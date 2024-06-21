Life's messy enough without your home adding to the chaos. But fear not, fellow organization enthusiasts and clutter-haters, because Amazon has got your back (and your kitchen, bathroom, and every other room in your house)! We've rounded up some of the most ingenious home hacks available on Amazon that will revolutionize the way you organize, clean, and live in your space. Whether you're dealing with a mountain of laundry, a chaotic kitchen, or a bathroom that's seen better days, these hacks will have you wondering how you ever lived without them.

#1 Dual Purpose Doorbell Sign : "Do Not Disturb" For Me Time, "Deliver Here" For Package Time. Share icon Review: "Love this. Slides easily over our doorbell and prevents delivery drivers from ringing, AND it has greatly reduced knocking. Now the dogs only bark if they see a delivery." - kimberly Grant



#2 Pickle Jars? Child's Play! This Under Cabinet Jar Opener Makes Opening A Breeze Share icon Review: "This opener works so well, I'm still surprised every time! We've had it two weeks now. With a seriously damaged right hand, opening up bottles and jars has been impossible most of the time. This is so easy. Made in USA. I (an old lady) installed it myself. It took longer to read the directions than it did to install it! Put it under a cabinet near the stove, where you open all that stuff. I guarantee you, your life will get BETTER when you have this opener." - F. Norris



#3 Go Green And Get Glowing With Solar Powered Outdoor Lights Share icon Review: "These are super cool work great bright but soft light that is not annoying or Intrusive. I use it to light stairs walkway and my deck. Very nice ambiance and charging works great." - Andy perez



#4 This Keyhole Slot Marking Tool Set Takes The Guesswork Out Of Hanging Share icon Review: "This Keyhole Companion Marking Tool Set is an absolute game-changer for my IT work and any mounting tasks. It's a must-have tool for IT professionals and anyone needing to mount things to a wall. Highly recommended!" - ADAM H CLEARY



#5 No More Stumbling In The Dark! These Chic Motion Sensor Night Lights Will Be Your New Favorites Share icon Review: "These are so great!! I have one in my dark stairwell and the motion detection is so nice. I also have one in my bathroom, and what is nice about that, is that if I must use the restroom at night, I can see well enough, without waking myself up too much with the bright light in my eyes!" - Heidi Jo



#6 This Rotating Head Bug Zapper Will Make You The Hero Of Every BBQ And Picnic Share icon Review: "Easy to use and very effective. I used to have a hard time chasing flies around the house, but this product easily gets them. Highly recommended for all households!" - CN



#7 Tacos, Salads, Or Sandwiches - This Chicken Shredder Makes Meal Prep Cluckin' Easy! Share icon Review: "The perfect tool for shreading chicken that can be used for many different recipes. Very easy to use, cuts prep time in half, and, when your finished with it, it is dishwasher safe." - Theresa Edwards



#8 Mini Electric Screwdriver Set : Your Tiny But Mighty DIY Sidekick Share icon Review: "Absolutely a life saver for all gizmos you & your kids have. Has all the popular bits. Power wise very strong for what it is. Battery life only charged it once. Always use it.

Speed I believe is perfect & bits are magnetic for those small bolts" - Eric williams



#9 Cable Clip Holder : Tame Your Cable Chaos And Declutter Your Desk Share icon Review: "Got this for the bedroom, since I would just toss cables on the floor, resulting in a wad like Christmas lights. Works great. Grips firmly but you can remove cables easily. Just heavy enough to keep it in place. I have since bought 1/2 dozen or so to put around the house where we charge stuff, and to gift. Will probably buy more." - chaos504



#10 Forget The Plastic Bottles And Embrace The Bubbly Bliss Of Your Own Sparkling Water Maker Share icon Review: "We just received this Soda Stream, and we love it. No more cans to recycle. We add a lemon or lime, and it tastes great. I tried the blackberry flavor that came in the package. It was fine, but I like the plain water better. It really carbonates well." - Ann C. Hall



#11 Fresh Herb Keeper Storage Container : The Fountain Of Youth For Your Basil, Cilantro, And Mint Share icon Review: "Easy to use and fits well in the fridge. I tried scallions and parsley. Still like new after 5 days! Way better then wrapping in paper towels and then in an open plastic bag." - Spud



#12 Electronic Candle Lighter : Spark Joy With A Flick Of A Switch! Share icon Review: "I love this lighter. It’s much safer and it works a lot better than the long Bic style ones. We use this lighter to light candles and it works on the first flick. I’ll definitely be ordering me another one since my daughter doesn’t want to share the first one I bought lol. I recommend you get one." - April Bowman



We've also found some brilliant Amazon home hacks that will improve your everyday life, from boosting your productivity to enhancing your relaxation. These are the kind that will be making you feel like a domestic superhero, breezing through life without breaking a sweat!

