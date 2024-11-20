HOA President Starts Hitting On New Resident, Retaliates After His GF Tells Her Get Lost

ADVERTISEMENT

When you move into a close-knit neighborhood, it’s important to tread carefully as you find your place in the community.

Because of this, Reddit user Throwra_Age7950 made an effort to meet the residents as he was settling into his new home. Initially, they seemed warm and welcoming, and one married woman appeared especially eager to form a connection with him.

But as time passed, her behavior became increasingly puzzling—while she sometimes involved her family in their interactions, her actions also suggested she might be flirting with him.

Since her unexpected visits didn’t stop, the Redditor turned to r/relationship_advice for guidance to navigate the awkward dynamic.

After moving into a new neighborhood, this man noticed odd behavior from the HOA president

Her unwanted visits and mixed signals got so bad that he turned to the internet for help

As his story went viral, its author provided more information on what was happening

Among the reactions that poured in, there was also some practical advice

Later, the man published an update, saying the neighbor was indeed flirting

People believe he should, nonetheless, remain careful

