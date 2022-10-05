So, our selection of police officer jokes begins with just a scroll down below - you should definitely check them out. Once you’re done reading, be sure to give the best jokes your vote! And after that, you might want to share this article with your friends.

First off, these jokes about police aren’t a sort of mockery - this has been done many times before, and we’re not willing to continue with the tradition. Instead, these police officer jokes are mainly based on situational comedy because, let’s admit it - being a law enforcement professional gets you into predicaments unmatched by any other occupation. And this will be the basis of our funny jokes about police. Well, okay, maybe a couple of police dad jokes about doughnuts, but that’s it, you have our promise. Next to these sorts of hilarious jokes, there are also jokes for police officers - something they might find relatable or painfully true.

Remember the movie Police Academy? If yes, you can just skip right to our selection of police jokes because you already know what to expect from them! If not, keep on reading, and we’ll tell you all about it.

#1 "A police officer pulled me over and said, "Papers?" I said, "Scissors, I win," and drove off. He must have wanted a rematch because he has been chasing me for 45 minutes."

#2 Officer: “How high are you?”



Driver: “No, officer, it’s 'Hi, how are you?'”

#3 "Police are usually shocked that I have a record. But I love their greatest hits!"

#4 What sound does a Nintendo police car make?



Wii-U Wii-U Wii-U.

#5 Why did the police officer arrest the skeleton?



They could see the joint in his hand.

#6 My wife put on a sexy officer outfit and arrested me on suspicion of being good in bed. After a short trial, I was found not guilty.

#7 Heisenberg and Schroedinger are driving together, but they get stopped by a police officer.



The officer asks, "Did you know you were driving at 75 mph?"



Heisenberg sighs, "Oh great, now we're lost."



The officer is unhappy, and checks the car's trunk. He asks, "And why is there a dead cat in here?"



Schroedinger grumbles, "Well there is NOW!"

#8 A drunk wakes up in jail, "Why am I here officer?"



"For drinking." replies the officer.



"Great" says the man. "When do we start?"

#9 Police Officer: "I'm arresting you for illegally downloading the entire Wikipedia."



Man: "Wait I can explain everything."

#10 Police Officer: "You're driving on the wrong side of the road."



Driver: "Sorry, I'm English."



Police officer: (shouting) "Oii! It's the rong soid of the roade ye was droivin down, innit?"

#11 What does a police officer and a DJ have in common?



They both tell drunk people to put their hands up.

#12 Officer: “Do you know why I pulled you over?”



Me: “You were bored and wanted some company?”

#13 An officer observes a woman standing in the middle of the street.



He approaches her and asks, “Are you OK?”



The woman replies, “Yes, but how do I get to the hospital?”



The officer says, “Just keep standing there.”

#14 "I got a call from the police station saying they want to interview me. Funny… I don’t remember applying for a job there."

#15 Man got pulled over and his vape was in his cup holder.



The officer said: "You know, the news says those things are killing people."



Man chuckled and said: "They're saying the same thing about you guys."



"He didn't laugh."

#16 A completely inebriated man was stumbling down the street with one foot on the curb and one foot in the gutter.



A police officer pulled up and said, "I've got to take you in pal. You're obviously drunk."



The wasted man asked, "Officer, are you absolutely sure I'm drunk?"



"Yeah buddy, I'm sure," said the police officer, "Let's go."



Breathing a sigh of relief, the wino said, "Thank goodness. I thought I was crippled."

#17 "If I was a police officer I would be ticketing people for not using their turn signals... left and right."

#18 Police officer: "So I'm writing you a ticket for driving alone in the car pool lane."



Me: "You're going to feel really stupid when you look in my trunk."

#19 What do you call a police officer who gets convicted of murder?



A good start.

#20 "So a police officer knocked on my door this morning. He asked, 'Sir we believe your dog has been chasing a boy up the road on his bike.' I replied, 'Sorry officer, you must have the wrong house. My dog doesn't own a bike.'"

#21 "Your eyes look red." said the police officer. "Have you been smoking weed?"



"Your eyes look glazed." I replied. "Have you been eating donuts?"

#22 Police officer 1: "This murder seems racially motivated."



Police officer 2: "Hate crime?"



Police officer 1: "Of course I hate crime. That's why I'm a officer."

