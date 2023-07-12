Seinfeld was one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time and is endlessly quotable! The show’s dialogue is packed with timeless one-liners, insightful musings, and all the other yada yada yada. So today, we’ll explore some of the funniest Seinfeld quotes that will make you chuckle.

Seinfeld, created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine wildly successful seasons from 1989 to 1998. It was a story about a group of friends — Jerry Seinfeld, his best friend George Costanza, the eccentric Cosmo Kramer, and the no-nonsense Elaine Benes — who navigated the absurdities of everyday life in New York City.

What made the show unique was its ability to find humor in the mundane. It captured the essence of everyday situations and turned them into comedic gold. Jerry always had great observational humor, George had neurotic rants, and Elaine had her sassy comebacks. And Kramer — well, Kramer was unconventional!

These iconic quotes from Seinfeld include Jerry’s sarcastic remarks about dating, and George’s lack of social etiquette, “Not that there’s anything wrong with that”

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the world of Seinfeld, you’ll surely enjoy these best quotes from Seinfeld. And if you don’t like it, well, then “No soup for you!”

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "I'm much more comfortable criticizing people behind their backs." - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "Don't insult me, my friend. Remember who you're talking to. No one's a bigger idiot than me." - George

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
He is Costanza, Lord of the Idiots

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "This woman hates me so much, I'm starting to like her." - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life George: "I have a sixth sense."

Jerry: “Cheapness is not a sense.”

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "You're a nice guy, but I actually only have three friends. I can't really handle any more." - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "When you look annoyed all the time, people think that you're busy." - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "If she can't find me, she can't break up with me." - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "It's not fair people are seated first come, first served. It should be based on who's hungriest." - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "I hate men, but I'm not a lesbian." - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "Tuesday has no feel! Monday has a feel. Friday has a feel. Sunday has a feel." - Newman

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "When you control the mail you control information." - Newman

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life Jerry: "Is this about me?"

Elaine: “No.”

Jerry: “Then I’ve lost interest.”

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "If every instinct you have is wrong, then the opposite would have to be right." - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "Hunger will make people do amazing things. I mean, the proof of that is cannibalism." - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "Jerry, just remember, it's not a lie if you believe it." - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I love a good nap. Sometimes it’s the only thing getting me out of bed in the morning.” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I'm out there Jerry and I'm lovin' every minute of it.” - Cosmo Kramer

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life Kramer: "You wouldn't last a day in the army!"

Jerry: "Well how long did you last?"

Kramer: "Well, that's classified."

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Boy, these pretzels are making me thirsty.” - Cosmo Kramer

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “You don't need glasses, you're just weak! You're weak!" - Frank Costanza

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “You know, I got a great idea for a cologne. ‘The Beach’. You spray it on and you smell like you just came home from the beach.” — Kramer

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I can’t be with someone like me. I hate myself!” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I lie every second of the day. My whole life is a sham.” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Yeah, I’m a great quitter. It’s one of the few things I do well. I come from a long line of quitters.” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Is it possible that I’m not as attractive as I think I am?” - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I can’t be with someone who doesn’t break up nicely. It’s an important part of the relationship.” - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "I'm like a phoenix, rising from Arizona!" - Frank Costanza

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Why do I always have the feeling that everybody’s doing something better than me on Saturday afternoons?” — Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “She said I wasn’t sponge-worthy. Wouldn’t waste a sponge on me.” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life Woman: "You don't know my name, do you?"

Jerry: "Yes I do."

Woman: "What is it?"

Jerry: "It rhymes with a female body part."

Woman: "What is it?"

Jerry: "Mulva."

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “She's a sentence finisher. It's like dating Mad Libs.” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “You know I always wanted to pretend that I was an architect.” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "You know it's funny, the tomato never took on as a hand fruit." - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “A George divided against itself cannot stand!” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life Jerry: "You're on a desert island, you can bring five books. Which five do you take?"

George: "I gotta read five books?"

