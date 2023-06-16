Hence, whether you are looking for quotes about love to start believing in it again or cute dating quotes to get back into dating (or add to your dating profile), there's something for everyone. Below, you'll find lots of inspiring, wise, cute, occasionally hard-hitting, and plenty of funny quotes about dating for whatever mood you are in. As always, upvote the dating and relationship quotes you liked the most, and we wish you the sunniest dating experience!

Although dating might never go how it used to because the times are changing, the many romantic sayings and quotes about dating carry the magic and idea of dating that was lost along the way. The excitement of meeting someone for the first time, going on cute dates , and building a connection that lasts more than a fortnight… is that a thing of the past? Sure, dating is a roller-coaster ride, and you'll meet a fair share of people who will put you off the dating scene before you find the right one. However, whether dating for fun or to find someone to grow old with, dating quotes remind us that dating is an experience you can learn a lot from. About the world around you, but most of all, about yourself.

Singles (and freshly ex-singles) know that dating isn't what it used to be. Some even believe that love isn't what it used to be, either. In the age of “sneaky links” and "situationships," where people avoid commitment like the plague and going on dates is treated more like a chore, it's easy to forget what dating should look like. (If you need a quick reminder, go check out our recent post featuring some of the most romantic movie quotes .)

#1 "Date someone who is home and an adventure all at once."

#2 "The joy of intimacy is the reward of commitment." - Joshua Harris

#3 "Dating is different when you get older. You’re not as trusting, or as eager to get back out there and expose yourself to someone." - Toni Braxton

#4 "I spent the weekend after our date wishing I could stab him with my fluffy-duck pen and staring at the phone hoping he’d call. Dating is a very tricky business." - Cath Crowley

#5 "Dating is about finding out who you are and who others are. If you show up in a masquerade outfit, neither is going to happen." - Henry Cloud

#6 "Old-fashioned dating still exists. You’re either dating the wrong people or you are the problem." - Dominic Riccitello

#7 "I’m waiting for the man who’s courageous enough to deal with me. I’m going to wait though. You always find the wrong person when you go looking." - Rihanna

#8 "There is so much hurt in this game of searching for a mate, of testing, trying. And you realize suddenly that you forgot it was a game, and turn away in tears." - Sylvia Plath

#9 "Dating is really hard because everyone puts on a front. It's really difficult to see who is who, so it is important to be yourself." - Brooke Burke

#10 "I'm a fabulous date, I make sure I look good, I like hearing what a guy has to say and I make sure the evening is a real laugh. I like to laugh." - Eva Longoria

#11 "I also like men who like dogs. I couldn't date a man who doesn't like my dog." - Kristin Davis

#12 "Always carry a book on a date so that when you get bored you can slip into the Ladies’ for a read." - Sharon Stone

#13 "Every broken heart has screamed at one time or another: 'Why can’t you see who I truly am?'" - Shannon L. Alder

#14 "This is one rule about mixing boys and girls: that a date always comes first." - Elizabeth Berg

#15 "Dating is primarily a numbers game…. People usually go through a lot of people to find good relationships. That’s just the way it is." - Henry Cloud

#16 "Dating is a give and take. If you only see it as ‘taking,’ you are not getting it." - Henry Cloud

#17 "Dating is where you pretend you are someone you are not to impress someone you don't know." - Melanie White

#18 "Online dating is just as murky and full of lemons as finding a used car in the classifieds. Once you learn the lingo, it’s easier to spot the models with high mileage and no warranty." - Laurie Perry

#19 "I miss dating The excitement of meeting someone new, that feeling of butterflies when you see if you can climb out their bathroom window…" - MF FairyPrincessSmoo

#20 "Some men will take you to the movies. Some will take you to the mountaintop." - Darnell Lamond Walker

#21 "Keep the first date brief, short, sweet, and simple and they’ll come back to you." - Auliq Ice

