As of early 2026, the world’s population has crossed 8.3 billion, and with that comes every kind of personality you can imagine. Some people are kind and easygoing, while others… well, let’s just say they test your patience for no reason at all. And while many of us choose to let things slide, there are those who believe in giving a little payback when pushed too far.

#1 Greedy Grabbers Get Exactly What They Take Sweet older lady in our church was a retired nurse. Never married, no kids.

She had a heart attack and while she was in the hospital, her niece and nephew thought she was passing away. They came and TOOK HER STUFF. Her apartment was small but she had some very nice crystal and silver, and some lovely antique furniture. When she came home she had no dishes and almost no furniture. Niece and nephew denied it but the neighbors had seen them carting everything away.



Several years later, she passed away. Her most recent will, dated after her heart attack, left one dollar each to her niece and nephew. Everything else went to the church.



Her estate was NINE MILLION DOLLARS.

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#2 Guy Quit His Job Thinking He Became Rich I thought i would post my story here. I work for a construction company and we do remodeling on homes. We have a rule here that we get to keep anything we find hidden behind the walls. We hired this guy (we really needed a worker badly) who was a total jerk from day one. I've been working for this company for 5 years and this guy has only been doing construction for 1 year after he got fired from his accounting job for getting a dui.



Anyways..he would always make fun of my clothes and my accent and one day he went too far by telling my boss about my private instagram account pics. He got on my phone and looked through my instagram page and showed my boss pictures of me smoking [illegal substance]. ( little did he know that my boss is my friend from 8 years when we used to smoke together before we both quit) i was so mad that he violated my privacy then i made a [revenge plan].



He was the kind of guy who would always come in late and complain that trains or traffic is why he was always late. One day i over heard him saying that if he won the lottery he would quit this job for not getting the "respect" he deserves. (You have to earn your respect here.) One day i bought some fake gold coins online and i put them in a metal box i found at the antique store and waited for a chance to hide it in a wall.



Luckly i did not have to wait long. The day he found the coins it seemed like it was his best day ever. First thing he did when he opened the box.. he called my boss a loser and he quit immediately on the spot. He said "f this place..im rich"...



That was the best day of my life. After he quit my boss told us that he was going to fire him anyways for always showing up late...i wish i could see the look on his face when he finds out the gold coins are fake. Best $40 i spent in my life.



( i apologize for my grammar..this just happened today and my addrenaline is pumping hard.) Thanks for reading.



Edit: These houses are bought at auction..people dont live here so everything is owned by the construction company.

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#3 Neighbor Sued Me After Harassing My Dog For Months, Lost Horribly About 6 or 7 months ago, my neighbor got a drone. I don't mind people having hobbies, but for some reason he insisted on flying like the biggest jerk possible. He would hover in front of other houses and windows, try to "race" cars going down the road, and worst of all he had a habit of flying his drone in my fenced back yard buzzing over my dog, diving low just over my dogs head before circling around to do it again. My dog isn't small, he's about 70lbs and a Malamute, but the drone terrified him, and I was worried what would happen if it hit him.



I asked my neighbor several times to please not fly in my yard and explained that it was scaring my dog, he basically told me to get lost and laughed in my face. When it still continued, I called the police. Unfortunately there wasn't much they could do other than ask him to please not fly over my house/property.



Finally, in late December it happened - my dog got tired of his nonsense and managed to catch the drone right as it was diving towards him. He shredded the drone, the thing was just a jumbled mess of wires and plastic.



Neighbor was pissed. He stormed over to my house swearing and threatening me, which I ignored. A week later, I got a summons to small claims court - he wanted $900 for the cost of his drone and an additional $300 for supposedly denying him access to his property (the drone sat in my yard for a couple hours before it was retrieved). He could have harmed my dog. I don't have kids or a girlfriend, I just have my dog who is my best friend for the past 7 years. That dog has moved with me three times, was there when I graduated college, saw me buy my first house and my first new car. I love my dog.



Went to LegalAdvice, got some great help from them. Turns out, him suing me was the best thing to ever happen. When we got to small claims court, the judge basically laughed away his claims that I had intentionally trained my dog to attack his drone. But little did he know I was prepared. I had dozens of photos of my yard showing it was impossible for him to "accidently" fly that low to my dog, videos of him harassing my dog in the past, and I had saved all my medical bills from taking my dog to the vet. $700 for an xray? Check. Another $250 to sedate him during? Why not, don't want him being uncomfortable. Full dental exam with tooth cleaning/repair? $400. Then there was the cost of anti-anxiety meds and a secondary check up, wet food for a week in case his teeth were hurt, and extra just for good measure. In the end, the [jerk] ended up owing me almost $2,000, and now is being investigated by the FAA for not having a registered drone and violating several FAA regulations concerning drone flight, too near an airport, too close to other people, out of sight of operator and waaay above the maximum altitude.

Enjoy never being allowed to fly drones again, jerk.

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If you’ve ever watched a movie and secretly cheered when the main character finally gets back at the villain, you’re definitely not alone. There’s something oddly satisfying about seeing justice play out on screen. It feels neat, deserved, and wrapped up in a perfect ending. But here’s the reality—while movies make revenge look like the ultimate form of closure, real life doesn’t work the same way. In fact, instead of helping people move on, revenge often ends up doing the exact opposite. Real emotions are far messier, and things rarely feel as “resolved” as they do in films.

#4 Steal My Laundry Detergent? Hope You Like The Bleached Clothes Look! This happened when I was in college back in 2011. I lived in a 4 story dorm that was all guys, about 40-60 guys per floor. Each floor had one laundry room with 3 washers and 3 dryers plus cubbies to store your laundry bag/soap while you were washing. A few months into the semester I noticed my laundry detergent was disappearing faster than it should be, not a huge deal but midly annoying. What made it a bigger deal was that whoever was stealing my detergent would also take my clothes out of the washer and leave them on the floor so they could wash their clothes. This pushed me over the line. I would typically do a load while I went to class (Not classes!) so this made finding the perp tricky, then a golden idea hit me.



I went to walmart and bought a new jug of laundry detergent, the same brand I always get, but I also bought extra strength bleach. I poured half the detergent from the new bottle into my old bottle and replaced it with the extra strength bleach. That next day I did my laundry as usual but left the new and improved detergent in the cubby instead of my regular stuff, then I waited. After class sure enough my clothes were sitting in a pile on the floor soaking wet and the whole laundry room smelled of bleach, just what I wanted! Fast forward to the next week, every Monday night we had "Floor meetings" where we basically talked about rules and crap as a floor. In walks the guy, we'll call him Bob, wearing a newly bleached hoodie and ruined jeans. Bob drops his pile of ruined clothes on the floor and starts spouting off about how "Someone owed him money for his ruined clothes". The whole floor bursts out in laughter, apparently I wasn't the only one Bob was stealing soap from. He didn't get another sentence out of his mouth before our RA told him stealing detergent was still a crime so it was his own damn fault. Enjoy your bleached clothes Bob!



TL;DR Guy on my floor was stealing my detergent, I mixed it with bleach and ruined his clothes.

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#5 Neighbors Kept Parking In Our Lot. I Froze Them Out This happened around 20 years ago. Our family owned two apartment buildings, three units each. We lived in two of them, rented out the other four. There's nothing but these "three-flats" lining both sides of the road for about a mile. Not all have parking. On the side streets are houses and very little street parking. We had more land than most of these units - since it was also our home. So we had parking for around 16 cars. Everything was fine for literally decades.



Then cars started appearing in our parking lot that were not our tenants. I blocked one in one day. Went outside to see this A-hole drove through our bushes and across the yard to get out. I called the cops - nothing they could do. So I called a tow company and had them put up signs. We'd have to call them to have a car towed - the signs seemed to work. No more random cars.



Until New Years eve one year. I arrive home and every space is filled. There are even cars on the street blocking in the other cars. I'm beyond pissed. I call the tow company - they can't do anything for a few hours because they are so busy. We're in the Chicago suburbs. It's below zero out. I have an idea. I dig out the lawn sprinklers and hoses. I run one hose inside to the laundry room faucet and turn on the hot water. This way the hose and sprinklers won't ice up. But the cars and ground sure did. Three sprinklers, moved every half hour or so. For almost five hours.



Every car, every square inch of the parking lot, the street by the cars, encased in ice. I made it a point to spray ice IN the locks, between the window seals and glass. In the grills. Put away the sprinklers and hoses, went to bed. 4am, furious pounding on the doors, doorbells ringing non-stop. We just smiled and called the cops. Waited until they arrived and went outside.



Cops were holding back laughter. These people were told to park here by their "friend" who owned an apartment several buildings away. The same idiot who drove over our bushes. I pointed to the tow sign and told the people to move their cars or get towed. In our town cops can ticket on private property with the owner's permission. So all cars were ticketed. They were also towed, since nobody could get in their vehicle. Wish we had it on video.

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#6 My Revenge Story Almost Ended A Man About three years ago, I was working in a pretty big factory. They hired through 5 different temp services, so the place was pretty much like a revolving door. People came and left without any warning, sometimes it was hard just to find a familiar face. So when someone started stealing my lunches everyone became a suspect.



After falling victim to the Lunch Box Bandit for a week straight, I'm talking about six 12 hour days with no lunch. Needless to say the frustration spawned several evil plans, but I felt the Carolina Reaper would give me the fastest and most effective results. All I know was people where gonna think twice before stealing lunches.



I spent all night making the best steak fajitas for lunch the next day. I finally minced the Reaper peppers into a nice pico de gallo, and topped my devil fajitas off. I carefully placed my fajitas into a tupperware bowl, garnished them with cilantro and limes, then covered them with a clear lid to display their beauty.



The next morning, about an hour after I placed them in the fridge. A woman started screaming for help, I ran to the lunchroom to find the Lunch Box Bandit laying on the floor gasping for air. The reaper peppers triggered an asthma attack, and he had to be rushed to the hospital.



He never said anything, and neither did I, until now.

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Evolutionary psychologist Michael McCullough from the University of Miami, who has spent over a decade studying revenge and forgiveness, explains this in a piece for the BBC. He notes that revenge is a powerful emotional trigger that pushes people into action. “It’s a very common human experience,” he says—people across all cultures understand what it feels like to be hurt, get angry, and want to strike back at someone who wronged them. It’s almost instinctive, like a reflex. In many ways, it’s tied to our sense of fairness and justice, which is why the feeling can be so intense and hard to ignore.

#7 Thief Tried To Steal My Car, Accidentally Filled It Up With Gas And Brought It Back To Me Instead My first car was a 1984 Jeep CJ7, a pretty sweet ride for a dirt poor teenager in the 90s. I was working midnights at a gas station and loaned it to my brother who was taking a date to a party. I got a call around 1AM from my brother who told me he left the keys in the Jeep and it was stolen. I was devastated. I was still on the phone with my brother when the thieves pulled my Jeep into my gas station to fill up on gas.



As luck would have it, the gas gauge on my Jeep was broken and always read "empty", and I worked at the only 24 hour gas stations in the area. I pressed the silent alarm and... proceeded to fill up my Jeep (it was a full serve station). When the thieves were out of the jeep, I saw an opportunity to slip the key out of this ignition and into my pocket. They paid for the gas, and argued amongst each other who had the keys last.



The delay was enough for the police to arrive. I had to explain the story to the officer half a dozen times before he understood. The thieves had this stunned look of disbelief on their faces I'll never forget. The cops were belly-laughing telling the story to dispatch, all the while the thieves sat in cuffs in the back of the squad car. The story made most of the major newspapers the following day.

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#8 They Kicked Out My Sister In Law When She Came Out, So I Forced Them To Sell The Same House My sister in law came out as a trans woman when she was 18. My wonderful in laws kicked her out of the house then and there. They told her to leave the house and threw her out at 8 PM with no money or even any documents and her father took the car keys from her too. She had to walk 8 miles to get to our place. She was crying and we took her in.



This is horrible behavior but my husband and I would have just cut them off if it was all they did but they doubled down. They refused to hand over any of the documents and my Brother in Law had to go over and barge into their house to get them. They also cleaned up all the money in a joint account, She had saved up 8K working part time all through high school. They took the money and also sold her car which was in their name. They were trying to ruin her life as much as they could.



