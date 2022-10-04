This Online Group Is Dedicated To “Exploring The Past Through Historical Photographs”, And Here Are 95 Of The Most Interesting Examples (New Pics)
In our times, most of humanity’s effort is set on exploring the future and the advancements that come with it, whether it’s technology or science. But delving into the past can be just as if not more entertaining.
Luckily, there’s a whole corner of Reddit dedicated to joining history aficionados together and sharing some of the most intriguing, rare and unique moments that happened a long time ago. Being home to a whopping 3.3M members, this subreddit is one of the biggest powerhouses on the platform!
Think of the moment Marlon Brando rejected his Oscar and gave the stage to Sacheen Littlefeather to protest Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. Or the sunny afternoon when Che Guevara and Fidel Castro went fishing in 1960. Or a day in 1992 when Michelle and Barack Obama were giggling while getting married.
Thanks to photography, special moments like these were forever carved in our memories and so today, we invite you on a walk down memory lane. Scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!
In 1973, Marlon Brando Rejected His Oscar For The Godfather To Allow Sacheen Littlefeather To Protest Hollywood’s Portrayal Of Native Americans
Mohawk Warrior Attacks Canadian Soldiers During Oka Crisis July-Sep 1990
Which began when the Canadian government approved the seizure of Mohawk land for a private golf course - a 14 yr old Mohawk teen was bayoneted in the chest and almost died
Down with the Canadian government....... the rest of Canada is fine.
Jaques Biederer, The First Photographer In History Specializing In Erotic Photos. This Photo Was Taken In Paris In 1928
Commuters In New York On The Evening Of November 22, 1963
Võ Thi Thang Smiling After Being Sentenced To 20 Years Hard Labour In A Prison Camp By The South Vietnamese Govt - 1968
"Happiest Man In China"
Taken in 1901 by British anthropologists after deciding to document the Chinese. The Chinese didn't know photos were a "serious matter" and decided to be goofy, hence the pose and smile
A Mob Pours Sugar, Ketchup And Mustard Over The Heads Of John Salter, Joan Trumpauer And Anne Moody
During a sit-in demonstration at a Woolworth's ‘whites only’ lunch counter in Jackson, Miss - May 28, 1963
A Group Of Samurai Went On A Tourist Tour In Egypt And Took A Photo In Front Of Sphinx, 1864
Ok, the clothes they are wearing look like they would be sweltering to be in.
Salvador Dali Painting "The Face Of War", 1940
[colorized] J. Robert Oppenheimer And Albert Einstein, 1947
Chinese-American War Worker In Los Angeles
Wore a handwritten sign in his back to avoid being mistaken for Japanese 1942
It's so sweet he would think that racist scum would care about the difference
Arnie Supporting Disables Athletes In The Early 1990's
Ms. Lee Merlin, The Winner Of The “Miss Atomic Bomb” Pageant In Las Vegas, 1950s
African-American Boys On Easter Morning, Southside, Chicago, Illinois, April 1941 [colorized]
112 Year-Old Teimruz Vanacha (Left), Veteran Of WWI And The Russian Civil War, With His Son Ivan, A Veteran Of WWII, In 1980
Shoemaker’s Lunch, 1944. By Bernard Cole
Night Fishing In Hawaii, 1948
A Selfie Taken By Emperor Nicholas II (1868-1918)
Greenpeace Tries To Stop Radioactive Waste From Being Dumped In The Ocean, 1982
When They Realized Women Were Using Their Sacks To Make Clothes For Their Children, Flour Mills Of The 1930s Started Using Flowered Fabric For Their Sacks (1939)
Santa Claus With The Children During Croatian War Of Independence. Vukovar, 1992 (Colorized)
I've been to Vukovar in 2017, the bulletholes were still visible in some buildings.
