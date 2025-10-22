It’s the perfect time to light your jack-o’-lanterns, rewatch your favorite spooky classics, and hit the streets for trick-or-treating. But no Halloween is complete without a fa-boo-lous costume, and the kids below went all out. Scroll down for costume ideas so good, you might want to borrow them for yourself!

The days are getting shorter, the nights longer, and the air a little chillier—with a cozy hint of spice wafting from every house and café. That can only mean one thing: autumn is in full swing, and Halloween is right around the corner.

#1 Best Costume Ever Share icon

#2 My Son’s Angler Fish Costume For Halloween This Year Share icon

#3 Mamma Mia Share icon My daughter sat in a pot dressed as spaghetti and meatballs for her first Halloween. When I tell you that that was the proudest moment of my life to date, it is not an exaggeration.



#4 Russell Costume Share icon

#5 A Happy Belated Halloween From Our Artsy Family Share icon

#6 Wife Finished My Kids Halloween Costume Share icon

#7 My Kid’s Costume Share icon Okay, I know it’s cutting it REALLY, REALLY, REALLY close to the buzzer here. But my kid finally agreed to a lifeboat as a costume as opposed to the same one he wore last year (The Titanic we made him) I love that he loves it so much he wants to wear it again. However we don’t have great storage so it’s not in good shape. So he said a lifeboat. I did also suggest a door so he could be the scene at the end with Jack and Rose.



I’m pretty sure I’m going to go dumpster diving for cardboard boxes, draw some lines on it, and either use dowels to connect and use the suspenders system we did last year for the Titanic.



#8 My Son As Edward Scissorhands A Couple Of Years Ago Share icon For months, he wanted to be a zombie, changed his mind the morning of Halloween that he wanted to be Edward Scissorhands so this is what I come up with from stuff around the house. Really easy costume. I’d like to do it again with longer than a few hours to make and do it properly.



#9 I Know This Is Really Late But My Son Was The Pillsbury Doughboy For Halloween And The Pictures Make Me Smile Share icon

#10 My Wife Made Our Daughter's Halloween Costume - As She Does Almost Every Year. This Year, She Really Amazed Me Share icon

#11 Scariest Halloween Custome Share icon

#12 Im Going To Have A Hard Time Outdoing Myself Next Year Share icon

#13 My Friends Baby's Real Name Is Otto. Naturally This Is His First Halloween Costume. His Names Ot-To Share icon

#14 Here Is A Tyrannosaurus Costume I Made For My Son, From Mattress Foam And Spray Paint Share icon

#15 First Halloween Share icon The wife wanted to go unconventional for our little guy’s first Halloween. Our little Rocketman was a hit among the grandparents!



#16 He About To Snitch On Everybody Share icon

#17 So Cute Share icon

#18 My Kid Wanted To Be A Cup Of Mac N Cheese For Halloween Share icon

#19 6-Year-Old Wanted To Be “Creepy” This Year. Here’s My DIY Scary Scarecrow Costume Share icon I used a cheap skull mask and glued the material over it but made sure it was imperfect with the creases. Also made sure the eye sockets were deep enough to cut holes in but remain dark enough so that you don’t see his eyes. Then added some paint and stitching!



#20 My Little Boy Wanted To Share His Springtrap Costume Share icon He’s 7 and has been obsessed with "Five Nights at Freddy's" for years and will tell anyone and everything all the lore and back stories. He’s also obsessed with role playing the characters and hopes to go to a Con at some point. He’s proud.



#21 This Is So Great Share icon

#22 Daughter Dressed Up As Her Grandma For Halloween Share icon

#23 Our Kid Wanted To Be Max Verstappen For Halloween This Year Share icon

#24 My Kid’s Costume 2023 Share icon He made it happen all by himself, and won first place at school.

#25 I Crochet Costumes, Gremlins Share icon On year 8 and it is our tradition that my kids request a costume and I freehand crochet it. This year he selected Stripe from Gremlins! He is happy!

#26 Too Cute! This Is My Daughter When She Was Little As A Flower Share icon

#27 Very Cute Idea Share icon

#28 I Turned My Son’s Wheelchair Into A Digger For Halloween Share icon He absolutely loves it, and luckily, his grandma was able to bring it to school for him so he could wear it all day.



#29 So Cute Share icon

#30 My First Attempt At A Costume For My Son On Halloween Share icon My son wanted to go trick or treating as "The Knight" / "Little Ghost" for halloween this year. He's only 5 and he's super happy with it.