My father in law is a small time businessman and his biggest account was supplying my employer. I had helped him get the contract and it was very lucrative for him. My employer was I family business and they treated long term employees more like family than as employees.



I was talking to my boss about what happened. He told me that if I could find someone within 5% range of the price my father in law offered. They would make the switch. My father in law offered us really great rates, He was very good at his job but he had messed up the contract because even though we always brought from him, We weren't obligated to buy from him, we could switch suppliers anytime but he got complacent and assumed we wouldn't switch suppliers.



It took me six months of painful searching to find a supplier who could replace him and get us great rates. This was not a major part of my duties and I had to put in way more hours than normal to find the damn supplier but when I did find them, I waited for a month before informing my boss. See, My in laws had been planning to do major renovation for a long time and it involved tearing down a major portion of their house. I waited until the renovation work had truly started before informing my boss.



We started to get supplies from the new supplier the next month itself. It crushed his business. It damaged his unit economics and he had to scramble to find new customers. They ended having to sell their house to save the business and they didn't get a good rate for it because the house was well half torn down when they sold it. My In laws did try to get money from my brother in law but he told them to get lost.



My father in law is a decent business man and he did crawl his way out of the hole they dug for themselves but even 8 years later they still haven't bought a new house. I have heard they are still sour about what happened. I mean, I was just doing my job and if they had just kicked her out, they would still had the house.

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#9 Dealing With A Gas Thief Several years ago I lived in the northwest coast of Puerto Rico. It’s a very relaxed area, with tons of good restaurants and lots of green space. My apartment was on a cliff, not far from the water. The electric infrastructure was a bit old, so when it was rainy season, we’d lose power for a few hours at a time. Not a big deal – I had a gasoline generator.



Enter a new neighbor. He lived two doors down from me, and drove an amazing custom Chevy van from the 70’s. All it needed was an epic airbrushed Wizard on the side. Sadly though, that’s where anything good about him ended.



I caught him taking the gas out of an orange jug I’d leave outside in case the generator ran out. Although I saw him do it, and called him out on it, he denied it and played stupid.



So after the second time, I took all of the gas in the jug, filled the generator with it, and put the rest in my car. I then went to the nearest gas station that had diesel and filled it up with diesel.



A few days later, I am woken up by a tow truck backing up to pick up his now disabled van. I looked out the window and you could see the anger on his face. He moved out the next month, and from what I gathered from talking to people in the community, he was a general piece of trash human and what happened to him was deserved.

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One of the biggest reasons people feel drawn to revenge is the belief that it will make them feel better; that getting even will bring relief or emotional release. It creates this idea that balance will be restored once you’ve “evened the score.” And to be fair, it might feel satisfying for a moment. There’s often a brief rush or sense of control. But studies show that this feeling doesn’t last. Instead of easing the pain, revenge tends to keep the original hurt alive, making it harder to truly move on and heal.

#10 Students Pranked Me. I Had The Last Laugh I spent about 10 years teaching high school humanities at a small private school. For my first two years, I didn't have a classroom, just a small office I would bring what I needed for each class on a cart and go from room to room, depending on which teacher had a prep at any given time. This was incredibly inconvenient and, not being the most organized of teachers to begin with, made things difficult to keep track of.



There were a group of 11th grade boys who decided to make things a little more difficult for me. They were good kids, we got along well, I coached several of them on the school soccer team, but they decided that since my office would often be empty, it was a great place to prank. It was never anything too serious, things falling over when I opened the door, or things disappearing for a day and then turning up in a different place the next day. Nothing was ever damaged, and I could never prove who it was, even though I knew.



My school had mandatory final exams in each academic course. I didn't really think they were necessary, so I would generally make them pretty easy with a lot of preparation. I would give out study sheets and play review games for a couple of weeks before the test, and there was no reason the students wouldn't do well on them. I had approval of admin to do this as they weren't particularly fond of the final exam rule either, it was as school board policy.



A few nights before the offending boys had their exam, I had a brainwave. I created a second exam. Gone were the multiple choice questions and obvious things from the review sheets. In their place came detailed questions about concepts that were briefly mentioned in class. Essay question after essay question. Ambiguous questions with no clear answers. Definitions of words that there was no way they knew. It took a couple of hours, but I laughed the whole time.



When the test came, I had the special exams at the bottom of the pile and handed them out to each of the four or five boys. I told my vice-principal what was happening and he insisted on being present. I started the timer and watched as the boys flipped over their papers.



It was all I could do to keep a straight face. Eyes went wide. Heads were shaking. Panic was setting in, especially as they saw all their classmates flying through their exams. One of the boys raised their hand. "Sorry, no questions during the final. You should be prepared based on your study sheets." I let them go for about five or ten minutes of terror before I gathered the fake tests and gave them the real ones.



They all passed with flying colours and never pranked my office again. It was glorious.

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#11 So, You Want Me To Fire Everyone At The Christmas Party? Okay Then... Many years ago (early 1980's) I worked for a company that did what I called "Mall Molesting", they did market research surveys in a mall and were always stopping people to ask questions, etc.



The company was run by three Older women who had started it in their kitchen. They were opinionated, and had no care about anything but money. Part of this included paying employees not by the hour but by the survey. Which was against Labor rules as it never matched the basic hourly wage. This is important...



Christmas came, and we were planning our employee party when one of the owners called and told us that in order to avoid paying bonuses, we were to fire everyone at the party and then hire back the ones that we liked after the new year.



We (the other managers and I) talked about it, and then I called the Federal Bureau of Labor, who had been trying to get the information for the employee pay for several years but had always been turned away. I had them come to the back door and let them into the file room, and showed them the boxes. I then said I had things to do in the front and would be back later and went to the front desk to finish the paperwork I needed. Said paperwork? A blow up of Santa going down the chimney with "Merry Freaking Christmas" typed across it, all of the management resignations and the Fed-Ex envelope that would hold our keys and said paperwork.



Labor guy finished what he needed to do, we locked up, sent the package which was timed to arrive at their Christmas party, and walked away. The company ended up spending about 250k in reimbursements and fines for the labor problem.

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#12 Cheat On Me And No One Goes On Vacation My ex and I used to go to a Cancun resort every year with a bunch of our mutual friends. I found out my ex was cheating on me when I accidentally got a flight confirmation email that he booked tickets for himself and the other girl. It was rough. Tried to have a civil breakup but he refused to pay me for the Cancun vacation that I had already prepaid. I tried to get my money back but he refused. After our breakup it took me several weeks to find a new place to live and move my things out of his house. On the last trip to the house I asked him one last time for the money and he again refused.



So I “accidentally” packed his current passport in my last box of things and left my expired passport in its place. Since he has already booked the tickets he apparently didn’t check the passport until he was at the airport and was denied the international flight because he didn’t have a current passport. I never did get my money but I did get immense satisfaction that he didn’t get to go on vacation.



Updated: I gave the passport back a couple weeks later when I discovered it in a box of things to unpack...so weird, right?! He asked for a refund for the flights and I told him I would be happy to if he refunded me for the resort (which was much more expensive). He declined.

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That short-lived sense of satisfaction is often quickly replaced by something heavier—lingering anger, guilt, regret, or even embarrassment. Instead of closing the chapter, revenge can reopen it again and again in your mind. You may find yourself replaying the situation, questioning your actions, or feeling worse than before. It can also strain relationships further or create new conflicts. In the end, it rarely gives the peace or closure people are hoping for, and sometimes it even deepens the emotional wound.

#13 Luxury Car Dealership Wants To Treat Customer Like Dirt, Ends Up Washing His Car Instead This isn't my story. It happened to my ex classmates dad but it's too sweet of a story to not share.



His dad is a pretty wealthy guy and owns his own construction business. My classmate always showed up in fancy clothes and cars. One day, dad walks into a car dealership. He was interested in buying a Mercedes G Wagon. He went inside and was ignored for almost an hour while other cuts were treated. Eventually a couple of salesmen approach dad and ask him what he's doing here.



Sad starts asking about the cars. The Salesmen were very dismissive and sarcastic in response to him. It's clear they aren't taking him seriously and begin to leave. Dad becomes irritated and asks what their problem was. They argue for a minute when the manager comes and tells dad to leave. Dad had just come from work and was wearing slightly dirty jeans, boots and a Tshirt. He's also a dark skinned individual. Both of these factors probably made him look lower class in their eyes.



Little did they know. A few weeks later Dad ends up purchasing the car at another dealership. He negotiated free car washes for "life" as he traded in one of his luxury cars. Apparently he was able to go to other Dealerships in the area who Authorized the same thing regarding car washes.



Dad ends up going to first dealership and throws the keys on the front counter. He demanded a car wash. The same manager eventually came by to object but dad showed him all the paperwork. He looked a bit shocked and begrudgingly got the process started. Dad has been going back almost every day for car washes. He always cheekily smiles at all the staff members with a grin as a greeting, especially the two salesmen. They now just hang their head in shame and walk away whenever they see him.

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#14 Had My Half-Brother Removed From The Will After He Stole Money From Our Father With Alzheimer’s Shortly after my father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, my formally estranged half-brother quit his job and moved in to help take care of my dad. Though there really wasn’t enough money, it was agreed to pay him around $300 a week to make up for his missing income.



Durning this time, my half brother abruptly acquired durable power of attorney and usurped medical and financial (my mother and father had separate financial lives) decisions.



Several documents relating to my dads pension (which were now my half brothers responsibility) were not turned in on time resulting in my dad missing out on a one time payout of $8,000 and lowering his pension payout by $300/mo.



My half brother them cleaned out my dads remaining savings (about $3,000, not discover until about a month later). 6 days later, our father [took his own life]



My dad left all of his insurance money, and belongings to my mother. Us children were left with only sentimental items. My half brother was visibly upset and shaking when the will was read. He acknowledged that my mother was receiving “everything” and left.



About a month later we discovered the missing money. Though he broke no laws because he had power of attorney, we insisted he pay it back, even offered to let him make payments over a two year period. He refused and we have been no contact for two years now.



Little did he know that he was in my mom’s (his stepmother’s) will. He would receive half of what is currently a $250,000 estate. I suggested to my mother that she remove him from the will. She did and I am now the sole beneficiary.



He stole $3,000 now only to lose out on $125,000 later.



TL:DR. Half brother stole $3,000 from sick father only to be removed from the will and miss out on $125,000 later.

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#15 Try To Cheat On My Final Exam? Watch Your Plan Go Down In Flames I see quite a few stories in here about students taking revenge on their teachers. I thought it was time I posted a story about instructors taking revenge on their students.



I teach part-time as adjunct faculty at a business school. I have a policy in many of the courses that I teach that if you do better on the final exam than on the midterm, your final exam grade replaces your midterm exam grade.



One semester some students decided to exploit this. Apparently in an earlier semester, a student took photographs of his exam paper. (This is absolutely against the rules.) Somehow I didn't discover it at the time. A student sent me an anonymous tip that my exam was compromised. I was actually going to write a fully new exam for that section that semester, but I decided to test the student's assertation.



I took the exam in question that was compromised, and I completely and subtly rewrote it. I made it so that it looked the same as the old exam. However, if you actually read it you'd see that the questions (or sometimes answers, on multiple choice questions) were subtly changed, such that the correct answer would be very different. Any student who wasn't familiar with the old exam and wasn't relying on it would do fine, because none of the wording was misleading or anything - it was just very misleading if you expected the previous exam to be that day's exam.



The class average was a little lower than average, but most students did about as I would have expected. However, about seven students that clearly knew each other pretty well got very, very bad grades on the exam and failed it. None failed the course, but all of them had their overall grade go down significantly.



I never heard a word of challenge from any of them. I've no idea if they figured out what I did, but I'm glad that student gave me the tip.



I now routinely do this, just in case. No idea if it's helping, but an instructor has to keep his students on their toes.

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Of course, that doesn’t mean the urge for revenge isn’t real—it’s a very human reaction. Feeling hurt and wanting justice is completely natural. But what matters is how you respond to it. One of the most helpful things you can do is pause. Give yourself time to calm down and process your emotions before making any decisions. Acting in the heat of the moment often leads to choices you might regret later. A little distance can make a big difference in how clearly you see the situation. ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 Damage My TV In Transit And Deny The Claim? No More Shipments For You Not sure if this is "Pro" quality but some have asked me to post this here since they think it is.



