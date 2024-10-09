ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to present a brand-new comic, being shared for the first time on Bored Panda. Created by Prachi, a cartoonist from India, this series falls into the relatable category, showcasing everyday situations that many of us can identify with. Some of the strips also focus on important topics, such as preventing animal cruelty and rescuing pets in need.

The artist gave us some insight into her work, sharing the recurring themes in her series: "The theme revolves around relatable emotional challenges, with my pets Scooby and Raven often swooping in to save the day."

Let us know in the comments which story resonated with you or reminded you of your own experiences!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

prachiscribbles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sleeping with a cat = sleeping in awkward positions

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Prachi kindly agreed to answer a few of our questions about the inspiration and ideas behind her comics. The artist shared with us how it all began: “I grew up in a kind of sad environment. The only thing that made me laugh was Sarah Andersen’s comics. So I started making comics to make people laugh too.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Aren't you coming to bed, Harry?" asked Draco with a moist voice. (based on an actual fanfic I've seen... unsee juice highly recommended)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The artist also explained how she develops characters that align with the tone of her series. She told us: “The characters of my comics are mostly big-eyed people with exaggerated expressions.”
    #4

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prachi's comics are highly relatable, and we were curious whether the strips are based on real-life situations or entirely made up. She explained: “All ideas come up after true events in life, mischief of pets & with the help of a lot of coffee.”
    #6

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, the artist mentioned Sarah Andersen, noting that the cartoonist had a significant influence on her work, shaping both her style and the entire series: "Her humor and interviews inspired me."
    #8

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Mio's Journey: Bridging Hearts And Humor Through Art ( 10 Stories)

    prachiscribbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!