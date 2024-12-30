ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Mary Park, the Los Angeles-based illustrator and graphic designer better known as Murzz, whose relatable and witty comics have captivated the internet. Through her art, she humorously shines a light on the challenges of womanhood, resonating deeply with her audience.

From navigating the quirks of daily life to hilariously capturing the ups and downs of long-term relationships, Murzz’s work serves as a mirror for life’s most relatable moments. Whether she’s poking fun at self-care routines gone awry or the trials of balancing love and life, her comics strike the perfect balance between humor and authenticity.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com