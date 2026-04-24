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When you're neurodivergent, your brain works a little bit differently from others. It might be a bit busier, louder, and more/less focused than others'. Research shows that about one in five people in the world are neurodivergent. And we here at Bored Panda think that they should be represented appropriately in the meme world.

Recently, we went through the most popular neurodivergent meme spaces on the internet, like r/autismmemes, r/OCDmemes, and the Neurodivergent Squad page on Instagram. We collected the funniest and most relatable ones and put them all together in this list. Check them out and let us know how many made your neurodivergent brain tingle!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It's Just Our Signs 😆

A relatable meme about using astrology as an excuse to leave a party, for anyone whose brain almost never follows the script.

caffeinepoweredstick Report

8points
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RELATED:
    #2

    When You Got Some New Information On Your Special Interest

    A relatable meme showing a text exchange where a person diverts a pleasant conversation to discuss the Hindenburg disaster.

    BunnyLovesApples Report

    8points
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    #3

    Lmao

    Relatable memes: Boomers meme, Patrick and Mr. Krabs tied up, for anyone whose brain almost never follows the script.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #4

    Ehehe

    A relatable meme showing a man's shocked reaction to a text about autism and vaccines, perfect for anyone whose brain almost never follows the script.

    justyoursussybaka Report

    7points
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    #5

    ☁️

    A relatable meme with dark, cloudy skies above city buildings, captioned Autistic people be like: Wow, the weather is perfect today!

    reddit.com , suchnerve Report

    7points
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    #6

    A True Classic

    A relatable meme featuring a giant character with a calm, focused expression, overlooking a city. Its brain follows the script.

    therealNerdMuffin Report

    7points
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    #7

    Someone, Please Relate

    A relatable meme of a tweet by cole (profile pic of a cat making a funny face) on how eye contact is not needed to listen. For anyone whose brain almost never follows the script.

    St_Owenz Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    I Am 100% On Board With This Theory

    A relatable meme showing a Minecraft Enderman holding a block, questioning if Endermen are autistic, for those whose brain never follows the script.

    Thatguycalledmyth Report

    6points
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    #9

    This Is So Real

    A relatable meme from Evelyn Haunter Sutton about the autistic experience of needing people to stop talking.

    SpottzFurrealz Report

    6points
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    #10

    Thought You Guys Would Relate To This :))

    A relatable meme about the autistic experience of unintentional humor versus awkward silence when trying to be funny.

    freshmemesoof Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    I Mean It Kinda Make Sense

    A relatable meme tweet from Rabbit about an autistic child thanking a kitten, not his mom, after petting it. Brain never follows the script.

    GrootWithWifi Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    The Autistic Experience Described In Fine Style

    A sad German Shepherd with text about being called annoying after genuine excitement, part of relatable memes. Brain never follows script.

    VermilionKoala Report

    6points
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    #13

    Please Tell Me I’m Not Alone

    A relatable meme showing a shirt caught on a drawer handle, with text: "The last straw before a meltdown."

    tuxedo_cat23 Report

    6points
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    #14

    Hasn't Been Posted Here Yet

    A relatable meme illustrating Boss, Leader, Introvert, and Autistic work styles as pulling a cart or driving a train.

    FinalSeraph_Leo Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    This Is What Being Autistic Feels Like

    A relatable meme about a bizarre job interview experience, highlighting brain-script challenges and awkward social interactions.

    Sonic_the_hedgedog Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Made A Lot More Sense Once I Got Diagnosed LOL

    A relatable meme of a man smiling at a drum kit with the text "me thinking it's normal to listen to the same song 272 times," with a shadowy figure labeled "autism" behind him.

    Teachers_fun_secret Report

    5points
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    #17

    Ocd

    Ocd

    Far_Amphibian_4767 Report

    5points
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    #18

    All The Time

    A Spongebob meme for anyone whose brain almost never follows the script. Autistic people relate to running out of conversation topics.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    When You’re Autistic But Everyone Calls You Fake Because You’re Also A Pretty Girl

    A relatable meme tweet on a black background, featuring a frog avatar, discussing "Hottism" and online gaslighting.

    NotKerisVeturia Report

    4points
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    #20

    True!

    A Twitter post by Alex Zelasi, discussing struggles as an autistic person needing to know why, creating relatable memes.

    mediEND0256 Report

    4points
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    #21

    Now Imagine Being Audhd

    A relatable meme contrasting ADHD and Autistic memory styles, depicting memory differences. Brain almost never follows the script.

