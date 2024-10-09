ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to present a brand-new comic, being shared for the first time on Bored Panda. Created by Prachi, a cartoonist from India, this series falls into the relatable category, showcasing everyday situations that many of us can identify with. Some of the strips also focus on important topics, such as preventing animal cruelty and rescuing pets in need.

The artist gave us some insight into her work, sharing the recurring themes in her series: "The theme revolves around relatable emotional challenges, with my pets Scooby and Raven often swooping in to save the day."

