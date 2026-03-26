Men Show Up With Weapons After 800 Teens Take Over $4.8M Airbnb For An Insane Party

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A massive house party in Texas took a turn when a group of men showed up with weapons.

Officers arrived at a massive Airbnb property in Celina on Saturday night (March 21) after receiving several reports of someone opening fire and armed men threatening to take people’s lives.

The wild party, which resulted in two arrests, reportedly drew between 500 and 800 teens and young adults.

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Highlights A Texas Airbnb party of 500-800 people spiraled out of control when ten armed men threatened attendees.

Partygoers damaged a $7.6M property, breaking granite countertops and leaving garbage and broken glass.

Celina Police urged parents to discuss the risks of large unsupervised events advertised on social media.

A party in Texas spiraled out of control, with ten armed men showing up



Image credits: Celina Police Department

“We started getting the 911 calls with the sh*ts fired. We also got a call that there were 10 men at the front gate, and they had [weapons], and they were threatening to k*ll someone,” Celina Police Chief John Cullison told Fox 4.

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“So, this of course amped our officers up just a bit to make sure we go inside and keep everybody safe. But it wasn’t until they went inside and they actually realized how vast this party was.”



Image credits: CBS TEXAS

One of the property’s owners, Kishore Karlapudi, told CBS News Texas that the house had been rented for the weekend through Airbnb to someone who said they wanted to organize a small gathering.

“Somebody booked it, saying they needed the property for a party of seven people,” Karlapudi explained.

The rental allows for no more than 20 people. However, according to Police Chief Cullison, the crowd size swelled to between 500 and 800 after the event was advertised on social media.

The party was held at an Airbnb property rented for the weekend, supposedly for a small gathering

Image credits: Celina Police Department

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“We were totally shocked, and they damaged the property, you know. They took all the furniture out of the living space, and they put it in the garage,” Karlapudi said.

The four-bedroom home, which sits in the 800 block of Choate Parkway, is listed by the Collin County Appraisal District as part of a $7.6 million property spanning 18 acres.

Karlapudi added that his kitchen island’s granite countertop was broken by people dancing on it.

Image credits: Celina Police Department

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Partygoers also took down mirrors and paintings and left broken glass, garbage, and debris on the property.

Bodycam footage shows teens fleeing as police arrived. A search of the home found no one injured.

The incident, which remains under investigation, drew comparisons to the 2012 film Project X, which centers on a group of high school students throwing a party to gain popularity that quickly escalates out of control.

The event quickly got out of control after being advertised on social media

Image credits: CBS TEXAS

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At the event, police arrested a teen for a suspected DUI and another individual who had an active aggravated as*ault warrant.

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The homeowner said the property was removed from rental listings following the chaotic party. He told CBS News that the damage has since been repaired.

Officers heard multiple people opening fire as the crowd began to disperse upon their arrival.

Police Chief Cullison issued a warning for parents to use this case as an example of how quickly large parties drawing hundreds of people can spiral out of control.

“As both your Chief of Police and a parent, I strongly encourage parents in our community to use this incident as a catalyst for having open and direct conversations with their sons and daughters about personal responsibility, wise decision-making, and the dangers that can quickly intensify in such environments.

Partygoers were as young as fifteen, police said, adding that people opened fire at the property



Image credits: Celina Police Department

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“Scenes like these highlight the very real risks and dangers associated with large, unsupervised gatherings, especially when fueled through social media and potentially involving underage alc*hol or substance ab*se,” he added.

The chief said his officers found bloodstained sheets and towels on the property.

“We had sh*ts fired. We had a*saults. We had people threatening to k*ll people. We have bloody sheets on location. All these things are just an incredibly bad mixture that can end up in your child getting hurt.”



Celina Police Chief John Cullison issued a warning to parents about the dangers of large, uncontrolled parties

Image credits: CBS TEXAS

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According to the Texas Neighborhood Coalition, there have been 587 incidents in which people opened fire at short-term rentals in the United States since 2019.

The party not only attracted Celina locals, but also people from Dallas and other surrounding communities.

Some reports mention the ages of attendees as being between 15 and 25, while others say there were also people in their 40s at the party.



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Image credits: Celina Police Department

The police chief said four loud bangs were heard at the home, and people fired twice at nearby Collin College, where many partygoers had parked. He called the incident a “metropolitan concern.”

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“Yeah, so that’s the mystery,” Cullison said when asked whether police had identified who had fired the weapons. “There are so many people, and it’s so chaotic. A lot of the emphasis was on trying to clear the house and make sure no one was injured.

“We’re getting the tips. We’re getting the video,” he shared. “Interesting, how people at these parties are willing to take so many videos, but more interesting, they’re willing to share them with us, because I think in this case, they want to do the right thing.”

Cullison said additional arrests could still be coming.

Investigators believe a group organized the party and may have charged people to attend.

The police chief noted that the city has already begun discussing whether to tighten rules on short-term rentals.

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