    Pureautisticjoy Report

    4points
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    #22

    If I Had A Penny For Every Time I've Felt A Diagnosis Test Was Oversimplified I'd Have Three Pennies, Which Isn't Much But It's Weird That It's Happened More Than Once

    A relatable meme showing a person struggling with an autism test, confused by the lack of nuance. Brain almost never follows the script.

    CorvusTheCryptid Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    This Is So Real, I Have To Know Why. Why This, Why That

    A fluffy orange dinosaur plush sits with the text: The autistic urge to know why. A relatable meme for neurodivergent brains.

    SpottzFurrealz Report

    4points
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    #24

    It Can Be Really Confusing

    A smug cat, unaware of the many knives pointed at it by hands labeled Other kids, illustrates relatable memes.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #25

    I Think This Goes Here

    A pie chart illustrating shower time, with a tiny green sliver for 'cleaning yourself' and the rest orange for 'warmth.' Relatable memes for shower lovers.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #26

    Yep, Couldnt Be Any More True

    A Kronk meme showing his conscience. ADHD devil says "Don't you dare," and autism angel says "You should read a book." Relatable meme.

    freshmemesoof Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    What's Your Safe Food? Mines Fish N Chips

    A relatable meme: A cat sitting beside a waffle on a plate, with text saying "The same meal for the 999th time" and "Me, autistic."

    SpottzFurrealz Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Pretend I Wrote Something Funny

    A tweet from @JnxOuaquaga about relatable memes: being autistic means repeating things clearly while others misunderstand.

    freshmemesoof Report

    4points
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    #29

    I Hate This

    A relatable meme featuring Lisa Simpson reacting to a character not sharing full context, causing misunderstanding. Her brain is not following the script.

    _Dragon_Gamer_ Report

    4points
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    #30

    And Please Not The Big Light First

    A relatable meme for anyone whose brain almost never follows the script. A tweet advising not to turn on lights for neurodivergent people.

    Different-Soft-3124 Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Bummer

    A person sits slumped, head in hands, against a blue and purple textured background, illustrating relatable memes.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    I Swear I’m Just Autistic

    Two yellow emoji faces with suspicious expressions. One forms a looking gesture, the other a thinking gesture. Relatable memes for the brain.

    Pureautisticjoy Report

    4points
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    #33

    Yup

    A meme showing a person with the caption, "you're so funny" thanks i used to get pulled out of class to go color with a random lady. Relatable Memes for anyone whose brain almost never follows the script.

    FartstheBunny Report

    4points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the Playmobil classroom! Anyone else ever get pulled out of class to go act out scenarios using Playmobil (or equivalent) toys with a random lady? Yet again I ask myself, how the h*ll did I get through school undiagnosed?

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    #34

    Which One Of Us Was It Huh?

    A relatable meme showing a casket with flowers and comments debating if small coffins are harder or easier to carry.

    Disastrous-Bat4811 Report

    4points
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    #35

    Pretty Much

    A close-up of a person's face with text overlay: "i knew life was gon be hard for me when i felt bad for inanimate objects as a child." A relatable meme about brain quirks.

    FuerGrissa0stDrauka Report

    4points
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    #36

    I'd Be On The News

    I'd Be On The News

    KeyCast Report

    4points
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    #37

    Saw This On Other Sub, Reminded Me How I Grew Up Acting For An Invisible Audience 24/7

    A relatable meme: a young woman with dark hair and piercings, with text about acting perfect when having a crush.

    Lunnaris Report

    4points
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    #38

    Eternally Nauseas

    A relatable meme of a person staring at their reflection, contemplating existing outside their own perception.

    sad-but-rad- Report

    4points
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    #39

    🙃

    A meme showing text in a foamy drink that reads: My plan for today? Same as always: hate America and pick at my skin. Relatable memes for those whose brains never follow the script.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    I Thought Yall Would Relate This Too

    Relatable meme with a dolphin jumping out of the water next to a cow. Text: after losing my mind for 6 hours I decided it's actually not that big of a deal.

    okyxnus Report

    4points
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    #41

    👀

    A relatable meme: a character smoking in bed, illustrating a tweet about body dysmorphia preventing photos. For anyone whose brain almost never follows the script.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    evcabbie80 avatar
    Esmeralda Villalobos
    Esmeralda Villalobos
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't feel seen, I am seen. Don't look at me.

