ADVERTISEMENT

Much like treasure expeditions and playing the lottery, thrifting is one of those hobbies where you really never exactly know how it’s going to end. A realist is aware that the chances of getting something amazing are low, but as the internet proves time and time again, it’s never zero.

The wonderfully named “Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page” is dedicated to just that, interesting and unusual thrift store and garage sale finds. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Whoever Crocheted And Then Donated This Frog Purse To Goodwill Is My New Hero

Whoever Crocheted And Then Donated This Frog Purse To Goodwill Is My New Hero

Elli Bragg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Last Weekend I Finally Found Something To Add To This Filthy Little Statue. *voilà* Bike-Dealer-Jesus

Last Weekend I Finally Found Something To Add To This Filthy Little Statue. *voilà* Bike-Dealer-Jesus

Linda Krautwickel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
rikkewickberg avatar
VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, no, no! At no point is a bike mentioned in the bible! Everyone knows, Jesus drove a Honda Accord, even though he didn't talk much about it... John 12,49.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Found This Treasure Yesterday

Found This Treasure Yesterday

Bailey Burgess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
bb_20 avatar
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who's laughing now hey cat? Oh hang on it's not me because I'm dieing out of the water!!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Of Course I Bought It And Put It At My Front Door! Looking For Something As Weird For The Other Nook

Of Course I Bought It And Put It At My Front Door! Looking For Something As Weird For The Other Nook

Lindsay Wilson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Fun Find!

Fun Find!

Debbie Munson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

They Definitely Knew What They Were Doing Here… Came Home With Me, Obvs

They Definitely Knew What They Were Doing Here… Came Home With Me, Obvs

Hannah Connor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Found This Little Gem At The Thrift And Im Obsessed

Found This Little Gem At The Thrift And Im Obsessed

Sarah Wright Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Hot Bins Did Not Disappoint!

Hot Bins Did Not Disappoint!

Diana Aloisio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Spotted This A Few Days Ago. It Didn't Come Home With Me. But The Child Still Haunts Me

Spotted This A Few Days Ago. It Didn't Come Home With Me. But The Child Still Haunts Me

Marianne Tho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

I Found Him In A Thrift Shop Last Week And Fell In Love. That Love Turned Into An Immediate Need To Bring Him Home When I Saw His Tag And 1.99 Price Sticking Straight Out Of His Arse. Welcome Home, Hairy Black Cat

I Found Him In A Thrift Shop Last Week And Fell In Love. That Love Turned Into An Immediate Need To Bring Him Home When I Saw His Tag And 1.99 Price Sticking Straight Out Of His Arse. Welcome Home, Hairy Black Cat

Courtney Bailey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

My Wife’s Favorite Find To Date

My Wife’s Favorite Find To Date

Braden Knight Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Grabbed This Delightful Shirt From Goodwill

Grabbed This Delightful Shirt From Goodwill

Cory Bates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Found This At The Thrift Store Apparently It’s A Potato Masher? I Just Think It’s Adorable

Found This At The Thrift Store Apparently It’s A Potato Masher? I Just Think It’s Adorable

Anissa Lusher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Saw These Today At My Local Senior Thrift. They Were Actually Very Pretty. No, I Didn’t Bring Home

Saw These Today At My Local Senior Thrift. They Were Actually Very Pretty. No, I Didn’t Bring Home

Melanie Morgan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I could possibly walk in them, they would have come home with me

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Welcome My New Cow We Drove A Hour To Buy In Indiana. Stuffed Her In A Mini Cooper And Got Her Home. That’s No Bull Either

Welcome My New Cow We Drove A Hour To Buy In Indiana. Stuffed Her In A Mini Cooper And Got Her Home. That’s No Bull Either

Hibbard Tammy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

What The What

What The What

Jonathon Schlagle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

May I Introduce You To My Strange And Wonderful Children

May I Introduce You To My Strange And Wonderful Children

Jonathon Schlagle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Sheffield, Age UK. If I'm Not Mistaken, This Is A Limited Peter Heard "Faulty Scales" Print, Also Signed!

Sheffield, Age UK. If I'm Not Mistaken, This Is A Limited Peter Heard "Faulty Scales" Print, Also Signed!

Riley Bronco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fool, she's still wearing her jewellery, everyone knows that weighs a ton

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Scored This Used For A Great Deal. Getting Ready For Halloween!

