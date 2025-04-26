80 Interesting Facts You Might Not Know
If you’re an avid internet user, your answer to the question “How often do you learn something new when browsing the internet?” is probably something along the lines of “Pretty often.” Most of us on the internet arguably learn plenty of new things on a daily basis, be it fun facts or the news from around the world.
Today, we want to encourage you to get acquainted with even more fun and interesting facts as you surf online, so we have a whole bunch of them put together for you to browse. On the list below, you can find some of the most interesting posts, as shared by the ‘Greatest Reactions’ Instagram account, so wait not a second longer and scroll down to see if there’s anything you were still unfamiliar with.
On the list below, you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Kevin Bennett, Ph.D., a full teaching professor of psychology at Penn State University, and the creator of the Kevin Bennett Is Snarling podcast, who was kind enough to share his views on why we find random facts so interesting.
Started roughly a decade ago, the ‘Greatest Reactions’ Instagram account now boasts close to 9 million followers, and it’s not difficult to see why. Sharing all sorts of facts, the page covers nearly any and every topic there is, making sure every internet user can find something that interests them on the page.
Too bad they didn’t take the dog , looks like a good dog
Seeking to learn why we find all sorts of bits of information interesting, even if we’re not particularly interested in the topic they relate to, we got in touch with a full teaching professor of psychology at Penn State University, and the creator of the Kevin Bennett Is Snarling podcast, Dr. Kevin Bennett.
He noted that most people are natural pattern-seekers and story-makers. A single fact, like octopuses having three hearts, can light up their mental map and connect to something totally unrelated, like human emotion or sci-fi movies.
“Some people engage with new facts and information the same way a collector does,” Dr. Bennett told Bored Panda. “There can be a bit of obsession about picking up new items for their collection. It’s not always the topic that grabs us, but the ‘aha!’ moment that feels like discovering a secret.”
He was !east seen out in the ocean trying to fish Cthulhu.
According to Dr. Bennett, curiosity might play a role, too, when it comes to learning random facts. “Curiosity is like cognitive caffeine—it energizes the brain to explore, even if the reward is just a quirky tidbit,” he said. “Random facts scratch the itch of curiosity without the commitment of deep study, giving us that little dopamine hit that says, ‘Hey, I know something cool now.’”
But does it cost less than regular plastic? Because that's what'll determine if it becomes widely-used or not
Talking about the role the internet plays in learning, the expert pointed out that the internet has made learning a “choose-your-own-adventure” experience. “It turns every rabbit hole into a potential discovery, collapsing the distance between ‘I’ve never heard of this’ and ‘I’m an armchair expert.’
“Plus, there is an element of sharing online, especially with social media,” he added. “Of course, it also means we need to be more mindful about separating credible facts from digital noise.”
But be it because of the internet or not, some people are more eager to learn than others. Wondering why that is, we asked Dr. Bennett, who believes that interest is a cocktail of personality, past experiences, emotional relevance, and sometimes just great timing.
“When something feels meaningful—or even just entertaining—we’re far more likely to lean in,” he said. “The trick is making the material feel like it belongs to the learner, not just something they’re supposed to memorize.”
I feel like they should add "generally" or "most" in there, since I love dark humor but I'm *far* from mentally-stable or smart
Why? heterosexuals are not a hated minority nor needing more visibility and acceptance.
What is insane about it? This has to be the stupidest, meaningless sentence I have read today.
Perhaps if BP actually showed the image, instead of a silly picture, this might actually be a fact.
What in the ever-living-hades was this vague, yet oddly-depressing list?
