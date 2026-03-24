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Alan Ritchson’s Bodycam Footage Details How Brutal Neighbor Confrontation Started
Man in blue shirt pointing aggressively during neighbor confrontation in Alan Ritchsonu2019s bodycam footage scene
Celebrities, Entertainment

Alan Ritchson’s Bodycam Footage Details How Brutal Neighbor Confrontation Started

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Alan Ritchson’s body camera footage shows his point of view of the street fight with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, that went viral over the weekend.

The pair first engaged in a verbal spat on Saturday, March 21, with Taylor complaining about the actor speeding on his sports bike and revving his engine in their quiet Tennessee suburb.

Highlights
  • Alan Ritchson clashed with neighbor Ronnie Taylor over the weekend for riding his sports bike in their Tennessee suburb.
  • The actor’s bodycam footage has now been revealed, showing Taylor blocking him and his kids, which escalated into a physical fight.
  • Ritchson sparked buzz with an Instagram post quoting Napoleon Bonaparte amid the fiasco.

The matter escalated when he confronted Ritchson again on Sunday, as he rode his bike alongside his two sons this time.

The bodycam video, shared on TikTok on Tuesday, shows Taylor deliberately stepping in front of Ritchson’s bike in an effort to halt his ride.

RELATED:

    According to the footage, Ritchson believed Taylor was intoxicated when he approached him

    Alan Ritchson speaking at an event, wearing a dark green shirt, with close-up bodycam footage details highlighted.

    Image credits: Kierra Thorn/Getty Images

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    The three-minute-long clip begins with Taylor jumping into the middle of the road to block Ritchson and his kids from driving their motorcycles, which caused the actor to fall off his ride.

    “You threatened my f***ing safety, bro!” Ritchson, 43, tells Taylor, who repeatedly says he called the cops.

    “You were driving around this f***ing neighborhood like a f***ing lunatic,” Taylor adds. 

    Ritchson goes on to ask his neighbor if he’s “drunk” as they continue to argue.

    Man in blue shirt confronting someone on a street, captured from a bodycam footage during neighbor confrontation incident.

    Image credits: frankpsyhogios6/TikTok

    Then Ritchson gets back on his motorcycle and revs the engine multiple times before asking Taylor to “f***ing move” out of his way.

    With Taylor refusing to comply with his request and pushing his bike twice, the actor shoves him to the ground, as seen in the video.

    He then kicks and punches Taylor, asking him to “stay down!”

    Man in blue shirt crouching on grass during Alan Ritchson’s bodycam footage of brutal neighbor confrontation starting.

    Image credits: frankpsyhogios6/TikTok

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    After Taylor gets up, he yells at Ritchson, “By the way, all on camera. You a**aulting me is all on camera.”

    Ritchson then speeds away on his motorcycle.

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    TMZ was first to report on the violent altercation between Ritchson and Taylor.

    Law enforcement told the outlet that the incident was under investigation, with the actor’s representative refusing to comment.

    Ronnie Taylor, in his interview with the outlet, corroborated that Ritchson inflicted serious blows on him

    Man in blue shirt pointing aggressively outdoors, captured in Alan Ritchson bodycam footage of brutal neighbor confrontation.

    Image credits: frankpsyhogios6/TikTok

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    Taylor spoke to TMZ on Monday and said he himself is an “experienced motorcycle rider,” adding, “I’ve been riding most of my life.”

    He claimed that after Ritchson first passed through the neighborhood on Saturday, he respectfully asked him to “slow it down.”

    He noted he “didn’t know” Ritchson was a known personality.

    @frankpsyhogios6 Here is the video with no sound. #fyp#fypシ♬ original sound – frankpsy

    The following day, when he was cleaning his bike outside his home, the actor rode past him twice, Taylor said. 

    “On the second time, I walked outside and said, ‘You’ve got to stop.’”

    Taylor then admitted to pushing Ritchson off the bike but said he only did so because the actor “was coming towards” him with his vehicle. 

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    He added that he pushed Ritchson “a second time,” which led the actor to “kick the c**p” out of him.

