Woman Refuses To Care For Cruel Father After Years Of Being Reduced To Someone “Hardly Human”
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Care For Cruel Father After Years Of Being Reduced To Someone “Hardly Human”

As life spans grow longer, adult children are increasingly caring for their older parents — something few people actively plan for.

When Reddit user Tiffer82 found herself in this predicament, there was only so much she could do. Her father had begun to lose his cognitive functions and started to require more attention than the woman could provide.

Because of this, she introduced her family to the idea of hiring professionals to do the job, but her mother immediately objected, sparking additional tension around the topic.

    Out of a desire to remain independent in their homes, some elders choose to “age in place”

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    But that means family members with no medical training might be forced to become caretakers out of necessity

    Image credits: zinkevych (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Tiffer82

    Sadly, such cases are far too common

    It is estimated that over 53 million Americans are unpaid caregivers. On average, at-home care in the U.S. costs $61,000 per year, while a private room in a nursing facility is nearly double that.

    Nicole Jorwic, chief of advocacy and campaigns for Caring Across Generations, believes the situation is “beyond a crisis point.”

    “It’s been a rolling crisis and we’re at a catastrophic point,” she told CBS.

    Jorwic advocates for government action to support family caregivers, who she notes provide $600 billion of unpaid care annually.

    Because it can be so costly, some try to take on that task by themselves, however, according to Duke University School of Nursing (DUSON) Associate Professor Cristina Hendrix, DNS, GNP-BC, FNP, FAAN, whose research focuses on developing and implementing interventions to train and support family and friends of adults in home-based care, lost hours of paid work coupled with gaps in care, such as missing an important sign of worsening condition that might result in an emergency care visit, can lead to even higher costs overall.

    Caregiving is a journey, Hendrix said, which usually starts with a diagnosis of a medical condition and ends only after the passing of the patient, so it’s important to consider the needs of everyone involved.

    As the woman’s story went viral, she joined the discussion in its comments section

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    This woman needs to learn how to walk away. Her parents are going to continue to insult and abuse her until she does.

    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    I ( F 62) am also dealing with the same issue with my 83 year old mother, who lives half way across the country (US) from me. She was always a narcissist and somewhat emotionally cold. But now her mental decline is obvious, and she has become combative, confused and anxious, and she embellishes the details of the things she doesn’t remember, so she ends up convinced of versions of events that are 50% fabricated. Not only is it confusing to try to have a sensible discussion with her, but when she isn’t complaining about how she doesn’t understand things,, she’s blaming everyone else (including me) for all of her unhappiness. It’s definitely a lot to be confronted with every single time you interact with someone.

    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    I don’t know if our bodies are outliving our minds for the first time in history. Or if Alzheimer’s is truly a new disease. If so, I hope we find a treatment soon.

