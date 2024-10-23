ADVERTISEMENT

Ghouls and goblins, beauties and beasts, lend us your ears (or whatever appendages you've got laying around)! Halloween is lurking around the corner, and it's time to unleash your inner makeup artist. We've searched in the darkest corners of the beauty world to bring you 21 spine-tingling cosmetic concoctions that'll transform you from mundane to monstrous in minutes.

From blood-red lipsticks that'll make vampires jealous to glow-in-the-dark eyeshadows that'll have you lighting up the night, these products are about to take your Halloween game from "boo" to "holy cow!" Whether you're aiming for subtly spooky or full-on frightening, we've got the tools to make your wildest Halloween dreams (or nightmares) come true.

#1

Transform Into The Incredible Hulk, The Grinch, Or A Creepy Creature From The Swamp With This Washable Green Body Paint That's So Realistic, It's Terrifying

Review: "I used this face paint for the first time last night (Halloween) and was very impressed with it. Washed my face before bed and it came off easily, just had to scrub a lot because I applied a few layers." - Jennifer

#2

Unleash Your Inner Makeup Monster And Bring Your Most Terrifying Creations To Life With This Master Of Macabre Makeup Palette That's Got All The Colors Of The Crypt

Review: "This item here is very good. The color are so vibrant easy to use . Water activated and I love the lid has places for mixing colors. Perfect for spooky season which is coming up! Not to mention the brushes are perfect. Will definitely purchase again once this is finished" - Totalbeautybykhrys

Get Ready To Chill To The Bone With This Frostbite Blue Face & Body Paint That Will Turn You Into A Frozen Corpse, A Zombie, Or A Terrifying Ice Queen

Review: "Are you looking for face paint that can survive a 6.2km run in Florida humidity? Look no farther. This stuff is great. Easy to apply. Stays on. Comes off quickly." - Kathleen Pombier

credit: thegraveyardshift

Create A Masterpiece Of Macabre With This Noir Nightmare Face & Body Paint That's Perfect For Painting On A Spooky Skeleton, A Ghostly Ghoul, Or A Creepy Corpse

Review: "I got these to use for my special effects makeup. The amount of black and white you get is amazing they are large tubs as well as being easy to apply, and very pigmented. The setting powder also comes in a large container and sets the makeup very well. I will be purchasing these again!" - Beth

Get Ready For A Gruesomely Good Time With This Fake Blood Makeup Kit That's Guaranteed To Make Your Halloween Look A Bloody Mess

Review: "We got this to make a scary scene. We used the spray to make some of the splatter marks. The smaller dropper bottle made great dripping blood trails. Beyond my expectations!" - CA Mom of 4

#6

Sink Your Teeth Into The Perfect Halloween Look With These Custom Fake Fangs That Will Make You The Most Terrifying Creature Of The Night

Review: "They are still great after 10+ years. Definitely worth spending the extra money on them. When my daughter was looking for some a couple of years ago, this was the brand I still recommend." - JVest

Light Up The Darkness With An Otherworldly Glow Using This Glow In The Dark Eyeshadow Pallet That's Sure To Make Your Eyes Shine Like A Ghostly Apparition

Review: "These colors are much more vibrant than I expected, though I strongly recommend using an eyeshadow primer with it to really make it pop. But I loved this look, it lasted all night and looked awesome under the black lights!" - Taya

Feeling the Halloween spirit yet? We're just scratching the surface of this cauldron of creepy cosmetics. As we delve deeper into our list, you'll discover that the line between beauty and beast is blurrier than a ghost in the fog. These next items are so good, they might just convince you to rock zombie chic year-round.

Become A Master Of Monstrous Makeup With This Everything You Need Makeup Kit That's Packed With All The Essentials To Create A Frightfully Flawless Face

Review: "This comes with a great variety of pieces/makeup for your costume. Spirit gum is super helpful in applying the hair, which is realistic. The instructions are clear and easy to read. Great value!" - Andy

#9

Add A Touch Of Wicked Glamour To Your Halloween Look With These Self Adhesive Face Gems And Pearls That Will Make You Shine Like A Sinister Sorceress

Review: "look as described on the pictures, very easy to apply and remove, they hold even longer on your skin, when you use a tiny bit of lash glue. 10/10 would recommend" - Katja Drobner

Mark Yourself As A Creature Of The Night With These Temporary Face Tattoos That Will Leave A Lasting Impression, Without The Lasting Commitment

