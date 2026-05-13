77 Stories Of High Strangeness That Might Send You Down A Late-Night Rabbit Hole
Humans are naturally curious creatures. It’s probably why so many of us end up spiraling down late-night internet rabbit holes, trying to make sense of things that don’t quite add up. Whether it’s strange coincidences, unexplained sightings, eerie encounters, or stories that make you pause and go, “Wait… what?” — there’s something oddly fascinating about mysteries we can’t fully explain.
And of course, the internet has entire communities dedicated to exactly that kind of curiosity. One such corner is the Reddit community “r/HighStrangeness,” which, in its own words, explores everything from paranormal encounters and UFOs to ancient civilizations, cryptozoology, consciousness, and all kinds of strange, unexplained phenomena. Some posts are eerie, some are fascinating, and some are bizarre. They’ll genuinely make you question reality for a second. Keep scrolling to check out some of the most intriguing posts people came across there.
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The Year 1923 Predicts 2023
CCTV Security Image From Birmingham, UK
A Beekeeper In Greece Put Up And Images For Good Luck And Later Found The Beehive Avoided The Faces
It's probably the material the paper/images are made of
Have you ever wondered what’s behind a strange coincidence, or why the world works the way it does? From the food we eat to the mysteries of space and human behavior, curiosity quietly sits at the center of almost everything we try to understand. It’s that constant pull in the back of our minds that makes us ask “why” a little too often.
A 2015 review published in Neuron describes curiosity as the engine behind our natural drive to explore and learn. It isn’t random—it’s deeply wired into how we engage with the world. At its core, curiosity pushes us toward understanding what we don’t yet know.
3,700-Year-Old Ancient Clay Tablet Containing Applied Geometry. A Millennia Before The Birth Of Pythagoras
What Happened? Suddenly, The Skies Above South Dakota Turned Green. A Rare Phenomenon That Is Like Being In A Magical World
The Pascagoula Abduction In Mississippi Is One Of The Most Famous ET Encounters Stories Out There
And science shows there’s a reason it feels so rewarding. A 2014 study published in Behavioral Neuroscience found that the brain’s reward system plays a major role in curiosity, with dopamine leading the process. Dopamine is often called the brain’s “feel-good” chemical, and it activates when we encounter something new or interesting. Whether it’s discovering a hidden place or stumbling across an unexpected fact, the brain responds with a small burst of reward. This creates a feedback loop; explore something new, feel good, want to explore again. Over time, this system gently trains us to keep seeking out novelty and information.
Mom Sent Me This Pic
My mom just sent me this pic to show her grandkids and tell them it’s a magic dragon. I’ve never seen weather phenomena like this personally. Definitely strange!
Baby Goat Born With Human-Like Face Worshipped Like God In Gujarat, India
Some people in the comments on Reddit were theorizing this is a breed of goat called the Damascus goat. I googled some photos. They are hideous :( Apparently they were bred for "aesthetics" to have horribly deformed faces and brachycephalic skulls, and ears that are so long they drag on the ground. Honestly that sounds like a miserable existence for these goats, but hey, at least the humans who selectively bred it to have such a stunted skull think that it's aesthetically pleasing! It's apparently a very high milk and meat producer, though.
"The Saurian". This Was A 5'2" Model Of What Scientists At The Time (80's) Thought Dinosaurs Would Have Turned Into If There Was No Extinction Event In A Small Local Museum
Long before modern neuroscience, thinkers were already trying to define curiosity. Philosopher and psychologist William James (1899) described it as “the impulse towards better cognition,” essentially the desire to understand what we do not yet know. He observed that in children, curiosity is often sparked by bright, unusual, or surprising things; anything that feels new or attention-grabbing. Over time, James suggested, this simple instinct evolves into something deeper. It becomes a more intellectual drive toward knowledge, science, and understanding the world in a structured way. What starts as wonder slowly turns into a lifelong pursuit of learning.
