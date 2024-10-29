The wonderfully named “Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page” is dedicated to just that, interesting and unusual thrift store and garage sale finds. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

Much like treasure expeditions and playing the lottery, thrifting is one of those hobbies where you really never exactly know how it’s going to end. A realist is aware that the chances of getting something amazing are low, but as the internet proves time and time again, it’s never zero.

#1 Whoever Crocheted And Then Donated This Frog Purse To Goodwill Is My New Hero Share icon

#2 Last Weekend I Finally Found Something To Add To This Filthy Little Statue. *voilà* Bike-Dealer-Jesus Share icon

#3 Found This Treasure Yesterday Share icon

#4 Of Course I Bought It And Put It At My Front Door! Looking For Something As Weird For The Other Nook Share icon

#5 Fun Find! Share icon

#6 They Definitely Knew What They Were Doing Here… Came Home With Me, Obvs Share icon

#7 Found This Little Gem At The Thrift And Im Obsessed Share icon

#8 Hot Bins Did Not Disappoint! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Spotted This A Few Days Ago. It Didn't Come Home With Me. But The Child Still Haunts Me Share icon

#10 I Found Him In A Thrift Shop Last Week And Fell In Love. That Love Turned Into An Immediate Need To Bring Him Home When I Saw His Tag And 1.99 Price Sticking Straight Out Of His Arse. Welcome Home, Hairy Black Cat Share icon

#11 My Wife’s Favorite Find To Date Share icon

#12 Grabbed This Delightful Shirt From Goodwill Share icon

#13 Found This At The Thrift Store Apparently It’s A Potato Masher? I Just Think It’s Adorable Share icon

#14 Saw These Today At My Local Senior Thrift. They Were Actually Very Pretty. No, I Didn’t Bring Home Share icon

#15 Welcome My New Cow We Drove A Hour To Buy In Indiana. Stuffed Her In A Mini Cooper And Got Her Home. That’s No Bull Either Share icon

#16 What The What Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 May I Introduce You To My Strange And Wonderful Children Share icon

#18 Sheffield, Age UK. If I'm Not Mistaken, This Is A Limited Peter Heard "Faulty Scales" Print, Also Signed! Share icon

#19 Scored This Used For A Great Deal. Getting Ready For Halloween! Share icon

#20 These Are The Most Weird Things I've Ever Bought Share icon "I was drawn to them, the 2 packets have a sticker saying Lydia on them, I bought them today at a car boot sale in tenerife for only 5 euros"

#21 Needless To Say…i Did Not Buy This Amazing Goodwill Find Share icon

#22 I Just Found This Wonderful Donkey At A Flea Market In Nashville, Arkansas. He Had To Come Home With Me! Share icon

#23 Found Some Skull Shaped Pendants Anyone Know What These Are? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Saw This Cute Teapot But Left It Behind Share icon

#25 Goodwill Find Yesterday! Share icon

#26 Now, Here's A Funny Fella. An Ent, I Say, Lord Of The Rings. Bought At A Sale From A Café I Used To Visit. Unfortunately They Decided To Close, But They Had A Flee Market Sale This Late Summer. Had To Buy Him Share icon

#27 Not As Cool As The Stuff Posted Daily Here But This Got To Come Home With Me Share icon

#28 Found This At A Swap Meet Today. It Seemed To Be Too Interesting To Leave Behind Since It Was Only $1. I’m Not Sure If It’s Real Or Not. It Looks Like A Will Of Some Sort Share icon

#29 My Dad Got These From A Thrift Store Or An Estate Sale Share icon They got left in a drawer of a cabinet I took from his house and we didn't know. My brother in law stumbled across them one night looking at our furniture we had stored in the garage. First they scared the crap out of him and then he brought them to us with so many questions. I have no answers

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I Already Have A House Hippo But This Guy Looks Pretty Cool! Found In Rapid City SD At Thrift Town! Share icon

#31 Found This Mug At A Thrift Store And Absolutely Had To Have It Share icon

#32 I Could Not Figure Out What This Is! I'm Sure If That Missing Part Was Intact It Would Be An "Aha!" Moment. But As It Is Right Now, It's Just A Frog That Opens Its Mouth When You Lift The Other Frog's Leg Share icon

#33 Does This Look Like More Work Than It’s Worth? Share icon

#34 Found In Tucson, Az. Goodwill. It's An Actual Hoodie From The Brand Champion. I Thought It Was Customized But Nope LOL. Still Funny! Share icon