Scored This Used For A Great Deal. Getting Ready For Halloween!

Justin Corbett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

These Are The Most Weird Things I've Ever Bought

These Are The Most Weird Things I've Ever Bought

"I was drawn to them, the 2 packets have a sticker saying Lydia on them, I bought them today at a car boot sale in tenerife for only 5 euros"

Barbara Mary Holdenneeball Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Needless To Say…i Did Not Buy This Amazing Goodwill Find

Needless To Say…i Did Not Buy This Amazing Goodwill Find

Rachel Victor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

I Just Found This Wonderful Donkey At A Flea Market In Nashville, Arkansas. He Had To Come Home With Me!

I Just Found This Wonderful Donkey At A Flea Market In Nashville, Arkansas. He Had To Come Home With Me!

Alison Roberson DeVenney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Found Some Skull Shaped Pendants Anyone Know What These Are?

Found Some Skull Shaped Pendants Anyone Know What These Are?

Heri Setiawan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Saw This Cute Teapot But Left It Behind

Saw This Cute Teapot But Left It Behind

Lorraine Chan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Goodwill Find Yesterday!

Goodwill Find Yesterday!

Abbey Syme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you found three it would have been a hat trick, I'll see myself out

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Now, Here's A Funny Fella. An Ent, I Say, Lord Of The Rings. Bought At A Sale From A Café I Used To Visit. Unfortunately They Decided To Close, But They Had A Flee Market Sale This Late Summer. Had To Buy Him

Now, Here's A Funny Fella. An Ent, I Say, Lord Of The Rings. Bought At A Sale From A Café I Used To Visit. Unfortunately They Decided To Close, But They Had A Flee Market Sale This Late Summer. Had To Buy Him

Carsten Hagemann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Not As Cool As The Stuff Posted Daily Here But This Got To Come Home With Me

Not As Cool As The Stuff Posted Daily Here But This Got To Come Home With Me

Zenon Matusiak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Found This At A Swap Meet Today. It Seemed To Be Too Interesting To Leave Behind Since It Was Only $1. I’m Not Sure If It’s Real Or Not. It Looks Like A Will Of Some Sort

Found This At A Swap Meet Today. It Seemed To Be Too Interesting To Leave Behind Since It Was Only $1. I’m Not Sure If It’s Real Or Not. It Looks Like A Will Of Some Sort

Keith Kamer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

My Dad Got These From A Thrift Store Or An Estate Sale

My Dad Got These From A Thrift Store Or An Estate Sale

They got left in a drawer of a cabinet I took from his house and we didn't know. My brother in law stumbled across them one night looking at our furniture we had stored in the garage. First they scared the crap out of him and then he brought them to us with so many questions. I have no answers

Valerie Frost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

I Already Have A House Hippo But This Guy Looks Pretty Cool! Found In Rapid City SD At Thrift Town!

I Already Have A House Hippo But This Guy Looks Pretty Cool! Found In Rapid City SD At Thrift Town!

Audrey Bacon Pruitt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Found This Mug At A Thrift Store And Absolutely Had To Have It

Found This Mug At A Thrift Store And Absolutely Had To Have It

Angela Michelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

I Could Not Figure Out What This Is! I'm Sure If That Missing Part Was Intact It Would Be An "Aha!" Moment. But As It Is Right Now, It's Just A Frog That Opens Its Mouth When You Lift The Other Frog's Leg

I Could Not Figure Out What This Is! I'm Sure If That Missing Part Was Intact It Would Be An "Aha!" Moment. But As It Is Right Now, It's Just A Frog That Opens Its Mouth When You Lift The Other Frog's Leg

Courtney Bailey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Does This Look Like More Work Than It’s Worth?

Does This Look Like More Work Than It’s Worth?

Emma Kelly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, but you could deep fry and season the peeling for an interesting snack

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Found In Tucson, Az. Goodwill. It's An Actual Hoodie From The Brand Champion. I Thought It Was Customized But Nope LOL. Still Funny!

Found In Tucson, Az. Goodwill. It's An Actual Hoodie From The Brand Champion. I Thought It Was Customized But Nope LOL. Still Funny!

