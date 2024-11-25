ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for some fun times with GIGGLR comics, mostly filled with puns, ridiculous jokes, and sometimes dark humor.

Though the GIGGLR account was more active 2 years ago, their jokes still land today. Created by an artistic duo named Kev and Cliff, "two dudes with a passion for making people giggle," GIGGLR Comics had a few very well-received publications on Instagram, reaching 2,460 likes. We hope that these artists will revive their passion for comics and we will get to see more of their works in the future. But, in the meantime, take a look at their best comics down below.

More info: Instagram