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Goth Influencer, 30, And Boyfriend, 28, Found Lifeless On Rural Countryside Road
Close-up of a Goth influencer with dark curly hair, elaborate tattoos on neck and chest, and facial piercings.
Crime, Society

Goth Influencer, 30, And Boyfriend, 28, Found Lifeless On Rural Countryside Road

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anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Ulissias Marcelli, 30, was on her way to becoming one of Brazil’s most popular goth influencers.

With more than 20,000 Instagram followers, the former beauty queen was set to host the Festival Rock Gaya, an underground music and arts event, on July 25 in Porto Seguro, Bahia, Brazil.

That is, until she became the victim of what authorities believe was a targeted cartel attack.

Highlights
  • Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli was recently found deceased with her partner, Vinícius Souza de Carvalho.
  • Authorities suspect that the homicides are linked to organized crime violence.
  • Marcelli is survived by a teen son, who has since shared a tribute in memory of his mother.

Marcelli was found deceased on Friday, July 17, in Porto Seguro, alongside her partner.

She reportedly left behind a 13-year-old son.

RELATED:

    Ulissias Marcelli was a multi-talented performer and a former beauty queen

    Close-up of a goth influencer with curly dark hair, facial piercings, and neck tattoos.

    Image credits: ulissiasm

    Ulissias Marcelli was a renowned digital content creator who worked in the events industry and shared her daily life on social media, according to Brazilian outlet G1.

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    She was reportedly a resident of the Tabapiri neighborhood in Brazil’s Porto Seguro.

    Goth influencer sitting on a bed outdoors, wearing a black outfit with multiple tattoos visible.

    Image credits: ulissiasm

    A tweet by Wayonma expresses condolences for a goth influencer, stating no one deserves a violent end.

    Image credits: wayonma1

    Marcelli, who styled herself in goth aesthetics, had over 20,000 followers on Instagram. The bio on her profile states she was an entrepreneur, presenter, fire performer, and motorcyclist.

    She was also a four-time winner of Miss Tattoo Brasil, a national pageant celebrating body art, and was crowned Miss Porto Seguro in 2021.

    Goth influencer and a person in a skeleton costume posing together outdoors at night.

    Image credits: ulissiasm

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    Marcelli showed off black, goth-style outfits, hairstyle, and makeup in most of her social media posts. She occasionally shared photos of her son, pet cat, and her two-wheeler as well.

    In November 2024, she shared a Halloween photo with Heron, both in all-black outfits.

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    Marcelli and Carvalho were allegedly victims of a cartel-related incident

    A person wearing a black motorcycle helmet with devil horns and a spiked collar on a countryside road.

    Image credits: ulissiasm

    G1 reported that the bodies of Marcelli and her 28-year-old boyfriend, Vinícius Souza de Carvalho, were discovered on a rural road in Porto Seguro by a farm worker.

    Although the discovery occurred on July 17, the police were notified the following morning due to a “communication issue.”

    Image credits: ItsSpaaace

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    A goth influencer posing on a motorcycle, dressed in a long black vinyl dress at an outdoor event.

    Image credits: ulissiasm

    The local authorities shared with the press that the couple may have been held captive before their lives were taken. They found bullet casings at the location where their bodies were found.

    The police are investigating possible organized crime ties, as they believe the double homicide could be linked to a controlled substance-related debt or to an illegal transaction involving narcotics.

    A social media post about accurate tattoos and the Illuminati, related to the goth influencer's d***h.

    Image credits: Rahmani_Mreza

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    A goth influencer with a skull mask and tattoos, holding two flaming staffs during a performance.

    Image credits: ulissiasm

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    They have speculated that a sale of substances, without the permission of the criminal syndicate operating in the area, could be connected to the incident.

    The identities of potential suspects, their criminal associations, or any further motives have not been shared with the public.

    Marcelli’s son and her fans paid respects to the deceased influencer

    A goth influencer wearing a large black hat, sunglasses, and black outfit, sitting outdoors.

    Image credits: ulissiasm

    Marcelli’s teenage son, Heron, shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother on his Instagram profile.

    “It is with deep sadness that we bid farewell to a very special person, whose presence touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing them,” the post read.