#13 Sofa Cup Holder : Because Your Couch Is Your Throne And You Deserve A Drink Holder Fit For Royalty Share icon Review: "Love this cup holder! It's just what we needed for a chair that sits off by itself without a table nearby. It stays put on the arm and doesn't budge! Having the removable center piece is great and accommodates different sizes of mugs, cups and bottles." - Paula



#14 Changing Sheets? Don't Break Your Back! Get The Mattress Lifter & Bed Maker Tool Share icon Review: "This is an awesome idea and works very well. I have weakness in my hands and putting sheets on was painful. I have used a wooden spoon at times so this tool is perfect. Love this and would recommend it to anyone who has ti make the bed!" - Susan D. Roberts



#15 This Bottle Emptying Kit Gets You To The Bottom Of Things Share icon Review: "This product is genius. I used it on a Costco sized bottle of body wash and it was the first time I felt I got every last drop. It held the bottle on it's top without a wobble and the pull out stopper worked like a charm with no leaking. It will fit 3 different sizes of openings. Am going to gift one to a friend." - Diane in Las Vegas



#16 Keys, Wallet, Phone, Chapstick: The No Screwups Switch Pocket Holds All Your Essentials Share icon Review: "I really like this little wall organizer. It's pocket has a little more room than I expected and it was very easy to install. I mainly use it to organize my daily pocket items like my keys, wallet, work id, and pens." - Ismael Rodriguez



#17 Stairway To Safety: Make Your Steps Secure With Non-Slip Stair Treads Tape Share icon Review: "LOVE THESE! Arrived in 24 hours, adhere very well to my wood stairs, provide a VERY grippy surface to walk on, are comfortable even in bare feet, don’t bother my dog at all AND are virtually invisible. I know they are there but I have to really try to even detect them visually. Perfect! Ordering another set today for my basement stairs and my octogenarian parents are ordering some as well after seeing mine. Great product!" - KLC0624



#18 No More Sorting Struggles: This Laundry Hamper Is A Laundry Day Game-Changer Share icon Review: "Love this hamper!! Makes doing laundry easier!! I hated carrying all the clothes in my arms across the house. Now I just remove the insert ensuring I don’t drop any socks on the way to the laundry room! Highly recommend!" - Amazon Customer



#19 Mold? Mildew? Mystery Gunk? This Black Stain Cleaner Gel Will Erase It All! Share icon Review: "I am amazed how easy this product was to use. It has a bleach smell and I opened a window when I applied it. I had tried to clean the mold in my tube before and struggled to get it clean. I put the gel on the mildew and less than an hour it was clean. I will buy this product again. It works!" - Jax



#20 Bird Poop? Spilled Sangria? This Outdoor Fabrics Cleaner Can Handle It! Share icon Review: "We bought this to clean up some of our cushions on our outdoor patio furniture. Our patio furniture is just over 2 years old. We had a bit of dirt spots and spots where leaves had left their mark. This product cleaned up our cushions and look brand new again. There's no odor left on the cushion once it has dried and did not discolor them either." - Patrick K Fagan



#21 Finalpress Coffee And Tea Maker Gives You One Perfect Cup Of Brew, Whichever Is Your Poison Share icon Review: "Very sleek and compact french press with a solid and elegant design. It’s super easy to use and clean. Whether I’m brewing coffee or tea, it gets the job done consistently well. I particularly enjoy it on the go and have a fresh coffee wherever I am. Really cool addition to my morning routine." - leszek mirecki



#22 Belt Hanger : A Tidy Closet Is A Happy Closet Share icon Review: "I love this product I went back and bought them for my mom and myself! We have them in every closet my husband uses them to put basically everything on whether it's hot suspenders or pants that he plans on wearing the next day. Love them!" - Amazon Customer



#23 Your Desk Just Got A Mini Makeover With This Adorable Mini Trash Can With Swing Lid Share icon Review: "I love my little trash can. The lid flips around so it makes it easy to throw things in it. Things like my makeup pads, Q tips, cleaning wipes. Little things." - Victoria M



But let's be real, adulting isn't all about being perfectly organized and efficient. Sometimes, we just need a little fun in our lives. That's why we've also included some quirky and unexpected home hacks that are sure to bring a smile to your face. These products prove that practicality doesn't have to be boring, and a little bit of whimsy can go a long way in making your home a truly happy place.

