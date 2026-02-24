ADVERTISEMENT

Nowhere is aging more apparent than on the Internet. As a fellow person in their 30s, I can nowadays rarely be online without feeling unc. Luckily, I'm having an easier time than the older generations whose confusion with current technology and the newest trends makes netizens laugh regularly.

It's 2025, but some grandmas and grandpas seem to still be mystified by how to use Facebook, how to order an Uber, and what an iPad is for. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest and most wholesome examples of meemaws and peepaws struggling to navigate today's world for your enjoyment. Yet, we ask you, Pandas, to keep the fun lighthearted – there will most likely come a day when you'll be just as uncool and out of touch.

#1

This Is Undoubtedly Something Grandpa Would Do

Elderly man accidentally adds funny wig filters to passport photos, showing boomers failing miserably with technology.

AnnaHeslop Report

    #2

    My Girlfriend's Grandma Thought The iPad Was A Cutting Board

    Partially sliced almond cake on a blue cutting board, illustrating boomers trying technology and kitchen tools fails.

    IonnaTrailer Report

    #3

    Update: His Stomach’s Completely Unfazed

    Elderly man accidentally eating paint instead of yogurt, showing a humorous example of boomers struggling with technology and mistakes.

    alexsteinnn Report

    #4

    My Grandma Should Go To A Nursing Home

    Laptop screen c*****d and distorted, illustrating boomer technology fails and difficulties using modern devices.

    My grandma climbed onto my laptop and said: Come on, check my weight for me?

    There are two possibilities: either my grandma is actually dumb, or she’s pretending to be dumb and just wants to break my laptop for real.

    Curbk Report

    #5

    This Made Me Laugh Out Loud Audibly

    Animated young girl with big eyes and red hair in a green dress, representing boomers trying technology and failing miserably.

    bbjess Report

    #6

    Who Else Enjoyed The Bugs Bunny Halftime Show?

    Colorful abstract background with text about half time and a note expressing love for Bugs Bunny, illustrating boomers using technology.

    clemthecat Report

    #7

    My Fiancé’s Grandma Texted Her Cell Phone Asking For Her Cell Phone Number

    Text message showing confusion in using technology, illustrating boomers struggling to exchange phone numbers correctly.

    Substantial-Hour6674 Report

    #8

    My Mom Photocopies Recipes Off Of Her iPad

    Tablet displaying a recipe with text, illustrating boomers struggling to use technology in everyday tasks.

    imgur.com Report

    At least she can find them. She’s made it work for her. Good for her.

    #9

    Name Every Beverage

    Tweet showing a boomer confused by technology, trying to give a coffee order name, illustrating boomers’ tech failures.

    JJ_Denhollander Report

    Arguably, this was the barista’s fault but it’s still funny

    #10

    Bought My Dad A Kindle, And He’s Using It As A Bookmark

    A book placed on top of a tablet, illustrating boomer technology use and failed attempts with modern devices.

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    This Parent Misused The Skull Emoji

    Text message on phone screen showing a failed boomer tech attempt using emojis with message about uncle Mark's death.

    kobzilla_001 Report

    Maybe she has it right and we are all wrong

    #12

    Grandma Likes To Get Us Puzzles For Christmas. She Thought It Was An Elf

    Yoda dressed as Santa Claus in a completed holiday puzzle, representing boomers struggling with technology humorously.

    mr_awesome365 Report

    Definitely better than an elf

    #13

    I Ordered Uber Eats For My Grandma To Try, And Not Even A Day Later, She's Taken Control

    Text message exchange showing a grandma confused about Uber Eats in a humorous boomer technology fail moment.

    decentbirthday Report

    You’ve created a monster

    #14

    Grandmas Are Confidence Boosters

    Tweet showing a boomer’s failed attempt at technology by taking a phone off silent and claiming to fix it.

    JayNedaj Report

    #15

    She Thought It Was Coffee Creamer

    Older woman struggling to use a touchless hand sanitizer dispenser, highlighting boomers and technology fails.

    racersayum Report

    #16

    Granma's Facebook Bio

    Older woman wearing glasses with text about not giving Facebook permission to print, illustrating boomers failing to use technology.

    camwtss Report

    #17

    My Grandma Thought This Was A Cross, So She Hung It Up. I Decided Not To Correct Her

    Pixelated toy sword hanging on a wall illustrating boomers struggling with technology and failing miserably in a humorous way.

    The_Man_Named______ Report

    You did the right thing. She was probably delighted.

    #18

    I Shouldn’t Be Laughing

    Tweet showing a boomer struggling with technology, confusing social media accounts and sharing a phone number by mistake.

    larray Report

    #19

    Our Boss Was Like "Omg, Stop! That's Not A Thing" And Then Asked Her Why She Wasn't Using Shortcuts

    Tweet about a bossy boomer coworker misunderstanding keyboard shortcuts, showcasing boomers trying technology and failing.

    colleen_eileen Report

    #20

    Grandkids Tried To Color My Collectible

    Older man struggling with technology shown in a funny online yard sale post featuring a vintage Walt Disney paint book.

