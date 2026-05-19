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Every monsoon, when frogs started vacationing on the streets, the weird kid in my class used to collect them in a bottle. He really hated math, so he loved disrupting the classes by setting the frogs loose in the classroom. Obviously, the other students ran helter-skelter after spotting the green creatures.

Surprisingly, he wasn’t even suspended when he was caught, so he interrupted the next class with a wild rat that bit the teacher. It’s crazy how some people take “weird” to a whole new level. As a total introvert, I always wonder what gives them the courage to pull off these things without a care in the world.

I am pretty sure that all of us have stories about the weird/creepy kid in our classroom, and these netizens just had to share their experiences. Of course, we compiled the best ones for your amusement. Some of these tales are so unhinged that they will make you question what goes on in people’s heads. Just scroll down to check them out!