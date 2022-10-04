In our times, most of humanity’s effort is set on exploring the future and the advancements that come with it, whether it’s technology or science. But delving into the past can be just as if not more entertaining.

Luckily, there’s a whole corner of Reddit dedicated to joining history aficionados together and sharing some of the most intriguing, rare and unique moments that happened a long time ago. Being home to a whopping 3.3M members, this subreddit is one of the biggest powerhouses on the platform!

Think of the moment Marlon Brando rejected his Oscar and gave the stage to Sacheen Littlefeather to protest Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. Or the sunny afternoon when Che Guevara and Fidel Castro went fishing in 1960. Or a day in 1992 when Michelle and Barack Obama were giggling while getting married.

Thanks to photography, special moments like these were forever carved in our memories and so today, we invite you on a walk down memory lane. Scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!

#1

In 1973, Marlon Brando Rejected His Oscar For The Godfather To Allow Sacheen Littlefeather To Protest Hollywood’s Portrayal Of Native Americans

In 1973, Marlon Brando Rejected His Oscar For The Godfather To Allow Sacheen Littlefeather To Protest Hollywood's Portrayal Of Native Americans

WhenPigsRideCars Report

YayDiversity
YayDiversity
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Rest in peace, Sacheen Littlefeather!

#2

Mohawk Warrior Attacks Canadian Soldiers During Oka Crisis July-Sep 1990

Mohawk Warrior Attacks Canadian Soldiers During Oka Crisis July-Sep 1990

Which began when the Canadian government approved the seizure of Mohawk land for a private golf course - a 14 yr old Mohawk teen was bayoneted in the chest and almost died

reddit.com Report

Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Down with the Canadian government....... the rest of Canada is fine.

#3

Jaques Biederer, The First Photographer In History Specializing In Erotic Photos. This Photo Was Taken In Paris In 1928

Jaques Biederer, The First Photographer In History Specializing In Erotic Photos. This Photo Was Taken In Paris In 1928

laurifroggy Report

Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
9 minutes ago

The look on the guys face...🤣😉🤣

#4

Commuters In New York On The Evening Of November 22, 1963

Commuters In New York On The Evening Of November 22, 1963

DiosMioMan63 Report

#5

Võ Thi Thang Smiling After Being Sentenced To 20 Years Hard Labour In A Prison Camp By The South Vietnamese Govt - 1968

Võ Thi Thang Smiling After Being Sentenced To 20 Years Hard Labour In A Prison Camp By The South Vietnamese Govt - 1968

iwasasin Report

N Gregory
N Gregory
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Additional context (slight paraphrasing): After sentencing she said "20 years? Your government won't last that long". She was released six years later.

#6

"Happiest Man In China"

"Happiest Man In China"

Taken in 1901 by British anthropologists after deciding to document the Chinese. The Chinese didn't know photos were a "serious matter" and decided to be goofy, hence the pose and smile

crushedmoose Report

Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Sounds like they knew exactly what photos are for

#7

A Mob Pours Sugar, Ketchup And Mustard Over The Heads Of John Salter, Joan Trumpauer And Anne Moody

A Mob Pours Sugar, Ketchup And Mustard Over The Heads Of John Salter, Joan Trumpauer And Anne Moody

During a sit-in demonstration at a Woolworth's ‘whites only’ lunch counter in Jackson, Miss - May 28, 1963

oldsoul8789 Report

Kelsey Rivera
Kelsey Rivera
Community Member
1 minute ago

How cruel.....

#8

A Group Of Samurai Went On A Tourist Tour In Egypt And Took A Photo In Front Of Sphinx, 1864

A Group Of Samurai Went On A Tourist Tour In Egypt And Took A Photo In Front Of Sphinx, 1864

EllisJayFarrow Report

Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Ok, the clothes they are wearing look like they would be sweltering to be in.