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    #42

    From Today's Performance Review At Work

    A relatable meme featuring Hank Schrader expressing joy, then anger, about direct communication at work. Brain almost never follows the script.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #43

    Me

    A split image shows a cartoon character who loves corners. This relatable meme depicts them eating in a restaurant corner and sleeping in a bed corner.

    mnogokica Report

    3points
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    #44

    I Thought Of This And Thought It Was Funny(Sorry If It Has Been Done Before)

    Mr. Krabs and other Spongebob characters looking confused and dizzy, representing relatable memes for a brain that never follows the script.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #45

    Dynamic Duo

    Relatable meme contrasting autism nonverbal vs. ADHD oversharing when stressed, reflecting brains that never follow the script.

    enpribri Report

    3points
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    #46

    No!!!!!

    A man in a trench coat and flat cap walks away from an explosion. A relatable meme for anyone whose brain almost never follows the script.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #47

    Stolen From Twitter, Figured You'd Enjoy

    A relatable meme: a list titled Things That Don't Require Effort, with All of this Requires EFFORT handwritten below.

    LucianaLuisaGarcia Report

    3points
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    #48

    This One's Too Relatable

    A relatable meme: a tweet about hunger and autism, expressing the difficulty of finding the right food.

    XKisKecskeX Report

    3points
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    #49

    My Watch History Can Confirm

    A relatable meme comparing a 2-hour movie with a 6-hour YouTube video. Brain almost never follows the script.

    CultOfBeats Report

    3points
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    #50

    Let’s Add This To The Bag Of Misunderstood Phrases

    A relatable meme with Nick Wilde from Zootopia, looking wide-eyed and surprised, above text about neurotypical hard work.

    lunadiparmigiano Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Breaking: Neurotypicals Discover Autistic People Can Feel Emotions

    A Rutgers article discusses autistic adults experiencing complex emotions, impacting therapy strategies for neurodivergent people. Relatable memes.

    LucianaLuisaGarcia Report

    3points
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    #52

    This

    A relatable meme from Fochti's tweet, suggesting "Autistic people often don't understand humor" because jokes aren't funny.

    freshmemesoof Report

    3points
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    #53

    This Is Absolutely A Thing

    A relatable meme comparing neurotypicals and neurodivergents' understanding of rules and their exceptions.

    VermilionKoala Report

    3points
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    #54

    I Can't Fit In Anywhere

    Spongebob reads a book titled "Too Autistic to Fit In with Neurotypicals" and "Not Autistic Enough to Fit In with Autistic People", a relatable meme.

    spacevini8 Report

    3points
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    #55

    Seeking The Truth Is My Passion

    A relatable meme showing a tweet from Helen saying, "I'm autistic. I don't 'argue' to be right. I 'argue' so that facts are correct."

    freshmemesoof Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Found This Meme

    A relatable meme for those whose brain doesn't always follow the script, detailing silent autistic meltdowns.

    SMBR80 Report

    3points
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    #57

    Excuse Me What

    A relatable meme about autistic people literally interpreting "roll our eyes" with an emoji, capturing a moment from Twitter.

    Practical-Clothes765 Report

    3points
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    #58

    I Speak The Easiest Way Possible And Still People Imagine Stuff I’ve Never Said 🥲

    A social media post from 'spiritual_tism' with text: 'Autistic people don't take everything literally... we just expect words to mean what they mean.' A relatable meme for anyone whose brain follows the script.

    Ready_Sound_620 Report

    3points
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    #59

    Autism 🤝 Adhd 🤝 Every Pd In Existence

    A relatable meme: a tweet about society's inability to produce a non-traumatized autistic person.

    sandiserumoto Report

    3points
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    #60

    Electricity Go Eeeeeeeeee

    A relatable meme with Aragorn asking Legolas about autistic ears, to which Legolas replies about hearing an appliance.

    treblehex Report

    3points
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    #61

    I Have To Be Invited. Like A Vampire. I Have The Vamptism

    A relatable meme from ADHDruids showing a conversation about social invites, highlighting how brains don't always follow the script.

    NerdyGothCurves Report

    3points
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    #62

    Autism And Repeating Songs.. Is This A Sort Of Stimming?

    Relatable memes: A split image of a monkey looking contemplative, then smaller in the distance, illustrating repetitive song listening.

    naofxo Report

    3points
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    #63

    Seriously Tho Why…

    A relatable meme from Alice in Wonderland, depicting the Cheshire Cat saying We are all mad here, and Alice asking At me?

    GeoGigi86 Report

    3points
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    #64

    Cats Are Great

    A black and white cat standing on grass and dirt, with the text All cats are fueled by autism in their own unique way. Relatable memes.

