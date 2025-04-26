If you’re an avid internet user, your answer to the question “How often do you learn something new when browsing the internet?” is probably something along the lines of “Pretty often.” Most of us on the internet arguably learn plenty of new things on a daily basis, be it fun facts or the news from around the world.

Today, we want to encourage you to get acquainted with even more fun and interesting facts as you surf online, so we have a whole bunch of them put together for you to browse. On the list below, you can find some of the most interesting posts, as shared by the ‘Greatest Reactions’ Instagram account, so wait not a second longer and scroll down to see if there’s anything you were still unfamiliar with.

On the list below, you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Kevin Bennett, Ph.D., a full teaching professor of psychology at Penn State University, and the creator of the Kevin Bennett Is Snarling podcast, who was kind enough to share his views on why we find random facts so interesting.

#1

Man in prison attire with inset of two men in suits; fun fact from 1994 cinematic releases.

    #2

    Black dog in a pet bed under a sign with a crossed-out baby symbol; highlights an interesting millennial trend.

    I'd also rather have pets than politicians. Just throwing that out there...

    #3

    Masked wrestler in yellow with orphanage children, illustrating interesting facts about his unique mission.

    Started roughly a decade ago, the ‘Greatest Reactions’ Instagram account now boasts close to 9 million followers, and it’s not difficult to see why. Sharing all sorts of facts, the page covers nearly any and every topic there is, making sure every internet user can find something that interests them on the page.

    #4

    Skeleton posed with a dog's skeleton, illustrating a unique fact about a teacher's donation to science.

    #5

    Homeless dog sleeping on a bed at a gas station, covered with a blanket.

    Seeking to learn why we find all sorts of bits of information interesting, even if we’re not particularly interested in the topic they relate to, we got in touch with a full teaching professor of psychology at Penn State University, and the creator of the Kevin Bennett Is Snarling podcast, Dr. Kevin Bennett.

    He noted that most people are natural pattern-seekers and story-makers. A single fact, like octopuses having three hearts, can light up their mental map and connect to something totally unrelated, like human emotion or sci-fi movies.

    “Some people engage with new facts and information the same way a collector does,” Dr. Bennett told Bored Panda. “There can be a bit of obsession about picking up new items for their collection. It’s not always the topic that grabs us, but the ‘aha!’ moment that feels like discovering a secret.”
    #6

    Man holding a giant freshwater fish beside a river, illustrating one of 80 interesting facts about capturing rare species.

    #7

    Dog statue on a grave with sticks instead of flowers, showcasing interesting burial traditions.

    #8

    Dog in floral collar holds paw on wedding certificate with a couple, showcasing interesting facts about wedding witnesses.

    According to Dr. Bennett, curiosity might play a role, too, when it comes to learning random facts. “Curiosity is like cognitive caffeine—it energizes the brain to explore, even if the reward is just a quirky tidbit,” he said. “Random facts scratch the itch of curiosity without the commitment of deep study, giving us that little dopamine hit that says, ‘Hey, I know something cool now.’”
    #9

    Person joyfully carrying a baby home from NICU, surrounded by smiling well-wishers; an interesting milestone moment.

    #10

    Japanese flag with snowy mountain and plastic bottle by the sea highlighting interesting environmental innovation facts.

    But does it cost less than regular plastic? Because that's what'll determine if it becomes widely-used or not

    #11

    Man grimacing as a cat lies on him, with an inset image of a relaxed cat on a street, illustrating interesting cat facts.

    Talking about the role the internet plays in learning, the expert pointed out that the internet has made learning a “choose-your-own-adventure” experience. “It turns every rabbit hole into a potential discovery, collapsing the distance between ‘I’ve never heard of this’ and ‘I’m an armchair expert.’

    “Plus, there is an element of sharing online, especially with social media,” he added. “Of course, it also means we need to be more mindful about separating credible facts from digital noise.”
    #12

    Child sweeping floor with a broom, overlay image of smiling man. Text: Chores linked to future success.