#9

Salvador Dali Painting "The Face Of War", 1940

Salvador Dali Painting "The Face Of War", 1940

Kumanderdante Report

Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Such talent

#10

[colorized] J. Robert Oppenheimer And Albert Einstein, 1947

[colorized] J. Robert Oppenheimer And Albert Einstein, 1947

yigit148 Report

#11

Chinese-American War Worker In Los Angeles

Chinese-American War Worker In Los Angeles

Wore a handwritten sign in his back to avoid being mistaken for Japanese 1942

reddit.com Report

Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
2 minutes ago

It's so sweet he would think that racist scum would care about the difference

#12

Arnie Supporting Disables Athletes In The Early 1990's

Arnie Supporting Disables Athletes In The Early 1990's

SkoolieCats Report

#13

Ms. Lee Merlin, The Winner Of The “Miss Atomic Bomb” Pageant In Las Vegas, 1950s

Ms. Lee Merlin, The Winner Of The "Miss Atomic Bomb" Pageant In Las Vegas, 1950s

DiosMioMan63 Report

#14

African-American Boys On Easter Morning, Southside, Chicago, Illinois, April 1941 [colorized]

African-American Boys On Easter Morning, Southside, Chicago, Illinois, April 1941 [colorized]

rishicolors Report

Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
7 minutes ago

The Jackson 5: Wall Street edition

#15

112 Year-Old Teimruz Vanacha (Left), Veteran Of WWI And The Russian Civil War, With His Son Ivan, A Veteran Of WWII, In 1980

112 Year-Old Teimruz Vanacha (Left), Veteran Of WWI And The Russian Civil War, With His Son Ivan, A Veteran Of WWII, In 1980

Zukokingdom Report

Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
1 minute ago

Family history now

#16

Shoemaker’s Lunch, 1944. By Bernard Cole

Shoemaker's Lunch, 1944. By Bernard Cole

rezatvs Report

#17

Night Fishing In Hawaii, 1948

Night Fishing In Hawaii, 1948

UntilTheEnd1992 Report

Charlene Elise
Charlene Elise
Community Member
1 minute ago

Wow!

#18

A Selfie Taken By Emperor Nicholas II (1868-1918)

A Selfie Taken By Emperor Nicholas II (1868-1918)

B-L-O-C-K-S Report

#19

Greenpeace Tries To Stop Radioactive Waste From Being Dumped In The Ocean, 1982

Greenpeace Tries To Stop Radioactive Waste From Being Dumped In The Ocean, 1982

TakeTheCube Report

Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Are they still out there or .

#20

When They Realized Women Were Using Their Sacks To Make Clothes For Their Children, Flour Mills Of The 1930s Started Using Flowered Fabric For Their Sacks (1939)

When They Realized Women Were Using Their Sacks To Make Clothes For Their Children, Flour Mills Of The 1930s Started Using Flowered Fabric For Their Sacks (1939)

ukselta04 Report

Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
4 minutes ago

What a nice bunch of millers

#21

Santa Claus With The Children During Croatian War Of Independence. Vukovar, 1992 (Colorized)

Santa Claus With The Children During Croatian War Of Independence. Vukovar, 1992 (Colorized)

faretu Report

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited)

I've been to Vukovar in 2017, the bulletholes were still visible in some buildings.

#22

A Smiling Girl In A Kimono On New Year's Day. Japan, 1914

A Smiling Girl In A Kimono On New Year's Day. Japan, 1914

MunakataSennin Report

#23

U.S. Helicopters Pour Machine-Gun Fire Into The Tree Line To Cover The Advance Of South Vietnamese Troops Ca, 1965

U.S. Helicopters Pour Machine-Gun Fire Into The Tree Line To Cover The Advance Of South Vietnamese Troops Ca, 1965

baiqibeendeleted28x Report

#24

Mass Demonstrations Against Soviet Union In Baku, The Capital Of Azerbaijan, 1989

Mass Demonstrations Against Soviet Union In Baku, The Capital Of Azerbaijan, 1989

DiosMioMan63 Report

#25

Tiananmen Square Just Before The Massacre, June 4, 1989

Tiananmen Square Just Before The Massacre, June 4, 1989

Bot_Patrol_Corp Report

#26

A Police Officer Fires Into A Group Of Demonstrators Attempting To Prohibit Access To The Wto During The "Battle Of Seattle." Nov 30, 1999

A Police Officer Fires Into A Group Of Demonstrators Attempting To Prohibit Access To The Wto During The "Battle Of Seattle." Nov 30, 1999