    Viciousssylveonx3 Report

    3points
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    #65

    I Feel Like You Guys Can Appreciate This Very Cool Stick I Found

    Person in a white sweatshirt holding a stick resembling a human figure on a paved path. Relatable memes for playful minds.

    yellowdino2 Report

    3points
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    #66

    Not Getting Diagnosed As A Child

    A relatable meme text post about the importance of diagnosing children with conditions like autism or ADHD to help their brains follow the script.

    Sonic_the_hedgedog Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Screw Jeans. All My Homies Hate Jeans

    Screw Jeans. All My Homies Hate Jeans

    Molkwi Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Dyscalculia Here 🙌

    A relatable meme shows a person crying with the text, Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all. Brain follows the script.

    Noodle_AuDHD Report

    3points
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    #69

    This Is So Me

    A relatable meme showing a conversation where a person's brain doesn't follow the script, and an aunt's confused reaction.

    Wise-Professional-58 Report

    3points
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    #70

    Society: "Follow Rules!" Also Society: "Not That One You Idiot!"

    A relatable meme showing a tweet from Elliott Stewart about being laughed at for raising his hand in a meeting.

    Creepy-Imagination24 Report

    3points
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    #71

    [oc] Good Old Fashioned Meme

    A relatable meme of two muscular arms in an arm-wrestle position, labeled autists and kleptomaniacs.

    RollerSkatingHoop Report

    3points
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    #72

    I Feel You

    A relatable meme showing a tweet from @erogetism saying, I'm not autistic anymore because I'm just ignoring social cues.

    Fun_Accountant_653 Report

    3points
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    #73

    Please Tell Me Someone Is In The Same Boat As Me

    A relatable meme of a crying white cat expressing feelings about special interests and lacking energy, resonating with a brain that almost never follows the script.

    TreatHeavy Report

    3points
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    #74

    I Thought My Fellow Autists Would Appreciate This

    A Japanese man's collection of dung beetles arranged by color gradients. Relatable memes for unique interests.

    Sceptrick4721 Report

    3points
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    #75

    When You Ones Again Take It Differently Than Intended

    A humorous text exchange about self-control with popcorn, showing relatable brain moments. This is one of many relatable memes.

    Efficient-Dig-4320 Report

    3points
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    #76

    Dermatillomaniacs Rise Up

    Dermatillomaniacs Rise Up

    fakelucid Report

    3points
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    #77

    Ocd Man

    A person intently proofreading an email on a monitor, reflecting a relatable meme about professional email checks.

    Puzzleheaded_Bit_802 Report

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    #78

    Ocd Core I Think

    Ocd Core I Think

    i_ate_a_bugggg Report

    3points
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    #79

    Me When The Intrusive Thoughts Hit

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post discussing intrusive thoughts and relatable memes. Brain almost never follows the script.

    Ok_Plankton_9370 Report

    3points
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    #80

    I Think We Can All Relate 😅

    A relatable meme on a black background, Logan's tweet reads: My symptoms get progressively worse; me: oh thank god I thought I was faking this whole time.

    LadyLevrette Report

    3points
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    #81

    😭

    A relatable meme shows a person multitasking with multiple screens, captioned: "me consuming five different forms of media at the same time so I can minimize the chances of a thought occurring."

    Puzzleheaded_Bit_802 Report

    3points
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    #82

    Everything Has To Be Perfect

    A relatable meme of a man yelling, expressing a need for the right mindset to enjoy entertainment, perfect for anyone whose brain almost never follows the script.

    neutralgemini Report

    3points
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    #83

    Easy To Say

    Lisa Simpson presenting a relatable meme: 'You need to stop imagining yourself in situations you know will never happen.'

    Miserable_Switch_688 Report

    3points
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    #84

    I Feel So Seen

    A relatable meme on X (formerly Twitter) about a fork touching pet food, humorously stating it becomes ritually impure.

    the-juiciest-jew Report

    3points
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    #85

    I Try To Remember This Every Time I'm Spiraling

    Man in an InfoWars shirt with lightning from his hands and two frogs in a forest, a relatable meme for when brains don't follow the script.

    Heavy_Network_7736 Report

    3points
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    #86

    Oh My God, Please No

    A relatable meme about scientists inventing thought-reading and people with intrusive thoughts reacting with "YOU WHAT?!" Brain almost never follows the script.

    DarkMage448 Report

    3points
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    #87

    I Think I Worded It Poorly. I Also Experience This When I'm On The Toilet

    A meme depicting a man in the shower with a thought bubble above his head, contemplating a relatable meme.

    ExternalParticular40 Report

    3points
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    #88

    Doesn't Everybody Do This?

    Doesn't Everybody Do This?

