Alan Ritchson’s Bodycam Footage Details How Brutal Neighbor Confrontation Started
Alan Ritchson’s body camera footage shows his point of view of the street fight with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, that went viral over the weekend.
The pair first engaged in a verbal spat on Saturday, March 21, with Taylor complaining about the actor speeding on his sports bike and revving his engine in their quiet Tennessee suburb.
- Alan Ritchson clashed with neighbor Ronnie Taylor over the weekend for riding his sports bike in their Tennessee suburb.
- The actor’s bodycam footage has now been revealed, showing Taylor blocking him and his kids, which escalated into a physical fight.
- Ritchson sparked buzz with an Instagram post quoting Napoleon Bonaparte amid the fiasco.
The matter escalated when he confronted Ritchson again on Sunday, as he rode his bike alongside his two sons this time.
The bodycam video, shared on TikTok on Tuesday, shows Taylor deliberately stepping in front of Ritchson’s bike in an effort to halt his ride.
According to the footage, Ritchson believed Taylor was intoxicated when he approached him
Image credits: Kierra Thorn/Getty Images
The three-minute-long clip begins with Taylor jumping into the middle of the road to block Ritchson and his kids from driving their motorcycles, which caused the actor to fall off his ride.
“You threatened my f***ing safety, bro!” Ritchson, 43, tells Taylor, who repeatedly says he called the cops.
“You were driving around this f***ing neighborhood like a f***ing lunatic,” Taylor adds.
Ritchson goes on to ask his neighbor if he’s “drunk” as they continue to argue.
Image credits: frankpsyhogios6/TikTok
Then Ritchson gets back on his motorcycle and revs the engine multiple times before asking Taylor to “f***ing move” out of his way.
With Taylor refusing to comply with his request and pushing his bike twice, the actor shoves him to the ground, as seen in the video.
He then kicks and punches Taylor, asking him to “stay down!”
Image credits: frankpsyhogios6/TikTok
After Taylor gets up, he yells at Ritchson, “By the way, all on camera. You a**aulting me is all on camera.”
Ritchson then speeds away on his motorcycle.
TMZ was first to report on the violent altercation between Ritchson and Taylor.
Law enforcement told the outlet that the incident was under investigation, with the actor’s representative refusing to comment.
Ronnie Taylor, in his interview with the outlet, corroborated that Ritchson inflicted serious blows on him
Image credits: frankpsyhogios6/TikTok
Taylor spoke to TMZ on Monday and said he himself is an “experienced motorcycle rider,” adding, “I’ve been riding most of my life.”
He claimed that after Ritchson first passed through the neighborhood on Saturday, he respectfully asked him to “slow it down.”
He noted he “didn’t know” Ritchson was a known personality.
@frankpsyhogios6 Here is the video with no sound. #fyp#fypシ♬ original sound – frankpsy
The following day, when he was cleaning his bike outside his home, the actor rode past him twice, Taylor said.
“On the second time, I walked outside and said, ‘You’ve got to stop.’”
Taylor then admitted to pushing Ritchson off the bike but said he only did so because the actor “was coming towards” him with his vehicle.
He added that he pushed Ritchson “a second time,” which led the actor to “kick the c**p” out of him.
“He hit me in the back of my head [and] I went to the ground and covered myself,” Taylor added.
In a picture of himself that he shared with the outlet, Taylor appeared to have sustained bruises on his forehead, left jaw, and chin as a result of the scuffle.
Alan Ritchson seemed to address the fiasco with an Instagram upload
Image credits: alanritchson/Instagram
On Monday, the actor posted, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake,” a quote attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte.
This came after he had declined to discuss his fight when speaking with The Daily Mail earlier in the day.
“I can’t answer questions about that right now,” Ritchson told the outlet, asserting, “There’s an active investigation.”
NEW: The neighbor who was allegedly punched by actor Alan Ritchson, explains to TMZ how the incident started, says he told the actor to “slow it down.”
“I did push him because he was coming towards me on his, on his bike.”
“He did it again for a second time. I pushed him a… pic.twitter.com/HN59T8DBB8
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2026
While the actor refrained from commenting on the incident, his fans left supportive messages under his Instagram post.
“He gave you the win in court when he did that interview, admitting he approached you and your children and proceeded to push you,” one wrote.
Another added, “This fight is not on you. You just showed your kids how to stand up for themselves with restraint.”
Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images
A third agreed, saying if anyone comes for them in front of their family, they will give it “back with interest” too.
“Pretty sure the neighbor made an attempt at a money grab,” theorized a fourth.
“We got your back,” said a fifth.
“I knew Alan Ritchson was a nice guy,” the next added
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"You were driving around this f***ing neighborhood like a f***ing lunatic,” Taylor adds." 22mph is hardly lunatic speed.
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Not only that, but Ritchson is tall and WIDE. The man is a human sequoia. I can’t watch anythjng he’s in without constantly thinking “Jesus, he’s HUGE! I’ll bet he gets ALL the attention in the gym!” And the twerpy neighbor gets a load on and decides to PUSH HIM OFF HIS BIKE?! He’s not only a rummy and an idiot, but he has massively bad judgment, too. When I see some giant who I believe is acting like an аsshole, I certainly don’t run over a PUSH him or HIT him. He can flatten me with his palm. Twerpo coulda been flattened, too, and I woulda enjoyed the hell out of it, but I’m glad Ritchson seems like a cool dude so we can enjoy him in more movies and TV.
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He was clearly slowing down at the start of the video. We don't know how fast he was going.
He didn't seem to be going that fast. The neighbor was an AH for standing in the middle of the road. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Neighbour was an AH, but Richson wasn't going fast in the single second that the footage shows. We don't know how fast he was going before that.
Wait wait so the only way this make sense is if the buff dude and his kids were running donuts around this particular guy at ludicrous speeds. Then went far from the neighbourhood to eventually turn back. All so that the buff dude could turn on his cameras to make it appear as if he was always going slowly? Hey could you pass me whatever u were smoking.
"You were driving around this f***ing neighborhood like a f***ing lunatic,” Taylor adds." 22mph is hardly lunatic speed.
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Not only that, but Ritchson is tall and WIDE. The man is a human sequoia. I can’t watch anythjng he’s in without constantly thinking “Jesus, he’s HUGE! I’ll bet he gets ALL the attention in the gym!” And the twerpy neighbor gets a load on and decides to PUSH HIM OFF HIS BIKE?! He’s not only a rummy and an idiot, but he has massively bad judgment, too. When I see some giant who I believe is acting like an аsshole, I certainly don’t run over a PUSH him or HIT him. He can flatten me with his palm. Twerpo coulda been flattened, too, and I woulda enjoyed the hell out of it, but I’m glad Ritchson seems like a cool dude so we can enjoy him in more movies and TV.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
He was clearly slowing down at the start of the video. We don't know how fast he was going.
He didn't seem to be going that fast. The neighbor was an AH for standing in the middle of the road. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Neighbour was an AH, but Richson wasn't going fast in the single second that the footage shows. We don't know how fast he was going before that.
Wait wait so the only way this make sense is if the buff dude and his kids were running donuts around this particular guy at ludicrous speeds. Then went far from the neighbourhood to eventually turn back. All so that the buff dude could turn on his cameras to make it appear as if he was always going slowly? Hey could you pass me whatever u were smoking.
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