10 years ago I moved for my job. I had forgot about one of my TV's back home and asked my dad to ship it to me (on my companies account since they paid for my move). A couple days later the delivery driver from Shipping Company A drops it off. The box was heavily damaged so I didn't sign for it. He waited while I plugged it in and, to no ones surprise, was damaged. He said that he could take it back if I didn't want to sign for it and the shipper could file the claim. I informed him I was the shipper and would file it here. This was a small mistake but I've shipped thousands of parts through this company so I figured it would't be a problem.



Claim denied a month later. This goes back and forth for a couple months with multiple emails to this old lady and she did't care at all. She was also very rude to me via email and phone.



Now this Shipping Company A has two separate entities. Parcel and Freight. We solely used this freight company for all of our warehouses across the US. I cut them off at my new store and started using Company B. It only took a month before the salesman from Shipping Company A stopped by. When he showed up and asked why he was losing $20k worth of freight a month I informed him of the $600 broken TV from his sister company a couple months back. He said that he couldn't do anything about it since it was a separate side of their company and begged for the business back. No dice. This goes back and forth for several months. Our average was about $20-$25k/month they would bill us for and it was a small town so they were very upset that it was only over a $600 TV. I got a check in the mail about a year after I shipped the TV along with a letter from their Vice President.



So I guess this is the "Pro" part. Fast forward a couple years and I've been promoted within the company to make certain decisions and one happens to be logistics. NONE of our locations use Shipping Company A. Some months we spend well over $100k but most are around $80k company wide and this has been going on for several years now. We also inform customers to use Shipping Company B since Shipping Company B is awesome and treat us very well. Since about 2011 we have used them country wide. No telling how much Shipping Company A lost over a $600 TV.



TL/DR: Shipping company broke $600 TV, didn't want to pay me, changed companies, they lost millions.

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#17 Purple Porch Pirate What’s better than calling the cops on your (sweet little old) neighbor's grandson for stealing your amazon package?



In July, my elderly neighbor had her grandson, and pregnant girlfriend, move in “to help them out”. She is a widowed lady in her seventies. Babbles a lot, but sweet.



I have a soft spot for her. Years ago, she cornered me as I was leaving to take my dog on a walk. My dog was unhappily pacing waiting for the walk while we listened to her stories. He urinated on her during the story; she is so senile she didn’t notice.



Just a few days later, I am mowing my backyard and the grandson walks past my house carrying an amazon envelope. Weird. An hour later, sweet little old lady comes over. With the envelope her grandson had. “This was in my landscaping”.



Totally forgot I ordered my kids the movie “Leap”. (What [an awful] haul for this kid.)



See I am a criminal defense attorney. Probably the only one this lady knows. If I call the cops, my neighbor will try to hire me. It will get weird. She is so sweet. I will be a witness. He is on probation, so he will sit in jail for a while. This will totally make me look like a snitch to my own clients in that same jail who are thieves, addicts, and burglars. It’s bad personally and professionally. And it’s not the biggest deal.



So I filled up an Amazon box with “purple rain powder” that was ordered to my office. A dry dye that gets darker and spreads when it comes into contact with your sweat. That lasts a week on your skin. Think leaking pen, times fifty.



Why? I want to shame him, and it won’t come back on me. He’s not gonna call the cops for stealing. He isn’t gonna tell his grandma he stole from me. And if it makes a mess in her house, it’s still cheaper for her than hiring a lawyer and paying her grandsons court costs and fines.



Yep, package was gone in 20 minutes.



I walk past the home; screams of anger at the pregnant girlfriend “this won’t come off” “it’s all over my grandma's house”. Priceless.



The following day I give him the “head nod” as he smokes a cigarette in a hoody in July. He runs inside.



Then I taught my kids to yell “smurf” when we walk past.



No snitching, just shame.

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#18 Spin Kick The Mailbox Get A Broken Leg Our mailman had a mailbox at the end of our street were he would pick up the mail at the end of his route to take back to the post office. One day some kid started spin kicking the mailbox to knock it over & show off what he learned in karate.



This went on for a bit till the kids parents were told & even his karate teacher. The kid was grounded and got kicked out of karate class. Unfortunately a week after his grounding, out of spite, pride, whatever, he went back to kicking it over whenever he could. This continues for another month till one day kid again does his round house kick into the mail box and it doesn't budge. The mailbox stood up as solid as a brick wall causing his leg to fracture & ending up having to wear a cast the rest of the summer.



Turns out some anonymous neighbor decided to mail a bunch of sand bags with no return address the night before. The mom of the kid tried to blame the post office & threatened to sue but since the sand bags had stamps and even an address (to Santa) they were considered legally mail and not maliciously placed into the mail box.

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Instead, try to focus on what you can control. You can’t always change what someone else did, but you can decide how you move forward. Taking small, positive steps—whether it’s setting boundaries, walking away, or focusing on your own growth—can be far more empowering than any act of revenge. It shifts the focus back to your own well-being. Over time, this approach often brings a deeper sense of peace and confidence.

#19 They Tore Up My Grandfather's Garden. He Tore Up Their Car My dad told me this story a few years back.



My Grandfather lived in a really rual area in Georgia. This was around the late 1930s early 1940.



My grandfather owned a farm and had a garden. He had planted various veggies.



Well the only neighbors were about a mile away. And for some reason the neighbors would drive their Model T through the garden, tearing up the veggies. My grandpa would have to replant the garden.



The neighbors kept doing this.



So here comes the revenge part.



My grandfather dug holes around the garden and stuck metal poles into the holes. He covered up the holes with leaves.



A few days later the neighbors drove through again. My dad said they tore the undercarriage out and had parts strewn all over the place.



He couldn't remember what happened after that. But I don't think they did that again.

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#20 Besting A Travel Insurer In 2013, my dad passed away while my brother and I were on our own independent international adventures. I was in Spain and my brother was in Canada and we needed to get back to Australia. My travel insurance was dodgy but eventually paid out after a few complaints - which is pretty standard practice. My brother tried to claim $9k. He could only get one emergency seat on a bunch of connecting flights and with that and his flight back after the funeral etc, and other cancellations, it all added up. Shock horror, his claim was rejected. Back then, there wasn’t an industry body that dealt with travel insurance companies or if there was, we had no idea what it was.



So my bro went through the usual hurdles involved with the appeals and complaints process. Eventually they told him that his claim for $9,326.00 was rejected and their determination was final.



So, back then companies didn’t really have Twitter handles, especially not insurance companies. So my bro, ever the troll, created a Twitter handle in this insurance company’s name, complete with their official logo. He quickly set about gaining thousands of followers and legitimately began answering their questions with truthful albeit, quite negative responses. Things like:

Q- my daughter and I want to travel to Paris. What insurance cover would you recommend?

A- we would recommend you take the premium for our comprehensive cover and burn it. We don’t like to pay out on for any insurable event because it upsets our shareholders. Have fun in Paris. Etc etc

The insurance company got wind of this and sent him a cease and desist letter. My brother counter-offered with a contract for the company to purchase the Twitter account (and 2500 potential customers) for the very reasonable price of $9,326.

They agreed.

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#21 This One Is Hilarious- To All Musicians: Read Your Contracts, And Pay Up Or Else! I work in music production. i charge $125/hr to edit/mix/master recordings from bands (which is about 1/2 the average rate). i had a band come to me, i mixed their album, it took me 10 hours. 10x125=$1,250. well, at the end, they said (and im not even joking, but this is SOOOOO ridiculous) "well, an hour only has 60 minutes in it, not 100, so your math is wrong and unfair" (i was stunned because how can people in their 30s be THIS uneducated?!?)



I said "it doesnt matter how many minutes are in an hour, i charge BY THE HOUR, and you agreed to it"(they had signed a contract.)



Well, they left, and refused to pay. this was their 'debut' album/EP, and little did they know, because they didnt read the damn contract, that i saved backups of allllll the work i did, and there was a clause that says my studio retains ownership of 100% of the music that i work on until i am paid and sign the rights back off to the band (again, this is very boilerplate contract stuff in music industry)



They had planned on selling their CD at concerts for $20 each.



I released their music free online, every site i could find, and i also knew the venues they were playing at, so i made 1,500 CDs (it cost me like $200, but worth it for spitelol), and every gig they had, i would set up a booth with their CDs juuuust outside of the property line of the venue, and give their CDs away for free, acting like an agent of the band.



One thing they also never planned on- Imade the vocals on the CDs off-pitch with autotune.



The band broke up about 6 months later, after people stopped going to see them.



I love absolutely-legal revenge :)



Me and my 2 friends who helped me had a hell of a laugh. like, we were gitty all the time while this was going on. It was great.

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It also helps to take a step back and think rationally. Ask yourself if the revenge is truly worth it in the long run. Will it actually improve your situation, or just add more stress and complications? Try to picture how you’ll feel about it days or even months later. Sometimes, the answer becomes clearer when you give yourself a little distance from the situation. What feels urgent in the moment may not feel as important with time.

#22 Christmas Gift From Grandpa I know a guy that has done this every year for more than a decade. It started when some jerk broke into the cab of his truck and stole Christmas gifts he had bought at the Mall. If I remember correctly, he had to make two trips and some jerk saw him go back into the store and busted his window. It was a long time ago, I am not positive of the details of the original event.



He started this tradition ten years ago, the day after his truck was broken into, right around December 23. He does this at the same mall every year.



He gets a big box, big enough to just barely fit in the backseat of most cars. This takes a while to find.



He fills it full of the most vile garbage — dirty diapers, cat feces, rotten food, used sanitary products, packing peanuts.



The past couple of years, and after advice from Reddit, he elevated his game by cutting all the corners of the box, so when opened, it falls apart like a beautiful blooming flower and the garbage contents spills out.



He waits until a day or two before Christmas. He wraps the big box in festive yet very thin holiday paper with zero structural integrity that barely holds the box together, then he puts a big bow on it and a giant tag that says, “To Joshua, Merry Christmas. Love Grandpa.” He loads it into the bed of his truck and drives to the mall.



Every year it is stolen within minutes.

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And here’s the comforting part: not everyone acts on their desire for revenge, and not every situation needs a dramatic payoff. Sometimes, choosing peace over payback is the real win. Letting go doesn’t mean what happened was okay; it just means you’re choosing not to let it define you. In many cases, moving on quietly is the strongest response of all. It shows growth, self-control, and a commitment to your own happiness.

#23 My Lawyer And I Laid A Trap For My Adulterous Alcoholic Wife In My Divorce When I got divorced -- my alcoholic wife of 18 years had started another affair, this time with her counselor -- my lawyer and I laid a trap for them. Just in case you don't know, intimate relations between a counselor and patient are very frowned upon by the regulatory bodies. And I was more than pissed after putting her through rehab ($25k which I didn't have to do) only to have her fall back into her old behavior.



Shortly before the divorce was finalized I filed a complaint with the State body licensing health professions. Knowing they were in some peril because of their unprofessional relationship ( I had already gotten him fired from a major teaching hospital), she had backed off her exorbitant demands. I paid her a very modest settlement, kept the house, got custody of the three tweenage kids, plus got child support. Her lawyer naturally included a clause in the divorce where I had to agree to not say anything negative about her lover and their relationship. But the lawyer messed up and never asked if I had already filed charges and thus didn't require me to rescind them. Her lawyer had assumed I was just bad mouthing them to neighbors and friends, and it never occurred to the lawyer that we were doing much more.



When the Board of Health Professions responded to my complaint shortly after the divorce was finalized I told them that it would take a subpoena to get me to testify (a subpoena trumps an agreement in a divorce settlement). They were happy to oblige.



They stripped his license, and placed him on a register of sanctioned health professionals. He never worked again. They were broke in a handful of years and she divorced him when the money ran out (in the interim his mother had died leaving a fair sized estate, so it took longer than I expected). Oh, and the frosting on the cake was that his wife and I traded notes (notably hotel receipts from the time of their affair) that helped each of us in our respective divorces.



