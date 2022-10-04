Thanks to photography, special moments like these were forever carved in our memories and so today, we invite you on a walk down memory lane. Scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!

Think of the moment Marlon Brando rejected his Oscar and gave the stage to Sacheen Littlefeather to protest Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. Or the sunny afternoon when Che Guevara and Fidel Castro went fishing in 1960. Or a day in 1992 when Michelle and Barack Obama were giggling while getting married.

Luckily, there’s a whole corner of Reddit dedicated to joining history aficionados together and sharing some of the most intriguing, rare and unique moments that happened a long time ago. Being home to a whopping 3.3M members, this subreddit is one of the biggest powerhouses on the platform!

In our times, most of humanity’s effort is set on exploring the future and the advancements that come with it, whether it’s technology or science. But delving into the past can be just as if not more entertaining.

#1 In 1973, Marlon Brando Rejected His Oscar For The Godfather To Allow Sacheen Littlefeather To Protest Hollywood’s Portrayal Of Native Americans

#2 Mohawk Warrior Attacks Canadian Soldiers During Oka Crisis July-Sep 1990 Which began when the Canadian government approved the seizure of Mohawk land for a private golf course - a 14 yr old Mohawk teen was bayoneted in the chest and almost died



#3 Jaques Biederer, The First Photographer In History Specializing In Erotic Photos. This Photo Was Taken In Paris In 1928

#4 Commuters In New York On The Evening Of November 22, 1963

#5 Võ Thi Thang Smiling After Being Sentenced To 20 Years Hard Labour In A Prison Camp By The South Vietnamese Govt - 1968

#6 "Happiest Man In China" Taken in 1901 by British anthropologists after deciding to document the Chinese. The Chinese didn't know photos were a "serious matter" and decided to be goofy, hence the pose and smile



#7 A Mob Pours Sugar, Ketchup And Mustard Over The Heads Of John Salter, Joan Trumpauer And Anne Moody During a sit-in demonstration at a Woolworth's ‘whites only’ lunch counter in Jackson, Miss - May 28, 1963



#8 A Group Of Samurai Went On A Tourist Tour In Egypt And Took A Photo In Front Of Sphinx, 1864

#9 Salvador Dali Painting "The Face Of War", 1940

#10 [colorized] J. Robert Oppenheimer And Albert Einstein, 1947

#11 Chinese-American War Worker In Los Angeles Wore a handwritten sign in his back to avoid being mistaken for Japanese 1942



#12 Arnie Supporting Disables Athletes In The Early 1990's

#13 Ms. Lee Merlin, The Winner Of The “Miss Atomic Bomb” Pageant In Las Vegas, 1950s

#14 African-American Boys On Easter Morning, Southside, Chicago, Illinois, April 1941 [colorized]

#15 112 Year-Old Teimruz Vanacha (Left), Veteran Of WWI And The Russian Civil War, With His Son Ivan, A Veteran Of WWII, In 1980

#16 Shoemaker’s Lunch, 1944. By Bernard Cole

#17 Night Fishing In Hawaii, 1948

#18 A Selfie Taken By Emperor Nicholas II (1868-1918)

#19 Greenpeace Tries To Stop Radioactive Waste From Being Dumped In The Ocean, 1982

#20 When They Realized Women Were Using Their Sacks To Make Clothes For Their Children, Flour Mills Of The 1930s Started Using Flowered Fabric For Their Sacks (1939)

#21 Santa Claus With The Children During Croatian War Of Independence. Vukovar, 1992 (Colorized)

#22 A Smiling Girl In A Kimono On New Year's Day. Japan, 1914

#23 U.S. Helicopters Pour Machine-Gun Fire Into The Tree Line To Cover The Advance Of South Vietnamese Troops Ca, 1965

#24 Mass Demonstrations Against Soviet Union In Baku, The Capital Of Azerbaijan, 1989

#25 Tiananmen Square Just Before The Massacre, June 4, 1989

#26 A Police Officer Fires Into A Group Of Demonstrators Attempting To Prohibit Access To The Wto During The "Battle Of Seattle." Nov 30, 1999