TomPaineinyourass Report

#27

An Unidentified Soldier Of The 25th Infantry Division Pauses For A Cigarette. Vietnam War, 1969 [colorized]

An Unidentified Soldier Of The 25th Infantry Division Pauses For A Cigarette. Vietnam War, 1969 [colorized]

Pavel-Romanov Report

#28

Rarely Did Photographers Make It To Frontier Families But When They Did Families Wanted To Show How Well They Were Doing Out West By Stripping The House & Pose For The Camera

Rarely Did Photographers Make It To Frontier Families But When They Did Families Wanted To Show How Well They Were Doing Out West By Stripping The House & Pose For The Camera

This family would like you to see their big melons are & a cow that appears to be able to climb your house! The 1870s 

Ranking76Podcast Report

#29

P.t. Barnum & Bailey's Combined Circus Performers, New York 1924

P.t. Barnum & Bailey's Combined Circus Performers, New York 1924

nasandre Report

#30

Rare Photo Of Kim Il-Sung's Tumor On His Neck, 1984

Rare Photo Of Kim Il-Sung's Tumor On His Neck, 1984

Past-Two342 Report

#31

The Ethiopian Negus Menelik II Who Defeated The Italians In The Battle Of Adawa And Thus Saving His Nation From Colonisation. 1913

The Ethiopian Negus Menelik II Who Defeated The Italians In The Battle Of Adawa And Thus Saving His Nation From Colonisation. 1913

yaye53 Report

#32

Hitler Justifies The Invasion Of Poland. Hitler Speech Of September 1, 1939

Hitler Justifies The Invasion Of Poland. Hitler Speech Of September 1, 1939

morkaniso Report

PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Looks a lot like a speech I just recently seen.

#33

Russian Conscript With His Family Before Being Deployed To The Front, Karachev, Bryansk, Russia, 1943

Russian

Hopeful_Log6267 Report

#34

The 101st Airborne Division’s “Filthy Thirteen”volunteer Pathfinders Preparing To Parachute Into France Just After Midnight On June 6, 1944

The 101st Airborne Division’s “Filthy Thirteen”volunteer Pathfinders Preparing To Parachute Into France Just After Midnight On June 6, 1944

They were among the first allied troops to set foot on French soil on d-day; their mission was to mark drop zones for the airborne assault

DiosMioMan63 Report

#35

Yukio Mishima Addresses Members Of The Self-Defense Forces In Tokyo Shortly Before Committing Seppuku On Nov. 25, 1970

Yukio Mishima Addresses Members Of The Self-Defense Forces In Tokyo Shortly Before Committing Seppuku On Nov. 25, 1970

WhenPigsRideCars Report

Blurryface
Blurryface
Community Member
10 minutes ago

For all my sensitive honeys out there, seppuku is self-unaliving. Hopefully this kept someone from being triggered after looking it up. Hugs to all of you. :)

#36

1971, A Little Boy Running Away From Injection , Terrified Of Being Vaccinated Against Cholera At A Refugee Camp Outside Calcutta,india

1971, A Little Boy Running Away From Injection , Terrified Of Being Vaccinated Against Cholera At A Refugee Camp Outside Calcutta,india

crowbiriyani Report

#37

On This Day 59 Years Ago, Soviet Space Mission Vostok 6 Was Launched With Valentina Tereshkova Onboard, Who Became The 1st Woman In Space

On This Day 59 Years Ago, Soviet Space Mission Vostok 6 Was Launched With Valentina Tereshkova Onboard, Who Became The 1st Woman In Space

This is her during the fifth earth orbit on June 16, 1963

aeplusjay Report

#38

UPS Worker Delivers Packages In New York City During The Attacks Of 9/11 2001

UPS Worker Delivers Packages In New York City During The Attacks Of 9/11 2001

BeeferDoge Report

#39

Battalion Courier Adolf Hitler In May 1915, With His Rifle Slung Over His Shoulder, On His Way To Deliver A Message During WWI

Battalion Courier Adolf Hitler In May 1915, With His Rifle Slung Over His Shoulder, On His Way To Deliver A Message During WWI

WhenPigsRideCars Report

#40

“I Fear All We Have Done Is To Awaken A Sleeping Giant And Fill Him With A Terrible Resolve”- The U.S. Pacific Fleet Getting Ready For Battle During The Marshall Islands Campaign, 1944