#23 A police officer is driving down the freeway when he looks over and spots a granny knitting whilst balancing the steering wheel with her knees. He pulls alongside the granny, and angrily shouts "Pull over!" The granny shouts back, "No, it's a scarf"

#24 What's the difference between a computer and a police officer?



One has troubleshooting.

#25 "I got stopped by a police officer with Alzheimer's. He walks up to my window and says, 'Do I know why I pulled you over?'"

#26 The perfect crime was committed last night. Someone broke into the police station and stole all the toilets. Police say they have nothing to go on.

#27 What do you call a female police officer playing guitar?



She-riff.

#28 An officer comes across a man who is clearly under the influence.



He says to the man, “We’re going to have to give you a drug test.”



Without hesitation, the man replies, “Cool, which drugs are we testing?”

#29 Officer: “Why did you park here?”



Me: “The sign says, 'Fine for parking.'”

#30 Why did the officer give the ghost a ticket?



It didn’t have a haunting license.

#31 What are the four food groups for officers?



Jelly, powdered, glazed, and chocolate frosted.

#32 Why did the coffee call 911?



It was mugged.

#33 Why did the sheriff lock up her boyfriend?



He stole her heart.

#34 Tourist: “Are you a policeman?”



Officer: “No, I am an undercover detective.”



Tourist: “So, why are you in uniform?”



Officer: “Today is my day off.”

#35 There’s a man in the town who’s stealing the wheels of police cars. The police are working tirelessly to catch him.

#36 Police officer to perp: “Where do you live?”



Perp: “With my parents.”



Police officer: “Where do your parents live?”



Perp: “With me.”



Police officer: “Where do you all live?”



Perp: “Together.”



Police officer: “Where is your house?”



Perp: “Next to my neighbor’s house.”



Police officer: “Where is your neighbor’s house.”



Perp: “If I tell you, would you believe me?”



Police officer: “Tell me.”



Perp: “Next to my house.”

#37 Who works in tandem with the grammar police?



Corrections officers.

#38 What is a police officer’s favorite type of tag?



Freeze tag.

#39 What did the policeman say to the snowman?



Freeze!

#40 Why did the police raid the pet shop?



They were looking for the cat burglar!

#41 Why were the police at the beach?



They suspected a crime wave!

#42 Why was the artist upset?



They were being framed for murder!

#43 How did the hacker get away from the police?



He ransomware.

#44 "The police said they’d arrest me if I kept telling bad jokes. I stopped because I was scared I would end up in punitentiary."

#45 "A mime in my town was arrested by the police after he broke his left hand in a bar fight. He still... has the right to remain silent."

#46 Police responded to a reported burglary at Tesla’s robotics lab. It was an Optimus crime.

#47 A man in an interrogation room says I'm not saying a word without my lawyer present.



Police: "You are the lawyer."



Lawyer: "Exactly, so where's my present?"

#48 A police man stops a miner for speeding on the highway.



Police man: "Whose car is this? Where are you headed? What do you do?"



Miner: "Mine."

#49 My brother was murdered today.



Officer: "Do you mind identifying the body, I have to warn you the body was hacked up."



Me: "Yes that's my brother Reese."



Officer: "You're sure?"



Me: "Those are Reese's Pieces."

#50 A blonde accidentally kills a police officer and calls the police:



"Hello, is this 911?"



"Yes, what is your emergency?"



"I called to inform you that you're 910 now."

#51 "The other day I got pulled over by a police offcer. When he walked up, I pulled out my 9mm... once he stopped laughing, he wrote me up for indecent exposure..."

#52 An Irish priest is driving along a country road when a police man pulls him over. He immediately smells alcohol on the priest's breath and notices an empty wine bottle in the car.



He says: "Have you been drinking?"



"Just water," says the priest.



The officer replies: "Then why do I smell wine?"



The priest looks at the bottle and says: "Good Lord! He's done it again!"

#53 Man got pulled over in the carpool lane.



Police officer: "Where's your passenger?"



Man: "Due to social distancing they're in the car behind me."

#54 A police officer pulled over a spanish photon.



The police officer asked, "Do you know how fast you were going?"



The photon said, "C."

#55 "I used to work as a bed salesman. One day this guy came in and started climbing into the beds and asking really specific questions. Then it hit me, he was an undercover police officer."

#56 A college professor is driving home drunk one Saturday night. When he gets pulled over. The police officer comes up to his window and asks him:



"Excuse me sir, you were speeding, you ran a red light and you appear to be drunk, where are you going?"