    “May God comfort the hearts of family and friends during this time of sorrow, and may fond memories remain forever as a testament to love, affection, and cherished remembrance.”

    A tweet about a goth influencer, She wore darkness like armor the world just aimed for the cracks

    Image credits: rajputmajivxv3

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by heron. C (@heroncoutto)

    He also shared an Instagram carousel of photos of his mother, captioned “I miss you.”

    The Festival Rock Gaya’s social media page also paid homage to the influencer.

    “Our hearts are heavy this morning,” their statement read.

    “We are still struggling to find the right words for a moment like this,” it continued. “It is hard to believe that someone who was about to share such a special moment with us has left us so soon.”

    A goth influencer posing next to a motorcycle on a countryside road at night.

    Image credits: ulissiasm

    Marcelli’s followers were heartbroken by her demise, and many shared their condolences in the comments on her and Heron’s recent Instagram posts.

    “I’m so sorry, kid… I can’t even imagine what you’re going through,” one person wrote. Another said, “Forever in our hearts.”

    A third wrote, “I can’t believe I spoke to you yesterday and now you’re not here anymore.”

    “Now who’s going to take care of the little creature?” one wrote under a picture of her cat.

    Marcelli was not the only influencer to have been the victim of cartel violence

    A woman in a white top and red pants, not the goth influencer.

    Image credits: ariiela.lalangosta

    On July 21, 2026, six members of Bas Boys 7, a subset of the Dominican-American organized crime group Trinitarios, were indicted for the homicide of influencer Ariela “La Langosta” Mejia-Polanco in August 2025.

    She was found in her car with firearm wounds on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County, New York.

    A tweet about a goth influencer and social media status, People keep acting like social media status makes them untouchable.

    Image credits: streetlifer1

    A man's close-up selfie, possibly the goth influencer's boyfriend.

    Image credits: unleacks

    According to the District Attorney, the accused members “attempted to commit an armed carjacking” of the influencer’s vehicle, and a high-speed car chase that followed led to her demise.

    Similarly, in June 2025, Venezuelan influencer Gabriel Jesús Sarmiento passed away in Maracay, Aragua, after criticizing criminal groups and corruption among law enforcement personnel in his online content.

    A Goth influencer with long dark dreadlocks and tattoos walks on a sandy beach next to a lagoon.

    Image credits: ulissiasm

    His demise occurred during a TikTok livestream, shortly after he reported receiving “threats” from members of the GEDOs (Organized Crime Structured Groups, in Spanish) and police officials, according to CNN.

    A little over a month before Sarmiento’s demise, Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Maequez passed away from firearm injuries in a salon in Jalisco.

    Both incidents were suspected to be related to organized crime.

    “The world is so scary.” Netizens mourned the demise of rising goth influencer Ulissias Marcelli

    Screenshot of a tweet by @UtdAce8 expressing condolences for the Goth influencer and boyfriend found lifeless.

    Image credits: UtdAce8

    Screenshot of a tweet by @putarmsonHeavy about the dangers of Brazil regarding the Goth influencer and boyfriend.

    Image credits: putarmsonHeavy

    Screenshot of a tweet by @DownerDiego suggesting Brazilians dislike influencers, related to the Goth influencer.

    Image credits: DownerDiego

    Screenshot of a tweet by @esdeath_only from a Brazilian user unaware of the Goth influencer and boyfriend.

    Image credits: esdeath_only

    Tweet expressing sadness over the lifeless goth influencer and boyfriend found on rural countryside road.

    Image credits: NSU_Svetlana

    Tweet questioning who has the right to play God after the goth influencer and boyfriend were found lifeless.

    Image credits: ObsidianRedGaze

    Tweet by a Brazilian user unaware of the goth influencer and boyfriend found lifeless, commenting on influencers.

    Image credits: ph32121991

    Tweet suggesting goth influencer and boyfriend found lifeless may have had debt with traffickers on a rural road.

    Image credits: funeralreceiver

    Tweet mourning the tragic loss of the goth influencer and boyfriend found lifeless on a rural countryside road.

    Image credits: shbybalazmy1

    Screenshot of a tweet from Baby Lilyyyy saying The world is so scary now with a crying emoji, related to goth influencer news.

    Image credits: babylilyyyx

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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