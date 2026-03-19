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Model Bryana Holly Hits Back At Body-Shamers Over Her Appearance At Oscars Party With Husband Nicholas Hoult
Model Bryana Holly and husband Nicholas Hoult posing at an Oscars party amid body-shaming controversy.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Model Bryana Holly Hits Back At Body-Shamers Over Her Appearance At Oscars Party With Husband Nicholas Hoult

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Actress and model Bryana Holly, the wife of actor Nicholas Hoult, has fired back at body-shamers for their comments about her Vanity Fair Oscar Party look.

She stepped out in a black sequined dress with a plunging neckline, designed by Los Angeles and Paris-based fashion house Lurelly. Hoult sported a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and tie.

Highlights
  • Nicholas Hoult’s wife, Bryana Holly, clapped back at critics over body-shaming comments about her Vanity Fair Oscar Party look.
  • Holly’s explanation sparked rumors that she had recently given birth to a new baby.
  • A psychology expert applauded the way Holly tackled the criticism and why it mattered for younger women who look up to public figures like her.

After the event, Holly received unsavory comments on social media about her body, specifically about her breasts. She responded with an Instagram Story, sparking a wave of online support.

“People really need to relearn how to see a woman’s body without turning into unpaid forensic analysts,” one user said. “Good for her for saying it plainly, but she never should’ve had to explain herself in the first place.”

RELATED:

    Bryana Holly lashed out at body-shaming comments with an explanation

    Model Bryana Holly in a black sequin dress with husband Nicholas Hoult at Oscars party, addressing body-shamers.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

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    After Holly’s pictures with Hoult from the Oscar Party were shared online, some made distasteful comments targeting her body. Many speculated that she had her breasts surgically enhanced.

    “I am assuming she paid enough for them that she wants to show them off,” one person said. Another wrote, “Her surgeon did an amazing job.”

    Model Bryana Holly in a black sequin dress with husband Nicholas Hoult at Oscars party amid body-shaming controversy.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

    Days later, Holly took to Instagram and explained: “I am seeing the comments around my chest and not that *anyone* is owed an explanation, but this is the product of a breastfeeding mother who hasn’t fed her babies in hours, OK! If you know then you know.”

    Lurelly, her choice of designer for the event, also responded to a comment on their Instagram page: “If by surgeon you mean her newborn baby. I can’t wait for a world where we root for each other rather than assume.”

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    Bryana Holly and husband Nicholas Hoult in formal attire posing for a mirror selfie at Oscars party confident against body-shaming.

    Image credits: bryanaholly/Instagram

    Holly and Hoult have been together since 2016 and reportedly got married sometime around 2022. Hoult referred to Holly as his “wife” at the 2024 Governors Awards on November 17, 2024.

    The couple has a son, Joaquin, who is 8, and another child born in late 2022 whose gender or name is not publicly known. The two have largely kept their family lives private, and they rarely share pictures of their children on social media.

    Model Bryana Holly poses with husband Nicholas Hoult at Oscars party, addressing body-shamers about her appearance.

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    Model Bryana Holly confidently responds to body-shamers about her appearance at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult.

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    In an interview with the Evening Standard in 2019, Hoult admitted that being a parent brought “extreme” levels of tiredness.

    “No one warns you about it!” he said. “But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It’s phenomenal. I’m loving it.”

    Bryana Holly’s “breastfeeding” comment sparked “new baby” rumors

    Model Bryana Holly poses with husband Nicholas Hoult at Oscars party, addressing body-shamers over her appearance.

    Image credits: bryanaholly/Instagram

    Holly’s “breastfeeding” revelation, along with Lurelly’s comment about a “newborn baby,” got people to speculate whether the couple has welcomed another child.

    “I just saw your last story… You had another baby?? When???” one person wrote on Holly’s Instagram.

    Another said, “Damn, she really hides pregnancies well.”

    Model Bryana Holly with long blonde hair and a colorful necklace responding to body-shamers about her appearance.

    Image credits: bryanaholly/Instagram

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    “Her body looks amazing,” a third wrote. “I would have never known she just had a baby.”

    One more commented: “Did they have more kids? Congratulations to them, they are a beautiful couple.”

    Holly’s statement got netizens to call out the rampant body-shaming as well.

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    “I could never be famous,” one user said. “Imagine having to explain your actual b*obs to strangers on the internet so they’ll leave you alone.”

    Model Bryana Holly confidently responds to body-shamers about her appearance at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult.

    Model Bryana Holly responds to body-shamers about her appearance at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult.

    “People need to mind their own businesses especially with others’ bodies,” another wrote.

    “Are dainty women not allowed more than a B Cup now? Are there rules to the B*ob Distribution System that I missed?” said a third.

    An expert commended Bryana Holly’s response to the critics for the lack of apology

    Model Bryana Holly smiling with husband Nicholas Hoult and children, addressing body-shamers after Oscars party appearance.

    Image credits: bryanaholly/Instagram

    While it is unfortunate that Holly had to explain her appearance, the fact that she did not apologize for it was a crucial factor for the discourse around women’s bodies, according to psychology coach Elle Mace.

    “When public figures openly discuss their body image, especially the struggles and weight gain, it can break societal norms and reduce the stigma surrounding body issues,” Mace told Hello! Magazine.

    Model Bryana Holly and husband Nicholas Hoult smiling and hugging at a nighttime cityscape by the river.

    Image credits: bryanaholly/Instagram

    Mace said that the transparency Holly showed as a celebrity helps foster a positive attitude towards diverse body shapes and sizes, and encourages others to embrace their own physicalities.

    “Public figures are naturally role models, especially for the younger audience,” said Mace. “Younger people are often seeking approval and attention, therefore following and admiring a celebrity or influencer makes them feel safe and that if they accept and love their bodies, then it’s ok for me to as well.”

    “People can be so gross”: The internet slammed critics for body-shaming Bryana Holly

    Model Bryana Holly wearing a stylish dress at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult, addressing body-shaming remarks.

    Model Bryana Holly wearing a black dress at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult, responding to body-shamers.

    Model Bryana Holly attends Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult, responding to body-shaming about her appearance.

    Model Bryana Holly at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult, confidently addressing body-shamers over her appearance.

    Model Bryana Holly confidently responds to body-shamers at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult.

    Comment on body-shaming highlighting the issue of strangers criticizing others’ bodies in 2026.

    Comment expressing frustration about unsolicited body-shaming opinions, related to Model Bryana Holly's appearance at Oscars party.

    Model Bryana Holly confidently attends Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult amid body-shaming backlash.

    Model Bryana Holly and husband Nicholas Hoult at Oscars party addressing body-shamers over her appearance.

    Alt text: Model Bryana Holly responds confidently to body-shamers about her appearance at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult

    Model Bryana Holly standing with husband Nicholas Hoult, addressing body-shamers at Oscars party event.

    Model Bryana Holly confidently responds to body-shamers over her appearance at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult

    Model Bryana Holly attending Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult, confidently addressing body-shaming comments.

    Model Bryana Holly and husband Nicholas Hoult at Oscars party amid body-shaming controversy over her appearance.

    Model Bryana Holly confidently responds to body-shamers at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult.

    Model Bryana Holly poses with husband Nicholas Hoult at Oscars party, responding to body-shaming over her appearance.

    Model Bryana Holly addresses body-shamers over her appearance at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult.

    Model Bryana Holly responds to body-shamers at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult, showcasing confidence and style.

    Model Bryana Holly confidently addresses body-shamers at Oscars party with husband Nicholas Hoult.

    Model Bryana Holly with husband Nicholas Hoult at Oscars party responding to body-shamers over her appearance.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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