    #13

    Preserved dinosaur embryo in fossilized egg, showcasing interesting facts about prehistoric discoveries.

    #14

    Contestant in a red shirt on "The Price Is Right" game show, shaking hands with the host. Interesting facts about TV.

    But be it because of the internet or not, some people are more eager to learn than others. Wondering why that is, we asked Dr. Bennett, who believes that interest is a cocktail of personality, past experiences, emotional relevance, and sometimes just great timing.

    “When something feels meaningful—or even just entertaining—we’re far more likely to lean in,” he said. “The trick is making the material feel like it belongs to the learner, not just something they’re supposed to memorize.”

    #15

    Cancer cell in focus with red blood cells nearby, highlighting a significant scientific discovery.

    Does it work on Trump/Musk? Cause honestly, I'd take the cancer...

    #16

    Photographer with camera at beach, disqualified from AI competition, highlighted flamingo image. Interesting facts.

    #17

    Couple sleeping in bed, highlighting interesting facts about health benefits of sleeping next to a loved one.

    #18

    Grey dog resting on a leather chair, appearing thoughtful at night.

    #19

    NFL helmet featuring historic Blackfeet Chief, highlighting rebranding and cultural considerations.

    #20

    A man dressed as a cheerleader on a football field, highlighting an interesting fact about NFL history.

    #21

    Therapy horse comforting a patient in a hospital room, showcasing interesting facts about animal therapy.

    #22

    A woman smiling at a screen, exemplifying interesting facts about humor and emotional stability.

    I feel like they should add "generally" or "most" in there, since I love dark humor but I'm *far* from mentally-stable or smart

    #23

    Elderly woman enjoying a cigarette with wine and chocolate, highlighting interesting facts about longevity.

    #24

    Man in orange shirt standing against a height chart, inset of hands with a ring, highlighting an intriguing fact.

    #25

    Children in movie makeup on a film set for an interesting fact about casting in "Furiosa."

    #26

    Actor in yellow and blue superhero costume beside Oscars trophy image, highlighting interesting facts.

    #27

    Man in a turquoise shirt at a factory, highlighting interesting facts of kindness and change.

    #28

    Fluffy dog sniffing a carpet, exploring interesting facts about scent detection.

    #29

    Cat adorned in jewels in ancient Egyptian setting, highlighting interesting facts.

    #30

    Man holding a Nokia 3310, highlighting interesting facts about its long-lasting battery after 20 years.

    #31

    Man with tattoos stands shirtless outdoors; interesting facts about his acting choices are highlighted below.

    #32

    A pug with a hand resting on its head highlights interesting facts about dogs judging behavior.

    #33

    Three men delivering free gas during hurricane, standing next to a tanker with supplies and gas cans.

    #34

    Young boy in a baseball uniform receives a Citizen Service Award with a group in a formal setting.

    #35

    Man holding chest with inset of X-ray showing colon; an unusual and interesting medical incident.

    #36

    Woman unknowingly uses grenade as hammer for 20 years, showcasing one of the interesting facts you might not know.

    #37

    Police officer in uniform holding a certificate, showcasing an interesting fact about her promotion for humanitarian action.

    #38

    Referee in orange jersey reviews soccer video footage at stadium.

    #39

    Chef in a kitchen, honoring late son by cooking for hospice patients. Interesting facts about his inspiring journey.

    #40

    Pagani Zonda R used as room divider in luxury apartment, showcasing unusual interior design.

    #41

    Scientists find lithium beneath Salton Sea, showcasing "white gold" discovery.

    #42

    Deadpool holding an unusual-looking dog in a suit, featured as a sidekick in the movies.

    #43

    Man lost at sea for 29 days, enjoying a break, with island and sea in background. Interesting facts about survival.

    #44

    Man sitting up in bed under blue light, representing an interesting fact about sleep and anxiety.

    #45

    Beach in Japan where snow, sand, and sea meet, showcasing a unique natural phenomenon.

