111 Relatable Memes For Anyone Whose Brain Almost Never Follows The Script
When you're neurodivergent, your brain works a little bit differently from others. It might be a bit busier, louder, and more/less focused than others'. Research shows that about one in five people in the world are neurodivergent. And we here at Bored Panda think that they should be represented appropriately in the meme world.
Recently, we went through the most popular neurodivergent meme spaces on the internet, like r/autismmemes, r/OCDmemes, and the Neurodivergent Squad page on Instagram. We collected the funniest and most relatable ones and put them all together in this list. Check them out and let us know how many made your neurodivergent brain tingle!
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It's Just Our Signs 😆
When You Got Some New Information On Your Special Interest
Lmao
Ehehe
☁️
A True Classic
Someone, Please Relate
I Am 100% On Board With This Theory
This Is So Real
Thought You Guys Would Relate To This :))
I Mean It Kinda Make Sense
The Autistic Experience Described In Fine Style
Please Tell Me I’m Not Alone
Hasn't Been Posted Here Yet
This Is What Being Autistic Feels Like
Made A Lot More Sense Once I Got Diagnosed LOL
Ocd
All The Time
When You’re Autistic But Everyone Calls You Fake Because You’re Also A Pretty Girl
True!
Now Imagine Being Audhd
If I Had A Penny For Every Time I've Felt A Diagnosis Test Was Oversimplified I'd Have Three Pennies, Which Isn't Much But It's Weird That It's Happened More Than Once
This Is So Real, I Have To Know Why. Why This, Why That
It Can Be Really Confusing
I Think This Goes Here
Yep, Couldnt Be Any More True
What's Your Safe Food? Mines Fish N Chips
Pretend I Wrote Something Funny
I Hate This
And Please Not The Big Light First
Bummer
I Swear I’m Just Autistic
Yup
And the Playmobil classroom! Anyone else ever get pulled out of class to go act out scenarios using Playmobil (or equivalent) toys with a random lady? Yet again I ask myself, how the h*ll did I get through school undiagnosed?