#22 "In its purest form, dating is auditioning for mating (and auditioning means we may or may not get the part)." - Joy Browne

#23 "Date someone because you already see a future, not because you want to see if you would work out." - Sarah Moores

#24 "Dating is all about the chase. It’s fun!" - Lauren Conrad

#25 "First best is falling in love. The second best is being in love. The least best is falling out of love. But any of it is better than never having been in love." - Maya Angelou

#26 "An important part of dating is communicating. We communicate by sharing our thoughts, ideas, and feelings. We enjoy being with someone when we have an easy time communicating or when we have a lot to talk about." - John Bytheway

#27 "Whenever I date a guy, I think, Is this the man I want my children to spend their weekends with?" - Rita Rudner

#28 "Every time you date someone with an issue that you have to work to ignore, you're settling." -Andre Breton

#29 "Dating is kind of hard. Like dinner or something like that. A forced awkward situation is very strange. Especially for me, for some reason." - Zac Efron

#30 "You didn't date someone to change him. You dated him because you wanted him for the way he was. Flaws and fears and all." -Jean Oram

#31 "When you stop expecting people to be perfect, you can like them for who they are." - Donald Miller

#32 "What we wait around a lifetime for with one person, we can find in a moment with someone else." - Stephanie Klein

#33 "Dating is an emotional experience. You’re vulnerable. You’re letting someone you barely know see the real you." - Joy Browne

#34 "Dating, after all is still about two people who are interested in one another and want to get together at a specific time and place." - Joy Browne

#35 "You can't keep changing men, so you settle for changing your lipstick." - Heather Locklear

#36 "Relationships in general make people a bit nervous. It's about trust. Do I trust you enough to go there?" - Neil LaBut

#37 "Kissing someone is pretty intimate, actually very intimate, and your heart always kind of skips a beat before you do that." - Keanu Reeves

#38 "A kiss that is never tasted, is forever and ever wasted." - Billie Holiday

#39 "I think if I could have a boyfriend like my brothers I'd be really happy. But without the brother thing." - Patricia Velasquez

#41 "Better to put your heart on the line, risk everything, and walk away with nothing than play it safe. Love is a lot of things, but ‘safe’ isn’t one of them." -Mandy Hale

#42 "Don’t look for a partner who is eye candy. Look for a partner who is soul food." - Karen Salmansohn

#43 "Dating is a place to practice how to relate to other people." - Henry Cloud

#44 "Dating should be a part of your life, not your life a part of dating. There is more to life than finding a date. But at the same time, dating is a part of your life, and if your ‘traffic patterns’ don’t include new people, they are not serving that part of your life." - Henry Cloud

#45 "I went on a date recently and the guy took me horseback riding. That was kind of fun until we ran out of quarters." - Susie Loucks

#46 "My father always said, ‘Be the kind they marry, not the kind they date.’ So on our first date, I’d nag the guy for a new dishwasher." - Kris McGaha

#47 "I hate first dates. I made the mistake of telling my date a lie about myself, and she caught me. I didn’t think she’d actually demand to see the bat cave." - Alex Reed

#48 "I think more dating stuff is scheduling. It’s needing people who understand your work schedule." - Jennifer Love Hewitt

#49 "Dating’s stressful. I’d have to dress up." - Danika Stone

#50 "If you can’t love me in my rugs, you don’t deserve me in my riches." - Bernard Kelvin Clive

#52 "Basically, dating is like climbing a volcano and you never know when it’s going to erupt, dumping molten lava and burning you." - Robin Bielman

#53 "Never let a fool kiss you, or a kiss fool you." - Joey Adams

#54 "I don’t have a type. But one thing I can say from my dating experience is that a physical attraction will only take you so far. So you definitely have to have a strong intellectual connection as well." - Jesse Metcalfe

#55 "When it comes to dating, I’m straightforward and traditional with a twist." - Luke Pasqualino