Noelle Hunt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it, Call HER Daddy or Call her DADDY, though?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

My Wife Wasn’t Quite As Thrilled As I Had Hoped When I Gave Her My Thrift Store Find For Her Recent Birthday…..(She Actually Loved It Though)

My Wife Wasn’t Quite As Thrilled As I Had Hoped When I Gave Her My Thrift Store Find For Her Recent Birthday…..(She Actually Loved It Though)

Matt Riggins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Named Uncle Buck And Aunt Doe. A.rossi 2012

Named Uncle Buck And Aunt Doe. A.rossi 2012

Ion Myster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When they got married, Aunt Doe insisted Uncle Buck take her surname; insisting that John Buck and Jane Buck sounded rather undignified.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

When You Spot This At A Thrift Store, Mixed In With The Halloween Costumes And You Start To Purr!

When You Spot This At A Thrift Store, Mixed In With The Halloween Costumes And You Start To Purr!

Natasha Neathamer Adams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#38

David Silliman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Found This One Today In Boston !!!!

Found This One Today In Boston !!!!

Leigh Smith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Found In An Antique Store In Md

Found In An Antique Store In Md

Stacy Jordan Hubbard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Once Upon A Time I Was Thrifting With My Son, He Found This Painting And Haaaaaad To Have It. It Came Home With Us

Once Upon A Time I Was Thrifting With My Son, He Found This Painting And Haaaaaad To Have It. It Came Home With Us

Shelby Brookey Wirtanen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Found This Today At A Huge Antique Store In Downtown Ellijay, Ga, Where I'm Certain He Wanders The Store And Terrorizes The Barbies And Raggedy Anne And Andy At Night

Found This Today At A Huge Antique Store In Downtown Ellijay, Ga, Where I'm Certain He Wanders The Store And Terrorizes The Barbies And Raggedy Anne And Andy At Night

Robin Cheever Riechman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

I Found Him Today

I Found Him Today

Kimberly Pauls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Sorry Lara It's Not You It's The Shoes And Terrible Jokes

Sorry Lara It's Not You It's The Shoes And Terrible Jokes

Chelsea Dawn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Love The Weird Ones And It’s Perfect For My Side Of The Bed. $7 Score And Has Three Lighting Options

Love The Weird Ones And It’s Perfect For My Side Of The Bed. $7 Score And Has Three Lighting Options

Shannon Rose Lueskow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Found This Brand-Newbrand New Bag At Goodwill In Tucson. It Came Home

Found This Brand-Newbrand New Bag At Goodwill In Tucson. It Came Home

Doug Groenhoff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

For Y'all Who Talk Sh*t!

For Y'all Who Talk Sh*t!

Victoria Gothik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always that one friend you get really bogged down in conversations with

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Anyone Want A “Rock” Toilet Roll Holder?

Anyone Want A “Rock” Toilet Roll Holder?

Georgie Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Head In Egg On Stand? Goodwill

Head In Egg On Stand? Goodwill

Crystal Swarovski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm really really hoping this has been doctored and originally held a photo frame

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Holy Cow!!!! I Found This In Rocky Mt. Virginia

Holy Cow!!!! I Found This In Rocky Mt. Virginia

Jodi Leffue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that's the bull, where's the cow that goes underneath?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#51

Found This Today And Didn’t Grab It And Weirdly Regretting It Now

Found This Today And Didn’t Grab It And Weirdly Regretting It Now

Ali Molski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

"What Do You Mean Action Figure?... I Don't Get It" Junk Shop Dude Finds His Own Junk Shop Dude

"What Do You Mean Action Figure?... I Don't Get It" Junk Shop Dude Finds His Own Junk Shop Dude

Kato Susi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

I Bought This At An Estate Sale. It Is Some Type Of A Wooden Water Jug

I Bought This At An Estate Sale. It Is Some Type Of A Wooden Water Jug

Jeanette Harbison Minard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

I Didn’t Buy It

I Didn’t Buy It

Brooke Wilson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Found And Left In East Texas Goodwill

Found And Left In East Texas Goodwill

Melanie Marsh McKenzie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Found This Vintage 1920s Wool Bathing Suit, Bentz Knit, Pacific Knitting Mills, Los Angeles. Paid $3.00

Found This Vintage 1920s Wool Bathing Suit, Bentz Knit, Pacific Knitting Mills, Los Angeles. Paid $3.00

Elsa Queen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ew, should they really be selling stuff that's nestled directly against others naughty bits?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

