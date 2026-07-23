New Details Emerge About Godzilla Actress Kaylee Hottle’s Fatal Crash

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New information has emerged about the car crash that claimed the life of Godzilla vs. Kong actress Kaylee Hottle.

Investigators have now confirmed that drinks were not a factor in the accident that took the life of the 18-year-old actress in Frederick County, Maryland.

Hottle, who was best known for playing Jia in the Godzilla films, passed awayafter the car she was riding in veered off the road and crashed into a ditch in the early hours of July 21.

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Highlights Authorities confirmed drinking was not a factor in the Kaylee Hottle’s car crash.

Hottle's parents shared emotional messages in ASL, while co-star Millie Bobby Brown, Legendary Pictures, and the Texas School for the Deaf honored her legacy.

Known for her role as Jia in the MonsterVerse, Hottle was celebrated globally for bringing crucial Deaf representation to major blockbuster films.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office shared new details about Kaylee Hottle’s fatal crash

Image credits: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic via Getty Images

According to officials, the 19-year-old driver was not impaired by drinks when the accident happened, per The Daily Mail.

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Authorities said the driver was behind the wheel of a 1995 Honda Accord that left the roadway and crashed into a ditch in Ijamsville, Maryland, at around 3 a.m. on July 21.

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

While drinking has been ruled out, officials said substance test results are still pending, and it remains unclear whether the driver will face any criminal charges.

Image credits: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

The driver suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, while another passenger declined medical treatment at the scene.

Hottle, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was taken to a nearby trauma center, where she was later pronounced lifeless.

Officials have classified her passing as accidental.

Kaylee Hottle passed away due to blunt force trauma

Image credits: Joshua Hottle

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The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Hottle passed away from multiple blunt force injuries.

An autopsy was completed the following morning, and her manner of passing was listed as accidental.

Photos released after the crash showed the severe damage to the Honda Accord.

The front of the vehicle was almost completely crushed, with the hood buckled, the bumper heavily damaged, and mud and grass wrapped around the front wheels after the car left the road.

Authorities have not released additional information about what caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway, and the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.

Hottle’s father shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional ASL video

Image credits: Texas School for the Deaf

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Hottle’s father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed her passing in a Facebook livestream using American Sign Language (ASL), as reported by Bored Panda.

Joshua, who is also deaf, told viewers he was flying from Texas to Maryland after receiving the devastating phone call.

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He titled the livestream, “I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.”

According to Joshua, officials initially told him his daughter had been taken to the hospital.

A short time later, they informed him that her heart had stopped on the way to the hospital.

Hottle’s mother, Ketsi Hottle, also shared a moving message on Instagram in ASL.

She said, “Privilege to be your mom, Kaylee.”

Besides her parents, Hottle’s school also honored her passing

Ver essa foto no Instagram Um post compartilhado por Rebecca Hall (@rebeccahall)

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, also confirmed her passing.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the school wrote, “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland.”

The school said its thoughts were with Hottle’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew her.

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Administrators also asked people to respect the family’s privacy while the investigation continues.

“At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee’s family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

The school further said counseling and additional support services had been made available for students and staff as they mourned the loss.

Outside of acting, Hottle was also a member of the school’s track and field team.

Many of Hottle’s co-stars remembered her talent and kindness

Image credits: Chuck Zlotnick/PA Images via Getty Images

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Millie Bobby Brown posted a black-and-white photo of Hottle on Instagram and wrote, “I’m so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed, Kaylee.”

Rebecca Hall, who played Dr. Illene Andrews in the films, shared behind-the-scenes photos and wrote, “My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed, Kaylee.”

Eiza González also remembered her friend, writing, “My heart is absolutely broken.”

She continued, “I’m devastated. I adore you… I know heaven has the sweetest, kindest girl.”

Legendary Pictures, the studio behind the MonsterVerse films, described Hottle as a “cherished member” of the production.

The company said, “Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the MonsterVerse.”

Ver essa foto no Instagram Um post compartilhado por Kaylee Hottle (@kaylee_hottle)

Her performance also received praise from co-star Alexander Skarsgård, who called her “the star of the film” during interviews promoting Godzilla vs. Kong.

“It’s her first movie. “She’s so professional… there’s so much going on on her face, her expression and the subtleties of that is fascinating to watch,” he said.

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Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin said she was “absolutely gutted” by the news, while organizations including the Royal National Institute for Deaf People and the National Deaf Children’s Society said Kaylee helped inspire young deaf people and showed that there are no limits to what they can achieve.

Kaylee Hottle helped bring Deaf representation to the MonsterVerse

Image credits: Warner Bros. Entertainement

Hottle became known around the world after playing Jia, the deaf orphan who communicates with King Kong through sign language in Godzilla vs. Kong, and later returned for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Speaking about the role in 2021, Hottle explained why the character meant so much to her.

“Because Kong and my character had a special bond. We signed with each other,” she told The Daily Moth.

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She also spoke about helping the production accurately translate the script into ASL.

According to Hottle, some spoken dialogue could not be translated word for word into ASL, which occasionally caused misunderstandings during filming.

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“The producer and director would sometimes say, ‘Don’t say that,’ and want me to follow the script, but the signs for that sentence would be different in ASL.”

She said everyone eventually worked through those challenges.

Hottle also taught several cast and crew members how to communicate using sign language.

“Teaching the cast how to sign. They had never interacted with a deaf person before,” she said.

She explained that she also showed them how important facial expressions are when signing.

“Driver needs to be charged,” wrote one netizen

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