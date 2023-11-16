Reese Witherspoon’s Son’s Fancy New York City Apartment Tour Leaves People Divided

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, to be a nepo baby… Love them or hate them, but they do keep us entertained, for better or for worse.

In recent nepo baby news, Deacon Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, opened the doors to his not-so-humble West Village abode.

Giving a tour of his New York apartment to TikTok star Caleb Simpson, known for interviewing high-profile subjects about their homes, Deacon unveiled enormous ceilings and stunning exposed brick.

The tour was shared on Caleb’s TikTok page, which is followed by 7.8 million people.

Image credits: reesewitherspoon

Image credits: reesewitherspoon

At the start of the video, the TikToker asked Reese’s son how much he paid for rent, to which he replied: “West Village prices, man.”

Deacon, a New York University student, went on to admit that he had some “time between classes” for a quick tour.



People accused Deacon of being a “nepo baby,” or being privileged thanks to his celeb parents

Image credits: reesewitherspoon

Image credits: reesewitherspoon

The two-level student shack featured a spiral staircase at the center of the living room, but also two flatmates.

The aspiring musician went on to unveil his wall of vinyl before presenting a medium-sized plant that he named Darryl.



In addition to being an NYU student, Deacon is an aspiring musician

Image credits: deaconphillippe

Image credits: ryanphillippe

As Caleb entered Deacon’s bedroom, he quickly noticed a desk and keyboard positioned against the wall beside the bed.

The 20-year-old explained: “Studio setup. I sing and play a little bit of keyboard but I mostly make music on my computer.”

Image credits: calebwsimpson

Image credits: calebwsimpson

Naturally, TikTok users were quick to react to the clip which has been viewed 723,000 times, sharing their divided opinions.

“Nepo baby says ‘West Village prices, man’,” an amused commentator exclaimed.

Another asked: “How does a college student afford that?”

“Real question should’ve been how much do your parents pay for your rent, bro?” A separate individual inquired.



The apartment features high ceilings and a black spiral staircase

Image credits: calebwsimpson

His spacious bedroom doubles as a recording studio

Image credits: calebwsimpson

Others praised Deacon’s down-to-earth allure as a person wrote: “Not a regular college student, Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillipe’s son, so he can get any apartment he wants. Even so, he got roommates, he looks chill.”

A person defended Deacon against the backlash: “Why are people being mean?

“He’s in school. Seems humble. Has roommates.

“Plenty of NYU student kids also come from rich families.”

Another TikTok user penned: “Honestly… it’s not outrageous, so I don’t get the hate… he even has roommates!

“Yes, they are probably all rich kids, but so what?”

Someone commented: “He is in school trying to better himself, he has roommates as well.

“If his parents have the means to provide this for him, then why are people judging?”

A TikToker user was more focused on Deacon’s impressive tidiness as they noted: “Cleanest boy apartment I’ve ever seen.”

Deacon revealed he has two roommates

Image credits: calebwsimpson

The 20-year-old student showed off his keyboard and vinyl collection

Image credits: calebwsimpson

You can watch a tour of Deacon’s apartment below

Amongst all the reactions to the video, one particularly stood out, written by Deacon himself: “Nice meeting you, man!

“Even though you made me late to class.”

Image credits: deaconphillippe

Image credits: reesewitherspoon

Deacon released his debut album in April, and previously opened up about his love of fashion and how it goes hand in hand with music.

He told People: “Usually I like to wear stuff that’s comfortable, that I can do my job in, which is to make music and perform.

“As a kid, I always loved dressing up and I loved getting ready for going to church.

“I liked the feeling of getting dressed up.

“I feel like you’ve got to look your best to feel your best.”

Deacon’s apartment tour left many people stunned

