ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for some fun times with GIGGLR comics, mostly filled with puns, ridiculous jokes, and sometimes dark humor.

Though the GIGGLR account was more active 2 years ago, their jokes still land today. Created by an artistic duo named Kev and Cliff, "two dudes with a passion for making people giggle," GIGGLR Comics had a few very well-received publications on Instagram, reaching 2,460 likes. We hope that these artists will revive their passion for comics and we will get to see more of their works in the future. But, in the meantime, take a look at their best comics down below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Meet Gigglr, The Hidden Gem Of Instagram Comics Bringing Big Laughs

gigglrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!