#35 My Wife Wasn’t Quite As Thrilled As I Had Hoped When I Gave Her My Thrift Store Find For Her Recent Birthday…..(She Actually Loved It Though) Share icon

#36 Named Uncle Buck And Aunt Doe. A.rossi 2012 Share icon

#37 When You Spot This At A Thrift Store, Mixed In With The Halloween Costumes And You Start To Purr! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Found This One Today In Boston !!!! Share icon

#40 Found In An Antique Store In Md Share icon

#41 Once Upon A Time I Was Thrifting With My Son, He Found This Painting And Haaaaaad To Have It. It Came Home With Us Share icon

#42 Found This Today At A Huge Antique Store In Downtown Ellijay, Ga, Where I'm Certain He Wanders The Store And Terrorizes The Barbies And Raggedy Anne And Andy At Night Share icon

#43 I Found Him Today Share icon

#44 Sorry Lara It's Not You It's The Shoes And Terrible Jokes Share icon

#45 Love The Weird Ones And It’s Perfect For My Side Of The Bed. $7 Score And Has Three Lighting Options Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Found This Brand-Newbrand New Bag At Goodwill In Tucson. It Came Home Share icon

#47 For Y'all Who Talk Sh*t! Share icon

#48 Anyone Want A “Rock” Toilet Roll Holder? Share icon

#49 Head In Egg On Stand? Goodwill Share icon

#50 Holy Cow!!!! I Found This In Rocky Mt. Virginia Share icon

#51 Found This Today And Didn’t Grab It And Weirdly Regretting It Now Share icon

#52 "What Do You Mean Action Figure?... I Don't Get It" Junk Shop Dude Finds His Own Junk Shop Dude Share icon

#53 I Bought This At An Estate Sale. It Is Some Type Of A Wooden Water Jug Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I Didn’t Buy It Share icon

#55 Found And Left In East Texas Goodwill Share icon

#56 Found This Vintage 1920s Wool Bathing Suit, Bentz Knit, Pacific Knitting Mills, Los Angeles. Paid $3.00 Share icon

#58 Weird In A Wonderful Way In That I’ve Never Seen One Of These Before Today ! A Simplicity Umbrella Featuring Vintage Patterns Of Their Clothing Share icon

#59 I’ve Learned That This Is An Original Painting Of Saint Rita Of Cascia, But It’s Rather Dark! I Think It’s The Blood On The Coif That Threw Me When I First Saw It Share icon

#60 Toad Stool Share icon

#61 Thrift Unlimited, Arlington Tx. It Did Not Come Home With Me Because Red Just Isn't My Color Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Customer Or Employee? Share icon

#63 Pee Wee Is At My Local Thrift Shop Share icon

#64 Finally Found Something In The Wild!! Super Weird Cups And There's No Engraving Or Anything On The Gold Leaves Share icon

#65 Weird Storage Unit Find Of The Day: Two Jamaican Passports From The 1970s Share icon

#66 I Bought This Doll Chair Today For 35€ Share icon

#67 I Decided To Leave Them To Whatever They Were Doing Share icon

#68 Found Yet Another Raccoon Shirt! Share icon

#69 These Were At An Art Consignment Store Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Found This Awesome Dish At A Yard Sale Today. My Husband Said It Spoke To Him So Now It Lives With Us. It Matches Nothing We Own. About The Size Of A Real Lobster Share icon

#71 $20 At Goodwill On Tucson. She Did Not Come Home With Me Share icon

#72 Relatable Share icon

#73 Today On Market Place, And Yes… I’m Going To Get Them Tomorrow Share icon

#74 Probably One Of My Weirdest Coolest Vines At The Thrift Store Paid 299 Each Share icon

#75 Weird? Check! Wonderful? Check! Did It Come Home With Me From Svdp In Tucson? Check! A Slice Of Cowardly Lion Resin Silhouette With A 3D Version Inside Share icon

#76 Do You Remember The Movie "Close Encounters Of The Third Kind"? Now, Remember Those Creepy Aliens At The End Of The Movie? Share icon "Well guess what, they made toys of them in 1977 and I didn't know that until I found him at a thrift store today!"

#77 He’s At Least 8’ Long And Is A Great Navigator. Found At Gw In Stamford, Ct Share icon