We’ve all met that one person who confidently says the wrong thing. You know, the one who incorrectly corrects your grammar, explains your own joke back to you, or insists on a technicality no one asked for.

The internet has basically handed these people a microphone. Behind a screen, with a keyboard and unlimited reach, they comment freely.

But a Facebook page called ‘People Really Incorrectly Correcting Other People’ is fighting the good fight by exposing them… and giving us a lot of laughs along the way.

Check out these hilarious commenters who tried to “correct” someone but ended up revealing their own dumbness instead.

#1

Screenshot of a social media fail where someone incorrectly claims Zelda was a guy, showing a casting discussion.

    #2

    Two large water jugs filled with pennies and a social media comment thread showing a failed correction attempt.

    #3

    Facebook screenshot showing a failed correction attempt on Merriam-Webster Dictionary’s post about the word preceded.

    There’s something called the Dunning-Kruger effect. It’s when some people believe they know more than they do — when they actually know very little. It happens especially because they don’t realize there’s more to learn.

    A lot of people confidently comment on social media without having all the facts, generally because they see only a small piece of the picture and assume it’s the whole story.

    They spot one detail that seems right and immediately feel like an expert, jumping in to correct others even when they’re missing the bigger context.

    The phenomenon has also been attested in common sayings. For example, “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing,” or Charles Darwin saying: “Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge.”
    #4

    Twitter exchange showing failed correction with grammar in a humorous social media post about parents and public school.

    #5

    Reddit post humor about wireless PCs misunderstanding, showing a failed correction attempt in a funny tech conversation.

    #6

    White cat with text about a UTI and funny comments showing people failing to correct others online.

    Social media acts as both a stage and amplifier for incorrect information, shaping opinions faster than fact-checkers can intervene.

    Online behavior (like grammar policing) is also often louder because people feel anonymous and free to say whatever they want.

    In 2025, over 72% of internet users globally encountered misinformation on at least one social platform monthly.

    In the same survey, around 45% of US adults said they found it difficult to determine whether the information on social media was true or false.

    About one in three Gen Z users said they’ve shared misinformation online without realizing it, thinking it was true when they posted it.
    #7

    Text conversation showing people failing miserably at correcting spelling and grammar mistakes in online comments.

    #8

    Twitter screenshot of a failed correction about Magneto’s superpower in a humorous fight debate.

    #9

    Commenter assumes English is a second language based on spelling, but the reply corrects with British nationality.

    There’s also a psychological reason why people aren’t just wrong in an argument — they’re confidently wrong.

    According to a study, it’s because some people believe they already have all the information they need to form an opinion, even when they actually don’t.

    “Our brains are overconfident that they can arrive at a reasonable conclusion with very little information,” said Angus Fletcher, a professor at Ohio State University, who co-wrote the study.

    Basically, some people are prone to jump to conclusions quickly.

    Fletcher and other researchers call it the “illusion of information adequacy.”

    “We found that, in general, people don’t stop to think whether there might be more information that would help them make a more informed decision. If you give people a few pieces of information that seems to line up, most will say ‘that sounds about right’ and go with that,” he said.

    #10

    A social media comment thread showing users trying and failing to correct someone in a humorous online interaction.

    #11

    Conversation where someone tries correcting Socrates and fails in a humorous example of people correcting someone.

    #12

    Whiteboard diagram explaining the slang word yain't as a combination of ya'll and ain't with social media correction fails.

    A UK survey of 2000 adults found that 81% of people are overconfident in their answers to a series of general knowledge questions. They answered incorrectly but believed their response to be right.

    The findings revealed that baby boomers (people in the age group of 60–78) were even more likely to be confidently wrong (84% overconfident) than Gen Z or Millennials.
    #13

    Twitter conversation showing a failed correction about the meaning of immaculate conception with humor involved.

    #14

    Screenshot of a math answer marked incorrect due to rounding issue, illustrating people trying correcting and failing miserably.

    #15

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing failed corrections about a pressure washer and sander pattern.

    While confidence is a good thing, over-confidence is quite a dangerous zone.

    Research shows that when we overestimate our abilities or knowledge, we might end up making bad decisions.

    This happens because we don’t always see the risks or ignore other ways of looking at things.

    People can be overconfident for a bunch of reasons: not getting feedback on past decisions, only paying attention to info that agrees with them, or getting caught up in strong emotions that make them feel extra sure.
    #16

    Hand holding a carrot with a ring on it, showcasing a failed attempt at correcting the surprising carrot story.

    #17

    Large water tank shown with a funny failed correction about Boeing 747 fuel capacity and density differences.

    #18

    Handwritten math problem with social media comments showing failed correction attempts and misunderstandings.

    Experts say people should make sure they have the full story about a situation before they take a stance or make a decision.

    “Your first move when you disagree with someone should be to think, ‘Is there something that I’m missing that would help me see their perspective and understand their position better?’ That’s the way to fight this illusion of information adequacy,” Angus Fletcher says.

    So, the next time you think about correcting someone without fact checking all your opinions, try being curious and humble instead.
    #19

    Text showing examples of silent letters with a humorous failed correction about the silent H in honest.

    #20

    Image showing a size comparison of the sun and planets with a failed correction about the sun's size and effects.

    #21

    Indigenous man with feathered headdress standing proud in front of a map, illustrating failed correcting attempts humorously.

    #22

    Illustration of a fox leaping over a dog with text showing failed attempts at correcting a common phrase.

    #23

    Text conversation humorously failing at correcting Frankenstein's name and role in pop culture with correction attempts.

    #24

    Social media exchange showing failed correction about contraception effectiveness and accidental pregnancy in the 21st century.

