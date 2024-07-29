ADVERTISEMENT

Calling all DIY enthusiasts, creative souls, and anyone who's ever felt the urge to make something with their own two hands! If you are fondly referred to as "the craft friend", you're in for a treat. We bring you a collection of 19 fabulous finds that will spark your imagination, ignite your creativity, and fuel your passion for all things crafty. Whether you're a seasoned artist or a beginner just dipping your toes into the DIY world, these must-have supplies are sure to become your new best friends. Get ready to unleash your inner maker and embark on a crafting adventure like no other!

This Portable Wooden Art Easel Painting Kit Is The Best Option For Unleashing Your Inner Artist On The Van-Gogh

Review: "I love the quality, adjustability, and ease of assembly. It also has compartments for storing paint tools. I would definitely buy again for gifts for my artistic friends." - Pamela D Clay

This "Create Your Own Comic Book" Kit Is The Ultimate Creative Outlet For Artists And Writers Of All Ages – Let Your Imagination Run Wild And See Where It Takes You

Review: "My son loves reading comics and graphic novels. He is very inspired by Dav Pilky! This is the perfect gift for those young writers and artists to start their own journey! This is a soft cover book. The pages are also very nice with different boxes and a comment bubbles to draw and create!" - Sandra santos

An Electric Eraser Is So Satisfying To Use, You Might Just Find Yourself Erasing Things That Don't Even Need To Be Erased – It's That Good

Review: "This electric eraser has helped me so much with all the mistakes I make with my drawings. It even works incredibly well by making highlights in the drawings I do! The battery life is super high! I charged it once (about a year ago), and it still hasn't died! I highly recommend it to any upcoming artists out there!" - Sasha Alavi

This Light Tracing Box Is The Must-Have Tool For Any Aspiring Artist, Animator, Or Calligrapher Who Wants To Create Precise And Professional-Looking Work

Review: "The light board was exactly what I need for tracing designs on cloth to embroider! Easy to transport, use and light was bright enough to go through paper and muslin cloth. Great buy!" - DR

These Rainbow Pencils Are A Burst Of Sunshine For Your Stationery Collection – They're Guaranteed To Brighten Up Even The Dullest Of Days

Review: "I’ve used a lot of the multicolor or “magic” pencils in the past but I love this set the most. They are the perfect diameter and they have rich color. For me, sketching with these takes away the need to be completely in control of the color so there’s an aspect of looseness and surprise in their use. I recommend them." - Tami

This Scrapbook Album Is The Blank Canvas For Your Memories, Waiting To Be Filled With Photos, Ticket Stubs, And All The Little Things That Make Life Extraordinary

Review: "These scrapbooks are really nice quality! comes with a tie to close them and to ensure nothing pops open. the corners have a metal piece to make sure it does wear or tear over the years! just super durable and simple!!" - Mya

If you thought those supplies were cool, just wait until you see what's next. Prepare to be amazed by the ingenuity and versatility of these crafting essentials. They'll not only elevate your projects but also open up a whole new world of creative possibilities. So pull that easel closer...

This Plastic Bead Storage Organizer Is The Must-Have For Any Crafter Who's Tired Of Losing Beads, Buttons, And Other Tiny Treasures

Review: "I love that these are clear so I can see exactly what they have inside of them. They fit everything perfectly and then stacked and fit exactly right in my cupboard. It is unbelievably satisfying to have everything so neatly organized and easy to see and access now. Such an improvement! Highly recommend." - DRVanDyke

#8

Ditch The Mouse And Embrace The Precision And Control Of This Digital Painting Brush – It's The Must-Have Tool For Any Aspiring Digital Artist

Review: "LOVE this! I ise it for art on my iPad Pro. It works perfect. No lag time even strokes, makes paintin in Procreate feel more like actual painting. Highly reccommend!!" - Mary A.