#31 He’s Beautiful Share icon

#32 This Is So Cute Share icon

#33 Halloween 2003. I Desperately Wanted To Be A Giraffe And My Mom Did Her Best. My Eyes Haunt Me Share icon

#34 Amazing Share icon

#35 This Is The Cutest Costume I've Seen Share icon

#36 She's Got Your Eyes. And Your Beard. And Your Shirt Share icon

#37 He Proceeded To Ask/ Beg Non Stop To Be A Traffic Light. After 2 Days, I Had To Give In. This One Lights Up And He Is Thrilled Share icon

#38 My Totoro-Obsessed Baby And His Catbus For Halloween Share icon I sewed his costume based on a brilliant tutorial online and my husband made the Catbus from an old Cozy Coupe. He is so happy.



#39 My Daughter Is Obsessed With Opossums, So I Made This For Her Last Halloween Share icon My daughter has been obsessed with opossums for years, and I thought I’d try making her a cool costume of her favorite marsupial! It was impossible to find a decent mask, so I had to make my own. I’m pretty happy with how it turned out!



#40 Mother-In-Law Bought My 5-Year-Old His Halloween Costume Share icon I’m not looking forward to him waking mom and I up with it on in the middle of the night.



#41 My Son’s Halloween Costume I Made Last Year Share icon

#42 Doctor Octopus Share icon My son wanted to be doctor octopus so we decided to make it for him. Everyone, and I mean everyone, loved it and most importantly so did he.

#43 My Daughter Loves Emily So I Did My Best This Halloween Share icon I’m a tattoo artist, so I guess the attention to detail I went overboard with.



#44 Made The Millennium Falcon Out Of Wood And Old Electronics. Dedicated To My Little Han And Chewie Share icon

#45 My 13-Year-Old Niece Made This Entirely On Her Own! Happy Halloween Share icon She just turned 13 last month, but has been artistic and crafty since Day 1. She decided to make this Halloween costume based from 5 Nights at Freddy’s, and I think she did such an amazing job!! So proud of this kid and can’t wait to see some of the stuff she’s working on for ComicCon!!



#46 This Is My Oldest Kid’s Costume This Year. Proud Dad Moment Share icon

#47 My Daughter Went As Eleven For Halloween Share icon Making the best out of a bad situation. She nailed it though.

#48 Halloween Costume Share icon

#49 My Daughter's Halloween Costume This Year Share icon She's been binging The Simpsons since the summer.

#50 My 2-Year-Old Son As Pennywise. I Made The Entire Costume And Am Extremely Happy With How It Turned Out Share icon He is only 2 so he didn’t have much of an opinion.

#51 My Son, 8, Won 2nd Place For 3rd Grade In His School's Halloween Contest!! Stanley Ipkiss, The Mask Share icon It's a homemade costume. Nearly impossible to find a good one for kids.

#52 Turned Daughters Stroller Into A Barn To Match Her Costume Share icon Can’t wait to celebrate her first Halloween, this is also her LAST first holiday.

#53 My Boy Was Freddie Mercury For Halloween Share icon

#54 My Son Wanted To Go As A Tyranid On Halloween, And I Don't Know A Thing About Cosplays, But I Guess It's Something Share icon

#55 Go Go Gadget Helicopter! Inspector Gadget Costume With Motorized Propeller Share icon

#56 This Year He Wanted To Dress Up As His Bearded Dragon "Son". He Legit Calls Me Grandma As He Baby Talks His Lizard Share icon

#57 Homemade Demobaby Costume For My Son’s First Halloween Share icon

#58 Daughter Was Frodo For Her Second Halloween Share icon

#59 My Son's DIY Halloween Costume I Made. He Got 3 Years Of Use Out Of This Share icon

#60 Little Corn On The Cob Puff Quilt Share icon I’m a new quilter and decided to make my baby a corn on the cob Halloween costume that used a (very scaled down) puff quilt! I got some inspiration from the video below and then winged the rest! Very happy with how it turned out (if you don’t look too closely at the misaligned seams) and excited to do more intense quilting in the future!



#61 Selena Halloween Costume Share icon She's a huge fan & couldn't wait to dress up as The Queen for Halloween.



#62 My Daughter As Gary The Snail Share icon Meow.

#63 Check Out My Teenage Son’s Homemade Dark Walker Costume Share icon He’s been working on it in various forms for a few years. It finally all came together this year. He’s super proud of it and scared a bunch of kids last night.



#64 My Son Begged For Three Years In A Row. This Was His Time To Shine! Maurice Was In The House Share icon I started in September haha handmade what I could and thrifted 90% because that’s the whole point of a cheap homemade costume. Plus the outcome is always so much better than store bought any day.

#65 My Son Wanted To Show Yall His Costume Share icon He thrifted most of it and did his own makeup.

