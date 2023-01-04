So if you are out there preparing for a date or a romantic evening and looking up romantic things to say, you can call off the search right now! We have compiled a list of love-filled sayings that are hard to resist. Like a love saying from the list? Be sure to share it with your partner or a friend in need. Since we all understand love differently, be sure to upvote the one that came closest to your definition and comment below if a romantic saying left a mark on you!

We live by following our hearts or minds — each thinking differently. The mind is more rational, while the heart is more emotional. But when you hear someone saying I love you or something similar, it feels like the whole world around you becomes smaller and all the attention is focused on just the two of you. A hard feeling to describe, but an easily recognizable one. Love quotes and sayings can send shivers down your spine, especially when they come from a loved person. When the heart takes over, the mind will always follow.

Love is in the air, waiting to be captured by us humans. We are destined to fall in love, have our hearts broken, and continue with the circle. Love sayings are here to keep our spirits high and reignite our dreams of love. All the sayings about love and romance create waves not only in our brains but also in our hearts. But why are these romantic sayings so powerful that even the strongest people lose their minds for a moment?

#1 "Want a successful marriage? Embrace your differences and choose to love your partner even when it’s tough. There’s no such thing as perfect marriage or perfect love. Just imperfect people giving their best."

#2 "Stop wasting your time thinking and dreaming about someone who could never love you the way you deserve to be loved."

#3 “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr. Seuss

#4 “Love is friendship on fire.” – Susan Sontag

#5 "I am grateful that you were born, that your love is mine, and our two lives are woven and welded together." — Mark Twain

#6 “I love you because you join me in my weirdness.”

#7 “But nothing’s greater, than the rush that comes with your embrace.”

#8 "Is it possible to love someone too much? Because I feel like I love you more than my body can contain."

#9 "Real love means keeping you mouth shut about the truth even if you’re given the ideal opportunity to really hurt someone else’s feelings."

#10 "In marriage, romance is the icing and love is the cake."

#11 "Before you can learn to love anyone else, you have to learn to love yourself. And in the same way, the person that you end up loving should love themselves too."

#12 “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” – Hermann Hesse

#13 “There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment.” – Sarah Dessen

#14 “Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up.” – James Baldwin

#15 “Love is not love until love’s vulnerable.” – Theodore Roethke

#16 “Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.” – Nicholas Sparks

#17 “I have decided to stick to love; hate is too great a burden to bear.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

#18 “All you need is love.” – Paul McCartney

#19 “Trust your intuition and be guided by love.” – Charles Eisenstein

#20 “We love because it’s the only true adventure.” – Nikki Giovanni

#21 “You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching, Love like you’ll never be hurt, Sing like there’s nobody listening, And live like it’s heaven on earth.” – William W. Purkey

#22 “Love is a choice you make from moment to moment.” – Barbara De Angelis

#23 "I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul." — Charles Dickens

#24 “And when I loved you, I realized, I have never truly loved anyone I realized, I never will truly love anyone the way I love you.”

#25 “When I tell you I love you, I don’t say it out of habit. I say it to remind you that you are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

#26 “When I look at you, I can feel it. I look at you and I’m home.” – Finding Nemo

#27 "I never really understood what it meant to feel alive until you cloaked me with your love."

#28 "The heart wants what it wants, and as it seems, my heart wants nothing more than to be with you."

#29 "Each time I tell you to get home safe, to sleep well, to eat your meals and take care of yourself, I actually mean I love you. This feeling has eaten so much of me that it’s starting to steal what other words mean."

#30 "It feels like I can survive this life. Like I can go on without sleep. Like I can live without having to eat, or dream, or anything like that for the rest of my life. As long as I have your love, it feels like that’s all I’ll ever need."

#31 "Love is the light of life and marriage is the light bill."

#32 "Everyone keeps saying that love is blind, and that’s true. It’s only marriage that can open our eyes."

#33 "Marriage is basically getting the chance to annoy someone for the rest of your life, and then hoping that they still keep loving you anyway."

#34 "All lovers fall like leaves, but just if you let them."

#35 "Don’t cry when the sun leaves. Your tears might make it hard for you to see the stars."

#36 "The pain you feel from a broken heart is merely the feeling of growth pain. This is something that needs to happen for your heart to become fully capable of loving when the right person comes along."

#37 "You were never asking for too much. You were just asking the wrong person."

#38 "Rejection doesn’t mean you’re unlovable. It just means that you put so much value on the opinion of a person who shouldn’t even be a part of your world."

#39 "The heart is a silly little thing. It needs to be broken to become strong. It needs to suffer from its mistakes countless times before it becomes wise."