Justice was served.

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#24 Owners Didn’t Want To Give Me What I Deserved, Now They Are About To Lose A $3m Contract Because I Resigned I am a young Project Manager for an unlimited commercial GC. I picked up a hammer for the first time 6 years ago (no prior experience). I was raised believing if you work hard and apply yourself you will be successful. For 2 years I learned everything that I could in the construction industry. Took my work home with me and studied on my own time to better myself. For that I was promoted to foreman. I was brought into take over a small project at a 12 building 120 unit condo complex. It started small and the Board of Directors for the HOA told me they loved my professionalism, work ethic, and ability to complete projects on time, and under budget. We won a big contract because of that small project.



That was 3 years ago. I have since taken over the job of foreman, superintendent, & project manager. I do the billing, meetings with engineers and board members, scheduling, take off, material ordering, I even train the subs on application of new products because we didn’t have enough mid management. The project just passed $2.7M. We got a bid request for another $3M job in the same complex. All the while the board of directors telling me how appreciative they are and how they’ve gone through 5 different contractors in the years before committing to my company because of my management and quality of work. This boosted my confidence and I went to the owners asking for the raise they promised me 1 year ago for my production. They told me “the experience you’re gaining is far more valuable” I said you’re right.



I put my resume on public, got contacted by a headhunter, just accepted an offer this week for $80k a year salary, full benefits, 28 days PTO including holidays, in the office now ( no more working from the field full in my own truck), Lap top, wifi in my truck for on the go billing when I visit the out of state projects, $80 per diem, 100% matching 401k for the first 3 years of my employment, quarterly bonus programs. The company I’m with now only pays me 40k and that’s it none of the above listed benefits.



The final nail in the coffin was when the owners bragged about how much my project made in a company meeting and then denied me a Christmas bonus. I laid this offer on their desk Friday and watched their jaws hit the floor. I told the HoA board president of the project I’m running about my resignation when they couldn’t match my offer. His eyes got big and requested a meeting with the owners and expressed serious concern about moving forward with the new project without my involvement. They don’t have anyone to replace me and I’m not gonna lie, it feels good to hurt their pockets when I gave them everything I had for 6 years and only asked for the median project manager salary.

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And here’s the comforting part: not everyone acts on their desire for revenge, and not every situation needs a dramatic payoff. Sometimes, choosing peace over payback is the real win. Letting go doesn’t mean what happened was okay; it just means you’re choosing not to let it define you. In many cases, moving on quietly is the strongest response of all. It shows growth, self-control, and a commitment to your own happiness.

#25 Why You Shouldn't Brag About Your Illegal Activities To People That Don't Like You Much I started renting a house about 5 years ago. I had always lived in apartments and I was excited to finally have some space and privacy. This was ruined within the first week by my asshole neighbor and he made my 4 years at that house miserable.



He's in his late 40's or early 50's and despite seeming like a fully functional adult, he has never lived outside of his parents home. He spends every possible minute cleaning or admiring his truck, so he practically lives in the driveway. When he isn't bragging about some jerk move that he just pulled on someone, he is hitting on the wives and daughters of anyone on the street.



I moved in during the winter and started noticing footsteps in my yard in the morning. I found out that he was walking into my yard to look in my windows and see what I was watching/playing at night. I bought a simple security system and put a few cameras up and this stopped. Then he started mowing my side yard. He would mow it the day after I did. I asked my landlord about this and was told that Mike (the creepy neighbor) considered it his property and kept arguing about the property line. It's just grass, so I let it go.



If I had guests over, he would stare at them and sometimes make comments when I wasn't around to hear him. If I was in the back yard, he would have a reason to be in his back yard. If I was in the house or the front yard, he was in his driveway where he could see in my living room. If I was mowing the yard, he would get out a lawn chair and sit and watch, putting it away as soon as I was done. It came to a head when I caught him sending is dog into my front yard one morning, instead of letting it out into his fenced in back yard like he normally would. I told him to stay on his side of the property line and he said that he was going to break into my house and smash my cameras and computer. Cops were called and he got off with a warning.



Last fall I told my landlord that I was going to move out. During the conversation I found out that Mike was on workers comp for an "injury" that he got at work and that he was now bragging about how he was using his workers comp checks to setup his own under-the-table landscaping business. My landlord, like most of the neighborhood, doesn't really like Mike. The landlord's son and family live across the street and Mike has hit on the wife a few times over the years and has started to trying talk to their 17 year old daughter.



I waited for a day when he had his new work truck and trailer, with his name and number on the door, and I made a video of him working on his yard and carrying 50 bags of mulch and climbing ladders. I sent videos and pictures to the fraud department of the workers comp office. Today I just found out that he was found guilty of fraud, ordered to pay back every dollar, and may end up in jail. I am happily living in a new place that has a lot of land between me and the neighbors.

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#26 Got A Foreign Exchange Student Sent Home To Her Own Country For Relentlessly Bullying My Sister My sister was bullied relentlessly in high school for something she had literally zero control over; a certain part of her anatomy. Without going into details, she felt terrible about it and it more or less ruined her life as an insecure fifteen-year-old girl. The girl responsible for most of the cruel bullying and the one who gave her a particularly cruel nickname related to her physical issue, was called Nadia. Nadia was a foreign exchange student at our school.



Nadia was beautiful. She was cruel. And she didn’t care about what anyone but herself. I wasn’t Miss Popularity myself but I had to protect my sister from having her life ruined and I felt a very strong urge to get back at her tormentors. They say to end a dragon with many heads, you got to cut off the main head. So that’s what I did.



I learned that the father of Nadia was very conservative. Her whole family back home was. So, I started spreading rumors about her being very promiscuous and ensured these rumors reached the family she was staying with. This apparently caused her some trouble, but I wasn’t done… I threw a party one night when my parents were gone. I invited Nadia, who gladly came as I was a “cooler older girl” somehow and she never said no to a chance to get hammered. Because yes, there was a LOT of liquor. I made sure of that. Took pictures of everyone drinking and having fun. That same night when everyone left, I put it on my Facebook. Tagged Nadia on it, she was my FB friend. She had this option turned on where everything she is tagged in is automatically allowed on her timeline… so a picture of her, shitfaced drunk and very skimpily dressed, made its way to her page. Because of it being the middle of the night, she must not have noticed until the next day in the morning so it stayed on for hours. But due to her parent’s time zone being vastly different, I was sure they would see it before she had a chance to take it down…



They did. I wasn’t there to see the fallout, obviously, but she was gone the next week from school and flown back to her home country. Apparently, her parents had to “save her from being corrupted” or something. So, she was gone. And my sister safe from ridicule as word of my involvement spread and lets just say people didn’t really want to mess with her after seeing how far I was willing to go to protect my little sister.

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Well, these posts definitely showcase some petty revenge stories that feel oddly satisfying. Pandas, where do you stand when it comes to getting even? Did any of these stories make you grin, shake your head, or say, “Yes, that’s exactly what they deserved”? Share your thoughts and let us know which one had you feeling the most satisfaction! ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Boss Tried To Sleep With My Fiancée This was several years ago. So my boss, an extreme type “A” personality, found out I was seeing a young lady at another one of our offices, it was a long distance relationship. He was the type he liked to control everything and mess with people for fun. He was also married to another employee, but he was very unfaithful. And he had a hobby, photography, he liked to take pics of himself and his conquest, in the act! Then he would show the pics around the production floor and brag about it. Well, on his next trip to this other office he tried to get my girlfriend to sleep with him, but she spurned him. He made up some lies and got her fired.



It took a long time but I was patient, I knew he kept the photos in his office, he could not risk keeping them at home where his wife might stumble upon them. One Saturday I was working OT and the cleaning lady came thru, they unlocked his office. I came in acting like I was taking dimensions on some drawings. The lady just ask me to close the door when I was finished. She left and went down toward accounting, that’s when I went thru his desk. Sure enough in the back of one drawer I found a stack of photos 4” tall. I took them all!



Then I waited until he went on another trip. When he did, I went out for lunch, I had a dozen pics of him, in the act with 4 different women, all showing his face, the women all had dark or red hair, his wife is a blonde! I drove to the town he lived in, to the closest post office to his house, and mailed the pics to his wife with no return address.



She divorced him, and her lawyer took him to the cleaners! My girlfriend is now my wife, and we aren’t mad anymore.

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Well, these posts definitely showcase some petty revenge stories that feel oddly satisfying. Pandas, where do you stand when it comes to getting even? Did any of these stories make you grin, shake your head, or say, “Yes, that’s exactly what they deserved”? Share your thoughts and let us know which one had you feeling the most satisfaction!

#28 Cheat On Me And Brag To Your Friends? Enjoy Deportation I met this girl(22 at the time) while I(30m at the time) was working in a national park, and she was a housekeeper on a work visa. We instantly hit it off, and within a month we were in a relationship. We even had a solid long-distance arrangement, where we would visit each other on recreational visas in our respective off seasons - I'd spend a few months in Romania or meet her at some vacation destination, then she'd spend a few months in the states.



This went on for about two years, and eventually the conversation came up with her family about possibly moving her to the states permanently - Romania never really recovered from the Ceausescu regime, and political/economic corruption makes life pretty unpleasant for a lot of people. Her marrying and moving to the US meant that her mom wouldn't have to worry about her daughter having a good life. I arranged for sponsorship, and proposed to her. It seemed like my dreams were coming true.



Then, about a month after she's all settled in, I get a message from her best friend back home - what followed were a year's worth of screenshots wherein she bragged about conning me into paying for her residency, while she cheated on me with 8 different men. In her friend's words, "You are a good man and you don't deserve this".



So, over the following two weeks, I reported her to ICE and homeland security for a conversation her brother and I had over a bottle at one point - he bragged about how he had done time in prison for smuggling weapons to Turkish terrorists, and how she had been his lookout on several occasions.



As you might imagine in the "War on Terror" days, this was not taken lightly. She was immediately arrested and deported, and put on a permanent no-entry terror watchlist.



Want to take advantage of me and cheat? Have fun never being able to come back to the states.

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#29 Brother Ruined My Wedding By Proposing So I Ruined His Proposal I (35m) have a young brother "Todd" (29m) who had a complicated birth and had to stay a month in the ICU and because of that my parents have always doted on him and almost denied him nothing, even if it was to the detriment of my sister "Abby" (32f) and I. My brother drinks in on the attention and has on more than one occasion made himself the center of attention at either my, my sister's, or a cousin's special event.



Because of this Abby and I have a strained relationship with Todd and our parents. Unfortunately, Todd met and fell in love with "Lucy" (24f) who announced her own pregnancy at the baby shower my mom held for Abby.



When I proposed to my wife "Michelle" (30f) I just wanted to elope but she really wanted her family to be there so I invited my family out of obligation. While out my best man "Jim" (35m) noticed a receipt from a jewelry store slipped out of Todd's pocket. Jim confronted Todd about this which led to an argument. Jim told me everything and I told Todd that he was no longer going to be a groomsman because I knew he was going to propose at my wedding. Todd cried to our parents and which led to a blow out.



In my parents' eyes, since Todd never admitted that he was going to propose to Lucy at my wedding I was unfairly judging him. I refused and brought up Todd's past behavior. My parents couldn't refute this and got Todd to agree to not try anything at my wedding. This wasn't enough to convince me to let him be a groomsman but I warned him that if, as a guest, he'd try anything I would make him regret it. Fast forward to the wedding and surprise surprise Todd walked over to Lucy and proposed to her during Michelle's father-daughter dance and did it in a way so that EVERYONE would notice.



Cue my revenge, Jim and I had hired a woman to pretend to be Todd's side piece who cornered Todd and Lucy and claimed that she was pregnant with his baby. Todd denied this but when she called his phone, I gave her his number and messed with Todd's phone to incriminate him, it didn't look good. Lucy threw the ring back at Todd and left in tears.



When Todd saw the smile on my face he knew that it was me and I didn't respond to a single call/text from him or my parents until after the honeymoon. Lucy has thrown Todd's stuff out and has been denying access to their kid. Todd is furious and is demanding that I clear his name. I sent him a text saying that I had no idea what he was talking about as well as a screenshot of a bill for the wedding and gave a vague message demanding reimbursement for half of the wedding costs. Michelle knew the whole time what I was planning and gave me the green light after Todd ruined her moment with her dad, so I felt pretty good but now even Abby thinks I went too far.