#24 Strain, Mix, Rinse, Repeat: The 4-1 Colander With Mixing Bowl Set Does It All! Share icon Review: "I am so happy I bought this, it’s very functional and I’d love that you can use it in many different ways. The quality is great and you could put in a dishwasher." - Natasha



#25 Your Sheets Will Thank You For This Cozy, Organized Home With Foldable Sheet Organizers Share icon Review: "I was tired of having laundry baskets full of sheets. These are perfect for neat and compact storage. Highly recommend!

They assemble easily and stack perfectly!" - M. Fuller



#26 Electric Spin Scrubber Set : Your Bathroom's New Cleaning Bestie! Share icon Review: "Works and cleans better than using your hands. I use it to clean the bathroom sink and the bath tub. It works well, the spinner has 2 speeds, a slow one and a fast one. A game changer, even a kid can clean now since the tool does all the work. No more scrubbing hard, and keeps your hands clean!" - Marco



#27 From Drab To Fab: Watch Your Wood Glow With Wood Polish And Conditioner Share icon Review: "I read the reviews and decided to give it a try. What the heck, free return shipping anyway. Well I tried it on my worn out kitchen cabinets and no kidding, after a few wipes, the cabinets looked fully restored. Couldn't believe my eyes. OMG, this stuff WORKS!" - tntguy



#28 Get The Big Screen Experience In A Small Package With This Full HD Portable Mini Projector Share icon Review: "Absolutely perfect ☺️ Super easy to set up! Nice and clean picture. Very good product for the money. I hope works very well even for outdoor use. Highly recommend for anybody looking for a good, simple, easy to use projector. My daughter also likes this projector very much. You can feel the feeling of a theater at home without going out." - Merve Koc



#29 Catch Those Stray Hairs Before They Clog Your Drain With This Sturdy Silicone Cover Share icon Review: "Purchased a set for me and my mom and it's been a life saver! Both of us have ALOT of hair and not having to dig in the drain and pull up hair balls (so gross) is worth the money!!" - Kaitlynn



#30 Cold Coffee? Not On This Cute Mug Warmer's Watch! Share icon Review: "This kitty mug warmer is perfect for the office. Love that you have 3 temperature settings to choose from. The paws that hold your mobile phone is just an added bonus!" - John Pecorelli



#31 No More Soggy Counters! The Microfiber Drying Mat Absorbs All The Excess Water Share icon Review: "This dryer mat is perfect! The quality for the price is awesome. It’s super easy to clean. It’s super flexible when folding up to put away for easy storage. The water absorption is fast and it’s large enough to hold lots of dishes. Highly recommend!!" - Cort



#32 Work From Home? This Laptop Bed Tray Desk Is The Ultimate Flex Share icon Review: "Having a lamp was one of the top 3 things I was looking for. It's perfect for crafting, drawing, working. Adjustable height is fantastic! Really love this desk." - MC



#33 No More Stinky Dishwasher! Freshen Up Your Machine With Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets Share icon Review: "A friend suggested I start using these, and I'm so thankful. My dishwasher sometiems accumulates mold in lower areas if I don't use one of these every two weeks. I'm so thankful for an affordable product that keeps our dishwasher and dishes clean and healhty." - Mary C. Hoyt



#34 Reusable Bag Clips : The Eco-Friendly Way To Keep Your Snacks Happy Share icon Review: "These are so much nicer than reusing a wire twist tie over and over, which will quickly lose its paper cover. It's easy to twist the end of a plastic bag and then clamp one of these around it." - Gary



#35 Get Your Dryer Running Like New Again With The Dryer Vent Cleaner Vacuum Hose Share icon Review: "I can never fit my hand into my lint catcher to clean it. This is a great invention! Now I do not worry about my link cleaner getting too full." - Toni



#36 360 Rotating Laptop Stand Riser For Desk : Spin Cycle For Your Laptop Share icon Review: "This is a very high quality item. I’m soooo happy with this purchase. Easy to fold, VERY sturdy, VERY travel friendly. Even comes with a carrying case!!" - DJ Court B Rollin’



#37 Bamboo Silverware Drawer Organizer : Keep Your Forks And Spoons In Line And Your Drawer Looking Fine Share icon Review: "If you like an organized utensil drawer, then this is for you. Perfect size and great quality. I love the fact that it can be extended on the sides. I also love being able to put my knives in the block. Worth the money!!" - Amazon Customer