    TossingToddlerz Report

    #21

    Maria Is Fine And Well It Seems

    Young woman smiling in employee of the month graphic with sky background showing boomers struggling with technology fails

    McGonadss Report

    #22

    I Am Here To Schedule A Date With The Full Size Silver Queen

    Older woman selling comforter and sheets online, illustrating boomers struggling with technology and online listings.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    My Uncle Got A New Laptop So He Decided To "Delete" The Files On His Old Laptop With A Hammer

    Hammer next to a heavily damaged laptop on concrete, illustrating boomers struggling with technology fails.

    ZombeePharaoh Report

    #24

    I Sent My Grandfather A Picture Of Our Cat Dressed As A Reindeer. Turns Out He Didn't Have My Number In His Contacts

    Cat wearing red antler headband on wooden floor, humorously capturing boomers trying to use technology fails.

    DrywallAnchor Report

    #25

    Facebook, Please Delete Dorothy

    Facebook post showing a boomer struggling with technology and humorously asking how to delete someone on Facebook.

    joeobrown Report

    #26

    My Grandpa Thought His Headphone Jack Was A Screw Hole

    Samsung smartphone with a rusty s***w inserted on the side, illustrating boomers trying to use technology and failing.

    endmethanks Report

    #27

    She Did Not

    Text message exchange showing a boomer mistaking a soap bar for chocolate, illustrating boomers using technology and failing.

    alexis_taylor_2 Report

    #28

    Still No "You're Welcome" From Google

    Boomers trying to use technology humorously add polite words like please and thank you when googling.

    eckyythump Report

    #29

    My Friend's Grandmother Wished Him A Happy Birthday

    Text message exchange with a grandma humorously trying to use technology to send a birthday message and photo.

    imgur.com Report

    #30

    "Silly"

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a boomer misunderstanding technology and Facebook birthday notifications.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    Or She’s Just Laughing At You

    Screenshot of a humorous text exchange showing a boomer misunderstanding technology and messaging slang.

    buffys Report

    #32

    My Grandma Thinks Our iMessage Chat Is Google, I’m Just Going Along With It

    Text message exchange showing confusion and detailed road closure information, illustrating boomers struggling with technology.

    x.com Report

    #33

    The “Thank You” Is Sending Me

    Text message conversation showing a boomer misunderstanding social media, highlighting boomers failing miserably with technology.

    SnackPr0tein Report

    #34

    I Don't Think That's How The Star Rating System Works

    One-star review from Pamela in Depew, NY, highlighting a failed attempt by boomers to use technology successfully.

    littletomcallahan Report

    #35

    Don't Think That's How That Works, Kathy

    Facebook post from a boomer explaining they lost friends after replacing their computer, showing technology use struggles.

    NekoAsh Report

    #36

    Let's Be A Relatable Company

    Office bulletin board with a pinned printed note linking to a YouTube video, humorously related to boomers using technology.

    DanielHillSKW Report

    #37

    Mirror Selfie

    Man awkwardly dressed taking a mirror selfie with a phone, illustrating boomers struggling to use technology humorously.

    Ok_Cut4131 Report

    #38

    I Can't Stop Laughing At This

    Vintage electric guitar inside a hard case, highlighting boomer struggles with technology and online trading attempts.

    reddit.com Report

    #39

    Do It For Me Google

    Text on yellow background with a digital avatar smiling and thumbs up, related to boomers struggling with technology.

    unbakedpizza Report

    #40

    My Old Man Is Letting Me Know Ozzy Osbourne Has Died

    Text message showing a confused boomer trying to use technology with an emoji and custom sticker fail.

    Buddhoundd Report

    #41

    Disgusting. Peta Has Been Called

    Dog wrapped in a tortilla blanket resembling a burrito, highlighting humor in boomer technology fails and misinterpretations.

    Pinguu2222 Report

    #42

    Order Cake

    Social media post where a Boomer mistakenly asks a makeup group about ordering a baby shower cake, showcasing tech fail.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Not Interested At All

    Social media post showing a user expressing refusal to join a group, reflecting boomers trying technology and failing.

    percyblazeit69 Report

    #44

    Hacking Advice Please

    Social media conversation showing boomers struggling with technology and asking for help with phone hacking issues.