    #25

    Scenic mountain view with vibrant flowers and humorous caption showing failed correction involving Italians and New Jersey.

    #26

    People looking at a giant Titanboa snake model while a social media comment fails to correctly classify it as a reptile.

    #27

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showing people trying correcting someone and failing miserably about decimal numbers.

    #28

    Screenshot of a social media exchange where someone tries correcting grammar and fails miserably with detailed explanation.

    #29

    Screenshot of a social media comment incorrectly correcting the definition of 20th and 21st centuries, showcasing correction fails.

    #30

    Meme showing a failed correction about years with four different numbers, highlighting times people tried correcting someone.

    #31

    Facebook post showing a chocolate jar labeled for dogs with a comment incorrectly correcting about chocolate toxicity.

    #32

    Social media thread showing people trying correcting someone and failing miserably with funny grammar error.

    #33

    Image of a social media post highlighting a failed correction about a Selena shirt with a mistaken portrait of Amy Winehouse.

    #34

    Receipt showing tip written as pi symbol, with comments humorously failing at basic math in a correction attempt.

    #35

    Cartoon dinosaur comic showing a baby dinosaur wanting to grow big and strong with comments correcting language and failing miserably.

    #36

    Still from a video showing a man labeled Education department next to a mannequin labeled Teachers discussing teacher retention.

    #37

    Hand scratching a wooden nightstand aggressively with a 24-hour clock showing 23:35 in a failed correction moment.

    #38

    Screenshot of a failed attempt at correcting grammar in an online comment, illustrating people trying and failing miserably.

    #39

    Social media conversation showing people trying correcting measurement facts and failing miserably with gallons and ounces.

    #40

    Twitter conversation showing a math question with users trying to correct each other but failing miserably.

    #41

    Math correction attempt fails miserably in online comments with users debating the answer to a parentheses equation.

    #42

    Reddit thread showing a failed correction about a video file mistaken for a game download.

    #43

    Social media post showing a humorous comment where someone tried correcting but failed miserably.

    #44

    Facebook comment thread showing a hilarious fail where a grammar correction backfires with confused word usage.

    #45

    Young boy missing a basketball shot outdoors at night with comments correcting family relation, showing failed corrections.

    #46

    Online comments showing people trying correcting someone and failing miserably over geography facts about Spain and South America.

    #47

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing people failing miserably while trying to correct someone in comments.

    #48

    Math correction fail showing dividing by half explained incorrectly in a social media post from people trying correcting someone.

    #49

    Screenshot of a failed correction in a social media comment thread showing low EQ and IQ insults exchange.

    #50

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing people trying correcting spelling mistakes and failing miserably.

    #51

    Screenshot of an online thread showing a failed correction about grilled cheese with humorous comments and misspellings.

    #52

    Social media debate showing people trying correcting someone and failing about a plane appearing not to move in the sky.

    #53

    Person incorrectly claims moon emits its own light and rocks don't reflect light, failing in correcting basic science facts.

    #54

    Social media conversation where people try correcting each other about Europeans and Brexit, failing in the process.

    #55

    Reddit thread showing a failed attempt at correcting the common phrase involving caring less, highlighting language misuse.

    #56

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing people failing miserably trying to correct the number of US states.

    #57

    Cars driving on a freeway with a speed limit sign of 45 mph on an overpass, showing correction fails on speed limits.

    #58

    Social media comment thread showing people trying and failing miserably to correctly identify kimchi and cabbage.

    #59

    Man reading a comment thread where people tried correcting someone and failed miserably about the oldest house in America.

    #60

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread where users try correcting geographic terminology and fail miserably.

    #61

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing people trying and failing to correct the meaning of a common phrase.

    #62

    Comment thread showing a failed correction about multiplying 50 by 0, illustrating people trying and failing miserably.

    #63

    Two men in a serious discussion about wrongful convictions and failed attempts at correcting misinformation online.

    #64

    Facebook comment thread showing people correcting each other about whether Russia is in Europe, an example of correcting fails.

    #65

    Comments thread showing people correcting each other about whether sharks are fish or mammals in a funny fail moment.

    #66

    Boy in red shirt catching a baseball glove outdoors with funny failed correction comments below on baseball product.

    #67

    Image showing a space shuttle with a caption about rockets moving air backwards and a failed correction about propulsion.

    #68

    Explanation of common grammar mistakes with incorrect definitions and a humorous comment, showcasing correcting fails.

    #69

    Reddit thread showing people trying to correct each other on measurement systems and failing miserably.

    #70

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing people trying correcting someone and failing miserably with grammar debates.

    #71

    Customer points out failed correction about sliced chicken breasts in a Tesco package on social media.

    #72

    Young woman confidently explaining heritage with a mismatched comment in the failed correction post about Persian identity.

    #73

    Aerial view of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, showing two parallel bridges spanning over water with vehicles on them.

    #74

    Man playing a recorder in a car with comments humorously correcting the instrument, showing failed corrections online.

    #75

    Text message conversation showing a failed correction about whether crocheting and knitting are the same craft technique.

    #76

    Social media conversation showing a failed attempt at correcting facts about Musk’s nationality and Africa’s geography.

    #77

    Online conversation where people fail miserably trying to correct each other about the North Star visibility.

    #78

    Underwater seal photo with funny online exchange showing failed attempts at correcting someone about marine biology facts.

    #79

    Text conversation showing a customer incorrectly correcting payment amount, highlighting failed correction attempts.

    #80

    Woman confused by math formulas overlay, illustrating people trying correcting someone and failing miserably in a discussion.

    #81

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing a failed attempt at correcting someone about South Africa's location in Africa.