    Mundane-North6310 Report

    3points
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    #89

    No Cuz Literally (Found On Instagram From Ocdestigmatized)

    A man on a bus with a relatable meme about OCD and intrusive thoughts, for brains that don't always follow the script.

    reddit.com Report

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    #90

    A young man with light brown hair and a white earbud, looking thoughtful. A relatable meme about the brain not following the script.

    cuddlyappleball Report

    3points
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    #91

    😭

    A relatable meme of a deer being interviewed in the snow, with text about imaginary audiences. Humorous internet culture.

    tortillacream Report

    3points
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    #92

    Who Can Relate

    A relatable meme showing a woman crying and wiping tears, humorously captioned as breaking a self-imposed rule.

    goshdarnfucker Report

    3points
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    #93

    When My Moral Ocd Kicks In

    A classic painting of a girl in a white dress kneeling in a field, with relatable memes text about being sweet and evil.

    linnykittentv Report

    3points
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    #94

    You Can Actually Take It Since You Want It So Bad

    A blurred image of a person raising a blurred object, captioned: "When someone romanticizes the mental disorder that ruined your life." A relatable meme.

    SyrupAffectionate491 Report

    3points
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    #95

    Chat, What're Your Thoughts On This

    A relatable meme showing a tweet that suggests replacing intrusive thoughts with "twitch chat" to ignore them.

    KurnaKovite Report

    3points
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    #96

    Fear Named Eternal Condemnation And Torment:

    A relatable meme showing an article about treating OCD juxtaposed with a fiery, hellish image of people burning, highlighting exaggerated fears.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #97

    From Instagram

    A relatable meme on an Instagram post with sunset clouds. The text says it's always 'you have ocd' never 'thanks for touching the doorknob 12x'.

    sicksadworld111 Report

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    #98

    It Does Be Like That

    A relatable meme about OCD diagnosis and self-doubt with a woman's surprised face; Brain Almost Never Follows The Script.

    cfdh_ Report

    3points
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    #99

    This

    A relatable meme: a cat wearing bee antennae, with text "it's all in your head" correct! unfortunately I am also in there.

    Coco6420 Report

    3points
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    #100

    Relatable

    A relatable meme featuring James Franco seated, arms raised, with text: "I'm fine as long as I'm constantly distracted."

    Ok-Appointment8962 Report

    3points
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    #101

    "I Never Showed Any Signs Of Ocd When I Was Younger!" Also Me:

    Charlie Day from Always Sunny, looking manic with a wall of interconnected papers. A relatable meme about overthinking.

    emmameIon Report

    3points
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    #102

    Unfortunately This Has Happened To Me A Few Times

    A relatable meme featuring a tweet about an ADHD/OCD combo and leaving the stove on, against a brain pattern background.

    eh0kay Report

    3points
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    #103

    A meme featuring Enid and Wednesday from the show Wednesday. Enid (ADHD) smiles, while Wednesday (autistic) looks on. Relatable memes for brains that never follow the script.

    neurodivergent_squad Report

    3points
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    #104

    A relatable meme: a little girl with a quizzical expression, reflecting on her brain not following the script.

    neurodivergent_squad Report

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    #105

    Patrick Star with a shocked expression, representing relatable memes for brains that don't follow the script.

    neurodivergent_squad Report

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    #106

    A relatable meme showing a blurry, wide-eyed cat looking shocked, illustrating the need for silence after noise.

    neurodivergent_squad Report

    3points
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    #107

    A relatable meme contrasting reactions to loud disco music (disgusted) vs. loud metal in headphones (intrigued), showcasing a brain that doesn't follow the script.

    neurodivergent_squad Report

    3points
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    #108

    A relatable meme featuring Spongebob holding an open briefcase labeled "SEROTONIN" with glowing light, implying joy from new interests. Brains will get this.

    neurodivergent_squad Report

    3points
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    #109

    Do You Have Any Snacks You Like Not Because Of The Flavor But Because The Texture Is Nice?

    A relatable meme showing wafer cookies and red licorice, captioned "edible substitutes for chewing on drywall and cables."

    Kasstato Report

    2points
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    #110

    Ye Olde Autisme Beast (1507)

    A medieval illustration depicting a strange, white, baby-like creature with large eyes standing next to a plant. Relatable memes.

    BigBoyMcDoy Report

    2points
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    #111

    Can't Stop Picking My Skin, Never Going To Heal

    A relatable meme about bad skincare, featuring a bald 3D figure on a woman's body, labeled skenckare.

    cecredd Report

    2points
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