    DarciDrake Report

    #45

    He Now Thinks I’m A Tech Genius Cause I Know What Google Play Store

    Tweet about boomers struggling with technology, sharing a story of an elderly man needing help downloading apps on his phone.

    heyyitsjanea Report

    #46

    She Just Went And Got Receipts

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a boomer misunderstanding digital banking, illustrating boomer fails in technology use.

    xevekiah Report

    #47

    Went To A Bar In Kentucky, And The 75-Year-Old Woman Behind The Bar Did The Same Thing. She Goes, “Thank God For Youtube.” I Just Let Her Be

    Tweet showing a boomer mistakenly watching Madden sims on YouTube, illustrating boomers using technology and failing.

    biggeebman Report

    #48

    My Grandma Thought Our Dog Really Looked Like That

    Text message conversation shows a dog photo with face distortion, illustrating boomers failing to use technology properly.

    x.com Report

    #49

    My Wife And I Got Her Grandparents An iPad. I Think We Need Another Tutoring Session

    Text message conversation showing a boomer struggling to use technology and search for eagle statues online.

    imgur.com Report

    #50

    I Think My Mom Might Belong Here

    Screenshot of a text message about a shattered phone screen, illustrating boomers struggling with technology.

    shacham123 Report

    #51

    Grandma Said Her New Apartment Came With An iPhone, Or So I Thought

    Old-fashioned wall intercom phone with buttons, highlighting boomer technology struggles in using modern devices.

    BinBender Report

    #52

    My Grandpa Gave Me His Phone Because He Didn't Want It Anymore. This Was The Only Picture Saved On It

    Older man wearing glasses with a confused expression illustrating boomers trying to use technology and failing miserably.

    TheSheriffMT Report

    #53

    "God Bless Cabbage"

    Boy crying while carving a wooden sunflower, illustrating struggles with technology and failed attempts by boomers.

    Kilo_OneFive Report

    #54

    My Grandpa Got An iPhone For The First Time And Thinks That If He Tells It An Emoji, It Will Send It, Whether They Exist Or Not

    Text message with a boomer trying to identify emojis including a mermaid, corn, dog, and camel illustrating technology fails.

    redheadedw0nder Report

    #55

    That's Not How This Works... That's Not How Any Of This Works

    Social media post with pink heart background saying family plans to get Netflix and chill, highlighting boomers and technology fails.

    elwininger Report

    #56

    My Dad Sharing A Memory Of Me

    Comparison image showing a man's photo from 2009 side-by-side with a dog, illustrating boomer technology fails humor.

    TrollTribe Report

    #57

    My Father's PC, Ladies And Gentlemen

    Open computer case filled with tangled cables, hardware components, and miscellaneous items showing boomer technology fails.

    PiercedAngel96 Report

    #58

    This Mom Crashed Her Son's Presentation

    Screenshot of a Zoom chat message humorously illustrating boomers trying technology and failing miserably during a virtual event.

    menachemkaiser Report

    #59

    I Genuinely Laughed

    Tweet about a boomer misunderstanding a weather app, illustrating a funny fail in using technology.

    FreckledLiberty Report

    #60

    Adorable & Hilarious

    Elderly woman using phone light to eat in a restaurant, showcasing boomers trying technology and failing miserably.

    _janjerome Report

    #61

    Grandma’s Latest Facebook Story Creation - Nobody Knows How She Made Or Posted This, As She Doesn’t Even Know How To Post Regular Statuses Or Pictures

    Blurry image of an outdoor scene with a raccoon and an inset photo of an elderly person struggling with technology indoors.

    icybr Report

    #62

    My Granddad Tried Putting In His New Sim Card By Taking The Screen Off With A Penknife

    Hand holding a c*****d smartphone with a damaged charging port, illustrating boomers failed technology use moments.

    HybridzEU Report

    #63

    Thank You For Keeping Us Posted, Susan

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showing a humorous fail related to boomers and technology use.

    backleftwindowseat Report

    #64

    Siri, Help Animals To Cross The Rainbow Bridge

    Social media post showing a boomer struggling to use technology with a confusing message in a gaming group.

    leggolaura Report

    #65

    My Nan Posted This On Facebook

    Humorous text about confusing Scotland with pizza, illustrating boomers' struggles with technology and misunderstandings.

    Queasy_Usual7331 Report

    #66

    Tell That Mod To Change Back My Peronsal Phone Settings

    Social media post shows someone struggling with text readability, reflecting boomers trying to use technology and failing.

    callro85 Report

    #67

    Grandma Sent Me This Photo She Took Of Me With The Dog

    Woman sitting on a couch with a dog, photo partially obscured by a finger, illustrating boomers struggling with technology.

    Grandma wanted to take a picture of me and the dog. This is what I received. Captured me speaking, fingers on the top/bottom of the screen, and you can hardly see the dog. Perfect 10/10!

    AmandaKathleen Report

    #68

    I Never Thought My Dad Belonged Here Until Now

    Text message conversation showing a boomer confused about Facebook account issues, highlighting boomer technology fails.

    fightms Report

    #69

    People Just Have No Concept Of Basic Grammar Anymore

    Funny social media post showing a boomer's confusing text about grandchild and family love, reflecting boomer technology fails.

    ralphlaurenmedia Report