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#30 Trashy Tenants Moved Out Of Parents' Property In The Middle Of The Night. Few Months Later I Got Them On Social Media Tenants on the trashy side had been living at parents property for a while. After a cash windfall they decided it was time to move out. Fine. Whatever.

They start complaining and being late on rent. Mold, etc....and take us to court. They Never show up to court. This elongates the process so they end up basically living for free in our house while taking us to court for poor living conditions (i know right). A few months go by until they HAVE to go to court. One of them shows up crying that their baby is passing away Bc of the mold blah blah. Judge goes in on her saying you've been living there rent free for over six months if ur baby is sick y don't u leave, and we also had a mold guy come in and inspect the house and he basically said it's not mold that's giving ur kid breathing problems it's your cigarette smoke. Case gets thrown out, they gota pay back rent. Literally that night they get a u haul and leave town. I followed their every move on IG knowing they were eventually gonna slip up. A few weeks go by and they start posting pics of their house and such. Eventually they put a location on one of their pics. Bad move, honey. Bless your heart. Got on google earth, found street, found actual house by matching the red door to one of their pics. Sent it to lawyer. [Jerk] got served and the guy had to sell his vintage car to pay us back.

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#31 You Scared Me With One Of My Biggest Fears, So I Made You Go Face To Face With Yours Ok, so my cousin is a prankster. She likes telling jokes and one of her favorites, is during the holidays, she likes to tell me my uncle, her dad, is coming to pick me up. If i'm being honest, my uncle is not a nice man. He yells at me and everyone for everything, he lies about people to make them look bad and him look good, he makes fun of me for being overweight. He's very [toxic], it's gotten to the point where i've pretty much gray rocked him (Which is basically No Contact).



And her favorite prank is telling me that he's coming to pick me up to take me to family gatherings, which i usually avoid going to if he's there. And 2 hours in the car with him? That's literally hell. So, a couple weeks ago, she lied and told me he called and was gonna come pick me up for my birthday. I felt like i was having a panic attack, i remember crying, hyperventilating, i was pacing back and forth trying to figure some way out of it. (And yes. Visiting him is just that bad). She started laughing, i told her that's not funny. She knows how i feel about that man. She said "Don't you feel better now that you know he's not actually coming?"



I haven't forgotten that. It's been 2 weeks, i've had enough of that prank. I wanted to prank her, to kinda get her back. I remembered her biggest fear. Clowns. She's been scared of clowns since she was a kid. So, i had a friend, that's over 6 feet tall, dress up in a scary looking clown suit. I told her i got a free dinner for 2 coupon for my birthday to her favorite restaurant and wanted to share it with her to bait her. We left and i had my clown in place.



The plan was to stop on the middle of this old rural road and stop the car at a specific spot. Where my friend was hiding. Everything went to plan, my friend parked his old junk car in the ditch on the side of the road. I stopped and said we need to check it out, see if they need help. While she's looking in it and looking around for the owner, i sneak back to my car. My clown runs out of an old barn and straight for us. She saw him, froze and started screaming, she ran to my car but i sped off before she could get in (I didn't abandon her, i just drove over a hill to where she couldn't see me from where the old car was and watched in my rearview mirror). She tried running with the clown chasing her, screaming for help. He caught up to her and she got on her knees and started crying. He laughed and revealed it was a joke, i drove back and started laughing with him. She told me that wasn't funny and i repeated what she told me, the "Don't you feel better" line. She screamed and yelled the whole car ride at me. I told her that's how i feel when she tells me about my uncle.

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#32 I Don’t Work There Anymore.... My employer decided to convert all of a certain class of our records from paper based files to digital. There were three immediate problems. Our company was not going to buy a generic system, but develop our own unique, tailored system. It was to be done on the cheap, with net savings for record keeping from Year 1. The guy in charge (let’s call him Genius) always (and I mean ALWAYS) thought he was the smartest guy in room. Believe me, he wasn’t.



Anyway, one of the girls I worked with took on the project on the condition that she could have the next July off for her wedding and honeymoon. She worked hard, and the project was actually making progress. One of her duties was passwords, none of which could be written anywhere because Genius knew this was ‘bad’. She periodically reminded Genius about the July wedding and he told her it’d be fine, but never signed off the paperwork. Come mid May, the project is WAY behind, mainly because Genius told management it could all be done in house at negligible cost, and Genius kept changing the design every time he read a new magazine article on IT. My friend was then told 6 weeks out from the Wedding that her leave was cancelled. The project took priority and she’d just have to reschedule her wedding, honeymoon, the works. Genius just could not see that this might be a problem. So she did her job, updated the passwords as required, never recording them anywhere, as required,......and resigned without notice the last day of June.



On her honeymoon she gets a frantic call from Genius demanding all the passwords. “Sorry, I don’t work there anymore “ click.



That’s why a decade later our company still has a few hundred electronic case files we can’t access.

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#33 Friend Pranks My Parents On Their Wedding Day, My Grandpa Takes Care Of That My Grandpa was a quiet guy. He loved his family more than anything. And he was very, very observant.



The wedding reception was in full swing. Everyone is drinking and dancing and having a great time. One of my dad’s friends drunkenly decides to play a prank. He gets two more of dad’s buddies to help. Grandpa notices them sneaking out and watches.



Now mom had a [cool] car. It was a blue camaro with a landau top, and was either a 69, 70, or 71. Mom doesn’t remember. This friend of dad’s also had a camaro of the same year.



Anyway, the trio go out to mom’s car, pop the hood, and take a part. I think it was spark plugs, but whatever they took, it meant the car wouldn’t start, leaving my parents kinda stranded.



Grandpa saw this, waited till the drunk guys went back in, then took the same part from drunk guy’s car, and put it in mom’s. He then took drunk guy’s tools and flashlight, and hid them in the coat closet.



Soon it’s real dark, so the newlyweds leave for their hotel room. Drunk guy and his friends are even drunker, and discover their car won’t start. They pop the hood and see the missing part, and start looking for the tools and flashlight.



Grandpa walks over and says “your tools and light are in the coat closet, I hope your car is comfy, because the building won’t be unlocked until morning.”



Of course Grandpa tells Grandma, they laugh, and Grandma tells mom and dad. My Grandpa was the best.

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#34 Last Year Grinch Steals Christmas Decorations From Neighbors, Next Year Couple Get Her On Camera, Couple And Police Confront Her On Local News I used to work with this guy. He and several of his neighbors had their decorations stolen off their porches last year. The woman actually got caught at a neighbor's house, but the neighbors declined to press charges. This year, my former co-worker had enough: he set up a security camera trained on the front porch. Sure enough, a few weeks ago some of his decorations went missing, so he checked the tape: and there was his neighbor from one street over. As he is telling his story to the local news, the police show up, so they all walked over to the woman's house to confront her. The best part: my co-worker IS pressing charges, and the police say they may charge the woman with the theft of the decorations from LAST year.

#35 Tricking My Slacker Coworker Into Sabotaging Himself I work in an office with a guy I’ll call “Seth.” Seth is that coworker everyone knows: lazy, always passing his work onto someone else, and somehow always getting away with it. He’ll sit around on his phone or go to the bathroom every 10 minutes. He’s the kind of guy who will show up late, make some lame excuse about traffic, and then disappear for “lunch” for two hours.



For the past six months, Seth’s favorite target has been me. He’ll send emails asking if I can “help out” with a project, but what he really means is, “do all the work while I take the credit.” I complained to my boss a couple of times, but somehow Seth always managed to weasel his way out of trouble. The final straw came when he passed off a major report that was due to a client in two days, dumping it on me last minute.



One day I casually asked him if he was good with Excel, and he admitted he didn’t know much about it. Perfect. The next time Seth tried to dump a bunch of spreadsheets on me to organize for his next report, I agreed. But this time, I embedded a series of hidden formulas into the documents. These formulas didn’t do anything important, just enough to mess with the numbers if someone didn’t know how to check for hidden cells. It took me a little time, but I was careful not to make it too obvious. The kicker? Every time Seth tried to copy and paste the data into his report, it would scramble everything just enough to be completely useless.



On the day the report was due, Seth slacked off like usual, assuming I had handled it like always. When the client called, furious because the report was filled with nonsense numbers, Seth panicked. He rushed to fix it, but every time he tried to fix one part of the report, something else would break. He came to me, frantic, and asked for help. I acted confused and said, “Oh, I don’t know what happened! Maybe it’s a glitch?” I gave him some vague advice and watched as he spent the entire day trying to salvage his mess.



Our boss found out, and for once, Seth couldn’t talk his way out of it. He got lambasted for screwing up such an important project and was put on temporary leave without pay. I guess he’ll be doing his own work from now on.

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#36 Lunch Thief's Just Desert Years ago i had a lunch thief.



About the 12th time complaining to HR about people stealing my lunch (mandatory reporting every 3rd or 4th instance) i was seathing not a dam thing was being done and i still had to go buy something to eat.



I was [complaining] to my doctor at the yearly check up and he got a smile saying "your constipated then?" I was dumb and said "no why" he wrote me a prescription for some laxative with instructions to "mix it in with your meal for maximum affect" at wich point i knew the plan.



I wish i could say they shat their pants but no they ate my sandwich with special avacado sauce. About an hour after lunch i went to HR and reported 2 things 1 my lunch was stolen again and 2 my medication was stolen. HR "so you got hit by the lunch thief again and your medicine was in the bag?" Me "Yes i have had some digestive problems and my doctor prescribed a powerful laxative and advised me to mix it in with my mid day meal." HR going white "You what?" Me smiling "I mixed in a prescription grade laxative with my food per doctor's orders."



Well being that stealing prescribed medication is a criminal offense the police were called and found the lead man from a department over absolutely shitting his brains out. He was furious and accused me of poisoning his food. I asked "At which point did you get the idea that food was for you?" Continued "furthermore now i no longer have my medication i was prescribed for my condition."



It was about this time he knew he messed up and shut his mouth until he got a lawyer or so im told (small town) one of my buddies from high school took his position i can make and eat my hoagies and i have no clue where lunch thief went after his fines and community service.

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#37 Business Owner Tries To Bully Neighbor, Ends Up Losing His Livelihood My friend inherited his parents house a few years back and has been slowly renovating it. The house is nothing special and not in the best area but its his. No banks no mortgage. It also happens to be next door to a restaurant.



The restaurant had been a neighborhood fixture for decades but has slowly declined with the neighborhood. Cue the old owners walking away and selling it to a real sleazeball. New owner wants to buy my freinds house to demo it so he can expand the restaurants parking lot. Instead of offering a fair price, sleazeball tries to lowball my friend assuming he doesn't know the properties potential value. Sleazeball gets offended when my friend counters with fair market value and begins to bully him with passive aggressive shit: delivery trucks blocking his sidewalk, new superbright security lights that shine into the house, etc. On top of that, sleazball is openly racist and refers to my friend as all sorts of epithets. Sleazeball even tries to turn the neighbors against my friend by telling them that he's a drunk, has anger issues, etc. All the while sleazeball is doing major renovations/expansions to his restaurant...



The revenge: my friend does contracting work for the city and is on a first name basis with the local boards. Turns out sleazeball didn't file for the proper permits... After an 'anonymous' report to the inspectors he's ordered to demolish the new expansion. You'd think that'd be it, but oh no... The restaurant hasn't been properly inspected for years and the city orders further inspections. Another anonymous report stated that the restaurant was unsanitary. No suprise, it fails the health & safety inspection and is condemned as structurally defecient. Between the fines repair costs and loss of business the owner files for bankruptcy and the old restaurant is demolished.

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#38 Pay Your Tattoo Artists This happened when I was young, heard it secondhand from my grandmother, who the main character of the cast lived with at the time.



My uncle's ex-girlfriend was an all around horrible person. [Horrible] babysitter, got my uncle into bad crowds and legal trouble, and dabbled in so many substances from A to Z. She was also heavily tatted.