#27 An Unidentified Soldier Of The 25th Infantry Division Pauses For A Cigarette. Vietnam War, 1969 [colorized]

#28 Rarely Did Photographers Make It To Frontier Families But When They Did Families Wanted To Show How Well They Were Doing Out West By Stripping The House & Pose For The Camera This family would like you to see their big melons are & a cow that appears to be able to climb your house! The 1870s



#29 P.t. Barnum & Bailey's Combined Circus Performers, New York 1924

#30 Rare Photo Of Kim Il-Sung's Tumor On His Neck, 1984

#31 The Ethiopian Negus Menelik II Who Defeated The Italians In The Battle Of Adawa And Thus Saving His Nation From Colonisation. 1913

#32 Hitler Justifies The Invasion Of Poland. Hitler Speech Of September 1, 1939

#33 Russian Conscript With His Family Before Being Deployed To The Front, Karachev, Bryansk, Russia, 1943

#34 The 101st Airborne Division’s “Filthy Thirteen”volunteer Pathfinders Preparing To Parachute Into France Just After Midnight On June 6, 1944 They were among the first allied troops to set foot on French soil on d-day; their mission was to mark drop zones for the airborne assault



#35 Yukio Mishima Addresses Members Of The Self-Defense Forces In Tokyo Shortly Before Committing Seppuku On Nov. 25, 1970

#36 1971, A Little Boy Running Away From Injection , Terrified Of Being Vaccinated Against Cholera At A Refugee Camp Outside Calcutta,india

#37 On This Day 59 Years Ago, Soviet Space Mission Vostok 6 Was Launched With Valentina Tereshkova Onboard, Who Became The 1st Woman In Space This is her during the fifth earth orbit on June 16, 1963



#38 UPS Worker Delivers Packages In New York City During The Attacks Of 9/11 2001

#39 Battalion Courier Adolf Hitler In May 1915, With His Rifle Slung Over His Shoulder, On His Way To Deliver A Message During WWI

#40 “I Fear All We Have Done Is To Awaken A Sleeping Giant And Fill Him With A Terrible Resolve”- The U.S. Pacific Fleet Getting Ready For Battle During The Marshall Islands Campaign, 1944

#41 Six-Year-Old Austrian Boy “Werfel” Receiveing A New Pair Of Shoes At The Am Himmel Orphanage Donated by the junior red cross in America (colorized). Published in The Life magazine in 1946



#42 Captain Lewis Nixon Of The 101st Airborne Wakes Up After A Night Of Celebrating Courtesy Of Goerings Private Liquor, Wine And Champagne Collection, Austria May 4th 1945

#43 Miners Light Up Reused Cigarettes At The End Of An Eight-Hour Shift Underground At The Zhdanovskaya Coal Mine, All For $30 A Month. Donbass, Ukraine. February 1992 - By Shepard Sherbell

#44 Tokyo Residents Mourning Hachiko He would regularly meet his owner, professor Ueno, at Shibuya station after he returned from work. Sadly, Ueno died on May 21, 1925, & never returned. However, Hachiko would return to the station every day for 9 years, waiting for him to come back, 1935



#45 Dr. Erich Salomon Faked A Broken Arm So He Could Hide A Camera In His Cast To Photograph The Us Supreme Court - 1932

#46 Anton Dostler, Nazi General Moments Before Being Executed For War Crimes. Aversa, Italy. 1 December, 1945

#47 Albert Einstein Defying The Prevailing Racial Climate At The Time By Visiting Lincoln University, Pennsylvania The first degree-granting black college in the US - to teach a class. He was an outspoken civil rights advocate for black Americans. Photographed in 1946



#48 Queen Elizabeth II Addresses A Vast Gathering Of More Than A Quarter Of A Million In India, 1961

#49 Sumo Wrestling. Yokohama - Japan, 1887

#50 Drive-In Car Hops In Shorts And Cowboy Boots At The Log Lodge Tavern Near Love Field Airport In Dallas, Texas, 1940