    “He hit me in the back of my head [and] I went to the ground and covered myself,” Taylor added.

    In a picture of himself that he shared with the outlet, Taylor appeared to have sustained bruises on his forehead, left jaw, and chin as a result of the scuffle.

    Alan Ritchson seemed to address the fiasco with an Instagram upload 

    Alan Ritchson in a green hoodie and black cap, sharing bodycam footage details of a brutal neighbor confrontation.

    Image credits: alanritchson/Instagram

    On Monday, the actor posted, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake,” a quote attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte.

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    This came after he had declined to discuss his fight when speaking with The Daily Mail earlier in the day.

    “I can’t answer questions about that right now,” Ritchson told the outlet, asserting, “There’s an active investigation.”

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    While the actor refrained from commenting on the incident, his fans left supportive messages under his Instagram post.

    “He gave you the win in court when he did that interview, admitting he approached you and your children and proceeded to push you,” one wrote. 

    Another added, “This fight is not on you. You just showed your kids how to stand up for themselves with restraint.”

    Alan Ritchson wearing a cap and dark coat outdoors, related to bodycam footage of brutal neighbor confrontation.

    Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

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    A third agreed, saying if anyone comes for them in front of their family, they will give it “back with interest” too. 

    “Pretty sure the neighbor made an attempt at a money grab,” theorized a fourth.

    “We got your back,” said a fifth.

    “I knew Alan Ritchson was a nice guy,” the next added

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    Poll Question

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You were driving around this f***ing neighborhood like a f***ing lunatic,” Taylor adds." 22mph is hardly lunatic speed.

    12
    12points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    18 hours ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Not only that, but Ritchson is tall and WIDE. The man is a human sequoia. I can’t watch anythjng he’s in without constantly thinking “Jesus, he’s HUGE! I’ll bet he gets ALL the attention in the gym!” And the twerpy neighbor gets a load on and decides to PUSH HIM OFF HIS BIKE?! He’s not only a rummy and an idiot, but he has massively bad judgment, too. When I see some giant who I believe is acting like an аsshole, I certainly don’t run over a PUSH him or HIT him. He can flatten me with his palm. Twerpo coulda been flattened, too, and I woulda enjoyed the hell out of it, but I’m glad Ritchson seems like a cool dude so we can enjoy him in more movies and TV.

    Load More Replies...
    anneroberts avatar
    GatorGran
    GatorGran
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He didn't seem to be going that fast. The neighbor was an AH for standing in the middle of the road. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

    8
    8points
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neighbour was an AH, but Richson wasn't going fast in the single second that the footage shows. We don't know how fast he was going before that.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    kk_7 avatar
    K K
    K K
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP is now TMZ - celebrity negative gossip

    3
    3points
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    User avatar
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You were driving around this f***ing neighborhood like a f***ing lunatic,” Taylor adds." 22mph is hardly lunatic speed.

    12
    12points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    18 hours ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Not only that, but Ritchson is tall and WIDE. The man is a human sequoia. I can’t watch anythjng he’s in without constantly thinking “Jesus, he’s HUGE! I’ll bet he gets ALL the attention in the gym!” And the twerpy neighbor gets a load on and decides to PUSH HIM OFF HIS BIKE?! He’s not only a rummy and an idiot, but he has massively bad judgment, too. When I see some giant who I believe is acting like an аsshole, I certainly don’t run over a PUSH him or HIT him. He can flatten me with his palm. Twerpo coulda been flattened, too, and I woulda enjoyed the hell out of it, but I’m glad Ritchson seems like a cool dude so we can enjoy him in more movies and TV.

    Load More Replies...
    anneroberts avatar
    GatorGran
    GatorGran
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He didn't seem to be going that fast. The neighbor was an AH for standing in the middle of the road. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

    8
    8points
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neighbour was an AH, but Richson wasn't going fast in the single second that the footage shows. We don't know how fast he was going before that.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kk_7 avatar
    K K
    K K
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP is now TMZ - celebrity negative gossip

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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