There was an artist, the star of the story, who was a family friend. Great dude, insane work. She asks him to do a piece for her. Huge, intricate angel wings (oh, the irony) across her back. He agrees.



It takes several sessions across weeks. She repeatedly has to postpone payment, but he's chill, family friend, Yada Yada. Until it comes to the last session, when it slips that she still doesn't have the money, and more importantly, WON'T have the money. Like, ever.



Now, the pro revenge.



No collection agency, no refusal to continue. He smiles, waves it off, says he'll finish up. No charge. It's gonna be a great piece. Legendary. One for the history books, he guarantees. She's stoked.



So right between those gorgeous wings, right up her spine, this idiot now has a massive veiny male appendage proudly standing at attention up her spine. She saw it in the mirror when he finished and she was LIVID.



But hey, what's she gonna do? She didn't pay him, and wasn't going to pay him, and expected hours and hours of work. You give a lot of trust to someone when they take a needle to your skin to lay down something permanent.



Don't stiff your artists.

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#39 I Got Scammed For $500 But Later Not Only Did The Scammer Return The $500 But I Also Got $10,000 More So, a few years back during the boom of those weirdly specific teeshirts on facebook, i operated a design agency. My clients were people selling those shirts and i had a couple designers in my company along with a huge pool of potential hires.



One guy selling thousands of shirts hired my agency, we did some designs for him and since i was stupid, i accepted to be paid after the work was delivered. Surprise surprise he didnt pay and left me $500 in the hole. I was angry but i moved on since i had a lot of work already.



A few days later i got his email asking if i was interested in designing shirts. The idiot CCed me in the email along with some other designers. Since i had an agency i recognized most of those designers because i had a huge pool of people i would potentially hire. I hatched a plan.



He hired 3 separate designers. I know that because i still had access to his shared dropbox folder and i recognized those designers names from my pool of potential hires. I waited a week and then sent those 3 designers an email offering them a higher pay. They left that client.



Now the client had no designers and was desperate so he hired me back and gave me $500 along with a 10% comission of shirt sales on teespring that would pass 1000 units. I put that provision in so that i could know what his winning shirts were.



What i started doing was that i would use copyrighted vectors in the design and would upload the design on teespring before sending him the design. Slowly i learned which designs were the winners based on the commission. This is when i struck.



I partnered with the original artists about the copyright infringement to report those designs to teespring and pointed teespring to the original campaigns i uploaded. Teespring returned all the profit made off of those designs to the original artists and i got a sweet $10,000 from it all from the original artists as a courtesy.



Once mission was accomplished i posted the scammer details in every group , forum and the site ripoff report so that he couldnt hire the next designers easily.



You just dont mess with a man and his pay.

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#40 Try To Bully Me, New Boss? This Will Be Your Shortest Job Ever Back in the day, I worked as an independent IT consultant, and was hired on along with another independent to subcontract on a team for a major consulting house, we'll call it CH. Everyone else on the team was a CH employee. The two of us were not supposed to tell the client that we weren't part of CH, but the client figured it out pretty fast, because we independents were doing most of the work while CH's code monkeys were busy filling out spreadsheets all day and going on team-building exercises. But I digress.



The project ran past its initial deadline, and my contract expired. I stayed on a week-to-week basis, as a professional courtesy to get the project finished, because I liked the client if not the team. Unfortunately the CH project manager was booked somewhere else for his next gig, and they brought in a new guy to replace him. Let's call him David Stress.



David flew in on a Monday morning to get the project handed off to him, and immediately started pissing on everything to mark his territory. He was derogatory and belittling to the team, and liked to raise his voice. I was working in my office (well, actually a closet with folding tables that I shared with three other team members) and didn't hear what he was saying out in the main room, but I could sure hear his tone. Then he burst in to the "office" and demanded, "How are we doing [specific payroll-related conversion task]?" I said, "We're using [program X]." He waved his hand dismissively and scoffed. "That's stupid. [Program X] won't work for this. You need to do something else." The other indie was in the room at the time, and she saw me coming up out of my chair; she told me later she thought I was going to deck him. I knew he was full of nonsense because I WROTE PROGRAM X. It was custom code for this project, and he had no way of knowing what it would or wouldn't do. He was just trying to bully me and be the alpha dog.



I did not deck him. Instead, I went to the client's payroll manager, with whom I'd been working closely for months, and who was driving the client side of the project. I laid it on the line. I said, "Look, I know you know I don't work for CH. I'm here on an independent contract. That contract is up, and I've been working here week-to-week just to get you guys through." She told me she was aware of this. "Okay. This new guy, David Stress, is a bully and a blowhard, and I won't work with him. I have no contract at this point, and with him running the project I won't be back next week. I'm not asking you to do anything specific about it; I'm just letting you know as a courtesy so you can plan to transition my work to someone else." She sat back in her chair, thought a moment, and said, "Okay. Thanks for letting me know."



Two hours later, David Stress was removed from his new position. The payroll manager, faced with losing the one technical guy on the team who actually knew what was going on with a very complicated payroll system, called CH and said "We don't want this new guy, take him away." CH rearranged some things to keep the original project manager with the project.



The funniest part of the whole thing was that CH had scheduled a "welcome" dinner for David at a posh steakhouse that evening. Rather than create the further embarrassment of cancelling the dinner, they actually went ahead with it, as a "farewell" dinner for David, who had been on the project for less than one day. It was fun to watch him try to put on a brave face for that.



(Yes, I did stay with the project to the end after that, and yes, they went live successfully.)

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#41 Tear Open Our Driveway To Pour Concrete? Fine, You'll Probably Enjoy Having To Dig The Concrete Out Of The Ground. Twice Not about me, but about a guy I used to work with. He was a mountain of a guy, a huge Turk, but the kindest guy I ever met. He'd do anything for people he liked. Nobody ever saw anybody get on this bad side until that fateful day.



As it happens, he was also our delivery driver, and he spent most days on the road in his semi, leaving before dawn and returning quite late, if at all that day. Our warehouse had a driveway large enough for him to pull the semi into, and load/unload.



The supermarket next door decided to do some renovations, and expand. When they started construction, they started tearing out their brick parking lot, and getting close to tearing out our driveway. Boss runs out, tells them where our property line is, and is assured they won't cross onto our property. Everybody goes back inside, nobody worries, until there's suddenly a raging bear-Turk standing in the break room, shouting about how the driveway has been torn up and he can't get his lorry in. We go out, and indeed, the driveway is half missing, and there's a concrete building foundation poured in. Construction workers are nowhere in sight, boss sends the supermarket manager an e-mail message, and everybody goes home.



Next day we arrive to the sight of very angry construction workers. Apparently, the delivery driver went back in the middle of the night with some bolt-cutters, 'liberated' about 30 of their shopping carts, and stuck them into the drying concrete in various comical positions. Overnight, the concrete hardened, and the carts became quite difficult to remove. Construction crew brings in the jackhammers, and four days later, most of the concrete is gone, and they start preparing for another pour, this time leaving our driveway intact. Foundation comes out fine, everything is looking good. At that time, my boss shows up with the announcement that he had a survey done, and while they didn't tear open our driveway the second time, they were still closer to our property line than allowed, and he'd already filed a complaint to get the concrete removed. Took them another week of jack-hammering to get it out.



TL;DR: Construction crew tore open our driveway and poured concrete on our property. Gave them a physical reason to dig it out one time, and a legal reason to dig it out a second time.

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#42 Cost A Horrible Boss All The Profits From Selling His Company I met an amazing mentor while doing my masters in the US who hired me to work for a company where he was the COO after I graduated. I'm an immigrant to the US, so my visa is conditioned upon being employed: get fired, and I would quickly get deported back to the Middle East.



The CEO of that company was planning on selling the company to a much larger British firm, so he wanted to maximize revenue in the short term so that he could get a better price for it. He also had a huge ego, and so did the sales VP. She was convinced that I was too young and inexperienced for my job and tried to sabotage me quite often.



Part of my job was ensuring that we respected out terms of use for the data we bought from our suppliers: I would make sure that our customers used it in the pre-approved way, that the engineers used and encrypted the right data for each product, and that we reported usage and sales accurately so that the suppliers could bill us.



Well the sales VP and the CEO had approved a bunch of deals where they allowed a customer to use the data in a way that breached our supplier contracts and underreported sales to the supplier, so that they could pad the company's revenue and get a bigger payout once they sold it. I brought it up to them because I thought they might have gotten the contract terms wrong at first but they threatened to fire me and have me deported if I didn't go along. Whistleblowing would've just gotten me deported anyway since the suppliers were not based in the US.



One of the suppliers asked to audit our reported sales data, but the CEO kept delaying the audit and hid it from the British firm who was going to buy us.



I kept track of every single transaction they made in that way, however. After the British firm bought that company, I was one of the people they kept on because I was managing the product lines really well at the time. I got along with the new owners quite well.



So when they decided to review the contracts and discovered the audit, I gave them every single file I had on those fraudulent transactions. The company had been in breach of contract with several suppliers and I had the paper trail to prove it.



The new owners immediately worked with the supplier to address the issue and reimburse them. They then claimed that this additional expense had been incurred before the purchase (since the audit predated it), deduced it and the revenue based on it from the company's total value, and then took that out of the payout that they were supposed to give the CEO and VP. Those two assholes didn't make a single cent off of selling their company, and that's after they had worked on it for 6 years.



TL;DR: CEO threatened to get me deported if I exposed his fraud to the company that was buying his start-up. Thanks to me the buying company fixed the fraud issue, and he actually lost money when he sold the start-up.

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#43 Sometimes I Wish I Had "F-- You Money" My aunt used to be an assistant for a multi-millionaire, down to earth CEO of a small company. According to my aunt, he is one of the nicest guys she has ever met and is probably the best boss she has ever had.



There was this one time my aunt hitched a ride with the CEO to a business event, at a mall, where they struggled to find parking. They eventually found a spot that's about to be vacant and so as any normal courteous person would do, they waited a few feet away from the Civic that was backing up and had their turn signal on indicating that they found the spot first.



The Civic was almost out of their spot when they see a BMW M3 pull up by the spot and waited on the opposite side of where my aunt was.



The Civic finally leaves the spot and lo and behold, the M3 swerves in and takes the spot. Two teeny looking jerks exit the vehicle and snickered at the CEO driving. The CEO politely told the kids something along the lines of "Hey, I found the spot first. I would appreciate it if you could look for your own spot". The kids laughed and told the CEO "Sorry man, too slow", then walked away from the parking spot towards the mall entrance.



The CEO paused and calmly told my aunt to exit the vehicle. Now, I think it's important to mention that the CEO was driving a big vehicle -- something like an old Range Rover according to my aunt. My aunt got off the vehicle. The CEO suddenly backed up a bit and RAMMED the parked M3 onto the wall it was facing, smashing both the front and the rear of the German sedan. The sound of the collision caught the attention of the two kids and they quickly ran back to the scene.



My aunt and the kids were stunned. The CEO asks my aunt to hop back in. The kids, still stunned, while the CEO says "Sorry, too rich", throws his business card at the kids, and drives away like a boss.



A few weeks after the incident, my aunt asks the CEO if ever he had to pay for damages. The CEO said "Yeah I did pay for damages. But the faces of those kids after I totaled their car was priceless".

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#44 When I Wrote My Dad’s Obituary I Didn’t Mention My Mom And Exposed Her Years Of Mistreatment And Neglect My dad passed away December 1, 2022. He briefly lived with me before his passing after a long stint of being chronically ill for the past 15+ years.



As his health declined he relied more on my mom for things. Prior to this she was never a great person and fully took advantage of his disability and mobility issues as he declined. For years she claimed be separated and divorced, talking to other men on the internet. She made claims many times she was going to move away and marry someone else. In addition she took advantage of him financially. We tried every legal avenue we could find to have her kicked out, arrested, or force her out but those attempts were met with responses that it was a civil matter and there was nothing that could be done. He made me durable POA and added me to all his accounts. This is a small portion of her mistreatment but I promise her actions were no less than neglectful and exploitive. I’d tried for years to get my dad to move in with me but he wasn’t leaving the house he worked so hard to pay for.