Recently An 8-Mile Long "Canvas" Filled With Ice Age Drawings Of Extinct Animals Has Been Discovered In The Amazon Rainforest
Coyote Peterson Is Claiming He's Found A Bigfoot Skull
Possible Explanation For The Switzerland UFO Video
Interestingly, curiosity doesn’t look the same across all living beings. Psychologist Daniel Berlyne studied this and explained that curiosity can be divided along two key dimensions: perceptual versus epistemic, and specific versus diversive. Perceptual curiosity is what drives organisms to explore new sights, sounds, or sensations, and it fades once the novelty wears off. This form is especially strong in animals and even human infants, who constantly explore their environment. It’s the most basic, instinctive form of curiosity—simple, direct, and tied to immediate experience.
Never Thought Of It This Way
Stonehenge Like Structures At The Bottom Of Lake Michigan
Did I Take A Photo Of A Ghost Back In 2013?
So, I used to work in film and TV in LA and, back in 2013, I worked an overnight job at the abandoned Linda Vista Hospital (look it up). Working there was the worst. They were always overnights. It was legitimately unnerving being in that space and it was such a big hospital that when you wanted to get from wherever the shooting location was to wherever production was set up, you would just sprint through this very creepy, big, empty hospital.
Anyway, I was just transferring my photos to a new computer and decided to take a trip down memory lane. I scrolled through all my pics and I came to some shots I took back in 2013 when I was working on a production at Linda Vista. When I came to a hallway shot, I noticed something weird near the end of the hallway. If you zoom in you can see it and it’s pretty unnerving.
Did I take photo of a ghost at an abandoned hospital in 2013?
On the other hand, Berlyne described epistemic curiosity as something more uniquely human. Unlike perceptual curiosity, it isn’t just about new stimuli; it’s about acquiring knowledge and understanding meaning. It’s the drive that makes us read, research, question, and try to solve complex problems. This form of curiosity doesn’t disappear quickly; instead, it builds over time and shapes learning and intellectual growth. It’s what pushes humans beyond simple exploration into deeper thinking and discovery.
Biblical Christmas Tree Angel
Took This In Yosemite National Park A Few Weeks Ago
I noticed it on my phone when I was taking the picture but thought it was just a glare on the screen. Either a really cool light anomaly or a portal haha. The energy was very strong out here as well.
The Rosette Nebula, Some Say Depicts A Human Skull
The second dimension Berlyne explored was informational specificity—dividing curiosity into specific and diversive types. Specific curiosity is focused, like wanting one clear answer to a question. Diversive curiosity, on the other hand, is broader and often triggered by boredom or a need for stimulation. For example, monkeys show specific curiosity when solving puzzles, even without rewards, simply to understand how something works. Rats, meanwhile, display diversive curiosity when they explore unfamiliar parts of a maze just because it’s new. Both forms exist across species, showing that curiosity is a universal survival tool.
Sarah Witcher And The Bear
During The Peak Of The Eclipse In My Area My Cats Just Sat Quietly Facing The Wall (Something They Have Never Done Before)
The Massive Sphere At The Bosnia Pyramid
The Spiral Staircase In Loretto Chapel, Santa Fe, Known As The "Miraculous Staircase," Built Without A Center Support And Without Nails
Put simply, curiosity is what keeps both humans and animals engaged with the world around them. It drives exploration, learning, problem-solving, and even survival in subtle ways. From scientific breakthroughs to everyday questions, it’s the quiet force behind discovery. Without it, we wouldn’t explore, question, or evolve in the way we do. It’s less of a trait and more of a built-in compass; constantly pointing us toward “what’s next.”
4000yo Cave Paintings In Australia
Everyone Bow Down To These Harpey Eagle
Gryfino, Poland. Crooked Forest Is A Local Anomaly - A Section Of Forest Filled With Strangely Twisted Trees
Its origin isn't entirely explained, usually attributed to gravitational distortions, aliens, hauntings. The official explanation presents it as the product of human hands.
Okay I Work As A Workmen (Electrician). Today At Work (I Work In An Old Apertment) I Drag Cables And Inside A Wall I Find This Old Newspaper
What I find weird is the date it came out: Wednesday, 18 Jan 1922. And it's the same date for me today, exactly 101 years later.
