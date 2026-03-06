ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has their own sense of humor. Imagine laughing uncontrollably at a meme while your friend just stares blankly, wondering what’s so funny. It’s not that they’re missing the joke—it’s just that humor hits everyone differently, and some things only make sense to the right crowd.

We dove headfirst into the Delusions Of Adequacy subreddit to hunt down some of the quirkiest, nerdiest, and most absurd posts you didn’t even know you needed. From oddly specific observations to hilariously overthought moments, this corner of Reddit is a treasure trove of laughs for those who like their humor a little offbeat. Scroll through and you might be shocked at what cracks you up.

#1

Hmm, I Wonder What The Explanation Could Possibly Be?

Tweet by Andrea Junker highlighting a unhinged post questioning economic advice and living wages humorously.

FareonMoist , x.com Report

    #2

    Burn! I'm Sorry, I Just Really Love A Good Burn

    Alt text: Screenshot of a humorous unhinged post with a social media exchange about protection and existence of men.

    FareonMoist Report

    #3

    Never Give Idiots Credit For Your Hard Work

    Social media post celebrating one year alcohol-free with a humorous, unhinged atheist reply reflecting mental wellness.

    FareonMoist , www.threads.com Report

    Today, humor is all around us—stand-up specials, sitcoms, streaming platforms, social media memes, and even the occasional pun-filled text from a friend. It’s easy to get a laugh, and honestly, we need it. Humor isn’t just for entertainment; it serves a real purpose in our daily lives. From breaking the tension at work to lightening a stressful situation at home, laughing helps us process and cope. It can give us a brief escape, a shared connection, or even a sense of control when life feels messy. We might not always think about it, but those small bursts of laughter are quietly shaping our mental and emotional wellbeing every single day.

    #4

    You Shouldn't Ask Questions If You Don't Want An Answer

    Text conversation humor with photo of green insect and playful responses showcasing brilliantly unhinged posts.

    FareonMoist Report

    #5

    The Good Old Days = 90% Taxes For The Rich!

    Tweet from Working Families Party about top-bracket tax rates and taxing the rich, part of brilliantly unhinged posts series.

    FareonMoist , x.com Report

    And the 1950s were one of the great eras of economic growth in the US. Tax breaks for the rich don't create jobs. They create yachts.

    #6

    I Support The Mario Kart Economic Model, And So Should You!

    Social media post humorously compares Mario Kart power-up system to an ideal economy model in unhinged posts.

    FareonMoist Report

    Research shows that people often use humor as a kind of psychological safety net. When life gets overwhelming or anxiety creeps in, cracking a joke or laughing at a situation can help lighten the emotional load. Humor gives us a safe outlet to confront frustration, disappointment, or even hidden desires like competition or rivalry, without letting it overwhelm us. For example, making a sarcastic joke about a tough work deadline might help you release tension and feel a little lighter.

    #7

    If You're Wondering This Is How Privilege Works, We're So Used To Our Own Privilege We Can't Even Fathom That Not Everyone Else Has The Same Privilege

    Tweet exchange about not being able to explore the world due to poverty, part of brilliantly unhinged posts.

    FareonMoist Report

    #8

    I Mean, It Shouldn't Be That Hard To Understand

    Black and white image of a man with a quote about destroying the home planet's ecosystem highlighting unhinged posts humor.

    FareonMoist Report

    #9

    I've Lived My Whole Life On The Principle Of Calculated Mediocrity, It's The One Way To Resist The Unnatural Pressures Of Capitalism

    Tweet from John Cole sharing a brilliantly unhinged post about employment reviews describing calculated mediocrity.

    FareonMoist , x.com Report

    The relevant calculation here is adding up his paychecks.

    More recent studies suggest humor has both internal and social benefits. On the intrapersonal side, laughing helps reduce stress, releasing feel-good chemicals like dopamine and endorphins. This natural “tension relief” helps us cope with daily pressures and feel more relaxed. Humor can also boost confidence, helping people face awkward or challenging situations with a bit more courage and composure than they might otherwise have.

    #10

    As The Adult Man In This Scenario I Fully Support The Nirvana Clothing Brand

    Screenshot of a social media post encouraging wearing band t-shirts without listening to them, showcasing brilliantly unhinged posts.

    FareonMoist Report

    #11

    They've Trained Us To Become Dancing Bears, And Now We Think That's "Normal"

    Meme featuring two characters debating capitalism and human nature with a humorous and unhinged tone.

    FareonMoist Report

    #12

    The Question Isn't Whether Rich People Are Evil Or Not. Only If They Became Evil Because They Got Rich, Or If They Got Rich Because They Were Evil

    Tweet questioning the fairness of tax flight versus strike action, highlighting social and economic unhinged posts.