“I Fear All We Have Done Is To Awaken A Sleeping Giant And Fill Him With A Terrible Resolve”- The U.S. Pacific Fleet Getting Ready For Battle During The Marshall Islands Campaign, 1944

DiosMioMan63 Report

#41

Six-Year-Old Austrian Boy “Werfel” Receiveing A New Pair Of Shoes At The Am Himmel Orphanage

Six-Year-Old Austrian Boy “Werfel” Receiveing A New Pair Of Shoes At The Am Himmel Orphanage

Donated by the junior red cross in America (colorized). Published in The Life magazine in 1946

Regidrago7 Report

#42

Captain Lewis Nixon Of The 101st Airborne Wakes Up After A Night Of Celebrating Courtesy Of Goerings Private Liquor, Wine And Champagne Collection, Austria May 4th 1945

Captain Lewis Nixon Of The 101st Airborne Wakes Up After A Night Of Celebrating Courtesy Of Goerings Private Liquor, Wine And Champagne Collection, Austria May 4th 1945

DiosMioMan63 Report

#43

Miners Light Up Reused Cigarettes At The End Of An Eight-Hour Shift Underground At The Zhdanovskaya Coal Mine, All For $30 A Month. Donbass, Ukraine. February 1992 - By Shepard Sherbell

Miners Light Up Reused Cigarettes At The End Of An Eight-Hour Shift Underground At The Zhdanovskaya Coal Mine, All For $30 A Month. Donbass, Ukraine. February 1992 - By Shepard Sherbell

Pavel-Romanov Report

#44

Tokyo Residents Mourning Hachiko

Tokyo Residents Mourning Hachiko

He would regularly meet his owner, professor Ueno, at Shibuya station after he returned from work. Sadly, Ueno died on May 21, 1925, & never returned. However, Hachiko would return to the station every day for 9 years, waiting for him to come back, 1935

TheEliteKoala1 Report

#45

Dr. Erich Salomon Faked A Broken Arm So He Could Hide A Camera In His Cast To Photograph The Us Supreme Court - 1932

Dr. Erich Salomon Faked A Broken Arm So He Could Hide A Camera In His Cast To Photograph The Us Supreme Court - 1932

rockystl Report

#46

Anton Dostler, Nazi General Moments Before Being Executed For War Crimes. Aversa, Italy. 1 December, 1945

Anton Dostler, Nazi General Moments Before Being Executed For War Crimes. Aversa, Italy. 1 December, 1945

MysticPato Report

#47

Albert Einstein Defying The Prevailing Racial Climate At The Time By Visiting Lincoln University, Pennsylvania

Albert Einstein Defying The Prevailing Racial Climate At The Time By Visiting Lincoln University, Pennsylvania

The first degree-granting black college in the US - to teach a class. He was an outspoken civil rights advocate for black Americans. Photographed in 1946 

FireAndIce_3 Report

#48

Queen Elizabeth II Addresses A Vast Gathering Of More Than A Quarter Of A Million In India, 1961

Queen Elizabeth II Addresses A Vast Gathering Of More Than A Quarter Of A Million In India, 1961

nerdy_subha Report

#49

Sumo Wrestling. Yokohama - Japan, 1887

Sumo Wrestling. Yokohama - Japan, 1887

-introuble2 Report

#50

Drive-In Car Hops In Shorts And Cowboy Boots At The Log Lodge Tavern Near Love Field Airport In Dallas, Texas, 1940

Drive-In Car Hops In Shorts And Cowboy Boots At The Log Lodge Tavern Near Love Field Airport In Dallas, Texas, 1940

EZX0 Report

#51

George Harrison Of The Beatles Taking A Selfie At The Taj Mahal In 1966

George Harrison Of The Beatles Taking A Selfie At The Taj Mahal In 1966

Unable-Airport-9121 Report

#52

The Undertaker Looks Down At Medical Staff Checking On Mankind After He Fell, Unscripted, Through The Top Of Hell In A Cell Into The Ring 16ft Below. June 28, 1998

The Undertaker Looks Down At Medical Staff Checking On Mankind After He Fell, Unscripted, Through The Top Of Hell In A Cell Into The Ring 16ft Below. June 28, 1998

