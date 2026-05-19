From Hilarious To Creepy, Here Are 81 Of The Weirdest Shenanigans People’s Classmates Pulled OffInterview With Expert
Every monsoon, when frogs started vacationing on the streets, the weird kid in my class used to collect them in a bottle. He really hated math, so he loved disrupting the classes by setting the frogs loose in the classroom. Obviously, the other students ran helter-skelter after spotting the green creatures.
Surprisingly, he wasn’t even suspended when he was caught, so he interrupted the next class with a wild rat that bit the teacher. It’s crazy how some people take “weird” to a whole new level. As a total introvert, I always wonder what gives them the courage to pull off these things without a care in the world.
I am pretty sure that all of us have stories about the weird/creepy kid in our classroom, and these netizens just had to share their experiences. Of course, we compiled the best ones for your amusement. Some of these tales are so unhinged that they will make you question what goes on in people’s heads. Just scroll down to check them out!
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I don't know about you, but some of these stories definitely raise concerns about the weird classmates. After all, their actions indirectly impact everyone else in the classroom. We wanted to get deeper insights into it. That’s why Bored Panda reached out to teacher and principal Jyoti D., who has been in the teaching profession for the past 22 years.
As someone who has had experiences with many such creepy students in her career, she definitely had a lot to say. However, she strongly believes that sometimes, behind the weird kids' facade lies a heartbreaking mix of misunderstood genius, vivid imagination, and basic human awkwardness.
Jyoti stressed that for her, the weird kid in the classroom is not the villain in the schoolyard. They’re usually just a regular person trying to navigate a pretty overwhelming world. Moreover, she believes that educational institutions like schools and colleges can be tough places to fit in.
"Today, things are even crazier, thanks to the internet. When students spend their evenings deep-diving into niche internet subcultures, they bring that digital energy into a physical classroom. It makes them adopt the language of this online world, which might seem bizarre to others," she added.
"When you think about it, kids aren't born with a built-in checklist of what's weird or what's normal. But from the moment they start watching the adults around them, they are learning the invisible rules of society. That's why they echo biases picked up from the adult world about how people should act," our expert elaborated.
According to Jyoti, when their peers don't conform to this behavior, they label them as weird. She believes that, as harmless as it might seem, being labeled strange can have a deep impact on students. When a child is constantly singled out, it sends a message that who they naturally are is not okay, she noted.
Another important point that Jyoti pointed out was that some of these "creepy" kids are neurodivergent. They are basically navigating a world built for neurotypical brains without a manual. What looks like strange behavior might just be profound social anxiety or a coping mechanism for sensory overload, she added.
As for the rest of these weird kids, Jyoti stated that they are "fiercely, unapologetically themselves before the rest of the world that hasn't learned to appreciate eccentricity. They haven't learned to wear the mask of conformity yet. They don't care about being cool; they care about what genuinely fascinates them."
Jyoti also had a unique take on these students, as she feels that being the weird kid isn't a permanent life sentence; it’s actually a crossroads. "For a lot of students, the urge to belong is incredibly strong, and honestly, that’s just human nature. Feeling liked and accepted by your peers makes school a whole lot easier to navigate," she added.
That's why she thinks that some kids make a conscious or subconscious choice to grow out of their weirdness. They learn the social cues, adopt the mainstream trends, and tuck their eccentricities away. Jyoti stressed that it’s not necessarily a bad thing; it’s just their way of finding a comfortable, safe spot in the group.
Meanwhile, speaking about the other kids, who refuse to let go of their weirdness or their unique spark, our expert gave a big smile. She expressed that it all comes down to two things: their safety net at home and finding their tribe. Sometimes, all it takes is one relative or friend who actually celebrates their absurd individuality.
"Also, it's admirable how some students just accept their weird identity and even wear it proudly. At the end of the day, those who keep their uniqueness aren’t failing to mature. They are actually preserving the very things that will make them incredible, creative, and innovative later in life!" Jyoti exclaimed.
We had immense fun while conversing with Jyoti, who is such an advocate for the weird students. She also told us that ultimately, these so-called strange kids are the ones who end up becoming really successful in life. While the popular ones rule the classroom, the real world has a strange way of flipping the script after graduation, she added.
"The real world doesn't care if you were the prom king or queen; it cares about passion, dedication, and original thinking. And the weird kids have all those traits. Ten years down the road, that creepy obsession turns into a highly specialized career that nobody else can do. When the high school reunion rolls around, the contrast is mind-blowing," she said.
Lastly, we asked Jyoti to share an experience with a weird student that stayed with her. She recalled this one kid who had chopped off a lot of teachers' and students' strands of hair when they were unaware. However, when one teacher finally caught him and checked his bag, his act was discovered, and he was brought to Jyoti.
"It was really disturbing to see all that hair in his bag, but after questioning him further, it broke my heart. His mom was going bald due to chemotherapy, and he noticed how his dad was struggling financially. The poor guy just wanted to DIY a wig for his mom," she emotionally concluded.
Honestly, talking with our expert definitely gave me a different perspective on these weird kids. I will never look at them the same way now. What about you? We want to know your thoughts about this quirky list. Also, if you have any such tales to share, please feel free to do so by typing them in the comments. You know how much we love to hear from you!
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