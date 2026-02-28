ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all met that one person who confidently says the wrong thing. You know, the one who incorrectly corrects your grammar, explains your own joke back to you, or insists on a technicality no one asked for.

The internet has basically handed these people a microphone. Behind a screen, with a keyboard and unlimited reach, they comment freely.

But a Facebook page called ‘People Really Incorrectly Correcting Other People’ is fighting the good fight by exposing them… and giving us a lot of laughs along the way.

Check out these hilarious commenters who tried to “correct” someone but ended up revealing their own dumbness instead.