    #46

    A large cat stuck in a shoe rack on the left, held by a person on the right, showcasing interesting pet facts.

    #47

    Shelter cat looks transformed after adoption, showcasing an interesting fact about pet transformations.

    #48

    A man in a car with text about a stolen Rolls Royce, connected to interesting facts.

    #49

    Two dogs with surprised expressions capture treats mid-air.

    #50

    Young boy in front of nighttime crash scene, showcasing interesting facts of bravery and resilience.

    #51

    Two women posing together; text highlights a fact about sisters boosting mental health and self-esteem.

    #52

    Gloved hand holding a tooth, highlighting interesting facts about a tooth-regrowing drug being tested.

    #53

    People on a T-55 tank driving through a town at night in Poland, creating an unusual scene.

    #54

    Custom headstone resembling a Yu-Gi-Oh! card, memorializing a fan with engraved stars and personal details.

    #55

    A young man in a red shirt stands in a field, highlighting an interesting historical fact about sainthood.

    #56

    Young woman with a colorful headscarf in a tree, highlighting an interesting fact about her 1997 tree protest.

    #57

    "Beast Games winner walking 365 miles in desert for son's cure after winning $10M, showcasing interesting facts of dedication."

    #58

    Bar promoting 'Heterosexual Awareness Month' with free beers, featuring two men and beer mugs. Interesting bar announcement.

    Why? heterosexuals are not a hated minority nor needing more visibility and acceptance.

    #59

    Elderly woman smiling and recovering in hospital, highlighting interesting facts about her life-saving kidney transplant.

    #60

    Teen in a mugshot beside a smiling man in a suit, with text about a tragic event involving family.

    #61

    Baby wearing graduation cap with pacifier celebrates a milestone, symbolizing interesting facts about defying the odds.

    #62

    McDonald's employee celebrates retirement after 32 years, highlighting interesting facts about dedication and achievement.

    #63

    Person in red jacket with a chimpanzee, symbolizing interesting facts about celebrity pets.

    #64

    Soldier saluting in uniform, with another soldier embracing a friend in the background, representing interesting military facts.

    #65

    Walmart tiny home displayed outdoors under cloudy skies, featuring a modern design.

    #66

    Overweight dog on blue tarp outside; interesting facts about pet overfeeding highlighted.

    #67

    A vet holding the first known dog-fox hybrid, showcasing a rare animal discovery.

    #68

    Woman in action gear with a dinosaur image inset, discussing intriguing movie role facts.

    #69

    Wrecked truck after tornado with inset of smiling boy; a remarkable rescue story among fascinating and interesting facts.

    #70

    Portrait of a man overlaid on a burning house with text mentioning his return to firefighting on 9/11.

    #71

    Planetary nebula resembling an eye, shared by NASA, showcasing one of the interesting facts about space phenomena.

    #72

    A woman in glasses is seen next to a gavel, highlighting an interesting legal fact.

    #73

    Police officer with "Wanted" fugitive inset, creating an interesting facts scenario.

    #74

    Certainly! Here is the alt text: "Man in a side profile with an inset photo of another man above, related to an interesting facts article."

    #75

    Polar bear 'Fat Albert' in Alaska, the largest known, weighing over 1,000 pounds, showcasing interesting facts about nature.

    #76

    Rainbow flag at a pride parade with an inset of an Iraqi parliament meeting highlighting interesting facts on legislation.

    BP reinforces the bigotry with peculiar censoring.

    #77

    Prom photo and reunion of a woman who donated her kidney to save her prom date 35 years later.

    #78

    Paramedic with stretcher overlooking the ocean, fulfilling terminal patient's wish.

    #79

    Mars landscape with rocky terrain, featuring NASA's latest footage.

    What is insane about it? This has to be the stupidest, meaningless sentence I have read today.

    #80

    Astronaut floating alone in space with Earth in the background, highlighting interesting space facts.

    Perhaps if BP actually showed the image, instead of a silly picture, this might actually be a fact.