Review: "These tattoos are awesome. You get a lot for the price. They’re very high-quality, and they last for a good amount of time. Absolutely amazing." - Paige Welden

Color Outside The Lines Of Sanity With These Face Paint Crayons That Will Help You Create A Masterpiece Of Macabre Makeup

Review: "Love these! They worked awesome for Halloween and lasted all day. I used a baby wipe to remove and then just regular face wash after that." - Amazon Customer

Add A Gruesome Gash To Your Halloween Look With This Fake Wound Temporary Tattoo Sticker That's Sure To Make You Look Like A Victim Of A Terrifying Attack

Review: "These are awesome - they look sooo realistic once applied. They come on very easily w/ a cloth dipped in warm water. Last a very long time. Includes several packets and different sizes/shapes. Easily removed w/ a makeup remover cloth. Recommend definintely!" - Julie V

Turn Back The Clock To A Creepier Century With This Old Age Make Up Kit That Will Transform You Into A Wizened Witch Or A Decrepit Creature Of The Night

Review: "I work at the Halloween store and we do theme days and I needed something in a whim. I never did old people makeup before so I was scared. I looked up some tutorials online and it actually came out SO good. Got tons of laughs and compliments all night. Great kit!" - Erica Stumpf

Purr-Fectly Creepy, These Cat Face Jewels Will Turn You Into A Feline Fiend, Complete With A Sparkling Sinister Smile

Review: "The Crystal Cat Face Jewels were a hit at the Renaissance Festival. I got this set for my nephew because he wanted his face painted. The crystal cat face worked well. I did have one section that didn't want to stay on my nephew's face, but that was more operator error and not the stickiness of the face jewels. I liked that the sections were together, so I didn't have to recreate the look and put each section (6 whiskers, 2 ears, and the nose section) on his face. It was super cute, and most of them lasted all day! My nephew loved his look, and we had fun without paying for face painting." - Caffaenated

Brace yourselves, makeup mavens, because we're about to kick things up a notch on the scare-o-meter. The following products are not for the faint of heart - or those with a weak makeup remover game. From otherworldly highlighters to fake blood so realistic it'll make your mom call 911, these items are guaranteed to make you the star of every Halloween selfie. So grab your makeup brushes and steady your hands - it's time to paint the town red... or green, or purple, or whatever color the undead are wearing this season!

Get Ready To Sparkle Like A Magical Monster With This Unicorn Snot Face & Body Glitter Gel That's Guaranteed To Leave A Trail Of Twinkling Terror

Review: "This takes so little to get crazy fun sparkly!!!!! I use a gel face mask applicator that has a flexible paddle type "bristle" end to the "brush" to apply it most of the time. My kids love using it!! This little bottle will last us a long time and they looove adding sparkles. :)" - Charly G

credit: thegraveyardshift

Create A Terrifying Transformation With This Liquid Latex That Will Help You Sculpt, Shape, And Scare With Your Most Sinister Creations

Review: "I really like this product. I’m a scare actor and the stuff was really good to work with. Specially, because I use liquid latex a lot when I do very extreme make up." - Marie

#17

Make A Bloody Mess Without The Messy Cleanup With This Fake Blood Splatter That Adds A Splat Of Horror To Any Halloween Look

Review: "Every Halloween my costume seems to need blood splatter. This is my go to product. It's easy to use and has great consistency and solatter." - Donna P

#18

Add A Touch Of Gilded Gore To Your Halloween Look With These Gold Temporary Face Tattoos That Shine Like Treasure On A Tomb

Review: "Easy to apply, once they fully dry you don’t even notice you have it on, and much easier to remove compared to other temporary face tattoos previously purchased" - Caroline Stratton

Define Your Darkest Desires With This Black Gel Eyeliner Pencil That Creates A Killer Cat-Eye Or A Wicked Winged Liner Look

Review: "I tried this kind of on a whim not expecting much but I was SHOCKED at how easy it was and how good it looked. you're usually good to go after one swipe and if not it only needs very minimal refining. I'll absolutely be buying these again." - K

#20

Embellish Your Face With A Floral Flourish Of The Dead With This Sugar Skull Temporary Face Tattoo With Rose That's A Beautiful Blend Of Beauty And Bones

Review: "Super easy to apply and just use water to come off! I would definitely use these for future Halloween costumes, parties etc. It saved so much time than having to paint my face." - Amazon1

Shine Like A Spectral Specter With This Glow In The Dark Body Face Glitter Gel That Illuminates Your Haunting Beauty In The Dark