I brought him home on hospice the day after thanksgiving and made sure his final days were the best they could be. After meeting with the funeral home to carry out his final wishes I was told they required consent from my mother to allow me to cremate him. It was no surprise she initially told me no and only agreed after I “allowed” her to keep the social security survivor benefits, which would have been hers anyway.



I wrote his obituary and left her out of it. There was not a single word or mention he’d ever been married or had a spouse. I didn’t feel she deserved to be recognized or viewed as a grieving widow when she spent their marriage as a shitty spouse and person. She lost her mind and there were many questions from friends and family alike.



I’ve spent years in therapy working through maternal narcissistic abuse and believe if she didn’t want me to talk about it she shouldn’t have done it. When people asked about it I was honest about the years of abuse my father and I endured from her. I’ve completely ruined the public image and victim complex she spent years creating. I might be the villain and AH in this scenario but I’d do it again in a heartbeat.

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#45 If You Make Me Solve The Problem, It'll Cost You Money This happened a while back, actually before Reddit was even thought of and no one had their own portable phone. A local business (auto repair shop) changed their phone number for some reason, and a few months later when my family added a second phone line to the house, guess which number we were given?. It wasn't that much of a pain since most of the customer base had the new number but about 6 months later we start getting calls for this business several times a day so I finally ask one of the callers where he got the number from. He tells me it's on top of the business's building in 3 foot high letters. really?



So I drive by that way the next day and sure enough, there it is in big blue letters. I look up the current number when I get home and give them a call. "Hey...I've noticed that you still have your old number on top of your building and we've been getting a lot of your calls, would it be possible for someone to correct the sign or just paint over it?" This is where I get told that's it's MY problem, and they don't have the time to deal with it" Click. Oh, Ok..now I see.... So I figure it won't take long to sort this out. I start taking appointments.



I tell a lady we're having a special on tires, I can get her a complete set for $75 ($200 was average). I get a guy that needs a complete rebuild on his transmission, and how soon can we do it. I tell him that since we aren't very busy right now if he can get it in the shop by noon, I have a guy that can have it done by 6p the same day, and It'll only cost him $750 (super cheap by the way). I do this maybe 20-30 times over the course of a week or so. The calls become less frequent and as I drive by the following week, I noticed that the sign is now just plain white. I'm pretty sure that all in all I probably cost this guy about $10,000 or so in pissed off customers who showed up thinking they had an appointment and a great deal.

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#46 Millions Lost Over A Single Flight I was doing some hr training at work today and the hr rep told a story which was given as an example of one of the consequences of poor customer service.



When my coworker was going to be married, the wedding was out of state so as to be closer to his and the brides families. One of his friends who was going to be in attendance had to fly coast to coast across the us in order to attend.



The day of the wedding, his flight was cancelled, and the airline refused to rebook him a flight in time, and on top of that were not at all kind or hospitable. As a result, he missed his good friends’ wedding, and this pissed him off.



What the airline didn’t know, was that this particular person worked as a travel agent. His job was to book commercial flights for large groups. This airline was on of the bigger international airlines based in the us, and someone he would normally consider when booking flights. However, after this airline refused to rebook his cancelled flight and caused him to miss his best friends wedding, he refused to even consider them as an option for his clients.



He was so pissed off by the airlines customer service, that he even kept track of how many time he could have booked a flight with them, but instead chose another, perhaps even more expensive option. Over the next couple of years, he cost the airline over two million dollars in lost revenue because they were rude to him and refused to rebook his flight, causing him to miss his friends’ wedding.

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#47 I Found This On Quora, And I Thought It Was Too Good Not To Post Here Original question: If a coworker is stealing your food and you address the problem by putting something in it that makes the thief sick, can you be prosecuted for that? What if you put your name on it and leave a "DO NOT EAT" note?



Author: Guairdean Beatha



Many years ago (the Early 70’s) my Dad came home complaining that someone was drinking the iced sweet tea he took for lunch. He's getting ready to eat and half would be gone. He didn’t know if they were using a cup or drinking straight from the thermos, and considering the group, he worked with he wasn’t going to take any risks. This left him with only water for lunch. This happened several times and he finally decided to do something about it.



He went to the pharmacy and asked for the strongest laxative they had. The pharmacist asked why he wanted one that strong and my Dad explained the situation. The pharmacist, an older gentleman that had been running the store most of his life, told my Dad that it was a bad idea since it could cause dehydration and other problems. Instead, he handed my Dad a bottle labelled “Essence of Peppermint” and told him to use the entire bottle in the thermos. He also told my Dad that if anyone asked what was in the tea to just say “Don’t worry about it”. This was truthful, he said that drinking the entire bottle would only settle your stomach if you had indigestion, and nothing more.



The next day, he took the “spiked” tea to work. Sure enough, at lunch, he found the spiked tea had been tapped again. He recapped it, remarked that he’d soon know who took the tea and finished his lunch.



A few minutes later a co-worker came to him holding his stomach demanding to know what was in the tea. He just said, “Don’t worry about it”. Shortly after that, the co-worker left work sick. Soon, his wife called and asked my Dad what was in the tea, her husband was moaning that he was in pain and had been poisoned. My Dad told her what was in it, and told her to call the pharmacist and verify that it was harmless. She was laughing too hard to even say goodbye as she hung up the phone.

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#48 This Is How I Stopped The Gossip For Good My mum had a fairly consistent habit of gossiping, and sharing quite personal information around. We knew she was doing it, but she would adamantly deny having ever done such a thing.



I wish I could remember what she did that finally made me snap, it can't even have been that important, it was just the millionth time, and for once I wanted her to admit what she'd done and know that we knew too.



So we set up the sting.



My friend Jane and I approached my mum and told her that Jane was pregnant, she wasn't ready to tell her mum yet and she was really worried what people would think about her having a baby so young. She didn't want anyone to know yet, so it had to be top secret.



Having set the trap, I figured within a few weeks or so I would have some evidence we could use, but I was so, so wrong.



The very next day my sister, grandma and neighbour all asked me how my young pregnant friend was doing. When I was asked by a lady who worked at the supermarket (that same day) I figured this had gone far enough and went home to confront my mum, only to have my dad ask how Jane was doing.



I confronted my mum, right there in front of my dad, which is when she started with the usual "I would never do that, they must have heard from someone else" routine.



I explained very shortly and clearly that we had fed her a lie to see how far it spread, and the reaction was glorious. My mum's mouth fell open and she just had nothing to say at all. My dad on the other hand fell back on the sofa roaring with laughter, bemoaning the fact he hadn't thought of this years ago.



It was a moment I will treasure forever, and the point was thoroughly made.



Now that my mum was aware of what had happened I was able to satisfy all further enquiries towards my friends health with the true story, and my mum's audience for any further gossip was somewhat reduced.

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#49 Made My Ex-Boss Loss ~ 25,000 On His Salary I use to work at a Wendy’s as a manager. It was already a crappy job, but my general manager was nice, and most employees were easy to deal with.



All this started when I was already working ~65hr/week. I was offered a $100 bonus to work one of my only days off. I decided to do it, and later that week. Before I had even been paid I was asked to come in again. I said this time I would like $150 as at this point I had worked almost 23 days without any days off. They said they’d do it, so in I went.



Cut forward 3 weeks, I’ve been asking about my money for a while now. I am told by my general manager that I could speak to my district manager as he would be in later that night. The conversation goes like me:”hey, do you know what’s going on with the bonus? I’m owed $250 with both the days” district manager: “well, that’s why I came here. The store has been having trouble making money.” So, basically he’s telling me that my performance isn’t good enough. At this point I’m working dinner rush and the whole night with me and three others, my gf, best friend and other friend that has grown close. district manager: “your shift isn’t making as much money as others, and your drive time is higher” Me: “well, we are doing all we can. It takes extra time when we only have half the number of people with the same amount of customers.” district manager: “that’s really no excuse.” Me: “when am I going to receive my bonus?” My dm was a very sheepish man(pussy) so he is very obviously scared when he tells me this. district manager: “we can not give you a bonus until the revenue rises and drive time goes down.” I am speechless at this point, the rest of the conversation was a blur. I grew up on the south side, you didn’t mess with peoples money.



A day passes, I’ve had time to collect myself and speak to my entire crew. Everyone agrees to walk out with me. So I call my district manager. The phone starts to ring but then it cuts off. He declined my call. So I called him again, and again and again. Finally I just leave him a voicemail. Me: “look, Jakob you need to talk to me, you have until 8:45 to call me back or all of night crew is done.” At this point it is 7:30. I go into my office and start watching my bosses email. She leaves it open and logged in, I figured he would probably email her before calling me. Around 20 minutes of watching this email, and boom. An email pops up. “Emergency:Lonnie”



This idiot put my name on the email. So of course I read it. Long story short, in the email, it was him trying to make sure my general manager was going to be ready to go to work. Aka: he wasn’t going to call me or give me my money, so I get all my people together and we walk out leaving everything out all the meat all the toppings, the fryer. Everything.



The next day I turn in my keys. About a week later I’m called by my brother. Me: “ what’s up.” Brother: “Jacob lost all off his stores. He has to go back to Indiana.” My brother worked at the store as well. If you don’t know, district manager’s pay is based on the amount of stores they have and how much they make. When he moved to Indiana his wages got reduced for 65,000 to around~ 40,000. All this for $250.

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#50 Don’t Want To Return My Tools Or Pay Me? Enjoy Losing Your Business I’m a trade painter that worked for around 5 years essentially running a company for an owner who took a very hands off approach, he was essentially a name and working capitol and not much else. After getting an offer to work for a bigger commercial company and my old bosses realization he would have to run his own company as there really wasn’t anyone else in house that was qualified, he resorted to acting like a child to try and make me stay. Made me run around the world to receive my final pay which I never even got and refused to return my tools spread throughout various jobs. Revenge time.



As luck would have it another even better offer from an even bigger company ended up in my lap that wanted to subcontract me a very substantial amount of their work, but Im going to need more employees for that. Hmmm. So I go through and call each and every member of the original company and offer them a 3 dollar an hour raise to work for me which all of them accepted, after all they know me, they’ve worked for me for years, and it’s more money, no brainer. They barely know the owner and what they do know, they don’t like lol. I then asked them to grab ONLY my tools ( which was the vast majority of tools on all the jobs) from their respective jobs when they leave for the weekend on Friday. Monday rolls around and my old boss is getting calls left and right from supervisors asking why nobodies at work and what’s going on, he was so hands off he didn’t even have employees phone numbers to call and ask them lmao. He’s essentially without employees and little to no tools to complete any jobs at this point.



Fast forward 6 months and his company has now closed, he’s lost all his work. His new addition to his house has come to a grinding halt half way though construction, he’s hurting big time. I never got my last check, but I did get a great group of workers and a company of my own, so I guess I’ll just call it even.



TLDR: Company owner doesn’t want me to quit, withholds pay and personal tools, promptly steal his workforce and open company.

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#51 Landlord Put Me Through 3 Years Of Hell My landlord was a terrible human being. Honestly, calling him a human is even pushing it. Just a few things he has done to me over the past three years..



Stole my dryer and other household products that are in a common area. Made me pay for a plumbing repair which was deemed normal wear and tear. Tried breaking into my house. Retaliated against me because I went to my lawyer after he sent me a letter about a parking spot. He tried charging me an extra $150/month.



Mind you, I was never late for rent in 3 years, except for when he made me pay for the plumbing repair. So the next month I was a couple days late.



The list goes on...Now this apartment was no where near nice. I found out the plumbing was illegal, he left me with a porch for years that has severe safety issues, the ceiling paint was always falling down, gas heater was not up to code, and so on.



I finally got my chance to leave after he wanted to raise my rent $500/month. He will do anything, and everything to get more money out of his tenants.



So I called the building inspector 4 days before I left. I told him everything. The porch when he finally replaced it didn't have a permit and was definitely not up to code. I told him about the plumbing and the heater. I went on and on. The inspector came over the very next day, I saw him taking measurements. Each violation is a $500/day fine until fixed. I honestly don't know what happened, but my God did it feel good to finally get him back. He's at the very least on the town's radar.