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I can't carry a pen. I'm afraid I'll puncture my scrotum.” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “People this stupid shouldn't be allowed to live.” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I’m speechless. I’m without speech.” - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Yada yada yada.” - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "Hello, Jerry!" - Newman

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Damn you Seinfeld, you useless pustule!” - Newman

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "My mind is as barren as the surface of the moon." - J. Peterman

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “What is this obsession people have with books? They put them in their houses — like they’re trophies. What do you need it for after you read it?” — Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Can you die from an odor? I mean, like if you were locked in a vomitorium for two weeks, could you actually die from the odor?” — Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Look, I got a few good years left. If I want a Chip Ahoy, I’m having it.” — Morty Seinfeld

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “That’s the bra I gave her, she’s wearing it as a top! The woman is walking around in broad daylight with nothing but a bra on. She’s a menace to society.” — Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Oh I gotta get on that internet, I'm late on everything!” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “There’s more to life than making shallow, fairly obvious observations.” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “If you want to make a person feel better after they sneeze, you shouldn't say 'God bless you.' You should say, 'You're so good looking!” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "Breaking up is like knocking over a Coke machine. You can't do it in one push. You gotta rock it back and forth a few times, and then it goes over." - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “My dream is to become hopeless.” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I’m disturbed, I’m depressed, I’m inadequate. I’ve got it all!” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I feel like my old self again. Totally inadequate, completely insecure, paranoid, neurotic. It’s a pleasure.” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I happen to dress based on mood.” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I can't do this anymore, it's too long! Just tell your stupid story about the stupid desert and just die already! Die!” - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "Do you have any idea how much time I waste in this apartment?" - Cosmo Kramer

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "Yama hama, it's fright night!" - Cosmo Kramer

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I will never understand the bathrooms in this country. Why is it that the doors on the stalls do not come all the way down to the floor?” — George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Sex, that’s meaningless, I can understand that, but dinner; that’s heavy. That’s like an hour.” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Boutros Boutros-Ghali.” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I’m a fancy boy.” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I’m on no sleep, no sleep!” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Looking at cleavage is like looking into the sun. You don’t stare at it. It’s too risky. You get a sense of it, then you look away.” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “What’s the deal with lampshades? I mean if it’s a lamp, why do you want shade?” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "People on dates shouldn’t even be allowed out in public." - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Hello, Newman.” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “What could possess anyone to throw a party? I mean, to have a bunch of strangers treat your house like a hotel room.” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “But I don't want to be a pirate!” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “People don’t turn down money! It’s what separates us from the animals.” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “The sea was angry that day my friends.” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “You're killing independent George!” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life George: (on Kramer): “He stole your girlfriend?”

Susan: “Yes. She's in love with him.”

George: “Amazing. I drive them to lesbianism, he brings 'em back.”

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Borrowing money from a friend is like having sex. It just completely changes the relationship.” - George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I’ll go, if I don’t have to talk.” - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I once broke up with someone for not offering me pie.” - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I don’t think George has ever thought he’s better than anybody.” - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life J. Peterman: “Elaine, can you keep a secret?”

Elaine: “No sir, I can’t.”

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "We don't know how long this will last. They are a very festive people." - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “What have you done to my little cable boy?” - Cosmo Kramer

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Moles. Yes, freckles’ ugly cousin.” - Cosmo Kramer

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life Kramer: "You think that dentists are so different from me and you? They came to this country just like everybody else, in search of a dream."

Jerry: "He’s from Jersey!"

Kramer: "Yes and now he’s a full-fledged American."

Jerry: "Kramer, he's just a dentist."

Kramer: "Yeah, and you're an anti-dentite."

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Giddy-up” - Cosmo Kramer

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Serenity now!” - Frank Costanza

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "At the Festivus dinner, you gather your family around and you tell them all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year.” - Frank Costanza

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life "Vile Weed!" - Newman

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life Elaine: "Mr. Peterman, you can't leave."

J. Peterman: "I've already left, Elaine. I'm in Burma."

Elaine: "Burma?"

J. Peterman: "You most likely know it as Myanmar, but it will always be Burma to me."

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “You stole my Jesus fish, didn’t ya?” - David Puddy

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I’m not the one going to hell.” - David Puddy

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “You got a question? You ask the 8-ball.” - David Puddy

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Hey, how come people don’t have dip for dinner? Why is it only a snack, why can’t it be a meal, you know? I don’t understand stuff like that.” — Puddy

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Do you ever get down on your knees and thank God you know me and have access to my dementia?” — George

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I’m going to save up every rupee. Someday I will get back to America, and when I do, I will exact vengeance on this man. I cannot forget him. He haunts me. He is a very bad man. He is a very, very bad man.” — Babu Bhatt

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “You know, the very fact that you oppose this makes me think I’m on to something.” - Jerry

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “Fake! Fake! Fake! Fake!” - Elaine

95 Funniest Seinfeld Quotes That Sum Up Everyday Life “I just couldn’t decide if he was really sponge-worthy.” - Elaine