    FareonMoist Report

    Humor isn’t just about laughing in the moment; it can actually help improve mood and mental health over time. Studies show that even a small chuckle or a funny distraction can support recovery from negative emotions, whether it’s sadness, stress, or mild depression. Think about it: a silly meme, a goofy video, or a shared joke with a friend can give your mind a much-needed break from the weight of daily worries. Beyond just feeling good, humor can help shift perspective, making tough situations feel more manageable and giving you a sense of control when life feels overwhelming. It encourages optimism, reminding us that even small moments of joy matter.

    #13

    At Least We Have That Incommon, Thanks Perpetual Economic Growth, You've Doomed Us All Again

    Illustration highlighting human differences and shared inner trait, featuring humor and a reference to micro plastics in unhinged posts.

    FareonMoist Report

    #14

    The Lesson Is If You Want Loyalty, Carry More Pizza Crusts

    Tweet by Elizabeth Hackett humorously discussing loyalty and dogs, featuring brilliantly unhinged posts showing none of us are okay.

    FareonMoist , x.com Report

    #15

    After 35 You Can Always Just Wish For The Sweet Releass

    Text conversation humorously describing life stages as a video game, illustrating brilliantly unhinged posts about adult struggles.

    FareonMoist Report

    *screams and waves sword*

    On the social side, humor plays a key role in how we relate to others. It can signal social intelligence, maintain hierarchy in groups, or even enforce social norms without conflict. For example, a playful joke among coworkers can create camaraderie, while a witty remark in a group can subtly assert someone’s confidence or social standing. Humor acts as a bridge, connecting people and smoothing interactions in many subtle ways.

    #16

    I'm Still Waiting For This Truly Horrifying Version Of The Joker

    Screenshot of a unhinged social media post featuring a man in a purple suit with a humorous joker reference.

    FareonMoist Report

    He could even keep the moustache under the make up, like Cesar Romero.

    #17

    Short Answer: 100% Yes

    Text post questioning if donating hair to Locks of Love could incriminate the donor if the recipient commits a crime, shown in unhinged posts.

    FareonMoist Report

    #18

    Why Is This So Accurate?

    Cartoon character crawling on the ground with humorous text about needing subtitles, illustrating brilliantly unhinged posts.

    FareonMoist Report

    In romantic and personal relationships, humor is like glue. Making someone laugh, or laughing together, fosters closeness and shared joy. Studies show that both men and women consistently rate a good sense of humor as one of the most desirable qualities in a partner. Humor helps couples navigate stress, disagreements, and life’s little hiccups by creating a positive shared experience. Even playful banter can strengthen emotional bonds, making challenges feel smaller and everyday moments brighter.

    #19

    I Would Do This, The Problem Is They're Now So Dumb They Think It's A Real Solution

    Social media post joking about printing more money to feel something, part of brilliantly unhinged posts collection.

    FareonMoist , x.com Report

    #20

    Doggo Strongly Disagrees

    Scene from a movie showing a wise man speaking and a dog holding a tennis ball, in a brilliantly unhinged post.

    FareonMoist Report

    #21

    "Helping People Is Bad M'kay" -Rich People

    Tweet screenshot by Robert Reich quoting Harry Truman on socialism, shared as a brilliantly unhinged post proving none of us are okay.

    FareonMoist Report

    Socialism is any government program that helps people they don't like.

    #22

    Who The Hell Would Voluntarily Go To The Us?

    Meme causing Norwegian tourist to be barred from the US, illustrating brilliantly unhinged posts proving none of us are okay.

    FareonMoist Report

    Ultimately, humor is more than just entertainment—it’s a tool for emotional survival, social connection, and relationship building. It helps us handle stress, connect with people, and even maintain mental health. Laughing together creates bonds, releases tension, and reminds us to enjoy life, even in small doses. The best part? It’s free, easy, and contagious. A little humor goes a long way in making life feel lighter, brighter, and more human.

    #23

    Only This Will Release You From The Scam

    Cartoon snake and mouse comic humorously depicting a twisted conversation about selling essential oils and desperation.

    FareonMoist Report

    #24

    Can't Argue With That

    Text meme about Kid Rock's music appealing to people with quirky, unhinged experiences, reflecting the main SEO keyword.

    FareonMoist Report

    #25

    So That's What Fathers Are For, I Always Wondered

    Unhinged social media post humorously explaining farther, further, and father with an emotional twist.

    FareonMoist Report

    #26

    Makes Me Wonder About How People Wonder

    Fox sleeping on a dark stone grave in a graveyard with unhinged posts pondering reincarnation and soulmates.

