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaner & Scraper Pad Is Like A Magic Eraser, But For Your Cooktop Share icon Review: "Exactly worked the way I wanted it to work. I needed to clean a glass electric stove that was not cleaned over a year (abandoned place) with lots of burnt oil and food sticking to it but using the cleaner and the tools came with it, the stove looks like new." - neda



#25 Vacuum Storage Bags Will Shrink Your Stuff And Expand Your Space! Share icon Review: "I cant believe I have lived my adult life with out these for storage! Iam AMAZED at how tight they seal and how many clothes I was able to store! I am a forever customer!" - Amy Bonds



#26 No More Tears, Just Cheers For Tangle-Free Hair With Leave In Conditioner Spray And Detangler For Kids Share icon Review: "My daughter has super curly hair and this conditioner works absolutely amazing on her hair. It moisturizes and curls her hair without feeling sticky and has a super amazing smell! Love this product" - Ioana Bletsas



#27 Portable Carpet And Upholstery Cleaner : The Must-Have For Pet Parents And Messy Humans Alike Share icon Review: "I am obsessed with this cleaner! It is easy to use, clean, and it works like a pro! I have cleaned my whole house and I can’t believe how dirty everything was. The attachments that come with it are exactly what you need and I like the cleaning products that it comes with as well: if you have pets or children this is for you!" - Megan



#28 This Mop And Broom Holder Wall Mount Will Make Marie Kondo Proud Share icon Review: "If you’re anything like me, I hate clutter. It fits my mops & brooms perfectly. It’s very sturdy as you can see. My husband assembled it very easily! Definitely a must have" - Jasmine Gabaldon



#29 Breakup With Breakouts! Use A Makeup Brush + Sponge Shampoo For Cleaner Tools And Clearer Skin Share icon Review: "I just received this today and washed all of my brushes in about 10 or 15 minutes. I’m so impressed with the amount of make up it removes. I tried with just water first to see what would happen and as soon as you put the cleaner on it is just a world of difference. My brushes look brand new again." - C12345



#30 Don't Toss It, Refresh It! The Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover Makes Clothes And Furniture Look Brand New Share icon Review: "Transformed my sofa! I have a linen couch that started to pill after just a few weeks. the fabric was so bad I almost had to buy a new couch- it’s like almost new again after only a few minutes use! Saved me thousands!" - Amazon Customer



#31 Cleaning Just Got A Whole Lot Easier (And More Fun) With The Eraser Sponge For All Surfaces Share icon Review: "I was skeptical but these are nothing short of magical. Our door was what I thought to be permanently stained brown from muddy puppy feet jumping up on it. I'd tried all kinds of sprays and cleaners. These things made it look brand new again in 10 min. So much cheaper than brand name and work just as good and hold up better in my opinion. Will definitely order again!" - Rachael Kapper



#32 Don't Get Flushed With Frustration, Get The Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner Share icon Review: "This product is amazing. We had hard water stains in our toilet and tub for a very long time and I thought I had tried everything to get them out. Came across this product and gave it a try and the stains came out no problem. I’m very pleased." - Tiffany W.



#33 Liquid Mold & Mildew Stain Remover Is Here To Save The Day Share icon Review: "This product is awesome! I’ve ordered more to have in stock. I’ve tried everything and nothing would remove old mildew off the seats of my older golf cart. I sprayed it on, let sit for about 10 mins and gently brushed over before rinsing off. Pictures speak for themselves." - Wen



#34 Fake It 'Til You Make It With This Lux Looking Marble Peel And Stick Wallpaper Share icon Review: "i redid my own kitchen and these made it a breeze. i currently rent my space so it is defintely renter friendly if youre just looking to make your space more modern without breaking the bank/ redoing your whole kitchen" - Desi



#35 Cannonball Into Crystal Clear Water With Swimming Pool Care Shock Advanced ! Share icon Review: "Wow!!! I can not believe how great this product is! I had been spending so much money at our local pool store and with just one bag my pool is all clear! The powder dissolves very quickly and within minutes the pool was nice and clean!!! Highly recommend trying this! I will definitely keep buying it!" - Magda figueroa



#36 Weiman Silver Polish And Cleaner Will Make Your Silverware Shine So Bright, You'll Need Sunglasses Share icon Review: "I never thought the tarnish would come off this well and with little effort! Some items were sitting for 40+ years. I used this polish with some small cloths (also from Amazon) and I am shocked at how well the tarnish came off. I am buying some of the wipes to maintain going forward." - Kim M Quirk

