ADVERTISEMENT

Fall is in the air! Pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters, and colorful foliage... but amidst all the autumnal bliss, it's important to remember that this season can also present some unique challenges for our furry friends. From sneaky toxins lurking in fallen leaves to the temptations of Halloween treats, there are a few things pet parents need to be mindful of to keep their companions safe and sound.



So, before you let your pup dive headfirst into a pile of leaves or your kitty gets tangled in a string of fairy lights, take a moment to brush up on these essential fall safety tips. We've rounded up 15 simple precautions that will ensure your pet enjoys a happy, healthy, and worry-free autumn season.