    FareonMoist Report

    Did you enjoy this random roundup of memes? Were some too nerdy, or did a few fly over your head? Which ones made you laugh the hardest? Share this with a friend who needs a good laugh. Tag someone who would totally get these!
    #27

    This Is How Religions Start, Parents Making Up Rules And Then Making Up Stories To Justify Those Rules

    Funny unhinged posts about kids making up rules and imaginary portals from messy rooms in a brilliantly unhinged post.

    FareonMoist Report

    #28

    Strangely The Outcome Of Her Prayers Were Exactly The Same

    Green Shrek figure mistaken for Buddha captures the humor in brilliantly unhinged posts proving none of us are okay.

    FareonMoist Report

    #29

    If You Go To A Doctor And Have Any Kind Of Medical History, You're Gonna Have A Bad Time

    Cartoon showing unhinged doctor-patient comic discussing a missing arm and blaming weight, reflecting brilliantly unhinged posts.

    FareonMoist Report

    #30

    It's Important To Have Things To Look Forward To

    Elderly man driving slowly with text about retiring and causing others to be late, from brilliantly unhinged posts.

    FareonMoist Report

    #31

    Dude, I Think You Need To Get Your Alignment Checked

    Tweet about chaotic lawful moral alignment with a strict, unknown moral code, featured in unhinged posts collection.

    Watashi_Wearing Report

    #32

    Your Mind Is The Only Thing You Really Own

    Woman in vintage style holding a tall stack of books with text about reading while it is still legal, unhinged posts theme.

    FareonMoist Report

    #33

    I Mean It's Not Wrong... We Need Nature, Nature Does Not Need Us

    Surreal depictions of a world without bees, trees and animals, and humans illustrating unhinged environmental contrasts.

    FareonMoist Report

    #34

    I Don't Want To Brag But

    Cartoon showing a person blowing smoke that oddly forms a special talent, illustrating brilliantly unhinged humor.

    FareonMoist Report

    #35

    Seems Like The Experts Have Finally Had Enough

    Person leaving apartment and walking into forest, illustrating brilliantly unhinged posts proving none of us are okay.

    FareonMoist Report

    #36

    This Is Why People Stop Going Outside

    Text image with a humorous quote reflecting brilliantly unhinged posts about the world being full of morons encountered daily.

    FareonMoist Report

    #37

    Delusions Of Morals

    Vintage-style comic of a mother and daughter discussing criminals in the media, featured in unhinged social media posts.

    bbrk9845 , x.com Report

    #38

    New Classic: The Modern Christian

    Man wearing a distressed American flag shirt pointing at Jesus on the cross, with a speech bubble about obeying the law, unhinged posts.

    FareonMoist Report

    #39

    Please Don't Let Them Spread Their "No Choice" Democracy To The Rest Of The World!

    Majority of US reaching out to progressive candidates while DNC blocks in a brilliantly unhinged post meme.

    FareonMoist Report

    #40

    Where Else Would It Be?

    Teacher asking a question to children in a classroom with a humorous unhinged post about offshore bank accounts.

    FareonMoist Report

    #41

    Scarcity Has To Be Enforced To Raise Prices Means The Corporation's Policy Is To Create Poverty

    Cartoon showing a man enforcing apple scarcity by cutting down trees while apples are sold, illustrating unhinged posts humor.

    FareonMoist Report

    #42

    This Kid Is Going Places, Specifically To Dinner

    Funny unhinged post about a parent nudging their six-year-old to claim free kids eat deal by saying I’m a police.

    FareonMoist Report

    #43

    When Proper Channels Become Corrupted, Improper Channels Become Our Only Recourse

    Tweet about control of proper channels to change things, fitting the theme of brilliantly unhinged posts proving none of us are okay.

    FareonMoist Report

    #44

    I Give Up Before They Even Show Up!

    A new tree growing out of a large old tree stump, symbolizing resilience in unhinged posts about mental states.

    FareonMoist Report

    #45

    The Question Isn't Whether Or Not The Rich Are Evil. It's Whether They Became Evil When They Got Rich Or They Became Rich Because They Were Evil

    Meme from 48 brilliantly unhinged posts showing a character questioning world rule by hyper-wealthy psychopaths.

    FareonMoist Report

    #46

    Without Further Ado

    Tweet humorously explaining the misunderstanding of the phrase without further ado in brilliantly unhinged posts.

    BrilliantSubjects99 Report

    #47

    How To Billionaire 101: Pay Slave Wages, Pay No Taxes, Virtue Signaling But Self-Serving Charity, Buy Media Company To Claim You Don't Do Any Of These Things

    Text post with a spaceship graphic and a witty message about billionaires and tax offices, showcasing unhinged humor.

    FareonMoist Report

    #48

    You Know The People I'm Talking About, You've All Met Rich People

    Man in office shirt pointing to whiteboard with text about senses and humor, a brilliantly unhinged post showing quirky self-importance.

    FareonMoist Report

