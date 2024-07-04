Reese Witherspoon Can’t Believe How Her Cluttered Kitchen Looks After “Incredible” Makeover

ADVERTISEMENT

Reese Witherspoon had a major house makeover, and it’s the talk of Tinseltown.

Her house went from everyday clutter to organized bliss, thanks to the magic touch of The Home Edit’s dynamic duo, Lauren and Emily.

The 48-year-old star invited the two organizers into her $4.2 million Nashville home a few days back and praised Lauren and Emily for their knack for arranging and categorizing things.

Reese Witherspoon gave a makeover to parts of her house with the help of The Home Edit

Image credits: The Home Edit / YouTube

Image credits: The Home Edit / YouTube

The Home Edit is a company that turns chaos into order with style. Their signature approach of categorizing, containing, and color-coordinating spaces has made them a favorite among celebrities and homeowners alike. Known for their impeccable attention to detail, they make every space both functional and visually appealing.

Reese, a self-proclaimed superfan of The Home Edit, opened her doors and her cluttered cabinets to the organizing queens.

“I’m your number one fan,” she told them. “The Home Edit is incredible. Fan for years, and thank you, you guys always make every space so much more beautiful.”

Lauren and Emily, the organizing queens from The Home Edit, took care of her walk-in pantry and kitchen cabinet during the transformation



Image credits: The Home Edit / YouTube

Image credits: The Home Edit / YouTube

The two-member organizing team didn’t waste any time and dove straight into the Legally Blonde star’s kitchen, pantry, and closets.

They then organized parts of her home in their signature style.

Finally, after the grand reveal, the actress had an ecstatic reaction to seeing the results.

“Oh my gosh. You guys, this is incredible. I love it,” she exclaimed, marveling at how the snacks and supplies had their own proper place in her walk-in pantry.

The organizing team de-cluttered and organized her kitchen and multipurpose closet in their signature style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE HOME EDIT ® (@thehomeedit)

She also basked in the glory of her perfectly organized kitchen with its meticulously well-arranged cabinets.

“Y’all, this is just so much better. It’s just cleaner and more streamlined,” she said, filled with amazement over the drawers. “This is exactly what I was hoping. One set of silverware. So good. So organized. I love that it isn’t hodge-podged of different silverware.”

“Hold on, this is the part I’ve been most waiting for,” the onscreen veteran said about the fridge.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE HOME EDIT ® (@thehomeedit)

She was most looking forward to seeing the makeover her refrigerator received, and she certainly wasn’t disappointed. All the items were organized down to a T, and even the fruits were neatly color-coordinated.

“Hold on, this is the part I’ve been most waiting for. Oh, my gosh, this is insane. Even the fruit is organized!” she said and joked that her fridge was once a “wasteland of old things that [were] left in there.”

Watch the full video below and leave your thoughts down in the comments section

The internet fell in love with all the blue in the actress’s kitchen.

“I loved the pantry and fridge. And the kitchen seemed happier… lol… with all different blues in plates, cups and glasses,” one said, while another wrote, “LOVE that bold blue color!!”

“It’s the blue cabinets and aged brick combo for me,” another said. “Beautiful!”

Some praised the outcome, with one saying: “I’m building a new home and I’m pretty organized but this gave me some great ideas. Thank you!”

“I love the open shelves and organization there,” said another.