#66 May The Force Be With You This Halloween Share icon

#67 Making My Son's Soul Of Cinder Cosplay For Halloween Share icon Our Halloween costumes have been getting a little more involved every year. This year my son, a huge fan of Fromsoftware games, wanted to be Wolf. And then Ornstein. And then finally he settled on Soul of Cinder. I’m not sure what would have been the most work!



I started with a paper pattern I had found on Etsy and took it into the “Armorsmith” program. Sizing was one of the most time consuming parts of the process. I did about 5 versions of the chest piece before finding a perfect fit. The patterns were then transferred to EVA foam and glued together with contact cement. The most valuable tool of the process had to be my new Dremel tool, which allowed me to carve into the foam and make the texture. My son and his sister helped prime and paint the base coat of acrylics, and finally it was dry-brushed with a metallic silver paint.

#68 Omg! Look At His Knees. I Love It!! So Cute Share icon

#69 My Daughter Wanted To Be The Corpse Bride This Year, So My Wife Made The Dress From A Curtain. I Think It Looks Amazing Share icon

#70 My Daughter's First Halloween Share icon She was loving the outfit! So I'm both excited and scared that she might turn out to be Louise.



#71 My Son’s Halloween Costume Share icon My wife bought some blue face paint and blue spray on hair dye. She also is the one who sewed the costume. Pretty much all I did was introduce him to xmen.

#72 Weeping Angel Share icon Just wanted to share... my daughter started campaigning to be this Doctor Who baddie for a few years before I took the plunge. It was intimidating as all get out, but about seven or eight weeks of my life and and inordinate amount of trips to the craft and hardware stores later, there we were.



Over the last couple of years, I've improved the arms & hands, and I've redone the "wig" twice and still am not really satisfied (I think it's time to learn how to work with sculpting/molding latex), and I'm going to attempt airbrushing the makeup in the future.



The wings are detachable without having to undo the whole thing to get out of them, and it was 10/10 worth the headache to make them so.



#73 My Daughter Wanted To Share Her Luna Lovegood Costume Share icon Luna is her spirit animal.

#74 This Is My Son, Atreyu! Here Are Some Of His Costumes Through The Years Share icon

#75 My Daughter’s Frank ‘N Furter Costume From Last Weekend Share icon

#76 My Daughter Wanted Her Baby Sister To Be The Goldfish To Her Cat In The Hat This Halloween, And I’m Quite Pleased With How Dr. Seuss-Like It Came Out Share icon

#77 Cutest Baby Halloween Costume Share icon

#78 Pennywise. I Have Been Making My Daughter's Halloween Costumes For A Few Years. I Feel Like This Year Is One Of My Best Share icon

#79 My Daughter, As Anubis, About To Lay Down Some Judgment Share icon

#80 Wow Share icon

#81 My Wife Have Been Waiting For This Halloween Since We First Heard We Were Having Twin Girls Share icon

#82 My Son's First Halloween As Link Share icon

#83 My Toddler Really Wanted To Be Chappell For Halloween, So I Made Her A Costume Share icon

#84 My Coworker's Son Wanted To Be Medivh For Halloween. Fortunately For Him, His Mom Is An Awesome Tailor Share icon

#85 Kids Dressed As Shadows For Halloween. Their Mother Bought Black Morph Suits For Them Then Layered Black Clothes Over Those Share icon

#86 Jellycat Obsessed! Homemade Cordy Roy Costume Share icon Jellycat has been her lovie since she was a baby, and when she was in kindergarten she insisted on dressing like her for Halloween (and then wore it all the time!) Painting all those stripes was a labor of love. Now she is 11 and still sleeps with Jelly every night.



#87 My 5-Year-Old Daughter Was A Costco Sample Lady For Halloween Share icon My 5 year old daughter and I have a standing date to Costco every Saturday morning. It's our favorite time together. I post videos of her eating samples with commentary. Super cute. She's hilarious.



This year for Halloween she wanted to be a Costco sample lady. This was fun for my wife and I to put together. She's usually shy toward people she doesn't know, but she rocked this all night with confidence!



#88 The Muscles Share icon

#89 My Baby Niece Dressed Up As Loonette The Clown From The Big Comfy Couch For Halloween And I Am Not Okay Share icon

#90 I Helped My Son Feel Magical With This Halloween Photoshoot Share icon

#91 Happy Halloween Share icon

#92 My Son’s Dog Man (The Bark Night) Costume Share icon

#93 That's Just Good Parenting Share icon

#94 Finished My Son's Halloween Costume. He Requested To Be A Baby Tiger And Now Refuses To Try It On Share icon

#95 Happy Halloween From My Daughter Share icon

#96 Wrestling Has More Than One Royal Family Share icon

#97 Simply The Best Share icon