This Collapsibowl Is The Transformer Of Rinse Cups, Expanding And Collapsing To Fit Your Every Artistic Whim

Review: "This thing is a NECESSITY for painters! Its extremely durable, it works perfectly, and it wont take up a lot of space. Its really light with parts that can easily be washed. 100% worth the money" - Andrea Rhodes

A Buddha Board Is The Gift Of Mindfulness, Allowing You To Focus On The Present Moment And Create Ephemeral Art That's As Fleeting As Your Worries

Review: "This board has helped me and became a big coping tool. If you’re like me and have a hard time dealing with lack of control, this is helpful. It would also be a great board for practicing writing or drawing on, as everything disappears. I highly recommend this to anyone who has some desktop space. Super relaxing and great deal!" - Shana

Credit: classicaldamn

This Wooden Art Supplies Organizer Will Make Your Inner Artist (Or Messy Child) Rejoice, As It Tames The Chaos Of Paintbrushes, Pencils, And Other Creative Tools

Review: "I wasn't sure if it would be sturdy since the wood is thin, but once everything was put together, it was honestly a really hardy little penholder! I really like this thing, it was inexpensive and it's already fallen off my desk a few times without any damage at all. Pretty neat!" - Lana Chesley

This Hand Casting Kit Is A Fun And Creative Activity For The Whole Family, And The Results Are Sure To Be Treasured For Years To Come

Review: "This product came neatly packaged and with everything I needed to complete this craft. Love that I am going to forever be able to capture the sight of my boyfriends hand holding mine." - allison

Ready to make your creative dreams a reality? These final few items are the cherry on top of your fruit bowl still life. From unexpected tools to versatile materials, these items will take your crafting game to the next level. And if you are just starting out, they will help you get the best possible jumping-off point you could hope for!

#13

Your Paint Brushes Will Be Living Their Best Life In This Durable And Water-Resistant Waxed Canvas Roll-Up Paint Brushes Pouch

Review: "Very sturdy canvas wrap to protect brushes when traveling or heading out to paint. Wish I had this years ago. I looked at many of these before chosing this one and I am very pleased with the construction, design and materials used. It has 22 pockets." -katherine

Your Creativity Will Blossom With This Watercolor Paint Set, Offering Endless Possibilities For Artistic Expression And Experimentation

Review: "I just love this kit, it is the perfect size for my art when I’m traveling, it is all inclusive except for the paper and I have that. If you do watercolor journaling when you travel I would highly recommend this kit!!" - M. WHITE

#15

Your Art Supplies Deserve A Little TLC, And This Brush Cleaner & Preserver Is The Perfect Way To Show Them Some Love

Review: "A friend of mine sent me some paint kits & I would not even start them until I got this product. I had used it in the past and absolutely love it. So easy to use, keeps my brushes in good condition. Highly Recommend for any painter (hobby)." - Melissa Ogilvie

#16

If You Have Been Crafting A Little Too Hard, Use This Cordless Electric Hand Massager To Get Back In Tip Top Shape

Review: "This hand massager has helped tremendously relieve the tension in my hand that uses the computer mouse. There are various massage options and intensities along with heat. It is a great way to end a work day!" - Jodie Amble

No More Frantic Searching For That Missing Highlighter – This Large Capacity Pencil Case Will Keep Everything In Its Place, Making You The Envy Of Crafters Everywhere

Review: "This is the best pencil bag I have ever had. It can hold so many pens and pencils and isn’t very big so i can fit it in my backpacks easily. I have almost 40 pens in my bag and it works perfectly fine. 10/10 totally recommend." - Amazon Customer

This Vintage Scrapbook Supplies Pack Is The Treasure Trove Of Creativity That Will Make Your Inner Artist (And Hoarder Of Pretty Paper) Squeal With Delight

Review: "These stickers and sheets are beautiful ! I used them to decorate my kindle. I love that they have so many different pieces so I can change it up entirely if I want." - Joshua Rodriguez

This Double Sided Glue Tape Roller Is The Must-Have For Any Crafter Who Values Precision, Convenience, And A Clean Workspace

Review: "The stickiness of these were awesome and really durable. I have arthritic hands and this made it so easy to wrap presents. The size isn’t too small or too big." - Kristy

