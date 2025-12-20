ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever been online for more than 10 minutes, you probably know that the internet is crawling with know-it-alls. People try to one-up each other in all kinds of fields: pop culture, politics, and even simple everyday physics. If anything, the internet is the birthplace of the "Um, actually," catchphrase.

But netizens also love humbling those who trust their intellectual capacities too much. The second incarnation of the ill-fated Facebook group of the same name, "People Incorrectly Correcting Other People 2.0", is the place where folks post people embarrassing themselves by acting like they know better. General rule: if you're correcting someone, better check with Google first to see if you're not mistaken.

#1

Screenshot of a humorous online discussion showing misunderstandings and failed corrections of Frankenstein in a funny context.

We just can't enjoy good, clever jokes these days, can we?

    #2

    Tweet showing a humorous typo correction fail, illustrating people trying to fix others and failing hilariously online.

    #3

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter pun about a naan disclosure agreement with a reply correcting the spelling, illustrating funny fails.

    I pitta the person who thinks they can argue a naan disclosure agreement.

    View more comments

    Correcting others' bad grammar online is probably the most common offense of the internet's know-it-alls. Maybe even you, Pandas, have pointed out someone's faulty spelling in a comment section somewhere? If you had, you're in good company: many Americans admit to doing the same.

    In fact, according to a 2014 YouGov poll, 21% of Americans consider themselves to be part of the online grammar police. Younger Americans, specifically those under 30, said they were more likely to habitually correct the grammar of others. 

    #4

    Twitter exchange showing humorous fail in correcting spelling, highlighting people trying to fix others and failing hilariously.

    They are having a row. Or should that be they are having a rough?

    #5

    Online conversation showing hilarious fail as someone tries to fix others but gets geography facts wrong

    Are Portugal and France also in South America then?

    #6

    Twitter conversation showing a geographic mistake and a map, highlighting moments when people try to fix others and fail hilariously.

    I always hope that this kind of posts are made up, but then ..... I remember there're really people out there that dense.

    Ironically, grammar correctors make mistakes too, as you'll see from the many examples in this list. The same YouGov poll also showed that only 60% of the respondents were able to identify the incorrect use of "it's" and "its" in the sentence "My oak tree loses its leaves in autumn."

    Interestingly, younger respondents were, again, more successful. 70% of the under-30s made the right correction, while only 56% of over-65s did the same. Other common spelling mistakes people make involve the words "who" vs. "whom," "which" vs. "that," and "affect" vs. "effect."
    #7

    Twitter exchange showing a humorous fail in spelling and word usage, illustrating attempts to fix others and fail hilariously.

    You have to give it to stupid people for their audacity to double-down.

    #8

    Illustration of a person labeled Americans crawling toward water, misunderstanding distance in miles versus kilometers, showing a fail.

    Seven out of five Americans are mathematically illiterate.

    #9

    Social media post showing a controversial mansplaining debate with a political cartoon, highlighting fails in understanding.

    FFS this is so stupid. They read from the Bible specifically in Gilead.

    Those who belong to the online grammar police also have some common personality traits. In 2016, researchers analyzed the habitual grammar correctors and found that they tend to be more judgmental of other people.

    According to the researchers, extroverts were more likely to overlook grammar mistakes in an email responding to an online ad looking for a roommate. Introverts, on the other hand, were more likely to judge the author of the ad.
    #10

    Instagram comments debating song originality and music facts, showcasing failed attempts to fix others hilariously.

    Nirvana was such an influential band, that they were able to influence backwards in time!

    #11

    Twitter exchange showing humorous fail where Merriam-Webster corrects a wrong meaning, highlighting funny moments of trying and failing.

    Such a hard NO! I felt like it slapped MY face lol.

    #12

    Tweet exchange showing someone incorrectly claiming DNA stands for D&A, with another user hilariously failing to correct the misunderstanding.

    Did anyone else catch the 'God safe us' ?!

    Those sensitive to grammar mistakes were also found to be more disagreeable. "Less agreeable participants showed more sensitivity to grammar than participants high in agreeability, perhaps because less agreeable people are less tolerant of deviations from convention."
    #13

    Close-up of large black bear claws with a humorous Facebook comment showing failed attempt to correct spelling.

    #14

    Twitter exchange showing a hilarious language debate, illustrating stupidity failing to fix others with amusing misunderstandings.

    British do have a reason for using more letters, they earn more points in Scrabble and other word games.

    #15

    Twitter exchange showing a user failing hilariously while trying to correct another, highlighting moments of stupid attempts.

    That is an impressive concentration of wrongness!

    There is also a difference between correcting a person with the intent of teaching them and just asserting dominance through such corrections. A 2022 study analyzed this in the context of Twitter. The researchers found that the majority of corrections have no goodwill behind them and simply seek to humiliate.

    In 61% of the analyzed tweets, the grammar police "used verbal bullying only to attack the face of authors of the posts." In the case of the remaining 39%, the users were correcting others constructively, "with intentions to correct grammatical errors."
    #16

    Screenshot of a humorous online forum post showing a failed attempt to correct a grammar mistake in a funny way.

    #17

    Twitter exchange showing a funny fail involving fruit names and misunderstandings highlighting attempts to fix others.

    Blackberry, plum, Persian plum (prune), redcurrant, and many more fruits are named after a color. BTW, oranges came before the color orange.

    #18

    Sign on blue paper stating the use of cell phones and earbuds is prohibited while on the clock, with a handwritten correction.

    A grammar fight! I want to know how person "Are" responded.