OGWhiz Report

#53

This Boy’s Photo Was Taken In Los Angeles, California, Circa 1920s. A Stately Pose. From My Glass Negative Collection

This Boy’s Photo Was Taken In Los Angeles, California, Circa 1920s. A Stately Pose. From My Glass Negative Collection

memorylanepr Report

#54

A Young Barack Obama Spending Time On The Beach With His Grandfather 1963

A Young Barack Obama Spending Time On The Beach With His Grandfather 1963

Brucewayneoxycotton Report

#55

Former President Ronald Reagan Doffs His Baseball Cap, Exposing His Partially Shaved Head

Former President Ronald Reagan Doffs His Baseball Cap, Exposing His Partially Shaved Head

Before the applause of well-wishers who saw him off at the airport in Rochester, Minn., Sept. 15, 1989

Same_Tiger_3490 Report

#56

Cannabis Rights Activist Ben Masel Smoking A Joint While Voting In The 1976 Presidential Election. Taking Advantage Of An Apparent Law That Prohibits Arrest While Voting

Cannabis Rights Activist Ben Masel Smoking A Joint While Voting In The 1976 Presidential Election. Taking Advantage Of An Apparent Law That Prohibits Arrest While Voting

greatgildersleeve Report

#57

August 23, 1902, Providence, Rhode Island. U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt Delivers His "Trust Speech" And Warns Of Prosperity Being Concentrated In The Hands Of The Few, Particulary Large Corporations

August 23, 1902, Providence, Rhode Island. U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt Delivers His "Trust Speech" And Warns Of Prosperity Being Concentrated In The Hands Of The Few, Particulary Large Corporations

morganmonroe81 Report

#58

Anne Frank And Her Sister Margot At The Beach, Zandvoort - August 1940

Anne Frank And Her Sister Margot At The Beach, Zandvoort - August 1940

pumpkinmum Report

#59

Sir Winston Churchill, In 1895, Age 20

Sir Winston Churchill, In 1895, Age 20

Thanmarkou Report

#60

Egyptian Men Watch As The Graf Zeppelin Floats Over The Great Pyramids Of Giza, Egypt, While Atop The Great Pyramid Of Khufu. 1931

Egyptian Men Watch As The Graf Zeppelin Floats Over The Great Pyramids Of Giza, Egypt, While Atop The Great Pyramid Of Khufu. 1931

TN_Egyptologist Report

#61

Walt Disney With The Original Mickey Mouse Club Lineup. 1955

Walt Disney With The Original Mickey Mouse Club Lineup. 1955

94MIKE19 Report

#62

Nancy Pelosi With U.s President John F. Kennedy, During Kennedy’s Inauguration As President - 1961

Nancy Pelosi With U.s President John F. Kennedy, During Kennedy’s Inauguration As President - 1961

vaish7848 Report

#63

A British Soldier Gives A V-For-Victory Sign To German Prisoners Captured At El Alamein, 26 October 1942

A British Soldier Gives A V-For-Victory Sign To German Prisoners Captured At El Alamein, 26 October 1942

Beeninya Report

#64

My Grandfather Interviewing Muhammad Ali In The Weeks After Changing His Name - July 1967

My Grandfather Interviewing Muhammad Ali In The Weeks After Changing His Name - July 1967

visualsbymourad Report

#65

Johnny Depp Saved The Old Horse Goldeneye From Sleepy Hollow Who Played Crane’s Companion, Gunpowder. The One-Eyed Horse Was Originally Set To Be Euthanised After Production Was Completed. But Depp Stepped In And Adopted Goldeneye After Finishing The Movie - 1999

Johnny Depp Saved The Old Horse Goldeneye From Sleepy Hollow Who Played Crane’s Companion, Gunpowder. The One-Eyed Horse Was Originally Set To Be Euthanised After Production Was Completed. But Depp Stepped In And Adopted Goldeneye After Finishing The Movie - 1999

pumpkinmum Report

#66

Teddy Roosevelt's 1907 Hunting Guide Ben Lilly

Teddy Roosevelt's 1907 Hunting Guide Ben Lilly

L0st_in_the_Stars Report

#67

German Soldiers March Triumphantly Past The French Wwi Victory Monument In Verdun During The Fall Of France, 1940

