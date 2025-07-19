Author Lauren Canaday from Virginia, United States, had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, and her breathing was stopping as she floated in and out of consciousness.

Her husband called emergency services and performed CPR for 4 minutes until paramedics arrived and took over, but her heart needed 24 minutes and four defibrillators to start beating again.

However, just nine days later, Lauren was released from the ICU and allowed to return home. She then decided to share with the world what it was really like to be "clinically dead" and created an 'Ask Me Anything' thread on Reddit, where she did her best to answer the biggest questions people had for her.