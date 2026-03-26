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Men Show Up With Weapons After 800 Teens Take Over $4.8M Airbnb For An Insane Party
Men show up with weapons confronting teens at night near Airbnb during chaotic party incident.
Crime, Society

Men Show Up With Weapons After 800 Teens Take Over $4.8M Airbnb For An Insane Party

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A massive house party in Texas took a turn when a group of men showed up with weapons.

Officers arrived at a massive Airbnb property in Celina on Saturday night (March 21) after receiving several reports of someone opening fire and armed men threatening to take people’s lives.

The wild party, which resulted in two arrests, reportedly drew between 500 and 800 teens and young adults.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A Texas Airbnb party of 500-800 people spiraled out of control when ten armed men threatened attendees.
    • Partygoers damaged a $7.6M property, breaking granite countertops and leaving garbage and broken glass.
    • Celina Police urged parents to discuss the risks of large unsupervised events advertised on social media.

    A party in Texas spiraled out of control, with ten armed men showing up
    Two Celina police vehicles with flashing lights parked outside a building at dusk after an incident involving teens and weapons.

    Image credits: Celina Police Department

    “We started getting the 911 calls with the sh*ts fired. We also got a call that there were 10 men at the front gate, and they had [weapons], and they were threatening to k*ll someone,” Celina Police Chief John Cullison told Fox 4.

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    “So, this of course amped our officers up just a bit to make sure we go inside and keep everybody safe. But it wasn’t until they went inside and they actually realized how vast this party was.”

    Aerial view of a large Airbnb property surrounded by grassy land after 800 teens took over for an insane party.

    Image credits: CBS TEXAS

    One of the property’s owners, Kishore Karlapudi, told CBS News Texas that the house had been rented for the weekend through Airbnb to someone who said they wanted to organize a small gathering.

    “Somebody booked it, saying they needed the property for a party of seven people,” Karlapudi explained.

    The rental allows for no more than 20 people. However, according to Police Chief Cullison, the crowd size swelled to between 500 and 800 after the event was advertised on social media.

    The party was held at an Airbnb property rented for the weekend, supposedly for a small gathering

    Group of teens at a nighttime party outside, some shirtless, capturing chaotic scene after Airbnb takeover event.

    Image credits: Celina Police Department

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    Comment from Nicholas Rollins saying Project X eat your heart out in a light blue chat bubble.

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    “We were totally shocked, and they damaged the property, you know. They took all the furniture out of the living space, and they put it in the garage,” Karlapudi said.

    The four-bedroom home, which sits in the 800 block of Choate Parkway, is listed by the Collin County Appraisal District as part of a $7.6 million property spanning 18 acres.

    Karlapudi added that his kitchen island’s granite countertop was broken by people dancing on it.

    Men show up with weapons at location after hundreds of teens take over $4.8M Airbnb for an insane party.

    Image credits: Celina Police Department

    Comment by Madlyn Long criticizing teens and calling for parental accountability after 800 teens took over $4.8M Airbnb party.

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    Partygoers also took down mirrors and paintings and left broken glass, garbage, and debris on the property.

    Bodycam footage shows teens fleeing as police arrived. A search of the home found no one injured.

    The incident, which remains under investigation, drew comparisons to the 2012 film Project X, which centers on a group of high school students throwing a party to gain popularity that quickly escalates out of control.

    The event quickly got out of control after being advertised on social mediaLarge stone and brick Airbnb house with driveway and shrubs after 800 teens took over for an insane party event.

    Image credits: CBS TEXAS

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    Comment on Airbnb party with 800 teens, men showing up with weapons, and a large gathering concerns for the owner.

    At the event, police arrested a teen for a suspected DUI and another individual who had an active aggravated as*ault warrant.

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    The homeowner said the property was removed from rental listings following the chaotic party. He told CBS News that the damage has since been repaired.

    Officers heard multiple people opening fire as the crowd began to disperse upon their arrival.

    Police Chief Cullison issued a warning for parents to use this case as an example of how quickly large parties drawing hundreds of people can spiral out of control.

    “As both your Chief of Police and a parent, I strongly encourage parents in our community to use this incident as a catalyst for having open and direct conversations with their sons and daughters about personal responsibility, wise decision-making, and the dangers that can quickly intensify in such environments.

    Partygoers were as young as fifteen, police said, adding that people opened fire at the property
    Group of teens illuminated by flashlight at night as men show up with weapons after $4.8M Airbnb party takeover

    Image credits: Celina Police Department

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    Comment on screen about parents being held accountable after 800 teens take over Airbnb for insane party.