Coming back to these kinds of posts, it’s easy to see why they pull people in so quickly. There’s something about strange, unexplained, and even paranormal stories that sits right at the edge of curiosity and disbelief. They make you pause for a second, reread a line, and wonder if there’s more going on than meets the eye. And maybe that’s the point — not everything is meant to be immediately solved or neatly explained. Some stories stay with you precisely because they leave room for questions. Which of these posts made you stop and think the most? And do you personally lean more toward finding explanations… or simply enjoying the mystery as it is?
A Friendly Reminder That The World’s Oldest Pyramid Is In Indonesia, Is At Least 10 000 Years Old, Has Unexplored Chambers, And Demonstrates How A Pyramid Can Be Mistaken As Part Of Nature
These Man Made Sculptures Were Made Thousands Of Miles And Hundreds Of Years Apart, Yet They Depict The Same Figure
Oh yeah, they're the same figure... if you ignore all the differences and look only at the one similarity XD
Obama Walks Back His Aliens “Are Real” Comment On Instagram Today
Yusuff Shakur Went Viral After Sharing A Hand-Drawn Sketch Of What He Says He Saw During A Near-End Experience
Original sketch and Ai replica of the sketch so you can read the drawing easier. Thoughts?
Record 11.5’ Sturgeon Recently Caught. Lake Monster Anyone?
A 1993 Photograph Of An Cougar Was Captured In Maine, Even Though Eastern Cougars Have Been Believed Extinct Since The 1940s. Many Accuse Wildlife Services Of Refusing To Acknowledge Their Existence
Ancient Civilization Knew About Conception
The stone carvings on the walls of the Varamurthyeswarar temple in Tamil Nadu (India, naturally) depict the process of human conception and birth. If the different stages of pregnancy surprise no one, the depiction of fertilization is simply unthinkable. Thousands of years before the discovery of these very cells, before ultrasound and the microscope, a detailed process of how cells meet, merge and grow in a woman's womb is carved on a 6000-year-old temple.
An Embroidery I Made After Being Inspired By All The Uap Sightings. Bonus Sasquatch
The Most Compelling UFO Evidence Known To Man
Perhaps the strangest encounters ever.
Back in May 1967, Stefan Michalak was just a regular guy, a hobby geologist out near Falcon Lake, Manitoba, looking for silver.
But what he found (or what found him) remains one of the most chilling and well-documented UFO encounters to this day.
He claimed he saw two glowing, disc-shaped crafts descend. One flew off, but the other landed nearby.
Thinking it might be some sort of experimental military aircraft, Stefan approached. Up close, it looked like something out of a sci-fi film, seamless metal, totally silent.
Then, without warning, a burst of hot gas blasted from a vent and hit him in the chest. His clothes caught fire. He was left with a bizarre grid of burns and intense nausea.
Multiple doctors examined him, but no one could explain the injuries. Radiation was even detected at the site.
What makes this case stand out is how grounded it is, no wild claims, but a man, some burns, and a story he never changed.
Weird Thing In Alaska (Not My Photos)
Ann Hodges Is The Only Confirmed Person In History To Have Been Hit By A Meteorite Which Occurred In 1954
Engraved Stone Carvings Around The Globe Show Eerily Similar Depictions, Despite Belonging To Cultures Far Away From Each Other
Sts-115-E-07201 - NASA Has Officially Classified This As An "Unidentified Object"
The "Unfinished Obelisk" In Aswan, Egypt Is A Megalith Made From A Single Piece Of Red Granite
It measures at 137 feet (42 meters) and weighs over 1200 tons or (2.6 million pounds). It's a logistical nightmare and still baffles people to this day.
Took These Photos Earlier Today On A Hike At Mount Charleston, Nevada. Me And My Friend Couldn’t Help But Notice How This Cloud Looked Liked A Portal/Moon
I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.
In 2006, This Argentinian Police Officer Was Found After An 18-Hour Search In A State Of Complete Shock
He said "short beings with red eyes" had taken him and he had "memories like he was in his mother's womb." He was found 20 km away he was last seen with his clothes dry despite heavy rain.
Now What’s Going On Over Lake Michigan? The Plot Thickens
Cave In Thailand Looks Like A Giant Petrified Snake
The Berea Footprints Are A Collection Of Various Human Like Footprints Fossilized Into The Rock Strata South Of Berea, KY
The kicker? The rock layer they are found in was formed 250 million years ago when the highest known forms of life were amphibians.
