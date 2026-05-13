Firstly I'm in good health, and NO I DID NOT HAVE A SEIZURE, and no I'm not on any [substances].



On August 23rd 2024 I experienced something that amazed me, fascinated me and terrified me. I exited my car and headed to a small version of one of the local grocery stores. As I left my car something started to form and mess with my eyesight. It was so intense that I had trouble navigating through the aisles to the back of the store where the deli was. What I saw grew in intensity and took up about 50 % of the physical visible world.



The best way to describe what I saw, or how to experience it would be if you stared at the sun for a few minutes then looked around. But this was far more than that. It looked as if there was a tear in reality, starting from the left and growing bigger to the right. The edges of this anomaly were made up of intense colors so vibrant and blinding, they ranged from yellows, greens reds, oranges and yellows. The edges would best be described as fluid, and staticy, maybe like plasma.



Now I could also see into this opening, it appeared to be a barren wasteland or it might have been an industrial older warehouse. Further I saw what I could only describe as large things turning possibly industrial fans, they were brown or rusty in color and slowly turning in a counter clockwise direction.



Now could it just be something messing with my optical nerves?? Yes that's something I thought of.



Also I checked if it was one eye 👁‍🗨 or the other, but it was both. I closed one and still saw it and then repeated this with the other eye and I still saw it.



I swear I'm not making this up, it actually scared me. My mind was racing, that there was something wrong with me.



I left the grocery store and could still see this, I drove home which was only 3 blocks and I went upstairs and told my wife I had to a headache (I didn't though) and I needed to lay down. I prayed that this would go away, and after a couple more minutes it did.



In total I'd say it lasted for about 15 minutes.



The picture shared was suggested to me when I talked about this experience last night. It's the Flammarion. The illustration depicts a man, dressed as a pilgrim in a long robe and carrying a walking stick, who has reached a point where the flat Earth meets the firmament. The pilgrim kneels down and passes his head, shoulders, right arm, and the top of the walking stick through an opening in the firmament, which is depicted as covered on the inside by the stars, Sun, and Moon. Behind the sky, the pilgrim finds a marvelous realm of circling clouds, fires and suns. One of the elements of the cosmic machinery resembles traditional pictorial representations of the "wheel in the middle of a wheel" described in the visions of the Hebrew prophet Ezekiel.



**Tldr = I saw a rip in space and time and I saw the other side for about 15 minutes.