The professor replies: "I am currently on my way to a lecture concerning the dangers of drinking, smoking and staying up late."



The police officer says: "Who could possibly be giving that kind of lecture at this time?"



The professor responds: "My wife."

#57 "A police officer looked at my driver's license and said I should be wearing glasses, so I told him I had contacts. But he didn't care who I knew and he gave me a ticket anyway."

#58 What do you call a police officer that doesn't get out of bed?



An under cover officer.

#59 A women gets pulled over. Attempting to get out of a ticket, she tries, as the police officer is walking to her car, to try flirting. "Hi," she says seductively. "Hi," he replies. "I thought you didn't give pretty ladies tickets?" She pouts. "You're right, we don't. Here's your ticket, have a nice day."

#60 Guy gets pulled over by the police officer.



Police officer: "It seems you have been drinking. Could you say the alphabet starting with the letter "M"."



Guy: "No problem. Malphabet."

#61 Did you hear the celery got arrested?



They charged him with stalking.

#62 Police officer: “When I saw you driving down the road, I guessed 55 at least.”



Driver: “You’re wrong, officer. It’s only my hat that makes me look that old.”

#63 I asked a rookie what he would do if he had to arrest his mother.



He said, “I’d call for backup!”

#64 Knock, knock.



Who’s there?



Dishes.



Dishes who?



Dishes the police. Open up!

#65 Why are policemen such great volleyball players?



They know how to serve and protect.

#66 Police officer: “Where do you think you’re going?”



Driver: “Donut shop, officer.”



Police officer: “At 80 miles per hour?”



Driver: “I wanted to make sure I beat you there, so there would still be donuts to buy.”

#67 Why couldn’t police notify the family of the murdered baker?



He was a John Dough.

#68 Did you hear they arrested the Energizer bunny?



He was charged with battery.

#69 Why is a traffic officer the strongest man in the world?



Because he can stop a 10-ton truck by holding up his hand!

#70 Police officer: “I’m going to follow you to the nearest police station.”



Me: “What for?”



Police officer: “I’ve forgotten the way.”

#71 "A week after my wife went missing, the police told me I should expect the worst-case scenario. So I went back to the charity shop and retrieved all her old clothes."

#72 Police officer to perp: “Did you kill this man?”



Perp: “No, he died of natural causes.”



Police officer: “He was shot!”



Perp: “Right — a bullet killed him. Bullets are made of lead, which comes from the ground. The ground is part of nature. So, he died of natural causes. Sheesh, I thought you were the officer here.”

#73 How do police officers greet people?



Policed to meet you!

#74 A state trooper pulled a farmer over on a rural road and said, “Sir, do you realize your brother fell out of the car several miles back?”



To which the farmer replied, “Thank God, I thought I had gone deaf!”

#75 What did the policeman say to his tummy?



"You're under a vest!"

#76 Why did the police arrest the fish and chips?



A-salt and battery!

#77 What do you call it when a policeman is watching cows?



A steak-out!

#78 Why did the policeman have a barbecue?



He was grilling the suspects!

#79 How do police travel?



In a heli-cop-ter!

#80 Why did the police arrest the cheetah?



For speeding!

#81 Police just arrested one person for stealing batteries, and another for stealing fireworks... they charged one guy and let the other off!

#82 A man was arrested yesterday for impersonating a helium balloon. The police held him for a while then let him go!

#83 The police came to mans house tonight holding a picture of his wife. They said, "Is this your wife, sir?" Shocked, man answered, "Yes." They said, "I'm afraid it looks like she's been hit by a bus." Man said, "I know, but she has a lovely personality."

#84 What’s the difference between a velociraptor and a police officer?



The velociraptor can open doors.

#85 A retired police officer passed away. The chief of police... made a speech at the funeral and said “May he arrest in peace”.

#86 Why did it take the police so long to show up to Capitol Hill today?



Because they had to go home and change first.

#87 "Someone stole my Tesla! I called the police and reported an Edison."

#88 "I won an iPhone 14 in a race. The other two competitors are the owner of the phone and police officers."

#89 I got pulled over by a female officer... when I rolled down my window to ask what was wrong, she said "NOTHING".

#90 A police officer stopped a guy for speeding.



He said, "Do you know how fast you were going?"



"I was trying to keep up with traffic," he replied.



