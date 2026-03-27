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‘Glamorous’ Cop Learns Her Fate Amid Scandalous Police Trial
Blonde glamorous cop with curled hair sitting in courtroom during police trial, focused and serious expression visible.
Crime, Society

‘Glamorous’ Cop Learns Her Fate Amid Scandalous Police Trial

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Kelsey Fitzsimmons, a former Massachusetts police officer, was handed the verdict of a year-old incident on Thursday, March 26.

Fitzsimmons, 29, was arrested and charged with as*ault by means of a dangerous weapon in 2025 after allegedly attempting to shoot a cop, who was also her former colleague.

The confrontation happened when Fitzsimmons was being served a restraining order from her ex-fiancé, Justin Aylaian.

Highlights
  • Kelsey Fitzsimmons, a former cop accused of trying to shoot police officers, was found not guilty of the charges.
  • The incident occurred as she was being served with a restraining order from her ex-fiancé, who allegedly tried to take their newborn child from her.
  • Fitzsimmons claimed in her testimony that she intended to use her weapon to take her own life, not fire at the other cops.

“The judge got this one right,” one user wrote. “Hope she can get her life back on track.”

RELATED:

    Kelsey Fitzsimmons was accused of being a “danger” to her son

    Female police officer in uniform standing confidently with American flag in background, representing glamorous cop story.

    Image credits: Abby Blabby/Facebook

    Fitzsimmons was on maternity leave from the Massachusetts Police Department when Aylaian decided to end things with her by obtaining an injunction against her. He allegedly tried to seize custody of their child as well.

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    Unbeknownst to Fitzsimmons, Aylaian had filed a restraining order against her two days before the sho*ting happened, according to a report by People Magazine. He alleged that she had “struck [him] with a closed fist 3x to [his] face” and was “a danger” to him and their son.

    On June 30, 2025, her North Andover Police Department colleagues came to her house to serve the restraining order. Officers Patrick Noonan and Timothy Houston escorted her into the house after she opened the door.

    Glamorous cop listens intently during a courtroom trial with officers and audience present in a formal setting.

    Image credits: COURT TV

    Once the authorities were at the home, Aylaian was instructed to come pick up his son and personal belongings. Fitzsimmons said she did not want him at the house, at which point Houston went downstairs to speak with Aylaian and ensure the matter did not escalate.

    After this, Fitzsimmons allegedly pointed her service weapon at Noonan after initially lying about its location.

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    As she raised the weapon in the air and pulled the trigger, it allegedly got jammed. Noonan fired two rounds at her.

    One missed her and the other hit her in the chest. She spent several weeks in the hospital, recovering from a collapsed lung, before she was charged.

    Kelsey Fitzsimmons was found not guilty of trying to fire at a police officer

    Glamorous cop with blonde hair listens intently during a scandalous police trial in a courtroom setting.

    Image credits: WCVB Channel 5 Boston

    On Thursday, after hearing the closing arguments of the prosecution and the defense, Judge Jeffrey Karp found Fitzsimmons not guilty of the charges.

    The verdict was announced by the judge as the defendant had waived her right to a jury.

    Judge Karp called the incident “unusual and somewhat perplexing,” and emphasized that the lack of body-worn camera footage made it nearly impossible to discern the truth.

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    Massachusetts state law does not require its police to wear body cameras, and the cops at the scene of the incident were not wearing any.

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    Comment on verdict showing support for glamorous cop amid scandalous police trial on social media platform.

    Comment on social media post expressing support for glamorous cop during scandalous police trial.

    The judge dismissed any possibility of a “conspiracy” hatched by the accusers either. He called Officer Noonan and his fellow officers “dedicated public servants” who were “doing the best they could under rapidly evolving, emotional circumstances.”

    Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, representing the prosecution, released a statement condemning the decision: “The indictment against Kelsey Fitzsimmons was brought in good faith, supported by credible police testimony, and corroborated by the physical evidence. While respecting the Judge’s verdict, we disagree.”

    Glamorous cop lying on couch, holding a sleeping baby, showing a tender moment amid scandalous police trial.

    Image credits: Abby Blabby/Facebook

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    For Fitzsimmons, it was pure relief.

    “I got s*ot,” she said outside the courthouse, according to WBCV, a Boston news outlet. “I went to jail for 103 days. I haven’t seen my son.”

