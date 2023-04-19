Inspiration is fleeting; it’s discipline that grants long-term rewards. That much we know. Yet, the old Chinese saying goes, “A single spark can start a prairie fire,” alluding to the power of one action to inspire and trigger following ones. Therefore, that spark of hope and inspiration might sometimes be enough to get you (back) on track. And, if you’re an avid moviegoer, you’ll be delighted to learn that with so many great inspirational movies out there, you can derive heaps of motivation right from the comforts of your couch!

Movies are made for entertainment, yet they also do a great job of inspiring. The last century saw many inspirational movies, with some now confidently classified as the best movies of all time. Both early masterpieces and more recent productions that make it to the list of the most inspirational movies often contain important underlying messages or promote moral lessons or uplifting ideas that will remain relevant no matter how many years have passed. After seeing an uplifting film, you may feel encouraged to make changes in yourself or humanity—that is the desired emotional outcome. And although many inspiring movies rely on the “never give up on your dreams” trope and its equivalents, each does so in its own way by dealing with various life situations that resonate with different people. Diversity and exploring all possible scenarios and plots in filmmaking are vital to reaching each and every target audience. Hence, the best inspirational movies not only convey an important idea but also communicate it in a language understandable and clear to the viewer.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of movies that inspire one to do better, work harder, or just hang in there. Motivational movies might just do the job when you need that extra incentive, a little pick-me-up, or simply a good weep to flush out the salts from your system. We invite you to upvote the films you found to be the most inspiring so that after other Pandas have voted, we’ll have the ultimate list of inspiring movies with the best at the top. Again, we invite you to discuss your favorites in the comments and share with fellow Pandas which movies changed your life for the better!