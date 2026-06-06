For 24 years, Elisabeth Fritzl lived through one of the most horrifying cases of ab*se ever uncovered.



In 1984, when she was 18 years old, her father, Josef Fritzl, lured her into a basement he had secretly built beneath the family home in Amstetten, Austria, per Sky News.



He then drugged her, locked her inside, and kept her imprisoned there for the next two decades.



The basement had been specifically designed to prevent escape.



It was soundproof, hidden behind multiple locked doors, and accessible only with a special code.



While the rest of the family lived normally upstairs, Elisabeth remained trapped underground, completely cut off from the outside world.



During her captivity, Josef repeatedly r*ped and ab*sed her. Over the years, she gave birth to seven children fathered by him.



One baby boy, Michael, passed away shortly after birth.



Prosecutors later said Josef disposed of the infant’s body by burning it.



Three of the surviving children stayed imprisoned in the basement with Elisabeth, while three others were taken upstairs and raised by Josef and his wife, Rosemarie, after he falsely claimed Elisabeth had left them on the family’s doorstep.



The nightmare finally began to unravel in April 2008 when Elisabeth’s eldest basement-born daughter, Kerstin, became critically ill.



Elisabeth convinced Josef to take the teenager to a hospital.



Doctors became suspicious after receiving inconsistent explanations about the girl’s medical history and issued public appeals for her mother to come forward.



Eventually, Elisabeth was allowed to leave the cellar and visit the hospital, where she revealed the truth to the investigators.



Police soon discovered the hidden compound beneath the house and arrested Josef.



During the investigation, authorities uncovered evidence showing Elisabeth had spent 8,516 days in captivity. Some of her children had never seen sunlight until they were teenagers, per The Belfast Telegraph.



In 2009, Josef Fritzl pleaded guilty to charges including r*pe, i*cest, enslavement, coercion, and m*rder by negligence relating to the d*ath of baby Michael.



He was sentenced to life imprisonment and transferred to a psychiatric prison facility.



Since the rescue, Elisabeth has chosen to live away from public attention.



Austrian privacy laws protect her identity, and she reportedly changed her name following the trial.



She now lives in a rural Austrian community with her six surviving children and long-term partner Thomas Wagner, who was originally assigned as the family’s bodyguard after the case.



People close to the family have said Elisabeth focused on rebuilding a life that had been stolen from her.



One member of her support team explained, “She lost the best years of her life in that cellar; she is determined that every day remaining to her will be filled with activity.”



As of 2025, Josef Fritzl remained imprisoned.



Although he was transferred from a psychiatric unit to a regular prison because of dementia and declining health, Austrian courts rejected efforts to secure his release, ruling that he could still pose a danger.



Meanwhile, Elisabeth and her children have continued to live privately, far from the global spotlight that followed their rescue.