#51 George Harrison Of The Beatles Taking A Selfie At The Taj Mahal In 1966

#52 The Undertaker Looks Down At Medical Staff Checking On Mankind After He Fell, Unscripted, Through The Top Of Hell In A Cell Into The Ring 16ft Below. June 28, 1998

#53 This Boy’s Photo Was Taken In Los Angeles, California, Circa 1920s. A Stately Pose. From My Glass Negative Collection

#54 A Young Barack Obama Spending Time On The Beach With His Grandfather 1963

#55 Former President Ronald Reagan Doffs His Baseball Cap, Exposing His Partially Shaved Head Before the applause of well-wishers who saw him off at the airport in Rochester, Minn., Sept. 15, 1989



#56 Cannabis Rights Activist Ben Masel Smoking A Joint While Voting In The 1976 Presidential Election. Taking Advantage Of An Apparent Law That Prohibits Arrest While Voting

#57 August 23, 1902, Providence, Rhode Island. U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt Delivers His "Trust Speech" And Warns Of Prosperity Being Concentrated In The Hands Of The Few, Particulary Large Corporations

#58 Anne Frank And Her Sister Margot At The Beach, Zandvoort - August 1940

#59 Sir Winston Churchill, In 1895, Age 20

#60 Egyptian Men Watch As The Graf Zeppelin Floats Over The Great Pyramids Of Giza, Egypt, While Atop The Great Pyramid Of Khufu. 1931

#61 Walt Disney With The Original Mickey Mouse Club Lineup. 1955

#62 Nancy Pelosi With U.s President John F. Kennedy, During Kennedy’s Inauguration As President - 1961

#63 A British Soldier Gives A V-For-Victory Sign To German Prisoners Captured At El Alamein, 26 October 1942

#64 My Grandfather Interviewing Muhammad Ali In The Weeks After Changing His Name - July 1967

#65 Johnny Depp Saved The Old Horse Goldeneye From Sleepy Hollow Who Played Crane’s Companion, Gunpowder. The One-Eyed Horse Was Originally Set To Be Euthanised After Production Was Completed. But Depp Stepped In And Adopted Goldeneye After Finishing The Movie - 1999

#66 Teddy Roosevelt's 1907 Hunting Guide Ben Lilly

#67 German Soldiers March Triumphantly Past The French Wwi Victory Monument In Verdun During The Fall Of France, 1940

#68 1 Of The 11 Surviving Pictures Taken By Life Magazine Photographer Robert Capa On D-Day, June 6, 1944

#69 Mary Anne Macleod Was A Poor Scottish Immigrant Who Arrived In America In 1930. She Eventually Married An Up-And-Coming Businessman Named Frederick Trump And Became The Mother Of Businessman And Future President. Donald Trump

#70 Cars And Girls, 1942 [colorized]

#71 The Liquidators Worked In The Immediate Vicinity Of The Damaged Reactor. Tschernobyl 1986

#72 Temporary Nypd Headquarters At A Burger King Near The World Trade Center, September 11, 2001

#73 An Atlanta Boy’s High School Basketball Player Shooting A Free Throw Against Tech High School In 1921

#74 In The 1890s, The Congo State (Controlled By Belgian Settlers) Allowed The Companies To Maneuver Almost Entirely Freely, Which Resulted In Various Atrocities, Including The Amputation Of Hands As Punishment For Those Who Refused To Collect Rubber

#75 My Grandfather. 1933. In A Cornfield He Planted That Was Destroyed By Locusts

#76 Prague Residents Throwing Molotov Cocktails At A Soviet Tank In Prague, August 21, 1968

#77 The Scene On The Highway Near Palermo After A Bomb Killed Anti-Mafia Judge Giovanni Falcone, His Wife, And Three Police Escort Agents On 23rd May 1992. The Bombing Was A Terror Attack By The Sicilian Mafia Who Placed 400 Kg Of Explosives Under The Highway (Sicily, Italy 1992)