    It's safe to say, then, that correcting someone's grammar and spelling errors is just a way for some people to feel superior. Professor of Psychology at Stanford University, Benoît Monin, explained to Slate that correcting someone in public makes us feel good about ourselves, and that's why we do it.
    #19

    Influencer sitting on bed smiling, taking mirror selfie, with text about funny spelling fail and watching stupidity fail.

    Maybe she's from half that town in Washington State :)

    #20

    Screenshot of a math answer marked incorrect despite close rounding, illustrating fail hilariously in fixing others.

    In chemistry lab in college, weighing on an analytical scale, we were taught to simply drop the least significant digit (treated simply as an error factor), so in that case it would be correct to round 15.826 to 15.82. But that's a special case. My general rule for rounding is if the least significant digit is zero through four, then round down. Five through nine, round up. My condolences to anyone who doesn't know what "least significant digit" means.

    #21

    Online comment thread showing a humorous fail of someone trying to correct others, highlighting stupidity attempts.

    "The way we evaluate our competence is relative to other people,” Monin told Slate. “If I need to feel good about my language skills, one way that I could do that would be to give myself evidence that my language skills are awesome. Another is to give myself evidence that other people's language skills [are bad]. So by putting down other people, I can feel better about myself."
    #22

    Close-up of a man wearing sunglasses outdoors with a social media comment highlighting a humorous mistaken identity fail.

    #23

    Tweet exchange debating Superman’s origin, highlighting humorous fails in trying to fix misunderstandings about characters.

    He's an alien orphan immigrant. One of the few immigrants that can be correctly referred to as an alien.

    #24

    Whiteboard showing the slang term yain't broken down with comments debating the correct spelling, highlighting social media humor.

    No. Y'all is correct, as it's short for "you all." If you're referring to a larger group, you would use "all y'all."

    The main question then is why we love putting other people down. Most cases of correction in this list are people in some way or another making fun of others. Some do it more politely; others do it much harsher. Still, for the corrector, it's often about superiority and control. Even spectators or those who read and "like" the correcting comments engage in a form of ridicule.
    #25

    Screenshot of a humorous social media thread showing a failed attempt to explain the meaning of the word trinity.

    Please, please, please, don't vote and don't procreate. I'm begging you.

    #26

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing a math misunderstanding illustrating watching stupidity fail hilariously.

    Oh, the 9 I got from your mom. She also gave me gonorrhea, but that doesn't help with the math.

    #27

    Text post explaining chances increasing by 80% does not mean 80% chance, illustrating common misunderstanding humorously.

    I'm not getting into this % squabble. The only percentages we should concentrate on is how Trump is going to get pharmaceutical companies to lower their drüg rates between 400% - 1000%, and this is great news bc it means they have to pay us for taking their medications.

    In 2021, Macedonian researchers found that those who like to put others down and use disparaging humor usually project their own feelings. Essentially, it's how they adapt to the world that might ridicule them. So, to avoid being the victims, they ridicule first and boost their self-esteem. The researchers theorize that they were likely bullied as children, and developed this as a defense mechanism.
    #28

    YouTube comment thread showing funny spelling correction with highlighted text illustrating failed attempts to fix others.

    GUERRILLA, people. (Yes, I looked it up.)

    #29

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing a math fail about saving money daily with a correction about days in a month.

    Interesting math! 😂 There aren't 365 months in a year.

    #30

    Twitter exchange showing a humorous attempt to fix others with a math fail involving $600,000 in pennies.

    For the extra $540,000 I think I could tolerate the inconvenience of the payment in pennies. Am I getting them all at once? 60 million pennies might cause a storage issue

    Do you like to correct people, Pandas, especially online? Would you consider yourself to be part of the Internet's grammar police? Let us know in the comments! And if you're in the mood for more fails, check out our previous publication about people who had one job but couldn't even do that one thing right.
    #31

    Tweet showing complaints about child-friendly Paw Patrol advent calendar chocolates shaped like a gun and a g*****e, highlighting fails.

    Ehm, the first one is an ice skate...

    #32

    Math homework with incorrect answer highlighted, illustrating the concept of failing hilariously while trying to fix others' mistakes.

    10 minutes to make one cut means 20 minutes to make two cuts. The student was correct.

    #33

    Social media post highlighting funny language mistakes showcasing attempts to fix others that fail hilariously.

    Ooops. Although when I found out the American name ‘Co - lynne’ was just regular old Colin I laughed for about a week (in the UK the Co is pronounced as if you’re about to say ‘cough’, with the emphasis on the first syllable. It’s sort of a ‘normal’ (boring?) middle aged man name)

    #34

    Casting debate for The Legend of Zelda live action film with fan reactions showing fail attempts to fix character portrayal.

    OmegaFive. Even I know that Zelda, as in Princess Zelda, is a girl. You're thinking of Link, the boy she's friends with.

    #35

    Online argument with funny image of Bugs Bunny saying no, highlighting people incorrectly correcting others failing hilariously.

    Pantone ain't got nothin' on the Bible.

    #36

    Screenshot of a social media exchange featuring humorous grammar mistakes and two smiling women labeled Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

    My generation knew these words by grade four at the latest.

    #37

    Social media thread showing humorous fails as people try to correct language mistakes in comments.

    In this case, "affect" is the verb and "effect" is the noun. However, there are situations in which "effect" is the verb and "affect" is the noun. English is not a language; it's a dozen languages in a trench coat.

    #38

    Social media comments showing humorous fails as people try to correct others and fail hilariously.

    This is just a mess from beginning to end.

    #39

    Puzzle with sticks showing number 157, part of a funny fail to fix others challenge with moving a stick.

    #40

    Map humor showing Europe inside Texas to illustrate how big Texas really is, showcasing stupid fails in understanding size.