German Soldiers March Triumphantly Past The French Wwi Victory Monument In Verdun During The Fall Of France, 1940

Zzyzwicz_ Report

#68

1 Of The 11 Surviving Pictures Taken By Life Magazine Photographer Robert Capa On D-Day, June 6, 1944

1 Of The 11 Surviving Pictures Taken By Life Magazine Photographer Robert Capa On D-Day, June 6, 1944

DiosMioMan63 Report

#69

Mary Anne Macleod Was A Poor Scottish Immigrant Who Arrived In America In 1930. She Eventually Married An Up-And-Coming Businessman Named Frederick Trump And Became The Mother Of Businessman And Future President. Donald Trump

Mary Anne Macleod Was A Poor Scottish Immigrant Who Arrived In America In 1930. She Eventually Married An Up-And-Coming Businessman Named Frederick Trump And Became The Mother Of Businessman And Future President. Donald Trump

pumpkinmum Report

#70

Cars And Girls, 1942 [colorized]

Cars And Girls, 1942 [colorized]

Scientiaetnatura065 Report

#71

The Liquidators Worked In The Immediate Vicinity Of The Damaged Reactor. Tschernobyl 1986

The Liquidators Worked In The Immediate Vicinity Of The Damaged Reactor. Tschernobyl 1986

morkaniso Report

#72

Temporary Nypd Headquarters At A Burger King Near The World Trade Center, September 11, 2001

Temporary Nypd Headquarters At A Burger King Near The World Trade Center, September 11, 2001

Past-Two342 Report

#73

An Atlanta Boy’s High School Basketball Player Shooting A Free Throw Against Tech High School In 1921

An Atlanta Boy’s High School Basketball Player Shooting A Free Throw Against Tech High School In 1921

WhenPigsRideCars Report

#74

In The 1890s, The Congo State (Controlled By Belgian Settlers) Allowed The Companies To Maneuver Almost Entirely Freely, Which Resulted In Various Atrocities, Including The Amputation Of Hands As Punishment For Those Who Refused To Collect Rubber

In The 1890s, The Congo State (Controlled By Belgian Settlers) Allowed The Companies To Maneuver Almost Entirely Freely, Which Resulted In Various Atrocities, Including The Amputation Of Hands As Punishment For Those Who Refused To Collect Rubber

-_-someone_ Report

#75

My Grandfather. 1933. In A Cornfield He Planted That Was Destroyed By Locusts

My Grandfather. 1933. In A Cornfield He Planted That Was Destroyed By Locusts

DigitalMage93 Report

#76

Prague Residents Throwing Molotov Cocktails At A Soviet Tank In Prague, August 21, 1968

Prague Residents Throwing Molotov Cocktails At A Soviet Tank In Prague, August 21, 1968

Past-Two342 Report

#77

The Scene On The Highway Near Palermo After A Bomb Killed Anti-Mafia Judge Giovanni Falcone, His Wife, And Three Police Escort Agents On 23rd May 1992. The Bombing Was A Terror Attack By The Sicilian Mafia Who Placed 400 Kg Of Explosives Under The Highway (Sicily, Italy 1992)

The Scene On The Highway Near Palermo After A Bomb Killed Anti-Mafia Judge Giovanni Falcone, His Wife, And Three Police Escort Agents On 23rd May 1992. The Bombing Was A Terror Attack By The Sicilian Mafia Who Placed 400 Kg Of Explosives Under The Highway (Sicily, Italy 1992)

SteO153 Report

#78

Memorial Day 1945: French Teen Helene Chapelle And Her Mother Kneel At The Grave Of James Simonian Who Was Killed During The Normandy Invasion. She Is Reading A Letter From Simonian’s Mother Who Asked That It Be Read At Her Son’s Grave. La Cambe Cemetery, France

Memorial Day 1945: French Teen Helene Chapelle And Her Mother Kneel At The Grave Of James Simonian Who Was Killed During The Normandy Invasion. She Is Reading A Letter From Simonian’s Mother Who Asked That It Be Read At Her Son’s Grave. La Cambe Cemetery, France