    “Scenes like these highlight the very real risks and dangers associated with large, unsupervised gatherings, especially when fueled through social media and potentially involving underage alc*hol or substance ab*se,” he added.

    The chief said his officers found bloodstained sheets and towels on the property.

    “We had sh*ts fired. We had a*saults. We had people threatening to k*ll people. We have bloody sheets on location. All these things are just an incredibly bad mixture that can end up in your child getting hurt.”

    Celina Police Chief John Cullison issued a warning to parents about the dangers of large, uncontrolled partiesPolice officer speaking about safety concerns after hundreds of teens take over $4.8M Airbnb for party.

    Image credits: CBS TEXAS

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    According to the Texas Neighborhood Coalition, there have been 587 incidents in which people opened fire at short-term rentals in the United States since 2019.

    The party not only attracted Celina locals, but also people from Dallas and other surrounding communities.

    Some reports mention the ages of attendees as being between 15 and 25, while others say there were also people in their 40s at the party.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing gunshots and teens during a large Airbnb party takeover incident.

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    Night scene showing teens walking on a road near a police vehicle during a large party takeover incident.

    Image credits: Celina Police Department

    The police chief said four loud bangs were heard at the home, and people fired twice at nearby Collin College, where many partygoers had parked. He called the incident a “metropolitan concern.”

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    “Yeah, so that’s the mystery,” Cullison said when asked whether police had identified who had fired the weapons. “There are so many people, and it’s so chaotic. A lot of the emphasis was on trying to clear the house and make sure no one was injured.

    “We’re getting the tips. We’re getting the video,” he shared. “Interesting, how people at these parties are willing to take so many videos, but more interesting, they’re willing to share them with us, because I think in this case, they want to do the right thing.”

    Cullison said additional arrests could still be coming.

    Investigators believe a group organized the party and may have charged people to attend.

    The police chief noted that the city has already begun discussing whether to tighten rules on short-term rentals. 

    “That’s a whole graduating class,” one netizen quipped
    Comment saying some parents may be responsible after 800 teens take over Airbnb for an insane party.

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    Comment section screenshot showing a user named Steve Ortiz discussing adults at a large party with 800 teens taking over an Airbnb.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about an epic party after 800 teens take over $4.8M Airbnb event.

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking about a cleaning fee after a large party at an Airbnb property.

    Comment about an 800 teen party takeover at an Airbnb, expressing surprise at the number of attendees compared to a graduating class.

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    Comment from Kristen Johnson reacting to a party where 800 teens took over an Airbnb worth 4.8M.

    Comment on social media post about 800 teens taking over Airbnb for an insane party, with men showing up with weapons.

    Facebook comment from Susan Schmidt Uzelac questioning the renter’s identity after 800 teens took over $4.8M Airbnb party.

    Facebook comment discussing an 800-teen party at an Airbnb in Celina with references to local party customs.

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    Comment saying sounds like a great Tuesday by user Xssy Bentley in a social media thread.

    Comment from Lynne Carter Garcia reacting to news about an Airbnb party with 800 teens and men showing up with weapons

    Comment from Stephanie Tice Wagner expressing embarrassment over 800 teens taking over Airbnb for insane party.

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    Comment on social media showing a user’s reaction to an Airbnb house involved in an insane party with 800 teens.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Airbnb already has pretty right rules - you need a passport and a card that matches the name, with payment taken the day of arrival yes you can spoof this with your parents info but how did the parents not notice the huge charge to their account and think maybe my kid is up to something? The parents knew and let this happen. Let them pay the damages.

    4
    4points
    reply
    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Project X - Project X Haren (also known as the Facebook Party) was an event on September 21, 2012, in the Groningen village of Haren. It began with an invitation to a girl's birthday party on social media but escalated into a gathering of thousands of young people and riots.

    3
    3points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would think the cars necessary for 800 people would have given the cops a clue.

    3
    3points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Airbnb already has pretty right rules - you need a passport and a card that matches the name, with payment taken the day of arrival yes you can spoof this with your parents info but how did the parents not notice the huge charge to their account and think maybe my kid is up to something? The parents knew and let this happen. Let them pay the damages.

    4
    4points
    reply
    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Project X - Project X Haren (also known as the Facebook Party) was an event on September 21, 2012, in the Groningen village of Haren. It began with an invitation to a girl's birthday party on social media but escalated into a gathering of thousands of young people and riots.

    3
    3points
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would think the cars necessary for 800 people would have given the cops a clue.

    3
    3points
    reply
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