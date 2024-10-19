Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

X To Doubt: The Meme That Makes You Question Absolutely Everything
32.8K
Funny, Funny Memes

X To Doubt: The Meme That Makes You Question Absolutely Everything

Zo Aguila
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

13

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

You may have encountered the meme “X to doubt” while scrolling through your feed or reading comments sections, often pausing to wonder what the “X” truly means. At first, it seems like a prompt to express skepticism, but its purpose extends beyond just expressing disbelief or disagreement.

The phrase has taken on a life of its own, manifesting in various contexts across social media and beyond — from image clips to illustrations to conversations.

We grew curious about what “X to doubt” means and decided to investigate its origins and significance. This article explores why this expression of disbelief has gained such traction in digital conversations.

What Does “X to Doubt” Mean

With their soaring popularity and the interactive feel of modern interfaces, gaming memes have become a part of our everyday lives. It’s almost as if we eagerly anticipate their arrival, making them a fun and integral aspect of gaming culture.

In a LinkedIn post from 2024, game developer Phantom Cave Studio emphasizes the cultural importance of gaming memes. They argue that these memes serve as a bridge, connecting players from diverse backgrounds. The studio also describes gaming memes as a form of therapy for gamers, providing a means to communicate, connect, and share experiences on a shared wavelength.

The “X to doubt” reaction image is derived from the L.A. Noire game. Memes with this catchphrase were used in social feeds and comments to express disbelief over the thread topic or the previous statement within a comment section.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this case, the “X to Doubt” meme puts players — and non-players — on the same level of relatable disbelief. The game was developed by Rockstar Games, which has also created other wildly famous games, such as Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, and Red Dead.

“X to Doubt” in L.A. Noire

In the video game L.A. Noire, the player assumes the role of Detective Cole Phelps. As Phelps solves crimes in 1940s Los Angeles, there are scenes in which he interrogates witnesses to gather clues about the various crimes.

After each witness makes a statement, the player has to decide which clues appear viable. The player is presented with three options and must choose whether to accept the statement as “truth,” “lie,” or express skepticism with the option to “doubt.”

The famous video game image that became a viral meme was essentially taken from the capture of Phelps’ face when the game character would select “doubt.”

Online Debut and Social Spread

That image of Phelps from the game was captured and highlighted on Funnyjunk on December 4, 2012,  under the thread “Best Divorce Letter Ever.” The photo was initially posted without the caption but with the accompanying comment on the image, which reads “(X) Doubt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: funnyjunk.com

In 2013, the image was also seen in other posts and versions on Funnyjunk. For example, poster One Evil Muthafucka put images of the three options of Phelps: lie, truth, and doubt.

Image credits: One Evil Muthafucka

Eventually, the game image made its way to Tumblr and Reddit. For example, a post on Tumblr by user loatheoflaughing on July 25, 2015, found him reacting to Fallout 4 and its loading times. In reaction, the user used a sketch of the “X to Doubt” image to express his disbelief, putting “Be skeptical” beside it.

Image credits: loatheoflaughing

Other gamers joined the thread with variations of the “X to Doubt” image, some rendered in the Coaxed Into a Snafu meme template. The thread garnered over 28,000 notes, with many reblogging and liking the post. 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Redditor r/43eyes then gathered previously existing Snafu edits and posted the compilation on September 30, 2016. The thread received 4,700 reactions on the Coaxed into a Snafu subreddit. 

Image credits: r/43eyes

The meme would see other versions on Reddit as users created similar reaction memes that used other character heads, ranging from real-life people to cartoon characters and other illustrations.

For example, Redditor r/Hololive made an “X for doubt” version of anime characters.

Image credits: r/Hololive

Redditor r/Kingdomhearts chipped in, reimagining the same options on another game. His version got 206 votes.

Image credits: r/Kingdomhearts

Another Redittor r/madmen posted his relation, saying that Phelps resembles Madmen’s Ken Cosgrove.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: OD317

How a Gaming Button Became a Symbol of Skepticism

Gaming consoles have evolved significantly, making it a shared experience to press X to confirm various actions. As a result, the meme captures this widespread skepticism in a relatable way.

Since the meme became so popular, it has become a colloquial term, with an entry in the Urban Dictionary — a phrase people use to express doubt towards another person (2).

Interestingly, expressing doubt is normal. According to Psychology Today, a thinking person can’t help but often experience doubt (3). The difference, however, is that in today’s digital-based world, there are modern ways to express that doubt, like memes. 

Today, internet memes have become a widespread form of light entertainment, allowing people to express themselves through cleverly remixed text templates, images, and videos (BBC,2022) (4). What may initially seem like funny snippets can effectively convey more profound meanings.

References

  1. Phantom Game Studio. “The Cultural Significance of Gaming Memes: More Than Just LOLs.” LinkedIn, October 3, 2024. | https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/cultural-significance-gaming-memes-more-than-just-lols-phantom-cave-fwzkf/
  2. Stinkiest Bob, “X for Doubt.” Urban Dictionary, March 8, 2019. | https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Press+X+to+doubt 
  3. Marty Nemko. “Living with Doubt: How to Make Peace with Uncertainty.” Psychology Today, February 17, 2022. | https://www.psychologytoday.com/intl/blog/how-do-life/202202/living-doubt-how-make-peace-uncertainty
  4. Helen Brown. “The surprising power of internet memes.” BBC, September 29, 2022. | https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20220928-the-surprising-power-of-internet-memes  
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

13

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

13

Open list comments

0

Zo Aguila

Zo Aguila

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello, I’m Zo! I’ve been weaving words for over two decades and am now a writer at Bored Panda. I’m a culture sleuth and usually write from a curious cat’s POV. Although I’ve been a storyteller for both corporate and media for more than two decades, I always return to writing about lifestyle, travel, and culture — they say you never forget your first love. When I’m not writing or planning campaigns, you can find me working on my tan, imagining what drives various cultural phenomena, and scaring myself with true crime documentaries.

Read less »
Zo Aguila

Zo Aguila

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello, I’m Zo! I’ve been weaving words for over two decades and am now a writer at Bored Panda. I’m a culture sleuth and usually write from a curious cat’s POV. Although I’ve been a storyteller for both corporate and media for more than two decades, I always return to writing about lifestyle, travel, and culture — they say you never forget your first love. When I’m not writing or planning campaigns, you can find me working on my tan, imagining what drives various cultural phenomena, and scaring myself with true crime documentaries.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Funny
Homepage
Trending
Funny
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Funny Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda