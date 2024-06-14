ADVERTISEMENT





Anyone with a great relationship with their father will have at least one memorable moment that stands out. It could be a time during their childhood, a milestone event, or a turning point in their life for which they have their dad to thank.



With Father’s Day just around the corner, X user feyisayo wrote a one-liner post: “Tell us one thing about your dad.” It drew a mix of responses, most of which were heartwarming memories. Some took time to remember their fathers who had passed on, while a few had some not-so-nice things to say.



Bored Panda compiled a list of notable replies, some of which may tug at your heartstrings.

Image credits: feyisayo