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Police in Colombia have arrested 23 alleged members of a criminal organization, including a pop culture enthusiast accused of dozens of homicides.

The criminal organization, El Mesa, reportedly trafficked illegal substances and weapons.

In the capital, Bogotá, its members posed as taxi drivers to distribute the products and rented homes for short periods to use as storage units.

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Highlights Colombian police arrested 23 members of El Mesa, a violent criminal group involved in homicides and trafficking.

The group used taxis and short-term rentals to distribute illegal substances and weapons.

Nías, the head of a hit squad, was seen wearing a Taylor Swift '1989' hoodie during his arrest.

A Taylor Swift fan was arrested during a police operation to dismantle a criminal organization



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They are believed to have frequently changed locations, moving from city to city to avoid being identified by law enforcement.

“When they realized they were being investigated by police, members were immediately relocated to other regions in the country,” explained Coroner Elver Alfonso.

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After footage from the arrest operation was released, a number of social media users fixated on Nías, one of El Mesa’s most powerful members, who could be seen wearing a gray hoodie from Taylor Swift’s 1989 album.

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“The Swiftie mafia is seriously something else,” one X user wrote, while another said, “Swifties really are everywhere.”

“I hope they release him—we can’t afford to lose streams,” joked a third fan.

“The duality of Taylor,” one fan wrote, contrasting Nías’ arrest photo with a video of Artemis II astronaut Reid Wiseman wearing Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets in space.

“People from all walks of life love her,” quipped someone else.

Nías, the leader of a hit squad, was seen wearing a hoodie from Taylor Swift’s fifth album, 1989



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“We have Swifties going to space and we also have Swifties who are heads of g*ngs, a fandom of overachievers,” one netizen chimed in.

Police identified Nías as the leader of a hit squad. The jailed man, who reportedly began his criminal activity at age 13, is believed to be responsible for at least 50 homicides across different regions in Colombia.

The arrests were the result of a year of undercover police work and data analysis, which allowed authorities to dismantle El Mesa.

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According to police, El Mesa members “generated extreme violence” and are responsible for homicides, trafficking of illegal substances, forced disappearances, and illegal possession of firearms.

“This organization is linked to at least six homicides in Bogotá, including cases in which bodies were abandoned in bags. Additionally, several of its members are believed to be responsible for more k*llings both within and outside the city,” explained Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán.

Many commented on the singer’s “duality” after an Artemis II astronaut wore friendship bracelets



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The operation was a coordinated strategy between the National Police and the Office of the Attorney General, which carried out 15 simultaneous raids, according to Infobae.

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At least four of those arrested were allegedly involved in m*rder-for-hire activities in the country’s capital.

“The investigation faced a challenge because when they sense that police have already identified them, they are moved to another area. But thanks to investigators, we were able to determine these criminals’ modus operandi,” said Giovanni Cristancho, commander of the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá.

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Since 2012, the organization, originally from Antioquia, has expanded into Bogotá, using strategies to maintain territorial control and hinder law enforcement efforts, local media reported.

Distribution areas included neighborhoods such as La Gaitana, Fontanar, Villa Cindy, Santa Rita, Santa Cecilia, Lisboa, and Bilbao, as well as parking lots, nightclubs, and public roads.

During the raids, authorities seized 25 phones, two firearms, notebooks with sales records, and several fake IDs.

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The operation reportedly impacted the group’s illicit finances by nearly 550 million Colombian pesos per month ($135,000), which were used to acquire weapons and for logistics to expand its criminal operations.

In addition to Nías, police arrested key figures such as Alejo, accused of orchestrating homicides in Bogotá, and Tavo, responsible for planning and carrying out targeted attacks against those who attempted to sell illegal substances without the group’s authorization.

“People from all walks of life love her,” one fan wrote

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Also among those arrested were Andrés, Franklin, and Edicson, who were linked to transportation and distribution activities.

“He took Getaway Car too seriously,” one netizen commented, referencing one of Taylor Swift’s songs

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