A week before I moved out he tried telling me I needed to be out at a specific time. I never responded and where I lived, that's not how it works. He tried to threaten me with the police if I wasn't gone. Well, I went to the police myself that morning to warn them. The landlord did come by, threaten me and harass me. I called the police, they informed him I was in the right.



Long story short, he had broken into my apartment (I had left to go to storage) while I was gone. He nailed my door shut. I told the police to get the supervisor because I was over being harassed by this guy. Go figure he left before the supervisor could get there. I'm positive he knew he'd be arrested on site.



Got the police report, they're charging him with a felony for breaking and entering.



Fines plus a charge? Don't be a jerk to good people.

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#52 Guy Steals 400 Dollars Of Gas, But I Get The Last Laugh Backstory: I used to work at a marina when I was in high school that sold gas and allowed people to dock for free if they wanted to.



Now one day a guy comes in on a pretty big boat comes in and gets a lot of gas. Like 400 dollars worth of gas. He comes to the counter to pay and gives me 400 dollars in 100 dollar bills and I accept them and he goes on his merry way.



Fast forward a week or so and I am told by my boss that the bills he payed in were all counterfeit bills. Unfortunately as he payed in cash we had no way of tracking him down, so we think that he just got away with stealing 400 dollars worth of gas. That is until this idiot comes back after about a month and a half, thinking he got away with stealing the gas. When he comes back in I recognize the guy and tell my coworker to call the police right away. However, I knew that this guy would just leave if I let on that I had recognized him and we had discovered his plot to get free gas, so I decide to pretend I don’t recognize him.



Luckily for me this guy asks to dock the boat for an hour or so on our dock and I tell it’s not a problem. Now it is policy to get the name and phone number of customers using free dockage, as well as asking that they leave their keys in the boat so that we can move the boat to a different dock if needed. He complies to all of the rules and leaves his boat, and he leaves his keys with me. After probably about 15 minutes of waiting the police show up on the dock and ask my boss where the guy is. My boss tells them he just left his boat but we have his number and can get him to come back to the boat and he then instructs me to do just that.



At this point I was pissed at this dude for making me look dumb for basically losing 400 dollars, so I call and tell him:

“Hey, this is(Me) from Marina, it seems as though there is an issue with your engine and it seems to be smoking”.- for those that don’t know boats that well, engines are very expensive and this one in particular was a 350 horsepower Yamaha engine, which is top of the line so that man got back to that boat in record time.



When he got back to the boat the look on his face when he saw 2 cops waiting for him was priceless. He tried to play it off and act like he had done nothing wrong and he didn’t know why the police were there, but that was short lived as they arrested him and told him why he was being arrested. Turns out the guy had almost 2 grand in counterfeit 100 dollar bills on him.

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#53 My Wife Left Me, Lied About Me, I Got Revenge My wife decided to take a week long break about a month and a half ago. She said it had nothing to do with me, she just needed some time on her own. I let her go, and encouraged her even. I only wanted what was best for her.



The very next day, she started posting on social media. Saying a bunch of things like "I loved the wrong person." And "You deserve someone that supports you." Etc. Standing on the outside, it's easy to assume I did something wrong here. But honestly, I'm a romantic pussy. I gave 110% into making sure the love of my life had everything...



Here's the revenge bit.... She asked for a divorce and has been making baseless lies about me to everyone I know over the last month and a half... Well... 2 weeks ago She got layed off and has been collecting unemployment. I just finished filing a form to report her for fraud since she's working 2 jobs (under the table) that pay more than her previous job AND collecting unemployment on top of it. I also made sure to get her to text me details about said jobs, and screen capped them. Legally, I know I'm in the right... But it's still a trashy, vindictive thing to do. But honestly, I feel so good for screwing her over, knowing she won't be able to afford the house that she kicked me out of anymore.



Edit: for those concerned about my cat, I can't take him :( no pet policy at my current residence. But he will live on forever thanks to the internet!

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#54 Fail To Fix Your Tenant’s Unsecured Front Door? Get Put On Blast By Local News So a couple of months ago while away from my apartment, I got a phone call from the leasing office asking if I was inside my apartment. I said no. They said that I needed to stay away from the apartment until they called to let me know it was safe to go back. Naturally worried, I asked why. They said that a man had broken into the building’s attic and had managed to use the attic access in my apartment to enter into my apartment and was now barricaded inside.



After about a 6 hour standoff, the police kicked open my front door and pulled the guy out. As a temporary fix for the door, the maintenance put a new strike plate on the remaining splintered door frame so that I could at least close it. Thinking that they would return the next day to complete the repair, I was cool with this.



Now the temporary strike plate only allowed me to close my door but wasn’t actually securing it. The broken door frame that it was screwed to made it so that a little bit of weight applied to my door would rip the whole thing apart again and allow easy access to my apartment. Obviously not secured or a long term solution. After calling and talking to the management in person just about every other day for 4 weeks without anyone coming to fix my door, I decided that enough was enough. I needed a secure door for my apartment. The office kept saying, “We’re working on it” without any actual repairs attempted.



So I decided to go to my local news station which has a consumer report investigative team. This same news station had reported on the initial incident the month prior and were very willing to do the follow up story. They came out, took some video and did an interview with me. They then tried talking to the management but ended up getting kicked off the property. They put together a beautiful segment for their nightly news that perfectly displayed the incompetency of this leasing company. Watching it was a very beautiful moment of revenge for me. The next day, the entire maintenance crew was at my apartment and replaced the whole door and frame with a shiny new one.



TL;DR Police kick down my front door to arrest a criminal hiding inside. Apartment management leave my door broken and unsecured for over a month. I go to the local news and they do a beautiful segment on the incompetency of the leasing management.

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#55 Look After My Kids... Again Back when I was a teenager, my Aunt would ask me to baby-sit her kids. It didn't happen often, so I really didn't mind as long as she bought me Pizza, and her two children were well behaved.



Anyway, she was a divorcee and after a couple of years she remarried. His two kids were all right as well, and I didn't mind baby-sitting for them when they asked me to about three months after their wedding.



This is when it starts going downhill. Firstly, no pizza. Second, they came home three hours later than they said they would, and didn't give me a lift home. (I'm 16 at this point, and a very big guy, so no worries walking home, but it was about 2:00am in the morning.)



Then they started to take advantage... almost every week they wanted me to look after their kids, for no pay, and would get extremely pissy about it if I refused, often having a go at my mother, who would cry. I hated that.



Fine.



So they called me to look after their kids so they could go and do their regular, "We'll be home by 10 (But we mean 1am)"



Me: "Okeydokey."



I rocked up. Sure enough, no food aside from the kids dinner. I raided their fridge. Then, at about midnight I woke the kids up, took them into the lounge and put on a video. They were a little confused, but excited to be up at that time. I then gave each of them a can of Red bull and a packet of lollies. About twenty minutes later, the parents showed up, and I left.



They never asked me to baby sit for them again. Apparently they shouted at my mother, and dad told me off, but he couldn't stop laughing, so I wasn't in too much trouble.

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#56 Wage Theft Revenge I worked in Maintenance for a religious organization that owned a large number of aged care facilities. Even though they were supposedly not for profit they went all out to scam the government for as much money as they could - for example, I once saw a claim for "wandering behavior" in a bed ridden resident so they could claim he had dementia, put him in a locked ward and get extra money.



I became aware that they were paying less than the minimum wage for many of the non nursing staff - a high percentage of house keeping were from overseas and god told them they could get away with it. In my country you can claim back wages for six years and it so happened I was just about to reach that mark and I was thoroughly sick of their hypocrisy.



I scheduled a meeting with the care manager and human resources, in the meeting I requested to be paid the correct wage. After they realized I was not going to back down they agreed to pay me correctly and would back pay me but only if I didn't tell the other employees. I declined and it ended up costing them over $700,000 to back pay everyone - I was recording the conversation and took them to Fairwork (an independent workplace ombudsman).



They made everyone with the same job description as me redundant because they couldn't think of a way to legally fire me and then outsourced maintenance which ended up costing them much more. I took a nice holiday with the redundancy pay and informed on them (with documented proof) to the government aged care regulator for the fraud. They were inspected with a fine tooth comb and two of their flagship homes were put under six months constant government supervision.



Always remember that wage theft is the largest crime wave in history, it is ongoing, and no one ever goes to jail for it.

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#57 Chef Leaves With All His Notes, Almost Destroys The Business At the restaurant I used to work at, there was a chef who made the best gumbo I have ever had. However, the management were I worked was awful. The only employees who stayed for very long were the ones who were paid well, eg mr.gumbo. Customers knew him by name. Then one day, he called in sick (which he had never done before) and they didn't let him. He had enough, and quit. But he also burned a few bridges. He took all his notes, which had ratios, spices, times and temperatures. Everything. We had no idea how to make his gumbo. They then tasked me with recreating it. When it was no were near as good, most of the gumbo customers, which was a lot of them, left. I quit shortly after. From what I heard from my friends who still worked there, the business almost went under. This was his way of making the management pay.

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#58 If You're Gonna Steal The Catalytics Off My Truck You Should've Checked If They Were Actually Functional First, Wasn't So Funny When It Was Turn Was a fun morning at the beginning of last week starting up my truck and waking everyone up at 2:45am to learn someone swiped the hollowed out cats. The idiots missed the neighbors cameras that basically gave away who they were. Its two kids from the area who drive around in a pretty busted up police crown vic. I chose not to call the cops, instead I called one of my friends who's code enforcement and let him know what my plan was and he relayed the info to the police that I was finally going to do a nuisance tow on that same crown victoria.



The car they drive isnt street legal as it has no license plates or insurance or working taillights and rattles like shit due to the trash sound system they also spend their whole day at a chicken shack smoking. Not sure who theyre getting money from but I'm guessing stealing catalytics was part of the equation. When I spotted the car sitting on a quiet street I called it in and got the go ahead to tow. I took it straight to the police station and they tried to run a owner check with the vin number only to find out it hadn't been registered since 2011 and the owner was someone other than the kids who sold them the car with no title because of all the back registration owed.



The cops said we can go ahead and take it to the junkyard til they can get a Black title(aka certificate of destruction). By then the two idiots were running around all over town looking for their car thinking it got stolen by one of their friends as a prank(the key lock was so worn out you could start it with any car key). They found it at the junkyard and tried to steal it by one of them distracting the owner and the other stealing their car but the junkyard was aware of who they were so they cut the driveshaft off beforehand.



I missed out on this part but they got arrested for trying to steal their car back and they watched as the junkyard used a crane to rip the car to shreds when I saw it the remains looked like a toddler just ripped it to the bare frame out of curiosity. They been out of jail since but haven't left their trailer, i did a drive by earlier and noticed a beater jeep liberty in their driveway also with no plates and already working with the cops on taking that too if I see it out in a public except I won't miss the show next time.

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#59 Home Owner Got What Was Coming To Him After Daily Harassment I worked an engineering/construction job last year for a home builder and we had to deal with a bunch of 5g anti vaxxer health nuts moving in to one of our neighborhoods. Constant complaints about the construction, the noise, the debris, which made no sense because they chose to move into the neighborhood before construction was completed.



One man in particular would harass us daily, complaining about the streetlights being too bright (they weren't) and complaining about a generator we had running about a block away from him to power the site temporarily until we had the infrastructure in. The complaints ranged from the generator was damaging his hearing (thing was almost completely silent) or that the fumes from the generator were coming into his house and causing him and his kids to have stunted development. They would come up with stuff that made little to no sense. It escalated to the point where he got the city and the mayor involved, and we got sued so we gave in to his requests and moved to generator to an inconvenient location & had to take the time and money to rewire to be able to power the areas needed (this was including important stuff like the streetlights, we had to leave off for a couple nights until the move was complete, and you guessed it, he would call to complain. The nerve of this man.)



So, here comes the revenge. We received an order from the city to install a 5g tower on site to improve cellular connection because the area we were in had pretty bad service. Since my team and I were in charge of creating the plans to install the infrastructure, guess where we all simultaneously agreed to put the tower: right smack dab in front of the angry mans house. We thought this was incredibly hilarious and couldn't stop laughing every time he would call freaking out while the tower was being constructed. Got to the point he tried to file another lawsuit, got laughed away, and within a week we never heard from them again. Moved out faster than the wind.