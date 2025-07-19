Author Lauren Canaday from Virginia, United States, had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, and her breathing was stopping as she floated in and out of consciousness.

Her husband called emergency services and performed CPR for 4 minutes until paramedics arrived and took over, but her heart needed 24 minutes and four defibrillators to start beating again.

However, just nine days later, Lauren was released from the ICU and allowed to return home. She then decided to share with the world what it was really like to be "clinically dead" and created an 'Ask Me Anything' thread on Reddit, where she did her best to answer the biggest questions people had for her.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Reddit conversation showing a woman who died for 24 minutes discussing emotional struggles and recovery support.

Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Reddit exchange showing a woman who died for 24 minutes describing her experience during unconsciousness after heart stopped.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Reddit user answering questions about her experience as a woman who died for 24 minutes and memories after waking up.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Reddit user shares experience of being in a coma, memory loss, and peace after near-death state answers questions.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Reddit user shares experience of cardiac arrest and CPR after COVID-related heart issues causing memory loss and seizures.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Reddit user answers questions about surviving 24 minutes of clinical death and recovery including CPR and rehab details.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Reddit user who died for 24 minutes shares insights on life, death, and pain after near-death experience in an online discussion.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Text conversation showing a woman who died for 24 minutes discussing regaining consciousness and changing her birthday date.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Reddit user describes waking up after 24 minutes dead, detailing pain, memory loss, and coma experience.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Reddit conversation showing a woman who died for 24 minutes responding to questions about her experience.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Reddit user shares experience of woman who died for 24 minutes describing peace instead of light or tunnel.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Reddit user discusses Covid's role in sudden arrest with woman who died for 24 minutes sharing her ICU experience.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Reddit Q&A discussing legal and health impacts after a woman who died for 24 minutes shares her experience.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Reddit Q&A screenshot showing a woman who experienced near-death sharing her spiritual perspective and recovery journey.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Reddit user answers questions about life changes after near-death experience and cardiac arrest recovery challenges.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Reddit user discusses DNR and defibrillator after surviving being dead for 24 minutes in a Q&A session.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Reddit user sharing personal experience after surviving sudden cardiac arrest with no social support or proper care.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Reddit user who died for 24 minutes shares symptoms and experience leading up to cardiac arrest after COVID and seizures.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Reddit conversation showing a woman who died for 24 minutes describing her experience and answering people's questions.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Reddit Q&A showing woman who survived cardiac arrest and myocarditis after COVID, answering people's health-related questions.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Reddit user with ICD discusses PTSD symptoms and experiences relating to heart failure after near-death event and recovery.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing PTSD and emotions after a near-death experience with cardiac arrest.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Reddit conversation showing a woman who died for 24 minutes discussing heart failure symptoms and defibrillator advice.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Reddit user shares hospital bill details after resuscitation in discussion about woman who died for 24 minutes.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Reddit user shares experience of near-death peace after cardiac arrest, answering questions about dying and afterlife feelings.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Reddit user discussing experiences and peace felt among survivors who died for 24 minutes and were clinically dead.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Reddit user describing feelings and memories during being unconscious for 24 minutes, answering questions about near-death experience.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Reddit conversation where woman who died for 24 minutes explains how EMTs resuscitated her with hope and persistence.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Reddit Q&A discussion featuring a woman who died for 24 minutes sharing experiences after cardiac arrest and recovery.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Reddit conversation discussing genetic testing related to cardiac arrest in a woman who died for 24 minutes.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Reddit conversation with a woman who was unconscious for 24 minutes answering questions about her experience.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Reddit user answering questions about her experience with EMTs resuscitating a woman who died for 24 minutes.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Reddit user explains cardiac arrest caused by COVID myocarditis and recovery details after woman who died for 24 minutes.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Reddit exchange showing a woman who died for 24 minutes answering questions about her dream experiences.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Reddit users discuss experiences of a woman who died for 24 minutes and shares memories before cardiac arrest.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Reddit conversation showing a woman who died for 24 minutes discussing COVID precautions and vaccination concerns.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Reddit Q&A screenshot featuring a woman who died for 24 minutes describing seizure symptoms and first aid advice.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Reddit user explains neurologist's surprise over no brain damage after woman who died for 24 minutes shares her experience.

    Ok_Tomatillo9830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!