The Remarkable Alignment Of The Coordinates Of The Pyramid Of Khufu And The Speed Of Light. Apparently A Coincidence, But Very Strange!
After Months Of Silently Eating Lunch Near Me, A Woman Handed Me This Napkin With A Strange Symbol And Walked Out Without A Word
I’ve seen this woman pretty regularly for the last few months she works nearby and we usually end up at the same Taco Bell around the same time. We’ve never spoken. Today, while I was eating, she walked up to my table, placed this napkin down in front of me, and walked out without saying anything.
The symbol is drawn in black ink: a large triangle with two diagonal lines through it, and above that, two overlapping X-shapes with arrowheads on the ends. It doesn’t look random. It looks like something.
I don’t know what it means or why she gave it to me. But after months of silently existing in the same space this feels like it means something.
You Want To Hear The Song Now…
Abuna Yemata Guh In Ethiopia
Purple Light In Sky Over Star, Idaho
The Laura Buxton Coincidence
Stunning Image Of A Red Spectrum And Blue Jet Above This Severe Thunderstorm Cloud
Saw This In Chicago Today!
In 1964 This Photo Was Taken By An Australian Woman, Allegedly Showing A Living Tasmanian Tiger Or Queensland Tiger. The Photo Was Connected To Reports Of Livestock Being Attacked And Mauled In The Area By A Tiger-Like Predator
If You Multiply The Height Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza By 2π You Get 3022 Ft. The Actual Perimeter Of Its Base Is 3024ft
To put that in perspective, each side of the base should be 755.5 ft instead of 756 ft, HALF A FOOT shorter, in order to get exactly 3022 ft. An unimaginable accuracy...
Hmmm
Olmec Head. 40 Tons. 3,500 Years Old
In The 1930s, A Miner Named Augustin Lasage Heard Voices In The Cave Where He Was Working Telling Him That He Would Be A Painter
He claimed the spirits would guide his hands while he painted these large paintings.
I Saw Through Reality To The Other Side, It Lasted For 15 Minutes
Firstly I'm in good health, and NO I DID NOT HAVE A SEIZURE, and no I'm not on any [substances].
On August 23rd 2024 I experienced something that amazed me, fascinated me and terrified me. I exited my car and headed to a small version of one of the local grocery stores. As I left my car something started to form and mess with my eyesight. It was so intense that I had trouble navigating through the aisles to the back of the store where the deli was. What I saw grew in intensity and took up about 50 % of the physical visible world.
The best way to describe what I saw, or how to experience it would be if you stared at the sun for a few minutes then looked around. But this was far more than that. It looked as if there was a tear in reality, starting from the left and growing bigger to the right. The edges of this anomaly were made up of intense colors so vibrant and blinding, they ranged from yellows, greens reds, oranges and yellows. The edges would best be described as fluid, and staticy, maybe like plasma.
Now I could also see into this opening, it appeared to be a barren wasteland or it might have been an industrial older warehouse. Further I saw what I could only describe as large things turning possibly industrial fans, they were brown or rusty in color and slowly turning in a counter clockwise direction.
Now could it just be something messing with my optical nerves?? Yes that's something I thought of.
Also I checked if it was one eye 👁🗨 or the other, but it was both. I closed one and still saw it and then repeated this with the other eye and I still saw it.
I swear I'm not making this up, it actually scared me. My mind was racing, that there was something wrong with me.
I left the grocery store and could still see this, I drove home which was only 3 blocks and I went upstairs and told my wife I had to a headache (I didn't though) and I needed to lay down. I prayed that this would go away, and after a couple more minutes it did.
In total I'd say it lasted for about 15 minutes.
The picture shared was suggested to me when I talked about this experience last night. It's the Flammarion. The illustration depicts a man, dressed as a pilgrim in a long robe and carrying a walking stick, who has reached a point where the flat Earth meets the firmament. The pilgrim kneels down and passes his head, shoulders, right arm, and the top of the walking stick through an opening in the firmament, which is depicted as covered on the inside by the stars, Sun, and Moon. Behind the sky, the pilgrim finds a marvelous realm of circling clouds, fires and suns. One of the elements of the cosmic machinery resembles traditional pictorial representations of the "wheel in the middle of a wheel" described in the visions of the Hebrew prophet Ezekiel.
