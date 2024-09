Next, we were curious how Tirosh comes up with ideas for his new strips. He told us: “In the past my comics ideas mostly came from the sagas, but ever since I started aiming my comics at a more general audience, I find inspiration in really random ways. Mostly, when I shower, which is why I shower daily. Sometimes I might just draw random characters until one of them ‘speaks’ a joke to me; this sounds more mystical than it is, it just helps trigger that subconscious part of the brain that makes jokes.

Sometimes I concentrate VERY HARD, saying ‘okay, today you are making a New Yorker cartoon. THINK OF SOMETHING RELATABLE!’ or sometimes I’m just ‘I hate the world today and everything is falling apart, make a comic that will showcase that’. It’s kinda like my mind is my own private ChatGPT. Which, I guess, is actually what minds are. I haven’t used ChatGPT or other LLMs for making comics (except for one case where I made a comic about ChatGPT making comics); the way I see it, as long as I am using my brain power to create, it might be less good than what AI can think of, but it's more fun for me. Often I'll ask my wife to think of a punchline, and it's usually much funnier than anything I can think of.”