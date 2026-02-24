69 Times Boomers Tried To Use Technology And Failed Miserably
Nowhere is aging more apparent than on the Internet. As a fellow person in their 30s, I can nowadays rarely be online without feeling unc. Luckily, I'm having an easier time than the older generations whose confusion with current technology and the newest trends makes netizens laugh regularly.
It's 2025, but some grandmas and grandpas seem to still be mystified by how to use Facebook, how to order an Uber, and what an iPad is for. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest and most wholesome examples of meemaws and peepaws struggling to navigate today's world for your enjoyment. Yet, we ask you, Pandas, to keep the fun lighthearted – there will most likely come a day when you'll be just as uncool and out of touch.
This Is Undoubtedly Something Grandpa Would Do
My Girlfriend's Grandma Thought The iPad Was A Cutting Board
Update: His Stomach’s Completely Unfazed
My Grandma Should Go To A Nursing Home
My grandma climbed onto my laptop and said: Come on, check my weight for me?
There are two possibilities: either my grandma is actually dumb, or she’s pretending to be dumb and just wants to break my laptop for real.
This Made Me Laugh Out Loud Audibly
Who Else Enjoyed The Bugs Bunny Halftime Show?
My Fiancé’s Grandma Texted Her Cell Phone Asking For Her Cell Phone Number
My Mom Photocopies Recipes Off Of Her iPad
Name Every Beverage
Bought My Dad A Kindle, And He’s Using It As A Bookmark
This Parent Misused The Skull Emoji
Grandma Likes To Get Us Puzzles For Christmas. She Thought It Was An Elf
I Ordered Uber Eats For My Grandma To Try, And Not Even A Day Later, She's Taken Control
Grandmas Are Confidence Boosters
She Thought It Was Coffee Creamer
Granma's Facebook Bio
My Grandma Thought This Was A Cross, So She Hung It Up. I Decided Not To Correct Her
I Shouldn’t Be Laughing
Our Boss Was Like "Omg, Stop! That's Not A Thing" And Then Asked Her Why She Wasn't Using Shortcuts
Grandkids Tried To Color My Collectible
Maria Is Fine And Well It Seems
I Am Here To Schedule A Date With The Full Size Silver Queen
My Uncle Got A New Laptop So He Decided To "Delete" The Files On His Old Laptop With A Hammer
I Sent My Grandfather A Picture Of Our Cat Dressed As A Reindeer. Turns Out He Didn't Have My Number In His Contacts
Facebook, Please Delete Dorothy
My Grandpa Thought His Headphone Jack Was A Screw Hole
She Did Not
Still No "You're Welcome" From Google
My Friend's Grandmother Wished Him A Happy Birthday
"Silly"
Or She’s Just Laughing At You
My Grandma Thinks Our iMessage Chat Is Google, I’m Just Going Along With It
The “Thank You” Is Sending Me
I Don't Think That's How The Star Rating System Works
Don't Think That's How That Works, Kathy
Let's Be A Relatable Company
Mirror Selfie
I Can't Stop Laughing At This
Do It For Me Google
My Old Man Is Letting Me Know Ozzy Osbourne Has Died
Disgusting. Peta Has Been Called
Order Cake
Not Interested At All
Hacking Advice Please
He Now Thinks I’m A Tech Genius Cause I Know What Google Play Store
She Just Went And Got Receipts
Went To A Bar In Kentucky, And The 75-Year-Old Woman Behind The Bar Did The Same Thing. She Goes, “Thank God For Youtube.” I Just Let Her Be
My Grandma Thought Our Dog Really Looked Like That
My Wife And I Got Her Grandparents An iPad. I Think We Need Another Tutoring Session
I Think My Mom Might Belong Here
Grandma Said Her New Apartment Came With An iPhone, Or So I Thought
My Grandpa Gave Me His Phone Because He Didn't Want It Anymore. This Was The Only Picture Saved On It
"God Bless Cabbage"
My Grandpa Got An iPhone For The First Time And Thinks That If He Tells It An Emoji, It Will Send It, Whether They Exist Or Not
That's Not How This Works... That's Not How Any Of This Works
My Dad Sharing A Memory Of Me
My Father's PC, Ladies And Gentlemen
This Mom Crashed Her Son's Presentation
I Genuinely Laughed
Adorable & Hilarious
Grandma’s Latest Facebook Story Creation - Nobody Knows How She Made Or Posted This, As She Doesn’t Even Know How To Post Regular Statuses Or Pictures
My Granddad Tried Putting In His New Sim Card By Taking The Screen Off With A Penknife
Thank You For Keeping Us Posted, Susan
Siri, Help Animals To Cross The Rainbow Bridge
My Nan Posted This On Facebook
Tell That Mod To Change Back My Peronsal Phone Settings
Grandma Sent Me This Photo She Took Of Me With The Dog
Grandma wanted to take a picture of me and the dog. This is what I received. Captured me speaking, fingers on the top/bottom of the screen, and you can hardly see the dog. Perfect 10/10!