    “I had to sell my home that I worked very hard for. So this is my first breath of fresh air, and I feel like I can breathe again. However, my fight is not over. I have a son that I need to reunite with, and that’s where we are right now.”

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    Kelsey Fitzsimmons claimed she attempted to take her life, not shoot the cop

    Woman takes mirror selfie wearing baby carrier with infant, capturing a candid moment connected to glamorous cop scandal keywords.

    Image credits: Abby Blabby/Facebook

    Earlier this week, Fitzsimmons claimed in her testimony that her and Aylaian’s relationship was worsening for some time before the incident, and hit rock bottom after a shared bachelor and bachelorette party.

    They allegedly accused each other of drinking too much.

    She revealed that hours before the sho*ting happened, the couple got into an argument when Aylaian refused to look after their son as Fitzsimmons went for CPR training. She was forced to take the child with her.

    While driving back home, she got suspicious after seeing Aylaian’s vehicle outside a friend’s house, surrounded by other cars she recognized from the bachelor-bachelorette party. Around this time, she realized that her phone number had been blocked by her partner.

    Comment by John Echo criticizing lack of body cameras in 2026, suggesting evidence of police wrongdoing amid a scandalous trial.

    Blonde glamorous cop with long hair stands in front of supporters during a police trial outside a courthouse.

    Image credits: Boston 25 News

    The police officers arrived at the door shortly after she reached home.

    In her testimony, Fitzsimmons admitted that being served with the restraining order felt like she had “just lost everything in a 15-second conversation,” and decided to end her life.

    She added that she never intended to hurt anyone else, and said that the police officers present at her house were her friends.

    “’I saw my baby go, my fiancé, my dog, my house, and I knew that it was going to be my job, too,” she said in her testimony. “I wanted to k*ll myself, me and my g*n, no one else involved.”

    Fitzsimmons’ attorney, Timothy Bradl, said that his client was suffering from postpartum depression at the time. He accused Officer Noonan of making up a “Rambo story” about getting attacked by her.

    Comment expressing loss of faith in justice system, discussing scandalous police trial involving glamorous cop.

    Glamorous cop in black coat faces microphones during police trial press conference outside courthouse.

    Image credits: WCVB Channel 5 Boston

    Taking the stand earlier, Noonan claimed that Fitzsimmons lunged behind the door of a bedroom, retrieved her service weapon, and pulled the trigger twice. She had previously told the officers that her g*n was in the basement.

    When her firearm jammed, she tried to re-rack — a move that feeds a bullet into the chamber. Noonan took out his weapon and fired twice, injuring her. Noonan said that he was forced to fire at her as he feared she would use the weapon to hurt Aylaian, who was downstairs at the time.

    Lt. Sean Daley, who was among the officers who went to Fitzsimmons’ house, testified on Monday, March 23, that he heard Noonan say, “Kelsey, don’t do it,” twice before hearing two guns*ots.

    Daley also said that Fitzsimmons kept saying, “I’m sorry, I want to d*e,” afterward.

    “Make bodycams mandatory.” Social media reacted to Kelsey Fitzsimmons’ ‘not guilty’ verdict

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    Tweet about making bodycams mandatory in all states amid police trial involving a glamorous cop learning her fate.

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    Twitter comment questioning absence of body cams during scandalous police trial involving glamorous cop.

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    Tweet discussing controversy involving a glamorous cop amid scandalous police trial and questions of justice.

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    Twitter user @ThePrime3193 replying to a comment about a personal issue involving a child during a police trial discussion.

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    Tweet discussing a glamorous cop’s fate amid a scandalous police trial involving policy violations and bodycam issues.

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    Glamorous cop learns fate during scandalous police trial, with public reaction focused on lack of body camera evidence.

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    Tweet from user robert rossi stating she was innocent, in response to a scandalous police trial involving a glamorous cop.

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    Tweet discussing the fate of a glamorous cop amid scandalous police trial, highlighting her chance to rebuild life.

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    Tweet criticizing police corruption during a scandalous trial involving a glamorous cop learning her fate.

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    Female glamorous cop in uniform reacts during scandalous police trial hearing, facing her fate with serious expression.

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    Tweet from Small Town Cover-Ups reading She should be in prison, reflecting public reaction to the glamorous cop scandalous police trial.

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    Glamorous cop in a courtroom setting, reacting as her fate is revealed amid a scandalous police trial.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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