Model Bryana Holly Hits Back At Body-Shamers Over Her Appearance At Oscars Party With Husband Nicholas Hoult

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Actress and model Bryana Holly, the wife of actor Nicholas Hoult, has fired back at body-shamers for their comments about her Vanity Fair Oscar Party look.

She stepped out in a black sequined dress with a plunging neckline, designed by Los Angeles and Paris-based fashion house Lurelly. Hoult sported a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and tie.

Highlights Nicholas Hoult’s wife, Bryana Holly, clapped back at critics over body-shaming comments about her Vanity Fair Oscar Party look.

Holly’s explanation sparked rumors that she had recently given birth to a new baby.

A psychology expert applauded the way Holly tackled the criticism and why it mattered for younger women who look up to public figures like her.

After the event, Holly received unsavory comments on social media about her body, specifically about her breasts. She responded with an Instagram Story, sparking a wave of online support.

“People really need to relearn how to see a woman’s body without turning into unpaid forensic analysts,” one user said. “Good for her for saying it plainly, but she never should’ve had to explain herself in the first place.”

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Bryana Holly lashed out at body-shaming comments with an explanation

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

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After Holly’s pictures with Hoult from the Oscar Party were shared online, some made distasteful comments targeting her body. Many speculated that she had her breasts surgically enhanced.

“I am assuming she paid enough for them that she wants to show them off,” one person said. Another wrote, “Her surgeon did an amazing job.”

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Days later, Holly took to Instagram and explained: “I am seeing the comments around my chest and not that *anyone* is owed an explanation, but this is the product of a breastfeeding mother who hasn’t fed her babies in hours, OK! If you know then you know.”

Lurelly, her choice of designer for the event, also responded to a comment on their Instagram page: “If by surgeon you mean her newborn baby. I can’t wait for a world where we root for each other rather than assume.”

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Image credits: bryanaholly/Instagram

Holly and Hoult have been together since 2016 and reportedly got married sometime around 2022. Hoult referred to Holly as his “wife” at the 2024 Governors Awards on November 17, 2024.

The couple has a son, Joaquin, who is 8, and another child born in late 2022 whose gender or name is not publicly known. The two have largely kept their family lives private, and they rarely share pictures of their children on social media.

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In an interview with the Evening Standard in 2019, Hoult admitted that being a parent brought “extreme” levels of tiredness.

“No one warns you about it!” he said. “But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It’s phenomenal. I’m loving it.”

Bryana Holly’s “breastfeeding” comment sparked “new baby” rumors

Image credits: bryanaholly/Instagram

Holly’s “breastfeeding” revelation, along with Lurelly’s comment about a “newborn baby,” got people to speculate whether the couple has welcomed another child.

“I just saw your last story… You had another baby?? When???” one person wrote on Holly’s Instagram.

Another said, “Damn, she really hides pregnancies well.”

Image credits: bryanaholly/Instagram

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“Her body looks amazing,” a third wrote. “I would have never known she just had a baby.”

One more commented: “Did they have more kids? Congratulations to them, they are a beautiful couple.”

Holly’s statement got netizens to call out the rampant body-shaming as well.

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“I could never be famous,” one user said. “Imagine having to explain your actual b*obs to strangers on the internet so they’ll leave you alone.”

“People need to mind their own businesses especially with others’ bodies,” another wrote.

“Are dainty women not allowed more than a B Cup now? Are there rules to the B*ob Distribution System that I missed?” said a third.

An expert commended Bryana Holly’s response to the critics for the lack of apology

Image credits: bryanaholly/Instagram

While it is unfortunate that Holly had to explain her appearance, the fact that she did not apologize for it was a crucial factor for the discourse around women’s bodies, according to psychology coach Elle Mace.

“When public figures openly discuss their body image, especially the struggles and weight gain, it can break societal norms and reduce the stigma surrounding body issues,” Mace told Hello! Magazine.

Image credits: bryanaholly/Instagram

Mace said that the transparency Holly showed as a celebrity helps foster a positive attitude towards diverse body shapes and sizes, and encourages others to embrace their own physicalities.

“Public figures are naturally role models, especially for the younger audience,” said Mace. “Younger people are often seeking approval and attention, therefore following and admiring a celebrity or influencer makes them feel safe and that if they accept and love their bodies, then it’s ok for me to as well.”

“People can be so gross”: The internet slammed critics for body-shaming Bryana Holly