Chad Sinclair Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Weird In A Wonderful Way In That I’ve Never Seen One Of These Before Today ! A Simplicity Umbrella Featuring Vintage Patterns Of Their Clothing

Weird In A Wonderful Way In That I’ve Never Seen One Of These Before Today ! A Simplicity Umbrella Featuring Vintage Patterns Of Their Clothing

Chris Rutter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

I’ve Learned That This Is An Original Painting Of Saint Rita Of Cascia, But It’s Rather Dark! I Think It’s The Blood On The Coif That Threw Me When I First Saw It

I’ve Learned That This Is An Original Painting Of Saint Rita Of Cascia, But It’s Rather Dark! I Think It’s The Blood On The Coif That Threw Me When I First Saw It

Sarah Smith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like she's about to take a bite out of Jebus

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#60

Toad Stool

Toad Stool

Rune Ireland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Thrift Unlimited, Arlington Tx. It Did Not Come Home With Me Because Red Just Isn't My Color

Thrift Unlimited, Arlington Tx. It Did Not Come Home With Me Because Red Just Isn't My Color

Nico Borg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Customer Or Employee?

Customer Or Employee?

Jayson Rackerby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Pee Wee Is At My Local Thrift Shop

Pee Wee Is At My Local Thrift Shop

Theresa Lynn Butterfield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Finally Found Something In The Wild!! Super Weird Cups And There's No Engraving Or Anything On The Gold Leaves

Finally Found Something In The Wild!! Super Weird Cups And There's No Engraving Or Anything On The Gold Leaves

Kari Graff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was a fad for port sippers a few years ago, maybe that's what they are

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Weird Storage Unit Find Of The Day: Two Jamaican Passports From The 1970s

Weird Storage Unit Find Of The Day: Two Jamaican Passports From The 1970s

Arvie Wrang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

I Bought This Doll Chair Today For 35€

I Bought This Doll Chair Today For 35€

Sam VE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

I Decided To Leave Them To Whatever They Were Doing

I Decided To Leave Them To Whatever They Were Doing

Brian Trussell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lilycook avatar
Li’l E.
Li’l E.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs to be returned to its native habitat, which is a gay bathhouse, obviously.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#68

Found Yet Another Raccoon Shirt!

Found Yet Another Raccoon Shirt!

Cory Bates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

These Were At An Art Consignment Store

These Were At An Art Consignment Store

Tracey L Pullen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Found This Awesome Dish At A Yard Sale Today. My Husband Said It Spoke To Him So Now It Lives With Us. It Matches Nothing We Own. About The Size Of A Real Lobster

Found This Awesome Dish At A Yard Sale Today. My Husband Said It Spoke To Him So Now It Lives With Us. It Matches Nothing We Own. About The Size Of A Real Lobster

LeeLee White Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

$20 At Goodwill On Tucson. She Did Not Come Home With Me

$20 At Goodwill On Tucson. She Did Not Come Home With Me

Julie Barnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Relatable

Relatable

www.facebook.com , Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Today On Market Place, And Yes… I’m Going To Get Them Tomorrow

Today On Market Place, And Yes… I’m Going To Get Them Tomorrow

Robin Fedor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Probably One Of My Weirdest Coolest Vines At The Thrift Store Paid 299 Each

Probably One Of My Weirdest Coolest Vines At The Thrift Store Paid 299 Each

Bethany Rivers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Weird? Check! Wonderful? Check! Did It Come Home With Me From Svdp In Tucson? Check! A Slice Of Cowardly Lion Resin Silhouette With A 3D Version Inside

Weird? Check! Wonderful? Check! Did It Come Home With Me From Svdp In Tucson? Check! A Slice Of Cowardly Lion Resin Silhouette With A 3D Version Inside

Chandara Muon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Do You Remember The Movie "Close Encounters Of The Third Kind"? Now, Remember Those Creepy Aliens At The End Of The Movie?

Do You Remember The Movie "Close Encounters Of The Third Kind"? Now, Remember Those Creepy Aliens At The End Of The Movie?

"Well guess what, they made toys of them in 1977 and I didn't know that until I found him at a thrift store today!"

Elijah Mcfly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

He’s At Least 8’ Long And Is A Great Navigator. Found At Gw In Stamford, Ct

He’s At Least 8’ Long And Is A Great Navigator. Found At Gw In Stamford, Ct

Denise Stillwell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!