**Tldr = I saw a rip in space and time and I saw the other side for about 15 minutes.
In The 12th Century, Two Green-Skinned Children Appeared In An English Village, Speaking An Unknown Language And Eating Only Raw Beans
One child perished, but the survivor learned English and revealed they hailed from "Saint Martin's Land," a sunless world.
Sphinx Was Originally Anubis/Anpu With A Larger Head. The Body Of The Sphinx Is Not Proportional To The Human Head Which Was Added During The Later Dynasties
Egyptians known for their meticulous details, their designs would never be so grossly miscalculated. Present day Sphinx is not an original.
Possible Alien Life Throughout History?
Project Aquiline: The Cias Nuclear Powered ‘Eagle’ Drone. Declassified Last Year. Was Developed In The 60s. Fascinating
The Clearest Image Of Mars Ever Taken!
Friendly Reminder That This Skinwalker Photo Was Actually From The 1982 Movie Xtro 🎃
An Unusual Rock - Gale Crater, Mars
Just Another Mars Anomaly
The $130 Million Mistake: Why A Sheikh Abandoned Al Qasimi Palace After Just One Night
In 1985, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qasimi spent roughly 500 million AED (over $130 million today) to build a palace in Ras Al Khaimah that was meant to be a masterpiece of Islamic, Moroccan, and Persian architecture. It was a 35-room marvel with marble floors and crystal chandeliers. Yet, legend has it that the family fled after spending just one night inside. For over 30 years, it sat rotting in the desert, known locally as "Al Qasr Al Ghamedh"—The Palace of Mystery.
But this isn't just another "haunted house" story. The local lore points to a very specific error made during construction: the workers cut down a massive, ancient tree that was believed to be the dwelling of a powerful Jinn tribe.
As a researcher of these phenomena, I find this case fascinating because it aligns with the "territorial" nature of Jinn civilization. They aren't wandering spirits; they are long-lived entities (sometimes up to 1,500 years) that claim physical territory. When the Sheikh built over their land and destroyed their natural anchor, the response was immediate. Locals reported furniture being thrown through the air, the faces of children appearing in windows, and screams echoing from empty rooms. It remained a "no-go zone" until its recent restoration into a museum.
This isn't an isolated anomaly in the region. Further south, near Madinah, lies the "Wadi-e-Jinn" (Valley of Jinn). In this valley, cars left in neutral move uphill on their own, reaching speeds of 100 km/h with their engines off. While skeptics call it a "gravity hill" or an optical illusion, the frequency of these occurrences suggests a massive magnetic or dimensional distortion in the area.
Whether it’s a gravity-defying valley in Saudi Arabia or a $130 million palace abandoned in the UAE, the message is the same: We are building our modern world on top of a map we don't fully understand. We treat these lands as empty canvases, but for a civilization that outlives ten human generations, we are just the noisy, temporary neighbors who haven't learned to respect the boundaries of the ancient owners.
Face Like Structure In Antarctica
A New Research Revealed This Year That This Obsidian Mirror Used By Queen Elizabeth I’s Famed Political Advisor And Occultist John Dee To 'Speak' With Angels Has Aztec Origin
The mirror was crafted in Aztec Mexico more than 500 years ago and is now on display at the British Museum.
One Of The Greatest Minds In Human History Believed His Brain Acted As A Receiver For Information Transmitted From The Universe. Perhaps It Was No Coincidence He Also Pioneered The Discovery Of Radio And Wireless Communications
Legend Rock Petroglyph Site In Wyoming Seems To Show An Alien Grey In Front Of A Man
Strange Light Emitted From Glacier—any Ideas What This Could Be?
Easter Island Excavations -Got From Brian Foerster's Page
Close-Up Of The Capstone Of The Black Pyramid Built By Amenemhat III
Upon Opening Secret Chambers In Padmanabhaswamy Temple, India An Enormous Treasury Filled With Gold Was Found. But Some Door Were Left Unlocked
According to a legend behind them lies a weapon of gods, so devastating that it might erase whole mankind with ease.