#40 "Although it might feel like the world has ended, a broken heart is actually the beginning of a whole new part of your life – perhaps the greatest one of all."

#41 "It might feel like you’re standing in the middle of a rainy forest, with no idea where to turn. But look at the trees, see the carvings on their bark, and the footsteps in the soil. Others have been here before, and they’ve moved on. You can too."

#42 "The leaves will soon grow from the bareness of trees, and everything will be fine in the end."

#43 "Even heartbreaks have their rainbows. Don’t regret a love you shared with someone just because it wasn’t returned the way you wanted it to be. There is something beautiful about taking chances and giving love – even when you’re uncertain."

#44 "Love is a choice. And I choose to love you, today, tomorrow, and every day of our lives. I want to be with you, even when it gets ugly. And that’s why I’ll choose you – no questions asked."

#45 "I’ve never loved you as much as I do right at this moment, and I will love you even more in the morning."

#46 "Love isn’t easy. There are no guarantees. But if you’re willing to do this with me, then I promise you that I’ll hold your hand and see it through all the way to the end with you – because that’s what I want. I want something real."

#47 "You don’t just cross my mind. You live in it. You fuel it. You give it strength. It’s because of you that I live, that I try, that I think. Without you, my life means nothing."

#48 “As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” – John Green

#49 “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” – Elaine Davis

#50 “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” – Angelita Lim

#51 ”I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

#52 “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” – Leo Christopher

#53 “A man is already halfway in love with any woman who listens to him.” – Brendan Francis

#54 ”I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.” – Pablo Neruda

#55 “You make me want to be a better man.” – Melvin Udall

#56 “To love is to burn, to be on fire.” – Jane Austen

#57 “In the end we discover that to love and let go can be the same thing.” – Jack Kornfield

#58 “Love is so short, forgetting is so long.” – Pablo Neruda

#59 “Love is a thing that is full of cares and fears.” – Ovid

#60 “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.” – Pablo Neruda

#61 “I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” – J.R.R. Tolkien

#62 “A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.” – Kurt Vonnegut

#63 “Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze.” – Elinor Glyn

#64 “Love is the strange bewilderment which overtakes one person on account of another person.” – James Thurber

#65 “It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not.” – Andre Gide

#66 “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” – Confucius

#67 “Let the beauty of what you love be what you do.” – Rumi

#68 “Only true love can fuel the hard work that awaits you.” – Tom Freston

#69 “Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.” – William Shakespeare

#70 “Love is shown more in deeds than in words.” – Saint Ignatius

#71 “Love is not a volunteer thing.” – Samuel Richardson

#72 “Love is the ultimate expression of the will to live.” – Tom Wolfe

#73 “That’s all nonviolence is – organized love.” – Joan Baez

#74 “Age does not protect you from love, but love to some extent protects you from age.” – Jeanne Moreau

#75 “You never lose by loving. You always lose by holding back.” – Barbara De Angelis

#76 “Love is the emblem of eternity; it confounds all notion of time; effaces all memory of a beginning, all fear of an end.” – Madame de Stael

#77 “Love is an emotion experienced by the many and enjoyed by the few.” – George Jean Nathan

#78 “Love is more than a noun – it is a verb; it is more than a feeling – it is caring, sharing, helping, sacrificing.” – William Arthur Ward

#79 “When our community is in a state of peace, it can share that peace with neighboring communities, and so on. When we feel love and kindness towards others, it not only makes others feel loved and cared for, but it helps us also to develop inner happiness and peace.” – Dalai Lama

#80 "I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you." — Roy Croft

#81 “I want someone who will look at me the same way I look at chocolate cake.”

#82 “The day I met you, I found my missing piece. You complete me and make me a better person. I love you with all my heart and all my soul.”

#83 "Nothing truly ever made sense until you came into my life."

#84 "I’m much more ‘me’ when I’m with you."

#85 "Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive."

#86 "Despite the fear and uncertainty, I want you to know that I love you, I’m here, and I’m willing to see all of it through as long as you’re by my side."

#87 "I used to try to stop thinking about you, but now my mind embraces you like you’re exactly what I need to survive this life."

#88 "Some say that true love can last a lifetime, and I would love to spend the rest of my life with you figuring out if that were true."

#89 "You are everything that I never knew I wanted in this life."

#90 "It is in receiving love that we learn to be strong. It is in giving love that we learn to be courageous."

#91 "It feels like I had been a dusty candle, tucked away for years, until you walked in, all lit and glowing, that I was once again set aflame."

#92 "I’m finally at this point where I don’t always feel like I’m in a rush to go to sleep. Like I don’t want to prolong every single night, because finally, reality is better than my dreams."

