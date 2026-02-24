It's 2025, but some grandmas and grandpas seem to still be mystified by how to use Facebook, how to order an Uber, and what an iPad is for. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest and most wholesome examples of meemaws and peepaws struggling to navigate today's world for your enjoyment. Yet, we ask you, Pandas, to keep the fun lighthearted – there will most likely come a day when you'll be just as uncool and out of touch.

Nowhere is aging more apparent than on the Internet. As a fellow person in their 30s, I can nowadays rarely be online without feeling unc. Luckily, I'm having an easier time than the older generations whose confusion with current technology and the newest trends makes netizens laugh regularly.

#1 This Is Undoubtedly Something Grandpa Would Do

#2 My Girlfriend's Grandma Thought The iPad Was A Cutting Board

#3 Update: His Stomach’s Completely Unfazed

#4 My Grandma Should Go To A Nursing Home My grandma climbed onto my laptop and said: Come on, check my weight for me?



There are two possibilities: either my grandma is actually dumb, or she’s pretending to be dumb and just wants to break my laptop for real.



#5 This Made Me Laugh Out Loud Audibly

#6 Who Else Enjoyed The Bugs Bunny Halftime Show?

#7 My Fiancé’s Grandma Texted Her Cell Phone Asking For Her Cell Phone Number

#8 My Mom Photocopies Recipes Off Of Her iPad

#9 Name Every Beverage

#10 Bought My Dad A Kindle, And He’s Using It As A Bookmark

#11 This Parent Misused The Skull Emoji

#12 Grandma Likes To Get Us Puzzles For Christmas. She Thought It Was An Elf

#13 I Ordered Uber Eats For My Grandma To Try, And Not Even A Day Later, She's Taken Control

#14 Grandmas Are Confidence Boosters

#15 She Thought It Was Coffee Creamer

#16 Granma's Facebook Bio

#17 My Grandma Thought This Was A Cross, So She Hung It Up. I Decided Not To Correct Her

#18 I Shouldn’t Be Laughing

#19 Our Boss Was Like "Omg, Stop! That's Not A Thing" And Then Asked Her Why She Wasn't Using Shortcuts

#20 Grandkids Tried To Color My Collectible

#21 Maria Is Fine And Well It Seems

#22 I Am Here To Schedule A Date With The Full Size Silver Queen

#23 My Uncle Got A New Laptop So He Decided To "Delete" The Files On His Old Laptop With A Hammer

#24 I Sent My Grandfather A Picture Of Our Cat Dressed As A Reindeer. Turns Out He Didn't Have My Number In His Contacts

#25 Facebook, Please Delete Dorothy

#26 My Grandpa Thought His Headphone Jack Was A Screw Hole

#27 She Did Not

#28 Still No "You're Welcome" From Google

#29 My Friend's Grandmother Wished Him A Happy Birthday

#31 Or She’s Just Laughing At You

#32 My Grandma Thinks Our iMessage Chat Is Google, I’m Just Going Along With It

#33 The “Thank You” Is Sending Me

#34 I Don't Think That's How The Star Rating System Works

#35 Don't Think That's How That Works, Kathy

#36 Let's Be A Relatable Company

#37 Mirror Selfie

#38 I Can't Stop Laughing At This

#39 Do It For Me Google

#40 My Old Man Is Letting Me Know Ozzy Osbourne Has Died

#41 Disgusting. Peta Has Been Called

#42 Order Cake

#43 Not Interested At All

#44 Hacking Advice Please

#45 He Now Thinks I’m A Tech Genius Cause I Know What Google Play Store

#46 She Just Went And Got Receipts

#47 Went To A Bar In Kentucky, And The 75-Year-Old Woman Behind The Bar Did The Same Thing. She Goes, “Thank God For Youtube.” I Just Let Her Be

#48 My Grandma Thought Our Dog Really Looked Like That

#49 My Wife And I Got Her Grandparents An iPad. I Think We Need Another Tutoring Session

#50 I Think My Mom Might Belong Here

#51 Grandma Said Her New Apartment Came With An iPhone, Or So I Thought

#52 My Grandpa Gave Me His Phone Because He Didn't Want It Anymore. This Was The Only Picture Saved On It

#53 "God Bless Cabbage"

#54 My Grandpa Got An iPhone For The First Time And Thinks That If He Tells It An Emoji, It Will Send It, Whether They Exist Or Not

#55 That's Not How This Works... That's Not How Any Of This Works

#56 My Dad Sharing A Memory Of Me

#57 My Father's PC, Ladies And Gentlemen

#58 This Mom Crashed Her Son's Presentation

#59 I Genuinely Laughed

#60 Adorable & Hilarious

#61 Grandma’s Latest Facebook Story Creation - Nobody Knows How She Made Or Posted This, As She Doesn’t Even Know How To Post Regular Statuses Or Pictures

#62 My Granddad Tried Putting In His New Sim Card By Taking The Screen Off With A Penknife

#63 Thank You For Keeping Us Posted, Susan

#64 Siri, Help Animals To Cross The Rainbow Bridge

#65 My Nan Posted This On Facebook

#66 Tell That Mod To Change Back My Peronsal Phone Settings

#67 Grandma Sent Me This Photo She Took Of Me With The Dog Grandma wanted to take a picture of me and the dog. This is what I received. Captured me speaking, fingers on the top/bottom of the screen, and you can hardly see the dog. Perfect 10/10!



#68 I Never Thought My Dad Belonged Here Until Now

#69 People Just Have No Concept Of Basic Grammar Anymore