He said, "There is no traffic."



And the guy answered, "That's how far behind I am."

#91 How many Karen's does it take to change a light bulb?



Just one... to officer 911 and demand a officer come do something about the intimidating blackness.

#92 Police officer pulls over bad driver.



Police officer: "Sir do you realize how badly you were switching lanes?"



Lady: "Sorry officer, I'm drunk."



Police officer: "That's not a valid reason to let your boyfriend drive the car."

#93 Police officer: "Where were you the night of the murder?"



Crow: "I was with a group of friends."



Police officer: "What would you call that group?"



Crow: "…I want a lawyer."

#94 "I saw a police officer pull over a U-Haul today... looks like he was trying to bust a move."

#95 A man rolls through a STOP sign and a police officer pulls him over.



"I pulled you over because you failed to stop at that stop sign. You only slowed down."



"Slow down... stop... what's the difference?"



The police officer pulls the man out of his car and begins beating him with his nightstick.



"Now you tell me whether you want me to stop or slow down."

#96 A drunk guy walks out of a bar.



There's a police officer outside who asks him, "What's your name, son?"



The drunk guys answers, "I'm Jesus Christ!"



Police officer says, "You are not Jesus Christ. What's your name?"



Drunk guy replies, "I'll prove it. Follow me." The police officer follows him back into the bar.



As they enter, the bartender yells, "Jesus Christ! Are you back again?!"



Drunk guys turns to police officer and says, "See?"

#97 Man: "Why are you crying as you are writing me a ticket?"



Police officer: "It's a moving violation."

#98 "So I was doing donuts in my car and a police officer pulls me over. Now I know what you're thinking, who names their dog Donuts?"

#99 Me: "It's not how many times you fall, it's how many times you get back up."



Police officer: "That's not how sobriety tests work."

#100 A drunk is walking around downtown. When he walks up to a officer to complain that his car has been stolen.



The police officer asks, "Well, where was the last place you saw it?"



The drunk says, "It was right here at the end of this key."



The police officer says, "Well, I suggest you go over to the station house and fill out a report."



The drunk starts to walk away when the police officer says, "Hey, before you go, you might want to zip your fly."



The drunk looks down and says, "Aw, man, they got my girl, too."

#101 A police officer pulls over a speeder. "Do you know how fast you were going?" the officer asks. "130 km/h" the man answers. "Why were you going 30 over the limit?" the police officer asks, surprised the man admitted to speeding. "I was keeping up with traffic!" The officer looks up and down the road. "There's no other cars!" "I know" says the man, "That's how far behind I am!"

#102 An Australian takes a vacation in america. He's driving along in his rented car and a police officer notices him driving on the wrong side of the road. He pulls him over and says "Do you realize you're driving on the wrong side of the road!?" The Australian says "Oh I'm from Australia." The officer says "Well did you come here to die!?" "No," replies the Australian. "I came here yesterduai!"

#103 A man is taking his son to buy his first car. The son spots an old, used police officer car at one of the lots. "Dad! I want that! It would be so cool! Can I test drive the officer car?" The father replies: "No, son. I want your car to have working turn signals and an accurate speedometer."

#104 Why did the police officer smell so bad?



He was on duty.

#105 Police officer: “Do you have any idea how fast you were going?”



Driver: “Isn’t it your job to tell me?”

#106 What do you call it when a prisoner takes his own mugshot?



A cellfie.

#107 Why did they arrest the cap?



It was covering for the marker.

#108 Judge: “I thought I said that I never wanted to see you in here again.”



Criminal: “That’s what I kept telling the arresting officer, but he wouldn’t listen.”

#109 Why did the thief wear blue gloves?



He didn’t want to be caught red-handed.

#110 Man: “Can I park here?”



Police officer: “No.”



Man: “What about all these other cars?”



Police officer: “They didn’t ask!”

#111 Did you hear about the criminal who stole a lamp?



He got a very light sentence.

#112 When caught speeding, an airman on leave tried to talk an officer out of giving him a ticket.



He asked, “Would it make a difference if I told you I’m in the Air Force?”



The police officer replied, “Yes, but only if you were driving an airplane.”

#113 On what show do police officers solve crimes committed by garden gnomes?



"Lawn & Order".

#114 Why did the NYPD show up at the Mets game?



They heard someone was stealing bases.

#115 One fire truck and 20 officers show up to a call. What happened?