#93 "Happy marriages are the result of us marrying the people we love. Lasting marriages are the result of us loving the people we marry."

#94 "Success in a marriage is more than just finding the right person to love. It’s about becoming the right person to love."

#95 "I love you. You annoy me more than anyone else I know. But I love you. And I want to spend every irritating moment of this life with you."

#96 "Sometimes, a heart break is what you need in order to open your eyes and see the truth of love and what you really deserve in this life."

#97 "Think of your heart like a hardened stone. The more it breaks, the more you reveal the brilliance of the diamond within. Only a broken heart can truly love another."

#98 "Don’t be afraid to love again. It might not have turned out the way you wanted the first time, but not two hearts are the same. Don’t pin the mistakes people made against you in the past to people in your future."

#99 "True love is compromise. It’s letting go of your pride and learning to accept that you’re not always right. It’s choosing what’s best even if it hurts. It’s sacrifice, and tears, and pain, and sadness. But it’s also beautiful. It’s colorful. It’s powerful and strong. Love is every emotion on the spectrum, and that’s why it’s so hard to describe."

#100 “I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out.” – Elizabeth Barrett Browning

#101 “When I say I love you more, I don’t mean I love you more than you love me. I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us, I love you more than any fight we will ever have. I love you more than the distance between us, I love you more than any obstacle that could try and come between us. I love you the most.”

#102 “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” – A. A. Milne

#103 ”Women are meant to be loved, not to be understood.” – Oscar Wilde

#104 “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” – Robert A. Heinlein

#105 “He is not a lover who does not love forever.” – Euripides

#106 “Pleasure of love lasts but a moment. Pain of love lasts a lifetime.” – Bette Davis

#107 “Love is an untamed force. When we try to control it, it destroys us. When we try to imprison it, it enslaves us. When we try to understand it, it leaves us feeling lost and confused.” – Paulo Coelho

#108 “Love is the magician that pulls man out of his own hat.” – Ben Hecht

#109 “One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: that word is love.” – Sophocles

#110 “Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there’s love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.” – Ella Fitzgerald

#111 “Do what you love, and you will find the way to get it out to the world.” – Judy Collins

#112 “You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” – Buddha

#113 “Self-love, my liege, is not so vile a sin, as self-neglecting.” – William Shakespeare

#114 “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is to love and be loved in return.” – Natalie Cole

#115 “The greatest degree of inner tranquility comes from the development of love and compassion. The more we care for the happiness of others, the greater is our own sense of well-being.” – Dalai Lama

#116 “You call it madness, but I call it love.” – Don Byas

#117 “A life lived in love will never be dull.” – Leo Buscaglia

#118 “Life is the flower for which love is the honey.” – Victor Hugo

#119 “True love stories never have endings.” – Richard Bach

#120 “The love we give away is the only love we keep.” – Elbert Hubbard

#121 “Tell me whom you love and I will tell you who you are.” – Houssaye

#122 “Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.” – Washington Irving

#123 “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu

#124 ”I’m here. I love you. I don’t care if you need to stay up crying all night long, I will stay with you. There’s nothing you can ever do to lose my love. I will protect you until you die, and after your death I will still protect you. I am stronger than depression and I am braver than loneliness and nothing will ever exhaust me.” – Elizabeth Gilbert

#125 “Love is a great master. It teaches us to be what we never were.” – Moliere

#126 “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” – Angelita Lim

#127 “I believe there are some things in life you can’t deny or rationalize, and [love] is one of them.” – Cate Blanchett

#128 “You want to know who I’m in love with? Read the first word again.”

#129 “I love you and I don’t want to lose you. Because my life has been better since the day I found out.”

#130 “Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know it’s there.” – George Burns

#131 “I love you more than coffee, but please don’t make me prove it.” – Elizabeth Evans

#132 “A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” – Ingrid Bergman

#133 “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

#134 “I cannot let you burn me up, nor can I resist you. No mere human can stand in a fire and not be consumed.” – Possession, A.S. Byatt

#135 “I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can’t do anything but think about him. At night I dream of him, all day I wait to see him, and when I do see him my heart turns over and I think I will faint with desire.” – The Other Boleyn Girl, Philippa Gregory

#136 "Thank you for walking into my life and bringing color to my world which was once dark and gray."

#137 "I stopped one moment and realized that you were on my mind. I tried to recall how long I had been thinking of you and then it dawned on me – it never stopped. You’ve been on my mind since the moment I first saw you."

#138 "Don’t mistake someone who didn’t know how to love you with love itself. Don’t be afraid to love again."

#139 "Every time someone asks me how I see myself when I’m older, I never know what to say. But then you came into my life and now I know precisely what I want – I want to be in love with you until I’m old and gray."