#56 "I’m honest about the journey I’ve been on, so I definitely don’t take dating lightly anymore." -Demi Lovato

#57 "I believe that often people even stay in bad relationships longer than they should because the fear of the pain of dating is scarier than the pain of a bad relationship." -Karen Salmansohn

#58 "Dating someone on the opposite end of the happy spectrum teaches you an incredible amount of patience." - Chris Pine

#59 "I don’t really believe in rules, but I do like old-fashioned dating where you don’t call the guy until he calls you. I don’t think it’s like he’s got to do this and that’s the rule." -Ashley Tisdale

#60 "Dating is probably the most important aspect of a single person’s life." - Linda Sunshine

#61 "It’s a big responsibility dating me. Because I come with a little bit of baggage, you know?" - Demi Lovato

#62 "A date may be just a pleasant coming together; a way of saying thank you for a favor, or it may be a delicate step in a courtship and mating dance." - Rebecca Sharp Colmer

#63 "When you really don't like a guy, they're all over you, and as soon as you act like you like them, they're no longer interested." - Beyonce Knowles

#64 "Watching your daughter being collected by her date feels like handing over a million-dollar Stradivarius to a gorilla." - Jim Bishop

#65 "Am I still interested in a guy's body? Now that I have grown up, I am much more of a 'vibe' kind of person! If a man has a good body, that is an added plus." - Carmen Electra

#66 "To find a prince, you gotta kiss some toads." - Foxy Brown

#67 "If you kiss on the first date and it's not right, then there will be no second date. Sometimes it's better to hold out and not kiss for a long time. I am a strong believer in kissing being very intimate, and the minute you kiss, the floodgates open for everything else." - Jennifer Lopez

#68 "In literature as in love, we are astonished at what is chosen by others." -Andre Maurois

#69 "I always play women I would date." - Angelina Jolie

#70 "In my dreams, I could be a Princess, and that's what I was. Like most little girls, I believed nothing less than a Prince could make my dreams come true." - Loretta Young

#71 "I'm currently single, so I want to have fun! As for what guys need to do to date out of their league, it's all about the swagger. If you have confidence, you can get pretty much any girl." - Krysten Ritter

#72 "Back in high school, I went on dates, but I was too focused on my career. My parents were like, 'It's nice to have a boyfriend, but it's even nicer to own your house when you're 21.'" - Amber Riley

#73 "It's the fashion, I tell you: big, tall women going out with tiny, tiny men." - Nicholas Haslam

#74 "It is the same way with dating. The time you are most prepared for dating is when you don’t need anyone to complete you, fulfill you, or instill in you a sense of worth or purpose." - Myles Munroe

#75 "A person’s readiness to date is largely a matter of maturity and environment." - Myles Munroe

#76 "The most difficult part of dating is the initial invitation." - Janell Carroll

#77 "I once dated a weather girl, we talked up a storm." - Jay London

#78 "Everybody knows the pressure of a first date: Searching for that perfect outfit. Hunting for ways to be engaging. Dissecting each detail when it’s over to check for mistakes. Dating can make even the most confident person lose his cool." - Kelly Starling

#79 "Dating should be less about matching outward circumstances than meeting your inner necessity." - Mark Amend

#80 "Dating an ex is the equivalent of failing a test you already had the answers to." - Kendrick Cole

#81 "Dating now is a lot like going shopping when you don’t have any money. Even if you find the right thing, you can’t do anything about it." - Joshua Harris

#82 "Dating requires a leap of faith that the two of you can have a good time together for an hour or two." - Joy Browne

#83 "Dating is a battleground filled with deception and infidelity." - Andrew S. Trees

#85 "I don't have a girlfriend. But I do know a woman who'd be mad at me for saying that." - Mitch Hedberg

#86 "When men I have dated over the years whined about, 'Oh, you make no time for me' - see ya! I just dumped them. I don't need that pressure in my life." - Rachael Ray

