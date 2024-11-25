Queen Mary Of Denmark’s New Portrait Shows Tribute To Marriage: Has She “100% Forgiven Him?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Mary of Denmark’s latest portraits included what appeared to be a sweet, romantic tribute to her marriage.

Shot at Frederik VIII’s Palace in Amalienborg, the images featured the Australian-born royal in a sophisticated cream boat-neck dress. She was captured in one solo shot and another alongside her husband, King Frederik.

The couple were recently surrounded by rumors of Frederik’s alleged affair with socialite Geneveva Casanova.

But it wasn’t just the regal setting or her impeccable style that grabbed attention—it was the subtle message in her jewelry.

Queen Mary’s new portraits featured a subtle nod to her husband of 20 years, King Frederik

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image credits: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

The queen’s delicate necklace in the civilian portrait was adorned with a tiny “F,” sparking conversations among royal watchers.

The understated piece seemed to pay homage to her husband of two decades, a move interpreted as a public declaration of loyalty. This comes after whispers of the couple facing marital struggles.

“[Queen Mary] has the necklace with an F in it, so it is very clear that her loyalty lies with Frederik,” expert Emma Paaske told Danish news outlet B.T’s podcast.

Royal house expert Lars Hovbakke Sørensen also told B.T about the importance of the queen standing in front of her husband of 20 years.

“The gala portraits are a little more formal, so here you put more emphasis on who is the head of state, because they are official pictures that have to hang around,” Lars said.

Image credits: detdanskekongehus

“With the civilian portraits, more emphasis is placed on personal, civilian life and not on one’s roles,” the royal house commentator went on to say. “That is why they stick to the more classic, old-fashioned gender roles, and here it is typical that the ladies are ahead of the men.”

The new shoulder-to-shoulder portrait of the royal couple came on the heels of infidelity rumors making headlines last year.

The rumors said Frederik was having an affair with Mexican-born socialite Geneveva Casanova, and they were photographed together during his private trip to Spain.

The Mexican native denied the allegations.

The recent portraits, shot at Frederik VIII’s Palace, showcased the queen with a tiny “F” around her neck

Image credits: Steen Evald/Kongehuset

Frederik spoke about his wife’s “perseverance” throughout their marriage in a surprise book titled The King’s Word, written by author Jens Andersen and released in January this year.

He spoke about how he and Mary “managed to stay together” in the book.

“I love marriage, my wife, our children and the whole happy base that arises for the people who manage to stay together and persevere,” he wrote in the book, as quoted by the New York Post.

Frederik and Mary first crossed paths at a pub during the 2000 Olympics that took place in Sydney. At the time, Mary had no idea that she had met a Danish royal.

Aged 28 at the time, Mary pictured herself becoming a veterinarian and said she never imagined being a princess some day.

“The first time we met we shook hands,” she recalled, according to Australian Women’s Weekly. “I didn’t know he was Prince Frederik. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, ‘Do you know who these people are?’”

Their romance bloomed after a year of being in a long-distance relationship, and Mary moved to Denmark in 2001.

They tied the knot in May, 2004, at Copenhagen Cathedral in Denmark’s capital.

“From today, Mary is mine and I am hers. I love her and I will protect her with all my love,” Frederik said at the altar as he took Mary to be his wife.

The couple went on to become parents to four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Has she “100% forgiven him or are they secretly living lives apart?” one social media user questioned after the release of the new portraits