Dunkin Donuts burnt down.

#116 Why did the cat get a ticket?



It littered.

#117 A police officer gives a woman a speeding ticket and she wants to know why he didn’t give her a warning first. The officer says, “Ma’am, there are warnings posted up and down this highway. They say, 'Speed Limit 65.'”

#118 Did you hear about the two peanuts who walked through a bad neighborhood?



One was assaulted.

#119 What do you call a clairvoyant who escaped from prison?



A medium at large.

#120 Why did the police arrest the turkey?



They suspected fowl play.

#121 A police officer arrested a bottle of water because it was wanted in three different states. Solid, liquid and gas.

#122 What are riot police in Germany called?



Sour kraut control.

#123 A officer caught a graffiti artist spraying a police station in a thick font.



Before cuffing the artist, he looked at the mural and said, “Now that is bold.”

#124 "The police are trying to say I assaulted a guy with a sheet of sandpaper. All I did was rough him up a bit."

#125 The police caught a person erasing people’s criminal records. They said he was a real pro for a first offender.

#126 Who’s the most famous lawn detective?



Sherlock Gnomes.

#127 What do you say when your friend wants to hear a really cool joke about the police from you?



“Freeze!”

#128 What did the policeman say to his dinner?



"Irish stew in the name of the law!"

#129 What do you call a blonde policeman?



A fair officer!

#130 What kind of insects join the forces?



The po-lice!

#131 Why are policemen so musical?



They're always on the beat!

#132 What happened when the wig got stolen?



Police combed the area!

#133 What happens when you steal a vehicle?



You get in-car-cerated!

#134 Someone stole some dogs from a dog walker... the police have no leads!

#135 Which police unit gets rid of flies?



The SWAT team!

#136 Why did the police arrest the duvet?



They knew it was covering up something!

#137 What does a frog use to keep away burglars.



A lilypad-lock!

#138 What did the police find after dusting Chris Rocks face after the show?



Fresh Prince.

#139 "I've just witnessed a police car crash into a fire engine in town. I was going to ring for an ambulance, but that could've been asking for trouble."

#140 "Went to a rock festival and got arrested for selling pot to the police. It was a Sting operation."

#141 Why did the police let Van Gogh?



He had an eartight alibi.

#142 I don't understand why the police train up bomb dogs to work at the airport. They're all colorblind and always cut the wrong wire.

#143 Police officer on horse says to little girl on bike, "Did Santa get you that?"



"Yes," replies the little girl. "Well tell him to put a reflector light on it next year!" and fines her $5.



The little girl looks up at the police officer and says, "Nice horse you've got there, did Santa bring you that?"



The police officer chuckles and replies, "He sure did!" "Well," says the little girl, "Next year tell Santa that his organ goes under the horse, not on top of it!"

#144 An old couple gets pulled over and...



Lady police officer - "May I see you license and registration sir?"



Old man - "Ugh, what did she say?"



Old wife - "She needs to see you license and registration dear."



The old man hands it to the lady police officer and...



Lady police officer - "Oh, I see you are from New York. I used to have a lover from New York, he was the worst lover I ever had."



Old man - "Ugh, what did she say?"



Old wife - "Nothing dear, she thinks she used to know you."

#145 A police officer walks over to a bruised and beaten man outside of a pub. He asks the man what happened and the man tells him this; "So I walk into the pub and sit down and as I'm waiting for my drink I overhear two large women talking with a strange accent. So I ask them 'Are you two ladies from Ireland?' One of them scoffs and tells me "it's Wales." So I ask again 'are you two whales from Ireland?' And that's about all I can remember."

#146 Three burglars break into a building and are confronted by a soldier, a police officer and a politician. The politician tells the soldier to kill Burglar #1, and the two stab each other to death. The politician then tells the police officer to arrest Burglar #2, and the two beat each other unconscious. The politician then walks up to Burglar #3 and says "I just saved your life, your freedom and tripled your share of the loot. I think 20% is a fair cut."

#147 A pig with wings walks into a bar. Stunned, the bartender says: "You can't bring food in here from another restaurant! Even if you are a officer!"

#148 "I saw a woman once who was smoking a cigarette at a gas station while she filled her car. She pulled out the nozzle and gas shot everywhere and her arm was immediately engulfed in flames. She starts waving it around and a police officer saw it and shot her dead. She was waving an illegal fire arm."