A Smiling Girl In A Kimono On New Year's Day. Japan, 1914
U.S. Helicopters Pour Machine-Gun Fire Into The Tree Line To Cover The Advance Of South Vietnamese Troops Ca, 1965
Mass Demonstrations Against Soviet Union In Baku, The Capital Of Azerbaijan, 1989
Tiananmen Square Just Before The Massacre, June 4, 1989
A Police Officer Fires Into A Group Of Demonstrators Attempting To Prohibit Access To The Wto During The "Battle Of Seattle." Nov 30, 1999
An Unidentified Soldier Of The 25th Infantry Division Pauses For A Cigarette. Vietnam War, 1969 [colorized]
Rarely Did Photographers Make It To Frontier Families But When They Did Families Wanted To Show How Well They Were Doing Out West By Stripping The House & Pose For The Camera
This family would like you to see their big melons are & a cow that appears to be able to climb your house! The 1870s
P.t. Barnum & Bailey's Combined Circus Performers, New York 1924
Rare Photo Of Kim Il-Sung's Tumor On His Neck, 1984
The Ethiopian Negus Menelik II Who Defeated The Italians In The Battle Of Adawa And Thus Saving His Nation From Colonisation. 1913
Hitler Justifies The Invasion Of Poland. Hitler Speech Of September 1, 1939
Russian Conscript With His Family Before Being Deployed To The Front, Karachev, Bryansk, Russia, 1943
The 101st Airborne Division’s “Filthy Thirteen”volunteer Pathfinders Preparing To Parachute Into France Just After Midnight On June 6, 1944
They were among the first allied troops to set foot on French soil on d-day; their mission was to mark drop zones for the airborne assault
Yukio Mishima Addresses Members Of The Self-Defense Forces In Tokyo Shortly Before Committing Seppuku On Nov. 25, 1970
For all my sensitive honeys out there, seppuku is self-unaliving. Hopefully this kept someone from being triggered after looking it up. Hugs to all of you. :)
1971, A Little Boy Running Away From Injection , Terrified Of Being Vaccinated Against Cholera At A Refugee Camp Outside Calcutta,india
On This Day 59 Years Ago, Soviet Space Mission Vostok 6 Was Launched With Valentina Tereshkova Onboard, Who Became The 1st Woman In Space
This is her during the fifth earth orbit on June 16, 1963
UPS Worker Delivers Packages In New York City During The Attacks Of 9/11 2001
Battalion Courier Adolf Hitler In May 1915, With His Rifle Slung Over His Shoulder, On His Way To Deliver A Message During WWI
“I Fear All We Have Done Is To Awaken A Sleeping Giant And Fill Him With A Terrible Resolve”- The U.S. Pacific Fleet Getting Ready For Battle During The Marshall Islands Campaign, 1944
Six-Year-Old Austrian Boy “Werfel” Receiveing A New Pair Of Shoes At The Am Himmel Orphanage
Donated by the junior red cross in America (colorized). Published in The Life magazine in 1946
Captain Lewis Nixon Of The 101st Airborne Wakes Up After A Night Of Celebrating Courtesy Of Goerings Private Liquor, Wine And Champagne Collection, Austria May 4th 1945
Miners Light Up Reused Cigarettes At The End Of An Eight-Hour Shift Underground At The Zhdanovskaya Coal Mine, All For $30 A Month. Donbass, Ukraine. February 1992 - By Shepard Sherbell
Tokyo Residents Mourning Hachiko
He would regularly meet his owner, professor Ueno, at Shibuya station after he returned from work. Sadly, Ueno died on May 21, 1925, & never returned. However, Hachiko would return to the station every day for 9 years, waiting for him to come back, 1935
Dr. Erich Salomon Faked A Broken Arm So He Could Hide A Camera In His Cast To Photograph The Us Supreme Court - 1932
Anton Dostler, Nazi General Moments Before Being Executed For War Crimes. Aversa, Italy. 1 December, 1945
Albert Einstein Defying The Prevailing Racial Climate At The Time By Visiting Lincoln University, Pennsylvania
The first degree-granting black college in the US - to teach a class. He was an outspoken civil rights advocate for black Americans. Photographed in 1946
Queen Elizabeth II Addresses A Vast Gathering Of More Than A Quarter Of A Million In India, 1961
Sumo Wrestling. Yokohama - Japan, 1887
Drive-In Car Hops In Shorts And Cowboy Boots At The Log Lodge Tavern Near Love Field Airport In Dallas, Texas, 1940
George Harrison Of The Beatles Taking A Selfie At The Taj Mahal In 1966
The Undertaker Looks Down At Medical Staff Checking On Mankind After He Fell, Unscripted, Through The Top Of Hell In A Cell Into The Ring 16ft Below. June 28, 1998
This Boy’s Photo Was Taken In Los Angeles, California, Circa 1920s. A Stately Pose. From My Glass Negative Collection
A Young Barack Obama Spending Time On The Beach With His Grandfather 1963
Former President Ronald Reagan Doffs His Baseball Cap, Exposing His Partially Shaved Head
Before the applause of well-wishers who saw him off at the airport in Rochester, Minn., Sept. 15, 1989