Recently, we went through the most popular neurodivergent meme spaces on the internet, like r/autismmemes , r/OCDmemes , and the Neurodivergent Squad page on Instagram. We collected the funniest and most relatable ones and put them all together in this list. Check them out and let us know how many made your neurodivergent brain tingle!

When you're neurodivergent , your brain works a little bit differently from others. It might be a bit busier, louder, and more/less focused than others'. Research shows that about one in five people in the world are neurodivergent. And we here at Bored Panda think that they should be represented appropriately in the meme world.

#1 It's Just Our Signs 😆

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#2 When You Got Some New Information On Your Special Interest

#3 Lmao

#4 Ehehe

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#6 A True Classic

#7 Someone, Please Relate

#8 I Am 100% On Board With This Theory

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#9 This Is So Real

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#10 Thought You Guys Would Relate To This :))

#11 I Mean It Kinda Make Sense

#12 The Autistic Experience Described In Fine Style

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#13 Please Tell Me I’m Not Alone

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#14 Hasn't Been Posted Here Yet

#15 This Is What Being Autistic Feels Like

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#16 Made A Lot More Sense Once I Got Diagnosed LOL

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#17 Ocd

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#18 All The Time

#19 When You’re Autistic But Everyone Calls You Fake Because You’re Also A Pretty Girl

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#21 Now Imagine Being Audhd

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#22 If I Had A Penny For Every Time I've Felt A Diagnosis Test Was Oversimplified I'd Have Three Pennies, Which Isn't Much But It's Weird That It's Happened More Than Once

#23 This Is So Real, I Have To Know Why. Why This, Why That

#24 It Can Be Really Confusing

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#25 I Think This Goes Here

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#26 Yep, Couldnt Be Any More True

#27 What's Your Safe Food? Mines Fish N Chips

#28 Pretend I Wrote Something Funny

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#29 I Hate This

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#30 And Please Not The Big Light First

#31 Bummer

#32 I Swear I’m Just Autistic

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#33 Yup

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#34 Which One Of Us Was It Huh?

#35 Pretty Much

#36 I'd Be On The News

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#37 Saw This On Other Sub, Reminded Me How I Grew Up Acting For An Invisible Audience 24/7

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#38 Eternally Nauseas

#40 I Thought Yall Would Relate This Too

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#42 From Today's Performance Review At Work

#43 Me

#44 I Thought Of This And Thought It Was Funny(Sorry If It Has Been Done Before)

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#45 Dynamic Duo

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#47 Stolen From Twitter, Figured You'd Enjoy

#48 This One's Too Relatable

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#49 My Watch History Can Confirm

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#50 Let’s Add This To The Bag Of Misunderstood Phrases

#51 Breaking: Neurotypicals Discover Autistic People Can Feel Emotions

#52 This

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#53 This Is Absolutely A Thing

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#54 I Can't Fit In Anywhere

#55 Seeking The Truth Is My Passion

#56 Found This Meme

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#57 Excuse Me What

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#58 I Speak The Easiest Way Possible And Still People Imagine Stuff I’ve Never Said 🥲

#59 Autism 🤝 Adhd 🤝 Every Pd In Existence

#60 Electricity Go Eeeeeeeeee

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#61 I Have To Be Invited. Like A Vampire. I Have The Vamptism

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#62 Autism And Repeating Songs.. Is This A Sort Of Stimming?

#63 Seriously Tho Why…

#64 Cats Are Great

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#65 I Feel Like You Guys Can Appreciate This Very Cool Stick I Found

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#66 Not Getting Diagnosed As A Child

#67 Screw Jeans. All My Homies Hate Jeans

#68 Dyscalculia Here 🙌

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#69 This Is So Me

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#70 Society: "Follow Rules!" Also Society: "Not That One You Idiot!"

#71 [oc] Good Old Fashioned Meme

#72 I Feel You

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#73 Please Tell Me Someone Is In The Same Boat As Me

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#74 I Thought My Fellow Autists Would Appreciate This

#75 When You Ones Again Take It Differently Than Intended

#76 Dermatillomaniacs Rise Up

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#77 Ocd Man

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#78 Ocd Core I Think

#79 Me When The Intrusive Thoughts Hit

#80 I Think We Can All Relate 😅

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#82 Everything Has To Be Perfect

#83 Easy To Say

#84 I Feel So Seen

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#85 I Try To Remember This Every Time I'm Spiraling

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#86 Oh My God, Please No

#87 I Think I Worded It Poorly. I Also Experience This When I'm On The Toilet

#88 Doesn't Everybody Do This?

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#89 No Cuz Literally (Found On Instagram From Ocdestigmatized)

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#92 Who Can Relate

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#93 When My Moral Ocd Kicks In

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#94 You Can Actually Take It Since You Want It So Bad

#95 Chat, What're Your Thoughts On This

#96 Fear Named Eternal Condemnation And Torment:

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#97 From Instagram

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#98 It Does Be Like That

#99 This

#100 Relatable

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#101 "I Never Showed Any Signs Of Ocd When I Was Younger!" Also Me:

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#102 Unfortunately This Has Happened To Me A Few Times

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#109 Do You Have Any Snacks You Like Not Because Of The Flavor But Because The Texture Is Nice?

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#110 Ye Olde Autisme Beast (1507)