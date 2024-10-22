ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel is a comic artist who’s been sharpening his craft since his debut in 2021. He’s all about making his comics pop with bright colors and smart storytelling, but like many creatives, he still wrestles with the occasional social media jitters.

Posting regularly isn’t always easy when you're worried about how it’ll land, even after hundreds of posts and quite a few years of practice. Still, Daniel aka Danby Draws stays focused on the fun, aiming to take his comics to the next level with longer stories, more panels, and interesting wordplay.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | reddit.com